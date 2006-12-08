|Account: 1320110
|Name: Jugulator_v1.1_H4
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17384036
|2006.12.08 16:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9547
|1.9397
|1.9585
|2006.12.08 16:58
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|17385676
|2006.12.08 16:55
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9532
|1.9397
|1.9570
|2006.12.08 16:58
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|17386860
|2006.12.08 16:55
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9516
|1.9397
|1.9554
|2006.12.08 16:58
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17382819
|2006.12.08 16:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|1.1871
|1.2059
|2006.12.08 16:55
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.51
|17374367
|2006.12.08 16:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9498
|1.9686
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|17375822
|2006.12.08 16:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|1.9498
|1.9671
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.00
|17377484
|2006.12.08 16:49
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9498
|1.9655
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|17378643
|2006.12.08 16:49
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|1.9498
|1.9640
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-275.00
|17379853
|2006.12.08 16:51
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|1.9498
|1.9623
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|17380673
|2006.12.08 16:51
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.9569
|1.9498
|1.9607
|2006.12.08 16:54
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-286.00
|17377284
|2006.12.08 16:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1980
|1.1830
|1.2018
|2006.12.08 16:53
|1.2018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.62
|17376062
|2006.12.08 16:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.84
|114.34
|116.22
|2006.12.08 16:51
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.70
|17343749
|2006.12.08 13:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3185
|1.3373
|2006.12.08 16:51
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.00
|17364865
|2006.12.08 15:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3185
|1.3357
|2006.12.08 16:51
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.00
|17375662
|2006.12.08 16:43
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3289
|1.3185
|1.3327
|2006.12.08 16:51
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-185.00
|17372584
|2006.12.08 16:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3185
|1.3342
|2006.12.08 16:51
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|17377830
|2006.12.08 16:49
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3185
|1.3309
|2006.12.08 16:51
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.00
|17365260
|2006.12.08 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1936
|1.1786
|1.1974
|2006.12.08 16:48
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.74
|17365795
|2006.12.08 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.43
|113.93
|115.81
|2006.12.08 16:43
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.81
|17365248
|2006.12.08 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|1.9820
|1.9632
|2006.12.08 16:41
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|17370650
|2006.12.08 16:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|1.9820
|1.9648
|2006.12.08 16:41
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17323280
|2006.12.08 12:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.52
|114.17
|115.90
|2006.12.08 15:30
|115.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.33
|17321353
|2006.12.08 11:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.67
|114.17
|116.05
|2006.12.08 15:30
|115.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.53
|17339687
|2006.12.08 13:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.34
|114.17
|115.72
|2006.12.08 15:30
|115.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.79
|17344437
|2006.12.08 13:53
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.19
|114.17
|115.57
|2006.12.08 15:30
|115.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.31
|17351035
|2006.12.08 14:14
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.03
|114.17
|115.41
|2006.12.08 15:30
|115.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|263.41
|17339839
|2006.12.08 13:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1935
|1.1800
|1.1973
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.1927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.41
|17320748
|2006.12.08 11:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1973
|1.1823
|1.2011
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.04
|17338659
|2006.12.08 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1950
|1.1800
|1.1988
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.76
|17357324
|2006.12.08 15:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1889
|1.1755
|1.1927
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.1927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.72
|17351989
|2006.12.08 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9849
|1.9661
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17357080
|2006.12.08 15:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9849
|1.9676
|2006.12.08 15:29
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17340863
|2006.12.08 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9786
|1.9598
|2006.12.08 14:16
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|17343576
|2006.12.08 13:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9786
|1.9617
|2006.12.08 14:16
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|17345191
|2006.12.08 13:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9786
|1.9633
|2006.12.08 14:16
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.00
|17350098
|2006.12.08 14:08
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9786
|1.9649
|2006.12.08 14:16
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|17328773
|2006.12.08 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3383
|1.3195
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|17330361
|2006.12.08 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3248
|1.3383
|1.3210
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.00
|17331124
|2006.12.08 13:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3383
|1.3226
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-213.00
|17336776
|2006.12.08 13:42
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3279
|1.3383
|1.3241
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|17337947
|2006.12.08 13:45
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3383
|1.3257
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-312.00
|17339211
|2006.12.08 13:45
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3383
|1.3272
|2006.12.08 13:52
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.00
|17326726
|2006.12.08 13:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9571
|1.9721
|1.9533
|2006.12.08 13:46
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.00
|17338213
|2006.12.08 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9589
|1.9721
|1.9551
|2006.12.08 13:46
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|17338967
|2006.12.08 13:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9721
|1.9567
|2006.12.08 13:46
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.00
|17339948
|2006.12.08 13:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9721
|1.9585
|2006.12.08 13:46
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|17309583
|2006.12.08 07:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.3422
|1.3234
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|17312956
|2006.12.08 09:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3422
|1.3249
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17309721
|2006.12.08 07:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|1.9750
|1.9562
|2006.12.08 13:29
|1.9577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17310889
|2006.12.08 08:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9750
|1.9577
|2006.12.08 13:29
|1.9577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17281214
|2006.12.07 19:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.27
|113.77
|115.65
|2006.12.08 11:28
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|32.86
|17184609
|2006.12.06 19:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1964
