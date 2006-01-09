|Account: 242005
|Name: BronzeWarrior01 15min
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 22:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3548443
|2006.01.09 06:36
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3655483
|2006.01.11 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2735
|1.1736
|1.2836
|2006.01.12 14:06
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.25
|7.87
|0.00
|0.25
|7.87
|Closed P/L:
|8.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3596478
|2006.01.10 10:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2100
|1.3100
|1.2000
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.26
|6.60
|3646520
|2006.01.11 14:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.7605
|1.8605
|1.7505
|1.7607
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.20
|3592428
|2006.01.10 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|114.20
|104.20
|115.20
|114.41
|0.00
|0.51
|1.84
|3696069
|2006.01.12 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2857
|1.3856
|1.2756
|1.2861
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.31
|0.00
|0.51
|7.93
|Floating P/L:
|8.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8.12
|Floating P/L:
|8.44
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|5 008.12
|Equity:
|5 016.56
|Free Margin:
|4 996.56