North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 190386 Name: Barry Rumsey Currency: USD 2006 June 1, 00:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28721742006.05.31 00:10balanceDeposit200.00
28736632006.05.31 03:31sell0.10eurchf1.55871.55851.52372006.05.31 11:091.55850.000.000.001.66
28747512006.05.31 04:30buy0.10audusd0.76230.75730.79732006.05.31 08:350.76310.000.000.008.00
28747902006.05.31 04:34buy0.10audusd0.76330.75830.79832006.05.31 08:420.76340.000.000.001.00
28805372006.05.31 10:34sell0.10gbpchf2.27662.27572.24162006.05.31 12:382.27570.000.000.007.43
28840972006.05.31 12:35buy0.10eurjpy144.19143.69147.692006.05.31 23:54144.200.000.000.000.89
28891392006.05.31 16:20sell0.10gbpusd1.87491.87221.83992006.06.01 00:571.87220.000.000.3027.00
  0.00 0.00 0.30 45.98
Closed P/L: 46.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28857412006.05.31 14:08sell0.10audusd0.76000.75440.7250 0.75230.000.00-0.9077.00
28857442006.05.31 14:08sell0.10audusd0.76010.75440.7251 0.75230.000.00-0.9078.00
28925272006.05.31 17:41buy0.10usdjpy112.39112.46115.89 112.570.000.001.0715.99
  0.00 0.00 -0.73 170.99
 Floating P/L: 170.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 46.28 Floating P/L: 170.26 Margin: 126.01
Balance: 246.28 Equity: 416.54 Free Margin: 291.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 46.28 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 46.28
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 7.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 27.30 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 7.71 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (46.28) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 46.28 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0