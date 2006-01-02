|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.31 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.31)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=20; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=1; TrailingStop=10; MaxTrades=10; Pips=15; SecureProfit=0; AccountProtection=0; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; StartYear=2005; StartMonth=1; EndYear=2050; EndMonth=12; mm=0; risk=12; AccountisNormal=0; Magic=123987;
|Bars in test
|14719
|Ticks modelled
|1059682
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|-12003.23
|Gross profit
|2023.00
|Gross loss
|-14026.23
|Profit factor
|0.14
|Expected payoff
|-342.95
|Absolute drawdown
|12204.23
|Maximal drawdown
|13869.23 (26.84%)
|Relative drawdown
|26.84% (13869.23)
|Total trades
|35
|Short positions (won %)
|18 (27.78%)
|Long positions (won %)
|17 (70.59%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|17 (48.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|18 (51.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1280.00
|loss trade
|-4643.86
|Average
|profit trade
|119.00
|loss trade
|-779.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (171.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-13227.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1524.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-13227.40 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.02 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.1839
|1.1688
|1.1859
|2
|2006.01.02 07:20
|buy
|2
|0.20
|1.1824
|1.1688
|1.1844
|3
|2006.01.02 08:57
|t/p
|2
|0.20
|1.1844
|1.1688
|1.1844
|40.00
|50040.00
|4
|2006.01.02 08:57
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.1844
|1.1688
|1.1859
|5.00
|50045.00
|5
|2006.01.02 08:57
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.1845
|1.1996
|1.1825
|6
|2006.01.02 09:20
|sell
|4
|0.20
|1.1861
|1.1997
|1.1841
|7
|2006.01.02 09:45
|t/p
|4
|0.20
|1.1841
|1.1997
|1.1841
|40.00
|50085.00
|8
|2006.01.02 09:45
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.1839
|1.1996
|1.1825
|6.00
|50091.00
|9
|2006.01.02 09:45
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.1842
|1.1691
|1.1862
|10
|2006.01.02 14:41
|buy
|6
|0.20
|1.1826
|1.1690
|1.1846
|11
|2006.01.02 17:27
|buy
|7
|0.40
|1.1802
|1.1681
|1.1822
|12
|2006.01.02 17:27
|t/p
|7
|0.40
|1.1822
|1.1681
|1.1822
|80.00
|50171.00
|13
|2006.01.02 17:27
|close
|6
|0.20
|1.1825
|1.1690
|1.1846
|-2.00
|50169.00
|14
|2006.01.02 17:27
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.1814
|1.1691
|1.1862
|-28.00
|50141.00
|15
|2006.01.02 17:27
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.1825
|1.1976
|1.1805
|16
|2006.01.02 17:27
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.1805
|1.1976
|1.1805
|20.00
|50161.00
|17
|2006.01.02 17:27
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.1802
|1.1953
|1.1782
|18
|2006.01.02 17:27
|sell
|10
|0.20
|1.1817
|1.1953
|1.1797
|19
|2006.01.03 01:12
|sell
|11
|0.40
|1.1832
|1.1953
|1.1812
|20
|2006.01.03 02:52
|sell
|12
|0.80
|1.1848
|1.1954
|1.1828
|21
|2006.01.03 02:59
|sell
|13
|1.60
|1.1863
|1.1954
|1.1843
|22
|2006.01.03 05:24
|sell
|14
|3.20
|1.1879
|1.1955
|1.1859
|23
|2006.01.03 06:08
|sell
|15
|6.40
|1.1895
|1.1956
|1.1875
|24
|2006.01.03 07:44
|t/p
|15
|6.40
|1.1875
|1.1956
|1.1875
|1280.00
|51441.00
|25
|2006.01.03 07:44
|close
|14
|3.20
|1.1872
|1.1955
|1.1859
|224.00
|51665.00
|26
