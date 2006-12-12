|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 13, 20:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2345745
|2006.12.12 21:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3137
|1.3307
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2345934
|2006.12.12 22:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3137
|1.3307
|2006.12.13 11:08
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.80
|2346590
|2006.12.13 01:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3270
|1.3137
|1.3290
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|2348331
|2006.12.13 10:07
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3255
|1.3137
|1.3275
|2006.12.13 11:08
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2348867
|2006.12.13 11:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3123
|1.3293
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|2349722
|2006.12.13 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3244
|1.3123
|1.3261
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|2349937
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3225
|1.3123
|1.3245
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|2350122
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3123
|1.3227
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2350414
|2006.12.13 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3231
|1.3081
|1.3251
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2350619
|2006.12.13 15:08
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3081
|1.3235
|2006.12.13 17:08
|1.3235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2351654
|2006.12.13 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3384
|1.3214
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2345741
|2006.12.12 21:23
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9713
|1.9560
|1.9730
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|2345933
|2006.12.12 22:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9562
|1.9732
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.63
|2346284
|2006.12.13 00:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|1.9562
|1.9717
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|2346338
|2006.12.13 00:48
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9562
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2346353
|2006.12.13 00:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9555
|1.9725
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|2346529
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9555
|1.9708
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|2346552
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9555
|1.9692
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2346569
|2006.12.13 01:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9554
|1.9724
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2347594
|2006.12.13 08:23
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9554
|1.9708
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2347719
|2006.12.13 08:53
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9562
|1.9732
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|2347831
|2006.12.13 09:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|1.9562
|1.9717
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|2348105
|2006.12.13 09:36
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9562
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2348519
|2006.12.13 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9719
|1.9569
|1.9739
|2006.12.13 14:38
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|2349590
|2006.12.13 14:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9569
|1.9724
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.56
|2349905
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9569
|1.9682
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|2350034
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9569
|1.9667
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|2350137
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|1.9569
|1.9649
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|2350231
|2006.12.13 14:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9500
|1.9670
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|2350767
|2006.12.13 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9500
|1.9655
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2350853
|2006.12.13 15:36
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9500
|1.9640
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|2351151
|2006.12.13 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9791
|1.9621
|2006.12.13 17:36
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|2351275
|2006.12.13 16:18
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9791
|1.9636
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|2351518
|2006.12.13 16:59
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9791
|1.9651
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|2351630
|2006.12.13 17:07
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9791
|1.9668
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2351876
|2006.12.13 17:36
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9816
|1.9646
|2006.12.13 18:48
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2345744
|2006.12.12 21:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1993
|1.2143
|1.1973
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.2002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|2349990
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.2143
|1.2045
|2006.12.13 17:08
|1.2045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|2350176
|2006.12.13 14:36
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2080
|1.2143
|1.2060
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.27
|2350415
|2006.12.13 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.1911
|1.2081
|2006.12.13 19:05
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|2351653
|2006.12.13 17:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.1911
|1.2066
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.31
|2345747
|2006.12.12 21:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.73
|118.23
|116.53
|2006.12.12 22:50
|116.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|42.54
|Closed P/L:
|42.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2345936
|2006.12.12 22:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1993
|1.2143
|1.1973
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-6.46
|2346187
|2006.12.13 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.74
|118.24
|116.54
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.64
|2346645
|2006.12.13 01:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.89
|118.24
|116.69
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.72
|2347531
|2006.12.13 08:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2004
|1.2143
|1.1988
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|2347552
|2006.12.13 08:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|117.04
|118.24
|116.84
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.25
|2348282
|2006.12.13 10:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2024
|1.2143
|1.2004
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.68
|2349864
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|117.34
|118.24
|117.14
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.66
|2352195
|2006.12.13 18:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.49
|118.24
|117.29
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|2352216
|2006.12.13 18:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3361
|1.3191
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|2352217
|2006.12.13 18:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2071
|1.1921
|1.2091
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|2352313
|2006.12.13 18:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9794
|1.9624
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|2352797
|2006.12.13 20:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9794
|1.9639
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-70.95
|Floating P/L:
|-71.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|42.48
|Floating P/L:
|-71.02
|Margin:
|76.12
|Balance:
|4 934.77
|Equity:
|4 863.75
|Free Margin:
|4 787.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|87.71
|Gross Loss:
|45.23
|Total Net Profit:
|42.48
|Profit Factor:
|1.94
|Expected Payoff:
|1.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2.94
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.70 (0.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.34% (16.70)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (56.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.27
|loss trade:
|-8.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.65
|loss trade:
|-2.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (7.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-2.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|22.17 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2