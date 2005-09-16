Alpari Ltd.

Account: 78273 Name: TSD Junkies Currency: USD 2005 September 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
10356222005.09.16 08:39balanceDeposit1 000.00
10356652005.09.16 08:43buy stop0.10audusd0.77030.76870.77632005.09.16 09:030.7696cancelled
10356692005.09.16 08:43buy stop0.10gbpjpy200.61200.21201.412005.09.16 09:02200.40cancelled
10356702005.09.16 08:43buy stop0.10gbpusd1.81471.81151.82112005.09.16 09:021.8117cancelled
10356712005.09.16 08:43sell stop0.10usdjpy110.44110.62109.842005.09.16 09:02110.60cancelled
10359832005.09.16 09:14buy0.10gbpjpy200.55200.48201.472005.09.16 13:48200.480.000.00-4.42
10359842005.09.16 09:03buy stop0.10gbpusd1.81341.81011.82002005.09.16 10:011.8117cancelled
10359892005.09.16 09:03sell stop0.10usdjpy110.46110.70109.862005.09.16 10:01110.67cancelled
10359912005.09.16 09:11buy0.10audusd0.77030.76790.77632005.09.16 10:500.76790.000.00-48.00
10365682005.09.16 10:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.22931.22701.23532005.09.16 11:001.2268cancelled
10365702005.09.16 10:01sell stop0.10gbpchf2.28472.28862.27692005.09.16 11:002.2873cancelled
10365792005.09.16 10:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.26121.26381.25522005.09.16 11:011.2639cancelled
10365882005.09.16 10:03buy stop0.10gbpusd1.81261.81031.81862005.09.16 11:011.8099cancelled
10365992005.09.16 10:04sell stop0.10usdjpy110.51110.72109.912005.09.16 11:01110.80cancelled
10366152005.09.16 10:22sell0.10usdcad1.18221.18451.17622005.09.16 12:011.18450.000.00-19.41
10371132005.09.16 11:01buy stop0.10audusd0.76960.76780.77562005.09.16 12:020.7688cancelled
10371182005.09.16 11:01buy stop0.10eurgbp0.67840.67710.68442005.09.16 12:010.6777cancelled
10371202005.09.16 11:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.22811.22621.23412005.09.16 12:011.2267cancelled
10371222005.09.16 11:06sell0.10gbpchf2.28642.28972.27912005.09.16 11:342.28970.000.00-18.28
10371242005.09.16 11:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.81241.80911.81902005.09.16 12:021.8104cancelled
10371272005.09.16 11:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.26271.26491.25672005.09.16 12:021.2641cancelled
10371312005.09.16 11:02sell stop0.10usdjpy110.60110.84110.002005.09.16 12:02110.83cancelled
10376502005.09.16 12:03buy0.10gbpchf2.29032.29102.29832005.09.16 14:542.29100.000.003.87
10376592005.09.16 12:02buy stop0.10eurusd1.22781.22631.23382005.09.16 13:001.2253cancelled
10376612005.09.16 12:08buy0.10gbpusd1.81211.80881.81872005.09.16 14:201.80880.000.00-23.10
10376632005.09.16 12:02sell stop0.10usdcad1.18151.18431.17552005.09.16 13:001.1835cancelled
10376692005.09.16 12:02sell stop0.10usdchf1.26291.26471.25692005.09.16 13:001.2660cancelled
10376772005.09.16 12:39buy0.10audusd0.76930.76780.77532005.09.16 14:200.76780.000.00-30.00
10383442005.09.16 13:00sell stop0.10usdchf1.26401.26661.25802005.09.16 14:011.2662cancelled
10383502005.09.16 13:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.22701.22471.23302005.09.16 14:011.2249cancelled
10383522005.09.16 13:01sell stop0.10usdcad1.18251.18561.17632005.09.16 14:031.1837cancelled
10389922005.09.16 14:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.26541.26721.25942005.09.16 15:011.2690cancelled
10389982005.09.16 14:02buy stop0.10eurusd1.22591.22391.23192005.09.16 15:011.2221cancelled
10390152005.09.16 14:19sell0.10usdcad1.18281.18451.17682005.09.16 16:391.18450.000.00-14.35
10397312005.09.16 15:00buy stop0.10gbpjpy200.83200.38201.732005.09.16 16:01200.40cancelled
10397442005.09.16 15:00buy stop0.10audusd0.76950.76690.77552005.09.16 16:010.7670cancelled
10397672005.09.16 15:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.81131.80741.81912005.09.16 16:011.8034cancelled
10397832005.09.16 15:01buy stop0.10eurjpy135.91135.57136.592005.09.16 16:01135.78cancelled
10397872005.09.16 15:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.22521.22251.23122005.09.16 16:001.2215cancelled
10397922005.09.16 15:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.26571.26851.25972005.09.16 16:011.2702cancelled
10407952005.09.16 16:00buy stop0.10gbpchf2.29512.28982.30572005.09.16 17:072.2931cancelled
10408142005.09.16 16:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.80841.80291.81942005.09.16 17:081.8041cancelled
10408202005.09.16 16:02buy stop0.10audusd0.76950.76630.77592005.09.16 17:060.7669cancelled
10416892005.09.16 17:09buy stop0.10audusd0.76830.76520.77452005.09.16 18:010.7670cancelled
10421102005.09.16 18:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.18031.18351.17392005.09.16 19:051.1816cancelled
10421242005.09.16 18:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.80561.80231.81222005.09.16 19:031.8038cancelled
10421372005.09.16 18:02buy stop0.10audusd0.76790.76630.77392005.09.16 19:040.7661cancelled
10425102005.09.16 19:06buy stop0.10audusd0.76750.76560.77352005.09.16 20:040.7668cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -153.69
Closed P/L: -153.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
10397732005.09.16 15:22buy0.10eurchf1.55171.55001.5577 1.55350.000.4114.18
10376572005.09.16 12:07sell0.10eurgbp0.67690.67840.6709 0.67700.000.68-1.81
10408242005.09.16 16:10buy0.10eurjpy135.88136.10136.90 136.240.000.6132.34
10425002005.09.16 19:49buy0.10gbpchf2.29282.29022.3005 2.29520.001.2113.23
10408092005.09.16 16:10buy0.10gbpjpy200.60201.00201.78 201.270.001.4242.13
10425022005.09.16 19:43buy0.10gbpusd1.80501.80521.8110 1.80800.000.2421.00
  0.00 4.57 121.07
 Floating P/L: 125.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
10428472005.09.16 20:07sell stop0.10audusd0.76540.76670.7594 0.7675TSD SellStop
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -153.69 Floating P/L: 125.64 Margin: 745.85
Balance: 846.31 Equity: 971.95 Free Margin: 226.10
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 3.87 Gross Loss: 157.56 Total Net Profit: -153.69
Profit Factor: 0.02 Expected Payoff: -19.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 153.69 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%)
Largest profit trade: 3.87 loss trade: -48.00
Average profit trade: 3.87 loss trade: -22.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (3.87) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-90.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.87 (1) consecutive loss (count): -90.11 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4