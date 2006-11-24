Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: Name: Wing Leung Lui Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4064872006.11.24 16:45sell0.60usdjpy115.87116.72115.462006.11.26 23:02115.460.000.00-8.82213.06
4070512006.11.26 23:16buy0.60usdjpy115.43114.67115.912006.11.27 04:50115.910.000.000.00248.47
4140052006.11.27 15:45sell0.60usdjpy116.13116.89115.652006.11.29 01:17115.650.000.00-17.61249.03
4273672006.11.29 01:30buy0.60usdjpy115.68114.92116.162006.11.29 08:23116.160.000.000.00247.93
4349852006.11.30 01:15sell0.66usdjpy116.40117.16115.922006.11.30 15:04115.920.000.000.00273.29
4402522006.11.30 15:04buy0.68usdjpy115.92115.16116.402006.12.01 15:37115.160.000.008.23-448.77
¡@ 0.00 0.00 -18.20 783.01
Closed P/L: 764.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P¡@ PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
¡@ 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
¡@Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price¡@
No transactions
¡@
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 ¡@
Closed Trade P/L: 764.81 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 395.01 Equity: 6 395.01 Free Margin: 6 395.01