Forex Liquidity LLC
|Account:
|Name: Wing Leung Lui
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|406487
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.87
|116.72
|115.46
|2006.11.26 23:02
|115.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.82
|213.06
|407051
|2006.11.26 23:16
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.43
|114.67
|115.91
|2006.11.27 04:50
|115.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|248.47
|414005
|2006.11.27 15:45
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.13
|116.89
|115.65
|2006.11.29 01:17
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.61
|249.03
|427367
|2006.11.29 01:30
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.68
|114.92
|116.16
|2006.11.29 08:23
|116.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.93
|434985
|2006.11.30 01:15
|sell
|0.66
|usdjpy
|116.40
|117.16
|115.92
|2006.11.30 15:04
|115.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|273.29
|440252
|2006.11.30 15:04
|buy
|0.68
|usdjpy
|115.92
|115.16
|116.40
|2006.12.01 15:37
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|8.23
|-448.77
|¡@
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.20
|783.01
|Closed P/L:
|764.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|¡@
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|¡@
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|¡@
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|¡@
|No transactions
|¡@
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|¡@
|Closed Trade P/L:
|764.81
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 395.01
|Equity:
|6 395.01
|Free Margin:
|6 395.01