Strategy Tester Report
RSI_Cross Market Orders FIX
|Symbol
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2006.11.26 22:30 - 2006.11.28 00:00 (2006.11.26 - 2006.11.28)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|sNameExpert="RSI Cross"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=25; dSellStopLossPoint=25; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=50; dSellTakeProfitPoint=50; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=3; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
|Bars in test
|14377
|Ticks modelled
|23105
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|95.06
|Gross profit
|100.06
|Gross loss
|-5.00
|Profit factor
|20.01
|Expected payoff
|31.68
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|5.00 (0.05%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.05% (5.00)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|50.06
|loss trade
|-5.00
|Average
|profit trade
|50.03
|loss trade
|-5.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (100.06)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-5.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|100.06 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.11.26 22:35
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.9401
|1.9426
|1.9351
|2
|2006.11.27 05:44
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.9351
|1.9426
|1.9351
|50.06
|10050.06
|3
|2006.11.27 06:35
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.9377
|1.9402
|1.9327
|4
|2006.11.27 08:58
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.9327
|1.9402
|1.9327
|50.00
|10100.06
|5
|2006.11.27 09:40
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.9378
|1.9403
|1.9328
|6
|2006.11.27 23:59
|close at stop
|3
|1.00
|1.9383
|1.9403
|1.9328
|-5.00
|10095.06