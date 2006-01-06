|Account: 140132
|Name: 17_17_17_17
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 20:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2649381
|2006.01.06 12:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2649569
|2006.01.06 13:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2028
|0.00
|-42.60
|-670.00
|2649566
|2006.01.06 13:03
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7555
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.7595
|0.00
|1.26
|280.00
|0.00
|-41.34
|-390.00
|Floating P/L:
|-431.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-431.34
|Margin:
|2 438.35
|Balance:
|10 000.00
|Equity:
|9 568.66
|Free Margin:
|7 130.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0