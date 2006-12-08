Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1320110 Name: Jugulator_v1.1_H4 Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
173840362006.12.08 16:54buy0.10gbpusd1.95471.93971.95852006.12.08 16:581.95540.000.000.007.00
173856762006.12.08 16:55buy0.20gbpusd1.95321.93971.95702006.12.08 16:581.95540.000.000.0044.00
173868602006.12.08 16:55buy0.30gbpusd1.95161.93971.95542006.12.08 16:581.95540.000.000.00114.00
173828192006.12.08 16:53buy0.10usdchf1.20211.18711.20592006.12.08 16:551.20590.000.000.0031.51
173743672006.12.08 16:41buy0.10gbpusd1.96481.94981.96862006.12.08 16:541.95460.000.000.00-102.00
173758222006.12.08 16:43buy0.20gbpusd1.96331.94981.96712006.12.08 16:541.95470.000.000.00-172.00
173774842006.12.08 16:49buy0.30gbpusd1.96171.94981.96552006.12.08 16:541.95470.000.000.00-210.00
173786432006.12.08 16:49buy0.50gbpusd1.96021.94981.96402006.12.08 16:541.95470.000.000.00-275.00
173798532006.12.08 16:51buy0.80gbpusd1.95851.94981.96232006.12.08 16:541.95470.000.000.00-304.00
173806732006.12.08 16:51buy1.30gbpusd1.95691.94981.96072006.12.08 16:541.95470.000.000.00-286.00
173772842006.12.08 16:49buy0.10usdchf1.19801.18301.20182006.12.08 16:531.20180.000.000.0031.62
173760622006.12.08 16:43buy0.10usdjpy115.84114.34116.222006.12.08 16:51116.220.000.000.0032.70
173437492006.12.08 13:52buy0.10eurusd1.33351.31851.33732006.12.08 16:511.32520.000.000.00-83.00
173648652006.12.08 15:29buy0.20eurusd1.33191.31851.33572006.12.08 16:511.32520.000.000.00-134.00
173756622006.12.08 16:43buy0.50eurusd1.32891.31851.33272006.12.08 16:511.32520.000.000.00-185.00
173725842006.12.08 16:26buy0.30eurusd1.33041.31851.33422006.12.08 16:511.32520.000.000.00-156.00
173778302006.12.08 16:49buy0.80eurusd1.32711.31851.33092006.12.08 16:511.32520.000.000.00-152.00
173652602006.12.08 15:29buy0.10usdchf1.19361.17861.19742006.12.08 16:481.19740.000.000.0031.74
173657952006.12.08 15:30buy0.10usdjpy115.43113.93115.812006.12.08 16:43115.810.000.000.0032.81
173652482006.12.08 15:29sell0.10gbpusd1.96701.98201.96322006.12.08 16:411.96480.000.000.0022.00
173706502006.12.08 16:11sell0.20gbpusd1.96861.98201.96482006.12.08 16:411.96480.000.000.0076.00
173232802006.12.08 12:39buy0.20usdjpy115.52114.17115.902006.12.08 15:30115.420.000.000.00-17.33
173213532006.12.08 11:28buy0.10usdjpy115.67114.17116.052006.12.08 15:30115.410.000.000.00-22.53
173396872006.12.08 13:45buy0.30usdjpy115.34114.17115.722006.12.08 15:30115.420.000.000.0020.79
173444372006.12.08 13:53buy0.50usdjpy115.19114.17115.572006.12.08 15:30115.410.000.000.0095.31
173510352006.12.08 14:14buy0.80usdjpy115.03114.17115.412006.12.08 15:30115.410.000.000.00263.41
173398392006.12.08 13:45buy0.20usdchf1.19351.18001.19732006.12.08 15:291.19270.000.000.00-13.41
173207482006.12.08 11:19buy0.10usdchf1.19731.18231.20112006.12.08 15:291.19300.000.000.00-36.04
173386592006.12.08 13:45buy0.10usdchf1.19501.18001.19882006.12.08 15:291.19300.000.000.00-16.76
173573242006.12.08 15:02buy0.20usdchf1.18891.17551.19272006.12.08 15:291.19270.000.000.0063.72
173519892006.12.08 14:16sell0.10gbpusd1.96991.98491.96612006.12.08 15:291.96760.000.000.0023.00
173570802006.12.08 15:01sell0.20gbpusd1.97141.98491.96762006.12.08 15:291.96760.000.000.0076.00
173408632006.12.08 13:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96361.97861.95982006.12.08 14:161.97050.000.000.00-69.00
173435762006.12.08 13:52sell0.20gbpusd1.96551.97861.96172006.12.08 14:161.97060.000.000.00-102.00
