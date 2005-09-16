|Account: 78273
|Name: TSD Junkies
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1035622
|2005.09.16 08:39
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1035665
|2005.09.16 08:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.7687
|0.7763
|2005.09.16 09:03
|0.7696
|cancelled
|1035669
|2005.09.16 08:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|200.61
|200.21
|201.41
|2005.09.16 09:02
|200.40
|cancelled
|1035670
|2005.09.16 08:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8147
|1.8115
|1.8211
|2005.09.16 09:02
|1.8117
|cancelled
|1035671
|2005.09.16 08:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.44
|110.62
|109.84
|2005.09.16 09:02
|110.60
|cancelled
|1035983
|2005.09.16 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|200.55
|200.48
|201.47
|2005.09.16 13:48
|200.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.42
|1035984
|2005.09.16 09:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8134
|1.8101
|1.8200
|2005.09.16 10:01
|1.8117
|cancelled
|1035989
|2005.09.16 09:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.46
|110.70
|109.86
|2005.09.16 10:01
|110.67
|cancelled
|1035991
|2005.09.16 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.7679
|0.7763
|2005.09.16 10:50
|0.7679
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|1036568
|2005.09.16 10:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2293
|1.2270
|1.2353
|2005.09.16 11:00
|1.2268
|cancelled
|1036570
|2005.09.16 10:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2847
|2.2886
|2.2769
|2005.09.16 11:00
|2.2873
|cancelled
|1036579
|2005.09.16 10:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2638
|1.2552
|2005.09.16 11:01
|1.2639
|cancelled
|1036588
|2005.09.16 10:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8126
|1.8103
|1.8186
|2005.09.16 11:01
|1.8099
|cancelled
|1036599
|2005.09.16 10:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.51
|110.72
|109.91
|2005.09.16 11:01
|110.80
|cancelled
|1036615
|2005.09.16 10:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1822
|1.1845
|1.1762
|2005.09.16 12:01
|1.1845
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.41
|1037113
|2005.09.16 11:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7696
|0.7678
|0.7756
|2005.09.16 12:02
|0.7688
|cancelled
|1037118
|2005.09.16 11:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6784
|0.6771
|0.6844
|2005.09.16 12:01
|0.6777
|cancelled
|1037120
|2005.09.16 11:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2281
|1.2262
|1.2341
|2005.09.16 12:01
|1.2267
|cancelled
|1037122
|2005.09.16 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2864
|2.2897
|2.2791
|2005.09.16 11:34
|2.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.28
|1037124
|2005.09.16 11:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8124
|1.8091
|1.8190
|2005.09.16 12:02
|1.8104
|cancelled
|1037127
|2005.09.16 11:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2627
|1.2649
|1.2567
|2005.09.16 12:02
|1.2641
|cancelled
|1037131
|2005.09.16 11:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.60
|110.84
|110.00
|2005.09.16 12:02
|110.83
|cancelled
|1037650
|2005.09.16 12:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2903
|2.2910
|2.2983
|2005.09.16 14:54
|2.2910
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|1037659
|2005.09.16 12:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2278
|1.2263
|1.2338
|2005.09.16 13:00
|1.2253
|cancelled
|1037661
|2005.09.16 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8121
|1.8088
|1.8187
|2005.09.16 14:20
|1.8088
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|1037663
|2005.09.16 12:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1815
|1.1843
|1.1755
|2005.09.16 13:00
|1.1835
|cancelled
|1037669
|2005.09.16 12:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2629
|1.2647
|1.2569
|2005.09.16 13:00
|1.2660
|cancelled
|1037677
|2005.09.16 12:39
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7693
|0.7678
|0.7753
|2005.09.16 14:20
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1038344
|2005.09.16 13:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2640
|1.2666
|1.2580
|2005.09.16 14:01
|1.2662
|cancelled
|1038350
|2005.09.16 13:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2270
|1.2247
|1.2330
|2005.09.16 14:01
