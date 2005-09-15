MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 169003 Name: Daytrader real Currency: USD 2005 September 19, 20:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
19046882005.09.15 22:03balanceDeposit10 000.00
19051322005.09.15 23:02buy1.00usdjpy110.67110.72110.902005.09.16 03:22110.900.002.71207.39
19061082005.09.16 01:09sell1.00eurusd1.22321.22301.22122005.09.16 15:011.22120.000.00200.00
19065032005.09.16 01:51buy1.00gbpusd1.80741.80741.80942005.09.16 06:131.80940.000.00200.00
19084842005.09.16 04:57buy1.00usdchf1.26500.00001.26702005.09.16 14:191.26700.000.00157.85
19182502005.09.16 16:39buy1.00gbpusd1.80281.80281.80482005.09.16 17:181.80480.000.00200.00
19338572005.09.19 19:27buy1.00gbpusd1.80171.80181.80372005.09.19 20:491.80370.000.00200.00
  0.00 2.71 1 165.24
Closed P/L: 1 167.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 167.95 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 167.95 Equity: 11 167.95 Free Margin: 11 167.95