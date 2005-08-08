MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 136308
|Name: TSD-v11-MT4-JB-OaMA 080805
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 9, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1478390
|2005.08.08 11:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1484755
|2005.08.09 01:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2589
|1.2583
|1.2423
|2005.08.10 15:28
|1.2583
|0.00
|-4.57
|47.68
|1485125
|2005.08.10 02:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.65
|109.90
|108.30
|2005.08.12 15:03
|109.90
|0.00
|-25.36
|1 592.36
|1485185
|2005.08.09 03:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2388
|1.2427
|1.2587
|2005.08.12 14:48
|1.2427
|0.00
|-17.50
|390.00
|1565800
|2005.08.22 13:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2693
|1.2771
|1.2350
|2005.08.24 07:20
|1.2771
|0.00
|-4.53
|-610.71
|1565866
|2005.08.22 09:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8010
|1.8025
|1.8185
|2005.08.25 10:19
|1.8025
|0.00
|9.00
|150.00
|1565940
|2005.08.22 12:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2202
|1.2262
|1.2422
|2005.08.25 14:56
|1.2262
|0.00
|-14.00
|600.00
|1579028
|2005.08.22 08:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.06
|110.01
|108.41
|2005.08.23 07:30
|110.01
|0.00
|0.00
|45.45
|1660616
|2005.08.25 05:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.87
|110.73
|108.87
|2005.08.29 23:49
|110.73
|0.00
|-12.71
|-776.66
|1688487
|2005.08.31 16:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7966
|1.8361
|1.8521
|2005.09.02 14:35
|1.8361
|0.00
|9.00
|3 950.00
|1703822
|2005.08.31 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2655
|1.2311
|1.2151
|2005.09.02 13:12
|1.2311
|0.00
|-18.43
|2 794.25
|1703869
|2005.08.31 18:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.46
|109.82
|108.22
|2005.09.02 14:10
|109.82
|0.00
|-25.35
|582.77
|1703907
|2005.08.31 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2238
|1.2530
|1.2690
|2005.09.02 14:34
|1.2530
|0.00
|-14.00
|2 920.00
|1795857
|2005.09.07 09:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2314
|1.2404
|1.2214
|2005.09.07 15:09
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-725.57
|
|0.00
|-118.45
|10 959.57
|Closed P/L:
|10 841.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1795972
|2005.09.09 17:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2451
|1.2379
|1.2642
|
|1.2407
|0.00
|-3.50
|-440.00
|1795900
|2005.09.09 14:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.98
|110.63
|108.10
|
|109.70
|0.00
|-6.38
|255.24
|
|0.00
|-9.88
|-184.76
|
|Floating P/L:
|-194.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|1811267
|2005.09.08 00:02
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8442
|1.8328
|1.8561
|
|1.8395
|Buy Entry Order placed at 11261
|1811205
|2005.09.08 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2383
|1.2467
|1.2208
|
|1.2430
|Sell Entry Order placed at 1126
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 841.12
|Floating P/L:
|-194.64
|Margin:
|2 245.10
|Balance:
|15 841.12
|Equity:
|15 646.48
|Free Margin:
|13 596.02