MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 169003
|Name: Daytrader real
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 19, 20:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1904688
|2005.09.15 22:03
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1905132
|2005.09.15 23:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.67
|110.72
|110.90
|2005.09.16 03:22
|110.90
|0.00
|2.71
|207.39
|1906108
|2005.09.16 01:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2232
|1.2230
|1.2212
|2005.09.16 15:01
|1.2212
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1906503
|2005.09.16 01:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8074
|1.8074
|1.8094
|2005.09.16 06:13
|1.8094
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1908484
|2005.09.16 04:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2650
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2005.09.16 14:19
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|157.85
|1918250
|2005.09.16 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8028
|1.8028
|1.8048
|2005.09.16 17:18
|1.8048
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1933857
|2005.09.19 19:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8017
|1.8018
|1.8037
|2005.09.19 20:49
|1.8037
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|
|0.00
|2.71
|1 165.24
|Closed P/L:
|1 167.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 167.95
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 167.95
|Equity:
|11 167.95
|Free Margin:
|11 167.95