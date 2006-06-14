Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1094557 Name: Tom Maneval Currency: USD 2006 June 14, 20:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49173932006.06.14 09:02sell1.00eurusd1.25811.25781.24812006.06.14 10:171.25780.000.000.0030.00
49161922006.06.14 08:48sell1.00audusd0.73950.73690.72952006.06.14 12:330.73690.000.000.00260.00
49161892006.06.14 08:48buy1.00usdcad1.11181.11191.12182006.06.14 09:231.11190.000.000.008.99
49161882006.06.14 08:48buy1.00usdjpy114.96114.97115.962006.06.14 10:27114.970.000.000.008.70
49161832006.06.14 08:48sell1.00gbpusd1.84191.84171.83192006.06.14 10:331.84170.000.000.0020.00
49161802006.06.14 08:47buy1.00usdchf1.23341.23381.24342006.06.14 10:171.23380.000.000.0032.42
49152212006.06.14 08:33sell1.00eurusd1.25951.25841.24952006.06.14 09:021.25840.000.000.00110.00
49147492006.06.14 08:30sell1.00eurusd1.26011.25981.25012006.06.14 08:331.25980.000.000.0030.00
48962612006.06.14 04:48balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 500.11
Closed P/L: 500.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 500.11 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 500.11 Equity: 50 500.11 Free Margin: 50 500.11