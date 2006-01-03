|Account: 137872
|Name: 16_16_16_16
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2564927
|2006.01.03 01:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2580567
|2006.01.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2991
|1.3191
|1.2791
|2006.01.03 18:00
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|35.53
|2584097
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1978
|1.1778
|1.2178
|2006.01.03 21:00
|1.2018
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2584107
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7391
|1.7191
|1.7591
|2006.01.03 23:00
|1.7460
|0.00
|0.00
|48.30
|2585729
|2006.01.03 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|118.34
|114.34
|2006.01.04 04:02
|115.82
|0.00
|-1.26
|44.90
|2616333
|2006.01.04 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2755
|1.2955
|1.2555
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.2799
|0.00
|-3.24
|-34.38
|2616358
|2006.01.04 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7613
|1.7413
|1.7813
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.7556
|0.00
|0.06
|-39.90
|2616382
|2006.01.04 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2131
|1.1931
|1.2331
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.2092
|0.00
|-2.13
|-39.00
|2654961
|2006.01.06 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.84
|116.84
|112.84
|2006.01.09 02:00
|113.82
|0.00
|-1.28
|89.62
|2657633
|2006.01.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7690
|1.7490
|1.7890
|2006.01.09 08:00
|1.7693
|0.00
|0.02
|2.10
|2679643
|2006.01.09 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2062
|1.2262
|1.1862
|2006.01.10 20:06
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.55
|-12.00
|2679651
|2006.01.09 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2800
|1.2600
|1.3000
|2006.01.10 08:00
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.93
|-7.82
|2774847
|2006.01.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2138
|1.1938
|1.2338
|2006.01.17 02:00
|1.2080
|0.00
|-1.42
|-58.00
|2774854
|2006.01.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7766
|1.7566
|1.7966
|2006.01.16 14:00
|1.7679
|0.00
|0.02
|-60.90
|2775974
|2006.01.13 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2763
|1.2963
|1.2563
|2006.01.17 02:00
|1.2840
|0.00
|-2.16
|-59.97
|2873708
|2006.01.20 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7651
|1.7454
|1.7854
|2006.01.23 00:09
|1.7713
|0.00
|0.02
|43.40
|2878049
|2006.01.20 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2776
|1.2976
|1.2576
|2006.01.23 00:01
|1.2760
|0.00
|-1.08
|12.54
|2932412
|2006.01.25 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7929
|1.7729
|1.8129
|2006.01.25 21:00
|1.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.80
|2946562
|2006.01.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.87
|113.87
|117.87
|2006.01.26 08:00
|115.68
|0.00
|3.27
|-16.42
|2963773
|2006.01.26 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.39
|114.39
|118.39
|2006.01.27 17:00
|116.95
|0.00
|1.08
|47.88
|3029277
|2006.01.31 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7820
|1.7620
|1.8020
|2006.02.01 08:00
|1.7791
|0.00
|-0.08
|-20.30
|3031363
|2006.01.31 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2756
|1.2956
|1.2556
|2006.02.01 11:02
|1.2817
|0.00
|-1.09
|-47.59
|3031374
|2006.01.31 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2177
|1.1977
|1.2377
|2006.02.01 08:00
|1.2151
|0.00
|-0.84
|-26.00
|3057303
|2006.02.01 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.02
|116.02
|120.02
|2006.02.02 08:00
|118.45
|0.00
|3.43
|36.30
|3093085
|2006.02.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7677
|1.7877
|1.7477
|2006.02.03 17:00
|1.7605
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|0.00
|-5.20
|-30.11
|Closed P/L:
|-35.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|3093098
|2006.02.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2006
|1.2206
|1.1806
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.59
|-20.00
|3093111
|2006.02.03 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2958
|1.2758
|1.3158
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.92
|-9.27
|3095923
|2006.02.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.32
|117.32
|121.32
|118.93
|0.00
|1.14
|-32.79
|0.00
|2.65
|-62.06
|Floating P/L:
|-59.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-35.31
|Floating P/L:
|-59.41
|Margin:
|320.06
|Balance:
|9 964.69
|Equity:
|9 905.28
|Free Margin:
|9 585.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|451.90
|Gross Loss:
|487.21
|Total Net Profit:
|-35.31
|Profit Factor:
|0.93
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|125.44
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (45.83%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (54.17%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.34
|loss trade:
|-62.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.08
|loss trade:
|-37.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (167.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-200.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|167.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.77 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3