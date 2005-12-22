|Account: 134113
|Name: 11111
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2450019
|2005.12.22 11:12
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2565279
|2006.01.03 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1841
|1.1886
|1.1920
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|2565935
|2006.01.03 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7249
|1.7268
|1.7329
|2006.01.03 05:06
|1.7268
|0.00
|0.00
|13.30
|2577897
|2006.01.03 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.47
|117.05
|118.27
|2006.01.03 15:49
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.88
|2584099
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7427
|1.7472
|2006.01.03 20:11
|1.7427
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|2604572
|2006.01.04 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.11
|116.21
|116.93
|2006.01.04 12:59
|116.21
|0.00
|0.00
|8.61
|2621482
|2006.01.05 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.29
|115.95
|117.09
|2006.01.05 08:03
|115.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.32
|2622788
|2006.01.05 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2791
|1.2791
|1.2871
|2006.01.05 09:30
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2629394
|2006.01.05 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.32
|115.86
|117.12
|2006.01.05 16:53
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.70
|2638405
|2006.01.05 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2101
|1.2104
|1.2181
|2006.01.06 02:26
|1.2104
|0.00
|-0.71
|3.00
|2644464
|2006.01.06 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.20
|115.83
|117.00
|2006.01.06 14:30
|115.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.95
|2644470
|2006.01.06 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2749
|1.2867
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.81
|2650584
|2006.01.06 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2101
|1.2113
|1.2181
|2006.01.06 14:33
|1.2113
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2685019
|2006.01.10 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2057
|1.1978
|2006.01.10 08:58
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2690000
|2006.01.10 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.22
|114.68
|113.44
|2006.01.10 14:42
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.11
|2696607
|2006.01.10 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2055
|1.2096
|1.1975
|2006.01.11 13:29
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.55
|-41.00
|2702134
|2006.01.10 23:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.38
|114.65
|113.56
|2006.01.11 02:05
|114.65
|0.00
|-1.28
|-23.55
|2725095
|2006.01.12 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.04
|113.75
|113.24
|2006.01.12 10:11
|113.75
|0.00
|0.00
|25.49
|2767819
|2006.01.13 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.72
|114.38
|115.53
|2006.01.13 14:35
|114.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.73
|2772703
|2006.01.13 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.36
|114.68
|113.58
|2006.01.16 10:34
|114.68
|0.00
|-1.29
|-27.90
|2773863
|2006.01.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2801
|1.2767
|1.2721
|2006.01.16 12:20
|1.2767
|0.00
|-1.08
|26.63
|2794854
|2006.01.17 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7645
|1.7683
|1.7565
|2006.01.17 08:20
|1.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.60
|2805271
|2006.01.17 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.36
|115.73
|116.16
|2006.01.17 17:11
|115.73
|0.00
|0.00
|31.97
|2805279
|2006.01.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2124
|1.1990
|2006.01.18 08:59
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.55
|-54.00
|2818222
|2006.01.18 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|115.41
|116.57
|2006.01.18 08:30
|115.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.19
|2821121
|2006.01.18 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2129
|1.2199
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2821133
|2006.01.18 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|115.17
|114.45
|2006.01.18 10:00
|115.17
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|2834194
|2006.01.18 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2076
|1.1999
|2006.01.19 15:43
|1.2076
|0.00
|1.65
|3.00
|2854241
|2006.01.19 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2115
|1.2064
|1.2195
|2006.01.20 07:12
|1.2064
|0.00
|-0.71
|-51.00
|2857554
|2006.01.19 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.49
|115.01
|116.29
|2006.01.20 14:57
|115.01
|0.00
|1.13
|-41.74
|2883636
|2006.01.23 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.83
|114.70
|114.03
|2006.01.23 05:03
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|11.33
|2924676
|2006.01.25 01:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2263
|1.2295
|1.2183
|2006.01.25 10:00
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|2937848
|2006.01.25 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.16
|115.69
|115.94
|2006.01.25 16:49
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|67.28
|2970347
|2006.01.27 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.46
|116.68
|117.26
|2006.01.27 13:54
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|18.85
|2979966
|2006.01.27 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7863
|1.7783
|1.7943
|2006.01.27 16:23
|1.7783
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|2983732
|2006.01.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2787
|1.2867
|2006.01.27 17:21
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2983744
|2006.01.27 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2135
|1.2108
|1.2055
|2006.01.27 20:15
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|2998667
|2006.01.30 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2084
|1.2111
|1.2003
|2006.01.31 08:54
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.59
|-27.00
|3043745
|2006.02.01 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|117.51
|118.25
|2006.02.01 12:00
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|5.11
|3076966
|2006.02.02 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2047
|1.2168
|2006.02.03 14:32
|1.2047
|0.00
|-0.84
|-43.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-350.46
|Closed P/L:
|-351.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-351.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 648.10
|Equity:
|4 648.10
|Free Margin:
|4 648.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|340.88
|Gross Loss:
|692.78
|Total Net Profit:
|-351.90
|Profit Factor:
|0.49
|Expected Payoff:
|-9.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|351.90
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (54.17%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (51.28%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (48.72%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|67.28
|loss trade:
|-56.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.04
|loss trade:
|-36.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (21.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-105.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|86.13 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-105.39 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1