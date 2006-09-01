Parameters

GeneralSettings="=== General Settings - M15 Charts with Defaults =="; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=false; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; testme1="New (1-7?) test all modes for repeat signals=value"; signal_count=1; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=45; StopLoss=80; TrailingStop=0; testme2="New setting (1-100) test me in mode 1 only:"; MaxTrades=1; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=21; Mode2_StopLoss=80; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0.0033; EnvelopePeriod=2; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=3; SMA2Bars=6; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=2; OSMASlow=24;