Strategy Tester Report
RSI_Cross Market Orders FIX

SymbolGBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2006.11.26 22:30 - 2006.11.28 00:00 (2006.11.26 - 2006.11.28)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParameterssNameExpert="RSI Cross"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=25; dSellStopLossPoint=25; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=50; dSellTakeProfitPoint=50; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=3; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
Bars in test14377Ticks modelled23105Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit95.06Gross profit100.06Gross loss-5.00
Profit factor20.01Expected payoff31.68
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown5.00 (0.05%)Relative drawdown0.05% (5.00)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)3 (66.67%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (66.67%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (33.33%)
Largestprofit trade50.06loss trade-5.00
Averageprofit trade50.03loss trade-5.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (100.06)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-5.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)100.06 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.11.26 22:35sell11.001.94011.94261.9351
22006.11.27 05:44t/p11.001.93511.94261.935150.0610050.06
32006.11.27 06:35sell21.001.93771.94021.9327
42006.11.27 08:58t/p21.001.93271.94021.932750.0010100.06
52006.11.27 09:40sell31.001.93781.94031.9328
62006.11.27 23:59close at stop31.001.93831.94031.9328-5.0010095.06