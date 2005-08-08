MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 136308 Name: TSD-v11-MT4-JB-OaMA 080805 Currency: USD 2005 September 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14783902005.08.08 11:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
14847552005.08.09 01:20sell1.00usdchf1.25891.25831.24232005.08.10 15:281.25830.00-4.5747.68
14851252005.08.10 02:07sell1.00usdjpy111.65109.90108.302005.08.12 15:03109.900.00-25.361 592.36
14851852005.08.09 03:06buy1.00eurusd1.23881.24271.25872005.08.12 14:481.24270.00-17.50390.00
15658002005.08.22 13:53sell1.00usdchf1.26931.27711.23502005.08.24 07:201.27710.00-4.53-610.71
15658662005.08.22 09:06buy1.00gbpusd1.80101.80251.81852005.08.25 10:191.80250.009.00150.00
15659402005.08.22 12:50buy1.00eurusd1.22021.22621.24222005.08.25 14:561.22620.00-14.00600.00
15790282005.08.22 08:16sell1.00usdjpy110.06110.01108.412005.08.23 07:30110.010.000.0045.45
16606162005.08.25 05:39sell1.00usdjpy109.87110.73108.872005.08.29 23:49110.730.00-12.71-776.66
16884872005.08.31 16:23buy1.00gbpusd1.79661.83611.85212005.09.02 14:351.83610.009.003 950.00
17038222005.08.31 16:00sell1.00usdchf1.26551.23111.21512005.09.02 13:121.23110.00-18.432 794.25
17038692005.08.31 18:31sell1.00usdjpy110.46109.82108.222005.09.02 14:10109.820.00-25.35582.77
17039072005.08.31 16:00buy1.00eurusd1.22381.25301.26902005.09.02 14:341.25300.00-14.002 920.00
17958572005.09.07 09:24sell1.00usdchf1.23141.24041.22142005.09.07 15:091.24040.000.00-725.57
  0.00 -118.45 10 959.57
Closed P/L: 10 841.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
17959722005.09.09 17:23buy1.00eurusd1.24511.23791.2642 1.24070.00-3.50-440.00
17959002005.09.09 14:34sell1.00usdjpy109.98110.63108.10 109.700.00-6.38255.24
  0.00 -9.88 -184.76
 Floating P/L: -194.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
18112672005.09.08 00:02buy stop1.00gbpusd1.84421.83281.8561 1.8395Buy Entry Order placed at 11261
18112052005.09.08 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.23831.24671.2208 1.2430Sell Entry Order placed at 1126
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 841.12 Floating P/L: -194.64 Margin: 2 245.10
Balance: 15 841.12 Equity: 15 646.48 Free Margin: 13 596.02