|2006.01.03 07:44
|close
|13
|1.60
|1.1875
|1.1954
|1.1843
|-191.99
|51473.01
|27
|2006.01.03 07:44
|close
|12
|0.80
|1.1873
|1.1954
|1.1828
|-200.00
|51273.01
|28
|2006.01.03 07:45
|close
|11
|0.40
|1.1874
|1.1953
|1.1812
|-168.00
|51105.01
|29
|2006.01.03 07:45
|close
|10
|0.20
|1.1877
|1.1953
|1.1797
|-118.56
|50986.45
|30
|2006.01.03 07:45
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.1876
|1.1953
|1.1782
|-73.28
|50913.17
|31
|2006.01.03 07:46
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.1874
|1.1723
|1.1894
|32
|2006.01.03 09:02
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.1894
|1.1723
|1.1894
|20.00
|50933.17
|33
|2006.01.03 09:02
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.1894
|1.1743
|1.1914
|34
|2006.01.03 09:21
|buy
|18
|0.20
|1.1879
|1.1743
|1.1899
|35
|2006.01.03 10:14
|buy
|19
|0.40
|1.1863
|1.1742
|1.1883
|36
|2006.01.03 10:53
|t/p
|19
|0.40
|1.1883
|1.1742
|1.1883
|80.00
|51013.17
|37
|2006.01.03 10:53
|close
|18
|0.20
|1.1884
|1.1743
|1.1899
|10.00
|51023.17
|38
|2006.01.03 10:53
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.1882
|1.1743
|1.1914
|-12.00
|51011.17
|39
|2006.01.03 10:54
|sell
|20
|0.10
|1.1882
|1.2033
|1.1862
|40
|2006.01.03 15:28
|sell
|21
|0.20
|1.1899
|1.2035
|1.1879
|41
|2006.01.03 15:36
|sell
|22
|0.40
|1.1916
|1.2037
|1.1896
|42
|2006.01.03 15:57
|sell
|23
|0.80
|1.1932
|1.2038
|1.1912
|43
|2006.01.03 16:00
|sell
|24
|1.60
|1.1948
|1.2039
|1.1928
|44
|2006.01.03 16:17
|sell
|25
|3.20
|1.1963
|1.2039
|1.1943
|45
|2006.01.03 16:51
|sell
|26
|6.40
|1.1979
|1.2040
|1.1959
|46
|2006.01.03 20:02
|sell
|27
|12.80
|1.1996
|1.2042
|1.1976
|47
|2006.01.04 01:14
|s/l
|20
|0.10
|1.2033
|1.2033
|1.1862
|-150.28
|50860.89
|48
|2006.01.04 01:14
|close
|27
|12.80
|1.2033
|1.2042
|1.1976
|-4643.86
|46217.03
|49
|2006.01.04 01:14
|close
|26
|6.40
|1.2032
|1.2040
|1.1959
|-3345.91
|42871.12
|50
|2006.01.04 01:15
|close
|25
|3.20
|1.2033
|1.2039
|1.1943
|-2216.95
|40654.17
|51
|2006.01.04 01:15
|close
|24
|1.60
|1.2032
|1.2039
|1.1928
|-1332.48
|39321.69
|52
|2006.01.04 01:16
|close
|23
|0.80
|1.2033
|1.2038
|1.1912
|-802.24
|38519.45
|53
|2006.01.04 01:16
|close
|22
|0.40
|1.2032
|1.2037
|1.1896
|-461.12
|38058.33
|54
|2006.01.04 01:18
|close
|21
|0.20
|1.2031
|1.2035
|1.1879
|-262.56
|37795.77
|55
|2006.01.04 01:18
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.2032
|1.1881
|1.2052
|56
|2006.01.04 03:05
|t/p
|28
|0.10
|1.2052
|1.1881
|1.2052
|20.00
|37815.77
|57
|2006.01.04 03:05
|buy
|29
|0.10
|1.2054
|1.1903
|1.2074
|58
|2006.01.04 04:12
|t/p
|29
|0.10
|1.2074
|1.1903
|1.2074
|20.00
|37835.77
|59
|2006.01.04 04:12
|buy
|30
|0.10
|1.2076
|1.1925
|1.2096
|60
|2006.01.04 05:14
|buy
|31
|0.20
|1.2061
|1.1925
|1.2081
|61
|2006.01.04 07:59
|buy
|32
|0.40
|1.2046
|1.1925
|1.2066
|62
|2006.01.04 10:19
|t/p
|32
|0.40
|1.2066
|1.1925
|1.2066
|80.00
|37915.77
|63
|2006.01.04 10:19
|close
|31
|0.20
|1.2066
|1.1925
|1.2081
|10.00
|37925.77
|64
|2006.01.04 10:19
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.2068
|1.1925
|1.2096
|-8.00
|37917.77
|65
|2006.01.04 15:01
|buy
|33
|0.10
|1.2097
|1.1946
|1.2117
|66
|2006.01.04 15:02
|buy
|34
|0.20
|1.2082
|1.1946
|1.2102
|67
|2006.01.04 15:50
|buy
|35
|0.40
|1.2066
|1.1945
|1.2086
|68
|2006.01.04 16:03
|t/p
|35
|0.40
|1.2086
|1.1945
|1.2086
|80.00
|37997.77
|69
|2006.01.04 16:03
|close
|34
|0.20
|1.2086
|1.1946
|1.2102
|8.00
|38005.77
|70
|2006.01.04 16:03
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.1946
|1.2117
|-9.00
|37996.77