173451912006.12.08 13:53sell0.30gbpusd1.96711.97861.96332006.12.08 14:161.97090.000.000.00-114.00
173500982006.12.08 14:08sell0.50gbpusd1.96871.97861.96492006.12.08 14:161.97110.000.000.00-120.00
173287732006.12.08 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.32331.33831.31952006.12.08 13:521.33350.000.000.00-102.00
173303612006.12.08 13:31sell0.20eurusd1.32481.33831.32102006.12.08 13:521.33340.000.000.00-172.00
173311242006.12.08 13:31sell0.30eurusd1.32641.33831.32262006.12.08 13:521.33350.000.000.00-213.00
173367762006.12.08 13:42sell0.50eurusd1.32791.33831.32412006.12.08 13:521.33330.000.000.00-270.00
173379472006.12.08 13:45sell0.80eurusd1.32951.33831.32572006.12.08 13:521.33340.000.000.00-312.00
173392112006.12.08 13:45sell1.30eurusd1.33101.33831.32722006.12.08 13:521.33310.000.000.00-273.00
173267262006.12.08 13:29sell0.10gbpusd1.95711.97211.95332006.12.08 13:461.96420.000.000.00-71.00
173382132006.12.08 13:45sell0.20gbpusd1.95891.97211.95512006.12.08 13:461.96420.000.000.00-106.00
173389672006.12.08 13:45sell0.30gbpusd1.96051.97211.95672006.12.08 13:461.96420.000.000.00-111.00
173399482006.12.08 13:45sell0.50gbpusd1.96231.97211.95852006.12.08 13:461.96420.000.000.00-95.00
173095832006.12.08 07:39sell0.10eurusd1.32721.34221.32342006.12.08 13:301.32500.000.000.0022.00
173129562006.12.08 09:06sell0.20eurusd1.32871.34221.32492006.12.08 13:301.32490.000.000.0076.00
173097212006.12.08 07:39sell0.10gbpusd1.96001.97501.95622006.12.08 13:291.95770.000.000.0023.00
173108892006.12.08 08:01sell0.20gbpusd1.96151.97501.95772006.12.08 13:291.95770.000.000.0076.00
172812142006.12.07 19:33buy0.10usdjpy115.27113.77115.652006.12.08 11:28115.650.000.001.2432.86
171846092006.12.06 19:53buy0.10usdchf1.19641.18141.20022006.12.08 11:181.19700.000.003.795.01
172091502006.12.07 04:57buy0.20usdchf1.19481.18141.19862006.12.08 11:181.19700.000.001.8936.76
172109012006.12.07 05:04buy0.30usdchf1.19331.18141.19712006.12.08 11:181.19710.000.002.8495.23
172664432006.12.07 15:51sell0.20gbpusd1.96411.97761.96032006.12.08 07:391.96030.000.000.1176.00
172645032006.12.07 15:15sell0.10gbpusd1.96261.97761.95882006.12.08 07:391.96030.000.000.0623.00
171921322006.12.06 22:47sell0.10eurusd1.32791.34291.32412006.12.08 07:391.32730.000.000.616.00
171989022006.12.07 01:03sell0.20eurusd1.32951.34291.32572006.12.08 07:381.32720.000.001.2146.00
172105072006.12.07 05:03sell0.30eurusd1.33101.34291.32722006.12.08 07:381.32720.000.001.82114.00
171919482006.12.06 22:45buy0.10usdjpy115.32113.82115.702006.12.07 19:32115.230.000.000.00-7.81
172082152006.12.07 04:39buy0.30usdjpy115.00113.82115.382006.12.07 19:32115.230.000.000.0059.88
171963752006.12.07 00:30buy0.20usdjpy115.16113.82115.542006.12.07 19:32115.230.000.000.0012.15
172195762006.12.07 07:13buy0.50usdjpy114.85113.82115.232006.12.07 19:32115.230.000.000.00164.89
172521252006.12.07 13:42sell0.10gbpusd1.96361.97861.95982006.12.07 15:151.96290.000.000.007.00
172525092006.12.07 13:44sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97861.96132006.12.07 15:151.96290.000.000.0044.00
172589202006.12.07 14:21sell0.30gbpusd1.96671.97861.96292006.12.07 15:151.96290.000.000.00114.00
172356272006.12.07 11:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96631.98131.96252006.12.07 13:421.96410.000.000.0022.00
172432632006.12.07 13:00sell0.20gbpusd1.96791.98131.96412006.12.07 13:421.96410.000.000.0076.00
171799692006.12.06 19:08sell0.10gbpusd1.96621.98121.96242006.12.07 11:071.96700.000.000.17-8.00
172097992006.12.07 04:59sell0.20gbpusd1.96771.98121.96392006.12.07 11:071.96700.000.000.0014.00
172107312006.12.07 05:03sell0.30gbpusd1.96921.98121.96542006.12.07 11:071.96700.000.000.0066.00
