Alpari Ltd

Account: 134113 Name: 11111 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24500192005.12.22 11:12balanceDeposit5 000.00
25652792006.01.03 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.18411.18861.19202006.01.03 07:331.18860.000.0045.00
25659352006.01.03 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72491.72681.73292006.01.03 05:061.72680.000.0013.30
25778972006.01.03 15:00buy0.10usdjpy117.47117.05118.272006.01.03 15:49117.050.000.00-35.88
25840992006.01.03 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73921.74271.74722006.01.03 20:111.74270.000.0024.50
26045722006.01.04 11:00buy0.10usdjpy116.11116.21116.932006.01.04 12:59116.210.000.008.61
26214822006.01.05 02:00buy0.10usdjpy116.29115.95117.092006.01.05 08:03115.950.000.00-29.32
26227882006.01.05 05:03buy0.10usdchf1.27911.27911.28712006.01.05 09:301.27910.000.000.00
26293942006.01.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy116.32115.86117.122006.01.05 16:53115.860.000.00-39.70
26384052006.01.05 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.21011.21041.21812006.01.06 02:261.21040.00-0.713.00
26444642006.01.06 03:00buy0.10usdjpy116.20115.83117.002006.01.06 14:30115.830.000.00-31.95
26444702006.01.06 03:00buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27491.28672006.01.06 14:301.27490.000.00-29.81
26505842006.01.06 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.21011.21131.21812006.01.06 14:331.21130.000.0012.00
26850192006.01.10 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.20581.20571.19782006.01.10 08:581.20570.000.001.00
26900002006.01.10 10:02sell0.10usdjpy114.22114.68113.442006.01.10 14:42114.680.000.00-40.11
26966072006.01.10 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.20551.20961.19752006.01.11 13:291.20960.000.55-41.00
27021342006.01.10 23:02sell0.10usdjpy114.38114.65113.562006.01.11 02:05114.650.00-1.28-23.55
27250952006.01.12 04:00sell0.10usdjpy114.04113.75113.242006.01.12 10:11113.750.000.0025.49
27678192006.01.13 14:02buy0.10usdjpy114.72114.38115.532006.01.13 14:35114.380.000.00-29.73
27727032006.01.13 17:01sell0.10usdjpy114.36114.68113.582006.01.16 10:34114.680.00-1.29-27.90
27738632006.01.13 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.28011.27671.27212006.01.16 12:201.27670.00-1.0826.63
27948542006.01.17 02:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76451.76831.75652006.01.17 08:201.76830.000.00-26.60
28052712006.01.17 13:00buy0.10usdjpy115.36115.73116.162006.01.17 17:11115.730.000.0031.97
28052792006.01.17 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.20701.21241.19902006.01.18 08:591.21240.000.55-54.00
28182222006.01.18 06:00buy0.10usdjpy115.77115.41116.572006.01.18 08:30115.410.000.00-31.19
28211212006.01.18 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.21191.21291.21992006.01.18 10:061.21290.000.0010.00
28211332006.01.18 09:00sell0.10usdjpy115.25115.17114.452006.01.18 10:00115.170.000.006.95
28341942006.01.18 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.20791.20761.19992006.01.19 15:431.20760.001.653.00
28542412006.01.19 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.21151.20641.21952006.01.20 07:121.20640.00-0.71-51.00
28575542006.01.19 20:00buy0.10usdjpy115.49115.01116.292006.01.20 14:57115.010.001.13-41.74
28836362006.01.23 03:00sell0.10usdjpy114.83114.70114.032006.01.23 05:03114.700.000.0011.33
29246762006.01.25 01:02sell0.10eurusd1.22631.22951.21832006.01.25 10:001.22950.000.00-32.00
29378482006.01.25 15:01buy0.10usdjpy115.16115.69115.942006.01.25 16:49115.940.000.0067.28
29703472006.01.27 08:01buy0.10usdjpy116.46116.68117.262006.01.27 13:54116.680.000.0018.85
29799662006.01.27 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78631.77831.79432006.01.27 16:231.77830.000.00-56.00
29837322006.01.27 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.27871.27871.28672006.01.27 17:211.27870.000.000.00
29837442006.01.27 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.21351.21081.20552006.01.27 20:151.21080.000.0027.00
29986672006.01.30 10:01sell0.10eurusd1.20841.21111.20032006.01.31 08:541.21110.000.59-27.00
30437452006.02.01 10:00buy0.10usdjpy117.45117.51118.252006.02.01 12:00117.510.000.005.11
30769662006.02.02 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.20901.20471.21682006.02.03 14:321.20470.00-0.84-43.00
  0.00 -1.44 -350.46
Closed P/L: -351.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -351.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 648.10 Equity: 4 648.10 Free Margin: 4 648.10
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 340.88 Gross Loss: 692.78 Total Net Profit: -351.90
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -9.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 351.90 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (54.17%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (51.28%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (48.72%)
Largest profit trade: 67.28 loss trade: -56.00
Average profit trade: 17.04 loss trade: -36.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (21.60) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-105.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 86.13 (2) consecutive loss (count): -105.39 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1