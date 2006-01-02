Strategy Tester Report
Goblin

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.31 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.31)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=20; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=1; TrailingStop=10; MaxTrades=10; Pips=15; SecureProfit=0; AccountProtection=0; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; StartYear=2005; StartMonth=1; EndYear=2050; EndMonth=12; mm=0; risk=12; AccountisNormal=0; Magic=123987;
Bars in test14719Ticks modelled1059682Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit-12003.23Gross profit2023.00Gross loss-14026.23
Profit factor0.14Expected payoff-342.95
Absolute drawdown12204.23Maximal drawdown13869.23 (26.84%)Relative drawdown26.84% (13869.23)
Total trades35Short positions (won %)18 (27.78%)Long positions (won %)17 (70.59%)
Profit trades (% of total)17 (48.57%)Loss trades (% of total)18 (51.43%)
Largestprofit trade1280.00loss trade-4643.86
Averageprofit trade119.00loss trade-779.24
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (171.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)9 (-13227.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1524.00 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-13227.40 (9)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.02 00:00buy10.101.18391.16881.1859
22006.01.02 07:20buy20.201.18241.16881.1844
32006.01.02 08:57t/p20.201.18441.16881.184440.0050040.00
42006.01.02 08:57close10.101.18441.16881.18595.0050045.00
52006.01.02 08:57sell30.101.18451.19961.1825
62006.01.02 09:20sell40.201.18611.19971.1841
72006.01.02 09:45t/p40.201.18411.19971.184140.0050085.00
82006.01.02 09:45close30.101.18391.19961.18256.0050091.00
92006.01.02 09:45buy50.101.18421.16911.1862
102006.01.02 14:41buy60.201.18261.16901.1846
112006.01.02 17:27buy70.401.18021.16811.1822
122006.01.02 17:27t/p70.401.18221.16811.182280.0050171.00
132006.01.02 17:27close60.201.18251.16901.1846-2.0050169.00
142006.01.02 17:27close50.101.18141.16911.1862-28.0050141.00
152006.01.02 17:27sell80.101.18251.19761.1805
162006.01.02 17:27t/p80.101.18051.19761.180520.0050161.00
172006.01.02 17:27sell90.101.18021.19531.1782
182006.01.02 17:27sell100.201.18171.19531.1797
192006.01.03 01:12sell110.401.18321.19531.1812
202006.01.03 02:52sell120.801.18481.19541.1828
212006.01.03 02:59sell131.601.18631.19541.1843
222006.01.03 05:24sell143.201.18791.19551.1859
232006.01.03 06:08sell156.401.18951.19561.1875
242006.01.03 07:44t/p156.401.18751.19561.18751280.0051441.00
252006.01.03 07:44close143.201.18721.19551.1859224.0051665.00
262006.01.03 07:44close131.601.18751.19541.1843-191.9951473.01
272006.01.03 07:44close120.801.18731.19541.1828-200.0051273.01
282006.01.03 07:45close110.401.18741.19531.1812-168.0051105.01
292006.01.03 07:45close100.201.18771.19531.1797-118.5650986.45
302006.01.03 07:45close90.101.18761.19531.1782-73.2850913.17
312006.01.03 07:46buy160.101.18741.17231.1894
322006.01.03 09:02t/p160.101.18941.17231.189420.0050933.17
332006.01.03 09:02buy170.101.18941.17431.1914
342006.01.03 09:21buy180.201.18791.17431.1899
352006.01.03 10:14buy190.401.18631.17421.1883
362006.01.03 10:53t/p190.401.18831.17421.188380.0051013.17
372006.01.03 10:53close180.201.18841.17431.189910.0051023.17
382006.01.03 10:53close170.101.18821.17431.1914-12.0051011.17
392006.01.03 10:54sell200.101.18821.20331.1862
402006.01.03 15:28sell210.201.18991.20351.1879
412006.01.03 15:36sell220.401.19161.20371.1896
422006.01.03 15:57sell230.801.19321.20381.1912
432006.01.03 16:00sell241.601.19481.20391.1928
442006.01.03 16:17sell253.201.19631.20391.1943
452006.01.03 16:51sell266.401.19791.20401.1959
462006.01.03 20:02sell2712.801.19961.20421.1976
472006.01.04 01:14s/l200.101.20331.20331.1862-150.2850860.89
482006.01.04 01:14close2712.801.20331.20421.1976-4643.8646217.03
492006.01.04 01:14close266.401.20321.20401.1959-3345.9142871.12
502006.01.04 01:15close253.201.20331.20391.1943-2216.9540654.17
512006.01.04 01:15close241.601.20321.20391.1928-1332.4839321.69
522006.01.04 01:16close230.801.20331.20381.1912-802.2438519.45
532006.01.04 01:16close220.401.20321.20371.1896-461.1238058.33
542006.01.04 01:18close210.201.20311.20351.1879-262.5637795.77
552006.01.04 01:18buy280.101.20321.18811.2052
562006.01.04 03:05t/p280.101.20521.18811.205220.0037815.77
572006.01.04 03:05buy290.101.20541.19031.2074
582006.01.04 04:12t/p290.101.20741.19031.207420.0037835.77
592006.01.04 04:12buy300.101.20761.19251.2096
602006.01.04 05:14buy310.201.20611.19251.2081
612006.01.04 07:59buy320.401.20461.19251.2066
622006.01.04 10:19t/p320.401.20661.19251.206680.0037915.77
632006.01.04 10:19close310.201.20661.19251.208110.0037925.77
642006.01.04 10:19close300.101.20681.19251.2096-8.0037917.77
652006.01.04 15:01buy330.101.20971.19461.2117
662006.01.04 15:02buy340.201.20821.19461.2102
672006.01.04 15:50buy350.401.20661.19451.2086
682006.01.04 16:03t/p350.401.20861.19451.208680.0037997.77
692006.01.04 16:03close340.201.20861.19461.21028.0038005.77
702006.01.04 16:03close330.101.20881.19461.2117-9.0037996.77