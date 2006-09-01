|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.09.01 00:00 - 2006.12.01 22:45
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="=== General Settings - M15 Charts with Defaults =="; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=false; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; testme1="New (1-7?) test all modes for repeat signals=value"; signal_count=1; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=45; StopLoss=80; TrailingStop=0; testme2="New setting (1-100) test me in mode 1 only:"; MaxTrades=1; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=21; Mode2_StopLoss=80; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0.0033; EnvelopePeriod=2; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=3; SMA2Bars=6; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=2; OSMASlow=24;
|Bars in test
|61015
|Ticks modelled
|270386
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|4238.17
|Gross profit
|7375.71
|Gross loss
|-3137.55
|Profit factor
|2.35
|Expected payoff
|96.32
|Absolute drawdown
|336.82
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|534.01 (5.1%)
|Total trades
|44
|Short positions (won %)
|23 (82.61%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (76.19%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|35 (79.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (20.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|271.86
|loss trade
|-479.41
|Average
|profit trade
|210.73
|loss trade
|-348.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (2424.61)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-507.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2424.61 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-507.75 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.09.01 00:45
|buy
|1
|0.50
|117.37
|116.57
|117.82
|2
|2006.09.04 06:26
|s/l
|1
|0.50
|116.57
|116.57
|117.82
|-336.82
|9663.18
|3
|2006.09.04 19:45
|buy
|2
|0.50
|116.05
|115.25
|116.50
|4
|2006.09.06 13:16
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|116.50
|115.25
|116.50
|218.52
|9881.70
|5
|2006.09.06 22:15
|sell
|3
|0.50
|116.62
|117.42
|116.17
|6
|2006.09.07 11:14
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|116.17
|117.42
|116.17
|186.61
|10068.31
|7
|2006.09.07 12:15
|buy
|4
|0.50
|116.15
|115.35
|116.60
|8
|2006.09.07 17:12
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|116.60
|115.35
|116.60
|192.95
|10261.26
|9
|2006.09.07 21:30
|buy
|5
|0.50
|116.38
|115.58
|116.83
|10
|2006.09.08 15:05
|t/p
|5
|0.50
|116.83
|115.58
|116.83
|198.94
|10460.19
|11
|2006.09.08 22:45
|sell
|6
|0.50
|116.90
|117.70
|116.45
|12
|2006.09.11 16:32
|s/l
|6
|0.50
|117.70
|117.70
|116.45
|-346.89
|10113.30
|13
|2006.09.11 23:45
|sell
|7
|0.50
|117.61
|118.41
|117.16
|14
|2006.09.19 14:46
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|117.16
|118.41
|117.16
|135.48
|10248.78
|15
|2006.09.19 23:30
|sell
|8
|0.50
|117.73
|118.53
|117.28
|16
|2006.09.20 03:19
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|117.28
|118.53
|117.28
|170.64
|10419.41
|17
|2006.09.20 03:30
|buy
|9
|0.50
|117.23
|116.43
|117.68
|18
|2006.09.21 20:03
|s/l
|9
|0.50
|116.43
|116.43
|117.68
|-337.23
|10082.18
|19
|2006.09.22 01:45
|buy
|10
|0.50
|116.36
|115.56
|116.81
|20
|2006.09.26 16:13
|t/p
|10
|0.50
|116.81
|115.56
|116.81
|205.29
|10287.48
|21
|2006.09.26 16:13
|sell
|11
|0.50
|116.82
|117.62
|116.37
|22
|2006.09.27 16:09
|s/l
|11
|0.50
|117.62
|117.62
|116.37
|-361.29
|9926.18
|23
|2006.09.28 00:15
|buy
|12
|0.50
|117.46
|116.66
|117.91
|24
|2006.09.28 16:56
|t/p
|12
|0.50
|117.91
|116.66
|117.91
|190.81
|10116.99
|25
|2006.09.28 22:45
|buy
|13
|0.50
|117.82
|117.02
|118.27
|26
|2006.10.02 03:26
|t/p
|13
|0.50
|118.27
|117.02
|118.27
|202.92
|10319.92
|27
|2006.10.02 08:30
|sell
|14
|0.50
|118.27
|119.07
|117.82
|28
|2006.10.02 15:35
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|117.82
|119.07
|117.82
|190.99
|10510.91
|29
|2006.10.02 16:30
|buy
|15
|0.50
|117.74
|116.94
|118.19
|30
|2006.10.04 00:31
|t/p
|15
|0.50
|118.19
