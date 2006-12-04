|North Finance Co Ltd
|
|
|Account: xxxxx6
|Name: NF_Fozzy_1
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 19:22
|
|Closed
Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|6350241
|2006.12.06 00:02
|sell
|0.1
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3288
|1.3173
|2006.12.06 13:27
|1.3288
|0
|0
|0
|29
|29
|1
|
|
|0.1
|eurusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|29
|29
|6371603
|2006.12.07 00:02
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3514
|2.3483
|2.3370
|2006.12.07 15:42
|2.3483
|0
|0
|0
|51.87
|31
|6387636
|2006.12.07 15:42
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3472
|2.3449
|2.3328
|2006.12.08 15:48
|2.3449
|0
|0
|-2.54
|38.5
|23
|2
|
|
|0.2
|gbpchf Total
|
|
|
|
|-2.54
|90.37
|54
|6350269
|2006.12.06 00:04
|sell
|0.1
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9661
|1.9585
|2006.12.06 13:08
|1.9661
|0
|0
|0
|68
|68
|1
|
|
|0.1
|gbpusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|68
|68
|6303846
|2006.12.04 01:00
|buy
|0.1
|usdchf
|1.1910
|1.1955
|1.2054
|2006.12.04 10:43
|1.1955
|0
|0
|0
|37.64
|45
|1
|
|
|0.1
|usdchf Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|37.64
|45
|6371606
|2006.12.07 00:02
|buy
|0.2
|usdjpy
|115.26
|115.62
|116.70
|2006.12.08 15:41
|115.62
|0
|0
|1.09
|62.27
|36
|1
|
|
|0.2
|usdjpy Total
|
|
|
|
|1.09
|62.27
|36
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|-1.45
|287.28
|232
|Closed P/L:
|285.83
|
|Open Trades:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|No transactions
|
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Floating P/L:
|0
|
|Working Orders:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|
|No transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|