Alpari Ltd

Account: 140132 Name: 17_17_17_17 Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 20:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26493812006.01.06 12:59balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26495692006.01.06 13:04buy1.00eurusd1.20950.00000.0000 1.20280.00-42.60-670.00
26495662006.01.06 13:03buy1.00gbpusd1.75550.00000.0000 1.75950.001.26280.00
  0.00 -41.34 -390.00
 Floating P/L: -431.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -431.34 Margin: 2 438.35
Balance: 10 000.00 Equity: 9 568.66 Free Margin: 7 130.31
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0