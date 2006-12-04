North Finance Co Ltd
Account: xxxxx6 Name: NF_Fozzy_1 Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 19:22
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Pips
6350241 2006.12.06 00:02 sell 0.1 eurusd 1.3317 1.3288 1.3173 2006.12.06 13:27 1.3288 0 0 0 29 29
1     0.1 eurusd Total         0 29 29
6371603 2006.12.07 00:02 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3514 2.3483 2.3370 2006.12.07 15:42 2.3483 0 0 0 51.87 31
6387636 2006.12.07 15:42 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3472 2.3449 2.3328 2006.12.08 15:48 2.3449 0 0 -2.54 38.5 23
2     0.2 gbpchf Total         -2.54 90.37 54
6350269 2006.12.06 00:04 sell 0.1 gbpusd 1.9729 1.9661 1.9585 2006.12.06 13:08 1.9661 0 0 0 68 68
1 0.1 gbpusd Total 0 68 68
6303846 2006.12.04 01:00 buy 0.1 usdchf 1.1910 1.1955 1.2054 2006.12.04 10:43 1.1955 0 0 0 37.64 45
1     0.1 usdchf Total         0 37.64 45
6371606 2006.12.07 00:02 buy 0.2 usdjpy 115.26 115.62 116.70 2006.12.08 15:41 115.62 0 0 1.09 62.27 36
1     0.2 usdjpy Total         1.09 62.27 36
      Grand Total         -1.45 287.28 232
Closed P/L: 285.83
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0 0 0 0
Floating P/L: 0
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions