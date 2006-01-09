Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 242005 Name: BronzeWarrior01 15min Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 22:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35484432006.01.09 06:36balanceDeposit5 000.00
36554832006.01.11 17:01buy0.10usdchfm1.27351.17361.28362006.01.12 14:061.28360.000.257.87
  0.00 0.25 7.87
Closed P/L: 8.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35964782006.01.10 10:21sell0.10eurusdm1.21001.31001.2000 1.20340.000.266.60
36465202006.01.11 14:47sell0.10gbpusdm1.76051.86051.7505 1.76070.00-0.17-0.20
35924282006.01.10 08:36buy0.10usdjpym114.20104.20115.20 114.410.000.511.84
36960692006.01.12 14:35sell0.10usdchfm1.28571.38561.2756 1.28610.00-0.09-0.31
  0.00 0.51 7.93
 Floating P/L: 8.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8.12 Floating P/L: 8.44 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 5 008.12 Equity: 5 016.56 Free Margin: 4 996.56