|1.2249
|cancelled
|1038352
|2005.09.16 13:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1825
|1.1856
|1.1763
|2005.09.16 14:03
|1.1837
|cancelled
|1038992
|2005.09.16 14:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2654
|1.2672
|1.2594
|2005.09.16 15:01
|1.2690
|cancelled
|1038998
|2005.09.16 14:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2259
|1.2239
|1.2319
|2005.09.16 15:01
|1.2221
|cancelled
|1039015
|2005.09.16 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1828
|1.1845
|1.1768
|2005.09.16 16:39
|1.1845
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.35
|1039731
|2005.09.16 15:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|200.83
|200.38
|201.73
|2005.09.16 16:01
|200.40
|cancelled
|1039744
|2005.09.16 15:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7695
|0.7669
|0.7755
|2005.09.16 16:01
|0.7670
|cancelled
|1039767
|2005.09.16 15:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8113
|1.8074
|1.8191
|2005.09.16 16:01
|1.8034
|cancelled
|1039783
|2005.09.16 15:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|135.91
|135.57
|136.59
|2005.09.16 16:01
|135.78
|cancelled
|1039787
|2005.09.16 15:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2252
|1.2225
|1.2312
|2005.09.16 16:00
|1.2215
|cancelled
|1039792
|2005.09.16 15:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2657
|1.2685
|1.2597
|2005.09.16 16:01
|1.2702
|cancelled
|1040795
|2005.09.16 16:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2951
|2.2898
|2.3057
|2005.09.16 17:07
|2.2931
|cancelled
|1040814
|2005.09.16 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8084
|1.8029
|1.8194
|2005.09.16 17:08
|1.8041
|cancelled
|1040820
|2005.09.16 16:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7695
|0.7663
|0.7759
|2005.09.16 17:06
|0.7669
|cancelled
|1041689
|2005.09.16 17:09
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7683
|0.7652
|0.7745
|2005.09.16 18:01
|0.7670
|cancelled
|1042110
|2005.09.16 18:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1803
|1.1835
|1.1739
|2005.09.16 19:05
|1.1816
|cancelled
|1042124
|2005.09.16 18:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8056
|1.8023
|1.8122
|2005.09.16 19:03
|1.8038
|cancelled
|1042137
|2005.09.16 18:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7679
|0.7663
|0.7739
|2005.09.16 19:04
|0.7661
|cancelled
|1042510
|2005.09.16 19:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7675
|0.7656
|0.7735
|2005.09.16 20:04
|0.7668
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-153.69
|Closed P/L:
|-153.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1039773
|2005.09.16 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5517
|1.5500
|1.5577
|1.5535
|0.00
|0.41
|14.18
|1037657
|2005.09.16 12:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6784
|0.6709
|0.6770
|0.00
|0.68
|-1.81
|1040824
|2005.09.16 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|135.88
|136.10
|136.90
|136.24
|0.00
|0.61
|32.34
|1042500
|2005.09.16 19:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2928
|2.2902
|2.3005
|2.2952
|0.00
|1.21
|13.23
|1040809
|2005.09.16 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|200.60
|201.00
|201.78
|201.27
|0.00
|1.42
|42.13
|1042502
|2005.09.16 19:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8050
|1.8052
|1.8110
|1.8080
|0.00
|0.24
|21.00
|0.00
|4.57
|121.07
|Floating P/L:
|125.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|1042847
|2005.09.16 20:07
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7654
|0.7667
|0.7594
|0.7675
|TSD SellStop
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-153.69
|Floating P/L:
|125.64
|Margin:
|745.85
|Balance:
|846.31
|Equity:
|971.95
|Free Margin:
|226.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.87
|Gross Loss:
|157.56
|Total Net Profit:
|-153.69
|Profit Factor:
|0.02
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|153.69
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (20.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.87
|loss trade:
|-48.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.87
|loss trade:
|-22.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (3.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-90.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.87 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-90.11 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4