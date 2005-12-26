|Account: 135299
|Name: 14_14_14_14_14
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2477890
|2005.12.26 05:00
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2604293
|2006.01.04 10:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2100
|1.2190
|2006.01.04 13:41
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|2609314
|2006.01.04 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2095
|1.2202
|2006.01.04 14:45
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|2659463
|2006.01.06 17:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2152
|1.2269
|2006.01.06 18:17
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2673622
|2006.01.09 12:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2128
|1.1953
|2006.01.09 15:15
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2746627
|2006.01.12 18:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2030
|1.1906
|2006.01.12 18:37
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2825467
|2006.01.18 11:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2076
|1.2251
|2006.01.18 13:15
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|2865836
|2006.01.20 09:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2064
|1.2114
|1.1939
|2006.01.20 10:15
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2895167
|2006.01.23 13:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2272
|1.2283
|1.2397
|2006.01.23 14:02
|1.2283
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|2934835
|2006.01.25 12:58
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2306
|1.2256
|1.2430
|2006.01.25 14:15
|1.2293
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|2941867
|2006.01.25 17:43
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2256
|1.2306
|1.2131
|2006.01.25 18:13
|1.2254
|expiration [2006.01.25 18:13]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|Closed P/L:
|22.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|22.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 022.00
|Equity:
|5 022.00
|Free Margin:
|5 022.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|132.00
|Gross Loss:
|110.00
|Total Net Profit:
|22.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.20
|Expected Payoff:
|2.44
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (55.56%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (44.44%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.40
|loss trade:
|-27.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (100.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-74.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|100.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-74.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1