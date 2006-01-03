Alpari Ltd

Account: 137872 Name: 16_16_16_16 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
25649272006.01.03 01:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
25805672006.01.03 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.29911.31911.27912006.01.03 18:001.29450.000.0035.53
25840972006.01.03 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.19781.17781.21782006.01.03 21:001.20180.000.0040.00
25841072006.01.03 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73911.71911.75912006.01.03 23:001.74600.000.0048.30
25857292006.01.03 18:00sell0.10usdjpy116.34118.34114.342006.01.04 04:02115.820.00-1.2644.90
26163332006.01.04 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.27551.29551.25552006.01.05 08:001.27990.00-3.24-34.38
26163582006.01.04 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76131.74131.78132006.01.05 08:001.75560.000.06-39.90
26163822006.01.04 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21311.19311.23312006.01.05 08:001.20920.00-2.13-39.00
26549612006.01.06 15:00sell0.10usdjpy114.84116.84112.842006.01.09 02:00113.820.00-1.2889.62
26576332006.01.06 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76901.74901.78902006.01.09 08:001.76930.000.022.10
26796432006.01.09 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.20621.22621.18622006.01.10 20:061.20740.000.55-12.00
26796512006.01.09 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.28001.26001.30002006.01.10 08:001.27900.000.93-7.82
27748472006.01.13 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21381.19381.23382006.01.17 02:001.20800.00-1.42-58.00
27748542006.01.13 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77661.75661.79662006.01.16 14:001.76790.000.02-60.90
27759742006.01.13 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.27631.29631.25632006.01.17 02:001.28400.00-2.16-59.97
28737082006.01.20 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76511.74541.78542006.01.23 00:091.77130.000.0243.40
28780492006.01.20 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.27761.29761.25762006.01.23 00:011.27600.00-1.0812.54
29324122006.01.25 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.79291.77291.81292006.01.25 21:001.78450.000.00-58.80
29465622006.01.25 23:00buy0.10usdjpy115.87113.87117.872006.01.26 08:00115.680.003.27-16.42
29637732006.01.26 20:00buy0.10usdjpy116.39114.39118.392006.01.27 17:00116.950.001.0847.88
30292772006.01.31 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78201.76201.80202006.02.01 08:001.77910.00-0.08-20.30
30313632006.01.31 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.27561.29561.25562006.02.01 11:021.28170.00-1.09-47.59
30313742006.01.31 19:01buy0.10eurusd1.21771.19771.23772006.02.01 08:001.21510.00-0.84-26.00
30573032006.02.01 19:00buy0.10usdjpy118.02116.02120.022006.02.02 08:00118.450.003.4336.30
30930852006.02.03 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76771.78771.74772006.02.03 17:001.76050.000.0050.40
  0.00 -5.20 -30.11
Closed P/L: -35.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
30930982006.02.03 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.20061.22061.1806 1.20260.000.59-20.00
30931112006.02.03 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.29581.27581.3158 1.29460.000.92-9.27
30959232006.02.03 16:00buy0.10usdjpy119.32117.32121.32 118.930.001.14-32.79
  0.00 2.65 -62.06
 Floating P/L: -59.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -35.31 Floating P/L: -59.41 Margin: 320.06
Balance: 9 964.69 Equity: 9 905.28 Free Margin: 9 585.22
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 451.90 Gross Loss: 487.21 Total Net Profit: -35.31
Profit Factor: 0.93 Expected Payoff: -1.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 125.44 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (45.83%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (54.17%)
Largest profit trade: 88.34 loss trade: -62.13
Average profit trade: 41.08 loss trade: -37.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (167.47) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-200.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 167.47 (4) consecutive loss (count): -200.77 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3