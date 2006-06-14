Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1094557
|Name: Tom Maneval
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 14, 20:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4917393
|2006.06.14 09:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2578
|1.2481
|2006.06.14 10:17
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4916192
|2006.06.14 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7395
|0.7369
|0.7295
|2006.06.14 12:33
|0.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|4916189
|2006.06.14 08:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1118
|1.1119
|1.1218
|2006.06.14 09:23
|1.1119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.99
|4916188
|2006.06.14 08:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.96
|114.97
|115.96
|2006.06.14 10:27
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|4916183
|2006.06.14 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8417
|1.8319
|2006.06.14 10:33
|1.8417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4916180
|2006.06.14 08:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2334
|1.2338
|1.2434
|2006.06.14 10:17
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.42
|4915221
|2006.06.14 08:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2595
|1.2584
|1.2495
|2006.06.14 09:02
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|4914749
|2006.06.14 08:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2598
|1.2501
|2006.06.14 08:33
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4896261
|2006.06.14 04:48
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.11
|Closed P/L:
|500.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|500.11
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 500.11
|Equity:
|50 500.11
|Free Margin:
|50 500.11