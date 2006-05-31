|Account: 190386
|Name: Barry Rumsey
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 1, 00:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2872174
|2006.05.31 00:10
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|2873663
|2006.05.31 03:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5587
|1.5585
|1.5237
|2006.05.31 11:09
|1.5585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|2874751
|2006.05.31 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7623
|0.7573
|0.7973
|2006.05.31 08:35
|0.7631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2874790
|2006.05.31 04:34
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7633
|0.7583
|0.7983
|2006.05.31 08:42
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2880537
|2006.05.31 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2766
|2.2757
|2.2416
|2006.05.31 12:38
|2.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.43
|2884097
|2006.05.31 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.19
|143.69
|147.69
|2006.05.31 23:54
|144.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|2889139
|2006.05.31 16:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8749
|1.8722
|1.8399
|2006.06.01 00:57
|1.8722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|27.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|45.98
|Closed P/L:
|46.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2885741
|2006.05.31 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7600
|0.7544
|0.7250
|0.7523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|77.00
|2885744
|2006.05.31 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7601
|0.7544
|0.7251
|0.7523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|78.00
|2892527
|2006.05.31 17:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.39
|112.46
|115.89
|112.57
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|15.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|170.99
|Floating P/L:
|170.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|46.28
|Floating P/L:
|170.26
|Margin:
|126.01
|Balance:
|246.28
|Equity:
|416.54
|Free Margin:
|291.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|46.28
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|46.28
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|7.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.30
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.71
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (46.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|46.28 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0