172247952006.12.07 08:02sell0.50gbpusd1.97081.98121.96702006.12.07 11:071.96700.000.000.00190.00
171506282006.12.06 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.32861.34361.32482006.12.06 22:461.32810.000.001.825.00
171533862006.12.06 15:04sell0.20eurusd1.33011.34361.32632006.12.06 22:461.32810.000.003.6340.00
171604932006.12.06 15:44sell0.30eurusd1.33171.34361.32792006.12.06 22:461.32790.000.005.45114.00
171506532006.12.06 14:46buy0.10usdjpy115.08113.58115.462006.12.06 22:45115.300.000.003.7219.08
171539062006.12.06 15:05buy0.20usdjpy114.92113.58115.302006.12.06 22:45115.300.000.007.4465.92
171506392006.12.06 14:46buy0.10usdchf1.19531.18031.19912006.12.06 19:531.19610.000.000.006.69
171537102006.12.06 15:05buy0.20usdchf1.19381.18031.19762006.12.06 19:531.19610.000.000.0038.46
171586252006.12.06 15:38buy0.30usdchf1.19231.18031.19612006.12.06 19:531.19610.000.000.0095.31
171506372006.12.06 14:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96571.98071.96192006.12.06 19:081.96660.000.000.00-9.00
171529142006.12.06 15:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96721.98071.96342006.12.06 19:081.96660.000.000.0012.00
171563232006.12.06 15:21sell0.30gbpusd1.96881.98071.96502006.12.06 19:081.96670.000.000.0063.00
171603442006.12.06 15:43sell0.50gbpusd1.97041.98071.96662006.12.06 19:081.96660.000.000.00190.00
171502462006.12.06 14:42balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 35.80 -1 303.03
Closed P/L: -1 267.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
173800152006.12.08 16:51buy0.10eurusd1.32561.31061.3294 1.32030.000.000.00-53.00
173802612006.12.08 16:51buy0.10usdjpy116.26114.76116.64 116.340.000.000.006.88
173817552006.12.08 16:52buy0.20eurusd1.32371.31061.3275 1.32030.000.000.00-68.00
173841792006.12.08 16:54buy0.30eurusd1.32191.31061.3257 1.32030.000.000.00-48.00
173862972006.12.08 16:55buy0.50eurusd1.32041.31061.3242 1.32030.000.000.00-5.00
173877152006.12.08 16:55buy0.10usdchf1.20611.19111.2099 1.20430.000.000.00-14.95
173896162006.12.08 16:56buy0.20usdchf1.20461.19111.2084 1.20430.000.000.00-4.98
173918222006.12.08 16:58buy0.10gbpusd1.95611.94111.9599 1.95300.000.000.00-31.00
173930272006.12.08 17:02buy0.20gbpusd1.95451.94111.9583 1.95300.000.000.00-30.00
173952872006.12.08 17:06buy0.30usdchf1.20301.19111.2068 1.20430.000.000.0032.38
174030462006.12.08 17:45buy0.50usdchf1.20151.19111.2053 1.20430.000.000.00116.25
174090092006.12.08 19:14buy0.30gbpusd1.95281.94111.9566 1.95300.000.000.006.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -93.42
 Floating P/L: -93.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 267.23 Floating P/L: -93.42 Margin: 2 900.00
Balance: 3 732.77 Equity: 3 639.35 Free Margin: 739.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 052.48 Gross Loss: 4 319.71 Total Net Profit: -1 267.23
Profit Factor: 0.71 Expected Payoff: -15.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 463.74 Maximal Drawdown: 3 525.97 (49.93%) Relative Drawdown: 49.93% (3 525.97)
 
Total Trades: 84 Short Positions (won %): 43 (62.79%) Long Positions (won %): 41 (58.54%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 51 (60.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (39.29%)
Largest profit trade: 263.41 loss trade: -312.00
Average profit trade: 59.85 loss trade: -130.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (645.43) consecutive losses ($): 14 (-2 130.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 676.52 (11) consecutive loss (count): -2 130.00 (14)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4