|116.94
|118.19
|215.76
|10726.67
|31
|2006.10.04 00:31
|sell
|16
|0.50
|118.19
|118.99
|117.74
|32
|2006.10.05 02:03
|t/p
|16
|0.50
|117.74
|118.99
|117.74
|184.03
|10910.69
|33
|2006.10.05 07:00
|buy
|17
|0.50
|117.70
|116.90
|118.15
|34
|2006.10.06 14:34
|t/p
|17
|0.50
|118.15
|116.90
|118.15
|196.79
|11107.48
|35
|2006.10.06 21:45
|sell
|18
|0.50
|119.00
|119.80
|118.55
|36
|2006.10.11 20:33
|s/l
|18
|0.50
|119.80
|119.80
|118.55
|-369.22
|10738.26
|37
|2006.10.12 02:00
|sell
|19
|0.50
|119.73
|120.53
|119.28
|38
|2006.10.12 09:11
|t/p
|19
|0.50
|119.28
|120.53
|119.28
|188.63
|10926.89
|39
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|20
|0.50
|119.60
|120.40
|119.15
|40
|2006.10.13 09:37
|t/p
|20
|0.50
|119.15
|120.40
|119.15
|181.78
|11108.67
|41
|2006.10.13 11:30
|sell
|21
|0.50
|119.28
|120.08
|118.83
|42
|2006.10.17 10:41
|t/p
|21
|0.50
|118.83
|120.08
|118.83
|175.22
|11283.89
|43
|2006.10.17 10:45
|buy
|22
|0.50
|118.77
|117.97
|119.22
|44
|2006.10.23 11:38
|t/p
|22
|0.50
|119.22
|117.97
|119.22
|226.81
|11510.70
|45
|2006.10.24 03:30
|sell
|23
|0.60
|119.33
|120.13
|118.88
|46
|2006.10.26 02:26
|t/p
|23
|0.60
|118.88
|120.13
|118.88
|193.18
|11703.88
|47
|2006.10.26 02:26
|buy
|24
|0.60
|118.88
|118.08
|119.33
|48
|2006.10.27 14:55
|s/l
|24
|0.60
|118.08
|118.08
|119.33
|-398.92
|11304.96
|49
|2006.10.27 22:45
|sell
|25
|0.50
|117.56
|118.36
|117.11
|50
|2006.10.31 17:32
|t/p
|25
|0.50
|117.11
|118.36
|117.11
|178.00
|11482.95
|51
|2006.10.31 17:45
|buy
|26
|0.50
|116.92
|116.12
|117.37
|52
|2006.11.03 14:31
|t/p
|26
|0.50
|117.37
|116.12
|117.37
|223.43
|11706.38
|53
|2006.11.03 14:45
|sell
|27
|0.60
|117.91
|118.71
|117.46
|54
|2006.11.07 15:32
|t/p
|27
|0.60
|117.46
|118.71
|117.46
|212.90
|11919.28
|55
|2006.11.08 03:00
|buy
|28
|0.60
|117.65
|116.85
|118.10
|56
|2006.11.09 12:04
|t/p
|28
|0.60
|118.10
|116.85
|118.10
|236.22
|12155.49
|57
|2006.11.09 13:00
|sell
|29
|0.60
|118.12
|118.92
|117.67
|58
|2006.11.10 02:36
|t/p
|29
|0.60
|117.67
|118.92
|117.67
|220.97
|12376.47
|59
|2006.11.10 08:15
|buy
|30
|0.60
|117.58
|116.78
|118.03
|60
|2006.11.13 15:51
|t/p
|30
|0.60
|118.03
|116.78
|118.03
|236.34
|12612.81
|61
|2006.11.13 22:30
|sell
|31
|0.60
|118.13
|118.93
|117.68
|62
|2006.11.14 00:59
|t/p
|31
|0.60
|117.68
|118.93
|117.68
|220.97
|12833.78
|63
|2006.11.14 01:00
|buy
|32
|0.60
|117.64
|116.84
|118.09
|64
|2006.11.15 11:37
|t/p
|32
|0.60
|118.09
|116.84
|118.09
|251.47
|13085.25
|65
|2006.11.15 11:37
|sell
|33
|0.60
|118.10
|118.90
|117.65
|66
|2006.11.17 16:19
|t/p
|33
|0.60
|117.65
|118.90
|117.65
|212.54
|13297.79
|67
|2006.11.17 16:19
|buy
|34
|0.60
|117.64
|116.84
|118.09
|68
|2006.11.20 09:09
|t/p
|34
|0.60
|118.09
|116.84
|118.09
|236.26
|13534.05
|69
|2006.11.20 09:15
|sell
|35
|0.60
|118.12
|118.92
|117.67
|70
|2006.11.22 03:20
|t/p
|35
|0.60
|117.67
|118.92
|117.67
|195.52
|13729.56
|71
|2006.11.22 03:30
|buy
|36
|0.70
|117.62
|116.82
|118.07
|72
|2006.11.22 14:27
|s/l
|36
|0.70
|116.82
|116.82
|118.07
|-479.41
|13250.15
|73
|2006.11.22 23:30
|sell
|37
|0.60
|116.74
|117.54
|116.29
|74
|2006.11.23 10:53
|t/p
|37
|0.60
|116.29
|117.54
|116.29
|223.71
|13473.87
|75
|2006.11.23 21:45
|sell
|38
|0.60
|116.23
|117.03
|115.78
|76
|2006.11.24 09:35
|t/p
|38
|0.60
|115.78
|117.03
|115.78
|224.71
|13698.58
|77
|2006.11.27 00:15
|buy
|39
|0.70
|115.41
|114.61
|115.86
|78
|2006.11.27 05:49
|t/p
|39
|0.70
|115.86
|114.61
|115.86
|271.86
|13970.44
|79
|2006.11.27 13:45
|sell
|40
|0.70
|116.09
|116.89
|115.64
|80
|2006.11.29 02:32
|t/p
|40
|0.70
|115.64
|116.89
|115.64
|232.80
|14203.24
|81
|2006.11.29 07:00
|buy
|41
|0.70
|115.77
|114.97
|116.22
|82
|2006.11.29 10:20
|t/p
|41
|0.70
|116.22
|114.97
|116.22
|271.01
|14474.25
|83
|2006.11.30 02:15
|sell
|42
|0.70
|116.41
|117.21
|115.96
|84
|2006.11.30 16:02
|t/p
|42
|0.70
|115.96
|117.21
|115.96
|271.67
|14745.92
|85
|2006.11.30 16:02
|buy
|43
|0.70
|115.95
|115.15
|116.40
|86
|2006.12.01 16:38
|s/l
|43
|0.70
|115.15
|115.15
|116.40
|-477.43
|14268.49
|87
|2006.12.01 22:30
|sell
|44
|0.70
|115.41
|116.21
|114.96
|88
|2006.12.01 22:59
|close at stop
|44
|0.70
|115.46
|116.21
|114.96
|-30.32
|14238.17