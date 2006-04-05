|Account: 153040
|Name: Real
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 6, 17:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1627802
|2006.04.05 21:57
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1651994
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.97
|144.97
|140.97
|143.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.97
|1651992
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2227
|1.2327
|1.1927
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|1649224
|2006.04.06 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7574
|1.7674
|1.7274
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|1649225
|2006.04.06 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7564
|1.7664
|1.7264
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|1651995
|2006.04.06 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2796
|1.3196
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.77
|Floating P/L:
|182.77
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|182.77
|Margin:
|139.19
|Balance:
|100.00
|Equity:
|282.77
|Free Margin:
|143.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0