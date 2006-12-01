FXDD
|Account: 476506
|Name: bertbin4
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4727335
|2006.12.01 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3251
|1.3335
|1.3230
|2006.12.01 02:37
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4727331
|2006.12.01 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3251
|1.3335
|1.3230
|2006.12.01 02:37
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4727329
|2006.12.01 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3251
|1.3335
|1.3230
|2006.12.01 02:36
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4726220
|2006.12.01 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1982
|1.1902
|1.2177
|2006.12.01 17:37
|1.1902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.22
|4726219
|2006.12.01 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1982
|1.1902
|1.2112
|2006.12.01 17:37
|1.1902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.22
|4726218
|2006.12.01 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1982
|1.1902
|1.2047
|2006.12.01 17:37
|1.1902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.22
|4725537
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9575
|1.9820
|2006.12.01 17:35
|1.9820
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|165.00
|4725527
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9575
|1.9765
|2006.12.01 17:09
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|110.00
|4725509
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9575
|1.9710
|2006.12.01 08:26
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|55.00
|4725355
|2006.11.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|119.46
|115.14
|2006.12.01 17:37
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|54.72
|4725354
|2006.11.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|116.61
|115.35
|2006.12.01 17:35
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|36.41
|4725349
|2006.11.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|116.61
|115.56
|2006.12.01 03:29
|115.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|18.17
|4694978
|2006.11.30 03:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.09
|153.89
|152.04
|2006.12.01 08:07
|153.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-48.31
|4694977
|2006.11.30 03:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.09
|153.89
|152.39
|2006.12.01 08:07
|153.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-50.89
|4694976
|2006.11.30 03:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.09
|153.89
|152.74
|2006.12.01 08:33
|153.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-68.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|69.47
|Closed P/L:
|60.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4748788
|2006.12.01 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.81
|154.61
|153.46
|
|154.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-19.05
|4748789
|2006.12.01 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.81
|154.61
|153.11
|
|154.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-19.05
|4748790
|2006.12.01 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.81
|154.61
|152.76
|
|154.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-19.05
|4769754
|2006.12.01 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1852
|1.1997
|
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|0.00
|4769755
|2006.12.01 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1852
|1.2062
|
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|0.00
|4769756
|2006.12.01 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1852
|1.2127
|
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-57.15
|
|Floating P/L:
|-58.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|60.77
|Floating P/L:
|-58.05
|Margin:
|348.66
|Balance:
|4 929.51
|Equity:
|4 871.46
|Free Margin:
|4 522.80