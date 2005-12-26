Alpari Ltd

Account: 135299 Name: 14_14_14_14_14 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24778902005.12.26 05:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
26042932006.01.04 10:46buy0.20eurusd1.20701.21001.21902006.01.04 13:411.21000.000.0060.00
26093142006.01.04 14:15buy0.20eurusd1.20821.20951.22022006.01.04 14:451.20950.000.0026.00
26594632006.01.06 17:01buy0.20eurusd1.21451.21521.22692006.01.06 18:171.21520.000.0014.00
26736222006.01.09 12:17sell0.20eurusd1.20781.21281.19532006.01.09 15:151.20830.000.00-10.00
27466272006.01.12 18:03sell0.20eurusd1.20351.20301.19062006.01.12 18:371.20300.000.0010.00
28254672006.01.18 11:47buy0.20eurusd1.21261.20761.22512006.01.18 13:151.21140.000.00-24.00
28658362006.01.20 09:49sell0.20eurusd1.20641.21141.19392006.01.20 10:151.20890.000.00-50.00
28951672006.01.23 13:21buy0.20eurusd1.22721.22831.23972006.01.23 14:021.22830.000.0022.00
29348352006.01.25 12:58buy0.20eurusd1.23061.22561.24302006.01.25 14:151.22930.000.00-26.00
29418672006.01.25 17:43sell limit0.20eurusd1.22561.23061.21312006.01.25 18:131.2254expiration [2006.01.25 18:13]
  0.00 0.00 22.00
Closed P/L: 22.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 22.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 022.00 Equity: 5 022.00 Free Margin: 5 022.00
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 132.00 Gross Loss: 110.00 Total Net Profit: 22.00
Profit Factor: 1.20 Expected Payoff: 2.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (55.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (44.44%)
Largest profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 26.40 loss trade: -27.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (100.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-74.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 100.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -74.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1