|1.1814
|1.2002
|2006.12.08 11:18
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|3.79
|5.01
|17209150
|2006.12.07 04:57
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1948
|1.1814
|1.1986
|2006.12.08 11:18
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|36.76
|17210901
|2006.12.07 05:04
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.1814
|1.1971
|2006.12.08 11:18
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|95.23
|17266443
|2006.12.07 15:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9776
|1.9603
|2006.12.08 07:39
|1.9603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76.00
|17264503
|2006.12.07 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9776
|1.9588
|2006.12.08 07:39
|1.9603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|23.00
|17192132
|2006.12.06 22:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3279
|1.3429
|1.3241
|2006.12.08 07:39
|1.3273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|6.00
|17198902
|2006.12.07 01:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3429
|1.3257
|2006.12.08 07:38
|1.3272
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|46.00
|17210507
|2006.12.07 05:03
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3429
|1.3272
|2006.12.08 07:38
|1.3272
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|114.00
|17191948
|2006.12.06 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.32
|113.82
|115.70
|2006.12.07 19:32
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.81
|17208215
|2006.12.07 04:39
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.00
|113.82
|115.38
|2006.12.07 19:32
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.88
|17196375
|2006.12.07 00:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.16
|113.82
|115.54
|2006.12.07 19:32
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.15
|17219576
|2006.12.07 07:13
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|114.85
|113.82
|115.23
|2006.12.07 19:32
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.89
|17252125
|2006.12.07 13:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9786
|1.9598
|2006.12.07 15:15
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|17252509
|2006.12.07 13:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9786
|1.9613
|2006.12.07 15:15
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|17258920
|2006.12.07 14:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9667
|1.9786
|1.9629
|2006.12.07 15:15
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17235627
|2006.12.07 11:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|1.9813
|1.9625
|2006.12.07 13:42
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|17243263
|2006.12.07 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9679
|1.9813
|1.9641
|2006.12.07 13:42
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17179969
|2006.12.06 19:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9812
|1.9624
|2006.12.07 11:07
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-8.00
|17209799
|2006.12.07 04:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|1.9812
|1.9639
|2006.12.07 11:07
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|17210731
|2006.12.07 05:03
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9812
|1.9654
|2006.12.07 11:07
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|17224795
|2006.12.07 08:02
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9812
|1.9670
|2006.12.07 11:07
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|17150628
|2006.12.06 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3286
|1.3436
|1.3248
|2006.12.06 22:46
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|5.00
|17153386
|2006.12.06 15:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3436
|1.3263
|2006.12.06 22:46
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|3.63
|40.00
|17160493
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3436
|1.3279
|2006.12.06 22:46
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|114.00
|17150653
|2006.12.06 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.08
|113.58
|115.46
|2006.12.06 22:45
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|19.08
|17153906
|2006.12.06 15:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.92
|113.58
|115.30
|2006.12.06 22:45
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|65.92
|17150639
|2006.12.06 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1803
|1.1991
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.69
|17153710
|2006.12.06 15:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1938
|1.1803
|1.1976
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.46
|17158625
|2006.12.06 15:38
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.1803
|1.1961
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.31
|17150637
|2006.12.06 14:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9807
|1.9619
|2006.12.06 19:08
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|17152914
|2006.12.06 15:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9807
|1.9634
|2006.12.06 19:08
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|17156323
|2006.12.06 15:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9807
|1.9650
|2006.12.06 19:08
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|17160344
|2006.12.06 15:43
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9807
|1.9666
|2006.12.06 19:08
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|17150246
|2006.12.06 14:42
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.80
|-1 303.03
|Closed P/L:
|-1 267.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17380015
|2006.12.08 16:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3256
|1.3106
|1.3294
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.00
|17380261
|2006.12.08 16:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.26
|114.76
|116.64
|116.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|17381755
|2006.12.08 16:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3237
|1.3106
|1.3275
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|17384179
|2006.12.08 16:54
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3219
|1.3106
|1.3257
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|17386297
|2006.12.08 16:55
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3106
|1.3242
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|17387715
|2006.12.08 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.1911
|1.2099
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.95
|17389616
|2006.12.08 16:56
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.1911
|1.2084
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.98
|17391822
|2006.12.08 16:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9561
|1.9411
|1.9599
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|17393027
|2006.12.08 17:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|1.9411
|1.9583
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|17395287
|2006.12.08 17:06
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2030
|1.1911
|1.2068
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.38
|17403046
|2006.12.08 17:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2015
|1.1911
|1.2053
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.25
|17409009
|2006.12.08 19:14
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9528
|1.9411
|1.9566
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.42
|Floating P/L:
|-93.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 267.23
|Floating P/L:
|-93.42
|Margin:
|2 900.00
|Balance:
|3 732.77
|Equity:
|3 639.35
|Free Margin:
|739.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 052.48
|Gross Loss:
|4 319.71
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 267.23
|Profit Factor:
|0.71
|Expected Payoff:
|-15.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 463.74
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 525.97 (49.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|49.93% (3 525.97)
|Total Trades:
|84
|Short Positions (won %):
|43 (62.79%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|41 (58.54%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|51 (60.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (39.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|263.41
|loss trade:
|-312.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.85
|loss trade:
|-130.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (645.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|14 (-2 130.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|676.52 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 130.00 (14)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4