FXDD

Account: 476506 Name: bertbin4 Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47273352006.12.01 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.32511.33351.32302006.12.01 02:371.32510.000.000.000.00
47273312006.12.01 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.32511.33351.32302006.12.01 02:371.32510.000.000.000.00
47273292006.12.01 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.32511.33351.32302006.12.01 02:361.32510.000.000.000.00
47262202006.12.01 00:30buy0.10usdchf1.19821.19021.21772006.12.01 17:371.19020.000.000.00-67.22
47262192006.12.01 00:30buy0.10usdchf1.19821.19021.21122006.12.01 17:371.19020.000.000.00-67.22
47262182006.12.01 00:30buy0.10usdchf1.19821.19021.20472006.12.01 17:371.19020.000.000.00-67.22
47255372006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96551.95751.98202006.12.01 17:351.98200.000.00-0.24165.00
47255272006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96551.95751.97652006.12.01 17:091.97650.000.00-0.24110.00
47255092006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96551.95751.97102006.12.01 08:261.97100.000.00-0.2455.00
47253552006.11.30 23:15sell0.10usdjpy115.77119.46115.142006.12.01 17:37115.140.000.00-1.4654.72
47253542006.11.30 23:15sell0.10usdjpy115.77116.61115.352006.12.01 17:35115.350.000.00-1.4636.41
47253492006.11.30 23:15sell0.10usdjpy115.77116.61115.562006.12.01 03:29115.560.000.00-1.4618.17
46949782006.11.30 03:15sell0.10eurjpy153.09153.89152.042006.12.01 08:07153.650.000.00-1.20-48.31
46949772006.11.30 03:15sell0.10eurjpy153.09153.89152.392006.12.01 08:07153.680.000.00-1.20-50.89
46949762006.11.30 03:15sell0.10eurjpy153.09153.89152.742006.12.01 08:33153.890.000.00-1.20-68.97
  0.00 0.00 -8.70 69.47
Closed P/L: 60.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47487882006.12.01 13:45sell0.10eurjpy153.81154.61153.46 154.030.000.00-1.21-19.05
47487892006.12.01 13:45sell0.10eurjpy153.81154.61153.11 154.030.000.00-1.21-19.05
47487902006.12.01 13:45sell0.10eurjpy153.81154.61152.76 154.030.000.00-1.21-19.05
47697542006.12.01 22:00buy0.10usdchf1.19321.18521.1997 1.19320.000.000.910.00
47697552006.12.01 22:00buy0.10usdchf1.19321.18521.2062 1.19320.000.000.910.00
47697562006.12.01 22:00buy0.10usdchf1.19321.18521.2127 1.19320.000.000.910.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.90 -57.15
 Floating P/L: -58.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 60.77 Floating P/L: -58.05 Margin: 348.66
Balance: 4 929.51 Equity: 4 871.46 Free Margin: 4 522.80