|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.11.01 00:00 - 2006.12.01 00:00 (2006.11.01 - 2006.12.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.3; DecreaseFactor=3; PrefSettings=false; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=42; StopLoss=60; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=4; SMA2Bars=5; Percent=0.0041; EnvelopePeriod=2; OSMAFast=10; OSMASlow=30; OSMASignal=2; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=25; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=16; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0.0046; DVStayOut=0.021;
|Bars in test
|60924
|Ticks modelled
|155563
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|43821.34
|Gross profit
|59062.85
|Gross loss
|-15241.52
|Profit factor
|3.88
|Expected payoff
|1685.44
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|12129.15 (27.65%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.65% (12129.15)
|Total trades
|26
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (92.31%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|5359.54
|loss trade
|-6290.37
|Average
|profit trade
|2684.68
|loss trade
|-3810.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (31089.27)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-12129.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|31089.27 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-12129.15 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.11.01 09:45
|sell
|1
|3.00
|117.03
|117.63
|116.61
|2
|2006.11.01 17:04
|t/p
|1
|3.00
|116.61
|117.63
|116.61
|1080.61
|11080.61
|3
|2006.11.01 17:15
|buy
|2
|3.30
|116.79
|116.19
|117.21
|4
|2006.11.02 00:51
|t/p
|2
|3.30
|117.21
|116.19
|117.21
|1298.35
|12378.96
|5
|2006.11.02 01:45
|sell
|3
|3.70
|117.20
|117.80
|116.78
|6
|2006.11.02 12:05
|t/p
|3
|3.70
|116.78
|117.80
|116.78
|1330.82
|13709.78
|7
|2006.11.02 12:05
|buy
|4
|4.10
|116.77
|116.17
|117.19
|8
|2006.11.02 19:43
|t/p
|4
|4.10
|117.19
|116.17
|117.19
|1469.41
|15179.19
|9
|2006.11.02 23:15
|sell
|5
|4.60
|117.14
|117.74
|116.72
|10
|2006.11.03 14:32
|s/l
|5
|4.60
|117.74
|117.74
|116.72
|-2403.93
|12775.26
|11
|2006.11.03 22:45
|buy
|6
|3.80
|118.01
|117.41
|118.43
|12
|2006.11.06 14:15
|t/p
|6
|3.80
|118.43
|117.41
|118.43
|1392.03
|14167.29
|13
|2006.11.06 17:30
|sell
|7
|4.30
|118.38
|118.98
|117.96
|14
|2006.11.07 05:09
|t/p
|7
|4.30
|117.96
|118.98
|117.96
|1475.28
|15642.57
|15
|2006.11.07 11:30
|sell
|8
|4.70
|117.90
|118.50
|117.48
|16
|2006.11.07 15:30
|t/p
|8
|4.70
|117.48
|118.50
|117.48
|1680.28
|17322.85
|17
|2006.11.08 03:00
|buy
|9
|5.20
|117.65
|117.05
|118.07
|18
|2006.11.09 12:03
|t/p
|9
|5.20
|118.07
|117.05
|118.07
|2032.01
|19354.86
|19
|2006.11.09 13:00
|sell
|10
|5.80
|118.12
|118.72
|117.70
|20
|2006.11.10 02:34
|t/p
|10
|5.80
|117.70
|118.72
|117.70
|1994.29
|21349.15
|21
|2006.11.10 09:00
|sell
|11
|6.40
|117.60
|118.20
|117.18
|22
|2006.11.13 02:39
|t/p
|11
|6.40
|117.18
|118.20
|117.18
|2210.93
|23560.08
|23
|2006.11.13 02:39
|buy
|12
|7.10
|117.17
|116.57
|117.59
|24
|2006.11.13 10:31
|t/p
|12
|7.10
|117.59
|116.57
|117.59
|2535.71
|26095.79
|25
|2006.11.13 22:30
|sell
|13
|7.80
|118.13
|118.73
|117.71
|26
|2006.11.14 00:57
|t/p
|13
|7.80
|117.71
|118.73
|117.71
|2682.21
|28778.00
|27
|2006.11.14 15:15
|buy
|14
|8.60
|117.37
|116.77
|117.79
|28
|2006.11.14 16:13
|t/p
|14
|8.60
|117.79
|116.77
|117.79
|3066.48
|31844.48
|29
|2006.11.14 19:00
|buy
|15
|9.60
|117.69
|117.09
|118.11
|30
|2006.11.15 11:38
|t/p
|15
|9.60
|118.11
|117.09
|118.11
|3525.93
|35370.41
|31
|2006.11.15 23:15
|buy
|16
|10.60
|117.96
|117.36
|118.38
|32
|2006.11.17 05:41
|t/p
|16
|10.60
|118.38
|117.36
|118.38
|4257.10
|39627.51
|33
|2006.11.17 05:41
|sell
|17
|11.90
|118.39
|118.99
|117.97
|34
|2006.11.17 15:57
|t/p
|17
|11.90
|117.97
|118.99
|117.97
|4237.02
|43864.53
|35
|2006.11.17 16:15
|buy
|18
|13.20
|117.87
|117.27
|118.29
|36
|2006.11.22 12:09
|s/l
|18
|13.20
|117.27
|117.27
|118.29
|-6290.37
|37574.17
|37
|2006.11.23 02:15
|buy
|19
|11.30
|116.73
|116.13
|117.15
|38
|2006.11.23 16:10
|s/l
|19
|11.30
|116.13
|116.13
|117.15
|-5838.78
|31735.39
|39
|2006.11.23 21:45
|sell
|20
|3.20
|116.23
|116.83
|115.81
|40
|2006.11.24 09:34
|t/p
|20
|3.20
|115.81
|116.83
|115.81
|1119.13
|32854.52
|41
|2006.11.24 22:15
|sell
|21
|9.90
|115.84
|116.44
|115.42
|42
|2006.11.27 00:15
|t/p
|21
|9.90
|115.42
|116.44
|115.42
|3474.15
|36328.67
|43
|2006.11.27 00:15
|buy
|22
|10.90
|115.41
|114.81
|115.83
|44
|2006.11.27 05:47
|t/p
|22
|10.90
|115.83
|114.81
|115.83
|3952.00
|40280.67
|45
|2006.11.27 13:45
|sell
|23
|12.10
|116.09
|116.69
|115.67
|46
|2006.11.29 02:16
|t/p
|23
|12.10
|115.67
|116.69
|115.67
|4079.03
|44359.70
|47
|2006.11.29 02:30
|buy
|24
|13.30
|115.68
|115.08
|116.10
|48
|2006.11.29 09:18
|t/p
|24
|13.30
|116.10
|115.08
|116.10
|4810.54
|49170.24
|49
|2006.11.30 02:15
|sell
|25
|14.80
|116.41
|117.01
|115.99
|50
|2006.11.30 16:01
|t/p
|25
|14.80
|115.99
|117.01
|115.99
|5359.54
|54529.78
|51
|2006.11.30 16:15
|buy
|26
|16.40
|115.79
|115.19
|116.21
|52
|2006.11.30 23:59
|close at stop
|26
|16.40
|115.74
|115.19
|116.21
|-708.44
|53821.34