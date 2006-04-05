North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 6, 17:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.97 143.770.000.000.0016.97
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.1927 1.22010.000.000.0026.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.76741.7274 1.75080.000.000.0066.00
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.7264 1.75080.000.000.0056.00
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.3196 1.29190.000.000.0017.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 182.77
 Floating P/L: 182.77
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 182.77 Margin: 139.19
Balance: 100.00 Equity: 282.77 Free Margin: 143.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0