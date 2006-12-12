Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 13, 20:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23457452006.12.12 21:23buy0.01eurusd1.32871.31371.33072006.12.12 22:501.32800.000.000.00-0.70
23459342006.12.12 22:55buy0.01eurusd1.32871.31371.33072006.12.13 11:081.32690.000.00-0.04-1.80
23465902006.12.13 01:40buy0.02eurusd1.32701.31371.32902006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.00-8.40
23483312006.12.13 10:07buy0.03eurusd1.32551.31371.32752006.12.13 11:081.32750.000.000.006.00
23488672006.12.13 11:08buy0.01eurusd1.32731.31231.32932006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.00-4.50
23497222006.12.13 14:30buy0.02eurusd1.32441.31231.32612006.12.13 14:441.32250.000.000.00-3.80
23499372006.12.13 14:34buy0.03eurusd1.32251.31231.32452006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.000.90
23501222006.12.13 14:35buy0.05eurusd1.32111.31231.32272006.12.13 14:441.32270.000.000.008.00
23504142006.12.13 14:44buy0.01eurusd1.32311.30811.32512006.12.13 18:351.32100.000.000.00-2.10
23506192006.12.13 15:08buy0.02eurusd1.32151.30811.32352006.12.13 17:081.32350.000.000.004.00
23516542006.12.13 17:08sell0.01eurusd1.32341.33841.32142006.12.13 18:351.32140.000.000.002.00
23457412006.12.12 21:23buy0.01gbpusd1.97131.95601.97302006.12.12 22:501.97040.000.000.00-0.63
23459332006.12.12 22:55buy0.01gbpusd1.97121.95621.97322006.12.13 00:501.97030.000.00-0.02-0.63
23462842006.12.13 00:31buy0.02gbpusd1.96971.95621.97172006.12.13 00:501.97030.000.000.000.84
23463382006.12.13 00:48buy0.03gbpusd1.96811.95621.97012006.12.13 00:501.97010.000.000.004.20
23463532006.12.13 00:50buy0.01gbpusd1.97051.95551.97252006.12.13 01:381.97010.000.000.00-0.28
23465292006.12.13 01:37buy0.02gbpusd1.96881.95551.97082006.12.13 01:381.97010.000.000.001.82
23465522006.12.13 01:37buy0.03gbpusd1.96721.95551.96922006.12.13 01:381.96920.000.000.004.20
23465692006.12.13 01:38buy0.01gbpusd1.97041.95541.97242006.12.13 08:531.97040.000.000.000.00
23475942006.12.13 08:23buy0.02gbpusd1.96881.95541.97082006.12.13 08:531.97080.000.000.002.80
23477192006.12.13 08:53buy0.01gbpusd1.97121.95621.97322006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.00-0.77
23478312006.12.13 09:03buy0.02gbpusd1.96971.95621.97172006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.000.56
23481052006.12.13 09:36buy0.03gbpusd1.96811.95621.97012006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.004.20
23485192006.12.13 10:30buy0.01gbpusd1.97191.95691.97392006.12.13 14:381.96450.000.000.00-5.18
23495902006.12.13 14:26buy0.02gbpusd1.97041.95691.97242006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.00-7.56
23499052006.12.13 14:34buy0.03gbpusd1.96621.95691.96822006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.00-2.52
23500342006.12.13 14:34buy0.05gbpusd1.96471.95691.96672006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.001.05
23501372006.12.13 14:35buy0.08gbpusd1.96331.95691.96492006.12.13 14:371.96490.000.000.008.96
23502312006.12.13 14:38buy0.01gbpusd1.96501.95001.96702006.12.13 16:041.96380.000.000.00-0.84
23507672006.12.13 15:31buy0.02gbpusd1.96351.95001.96552006.12.13 16:041.96400.000.000.000.70
23508532006.12.13 15:36buy0.03gbpusd1.96231.95001.96402006.12.13 16:041.96400.000.000.003.57
23511512006.12.13 16:04sell0.01gbpusd1.96411.97911.96212006.12.13 17:361.96700.000.000.00-2.03
23512752006.12.13 16:18sell0.02gbpusd1.96561.97911.96362006.12.13 17:351.96690.000.000.00-1.82
23515182006.12.13 16:59sell0.03gbpusd1.96711.97911.96512006.12.13 17:351.96680.000.000.000.63
23516302006.12.13 17:07sell0.05gbpusd1.96881.97911.96682006.12.13 17:351.96680.000.000.007.00
23518762006.12.13 17:36sell0.01gbpusd1.96661.98161.96462006.12.13 18:481.96460.000.000.001.40
23457442006.12.12 21:23sell0.01usdchf1.19931.21431.19732006.12.12 22:501.20020.000.000.00-0.75
23499902006.12.13 14:34sell0.05usdchf1.20611.21431.20452006.12.13 17:081.20450.000.000.006.64
23501762006.12.13 14:36sell0.08usdchf1.20801.21431.20602006.12.13 14:441.20600.000.000.0013.27
23504152006.12.13 14:44buy0.01usdchf1.20611.19111.20812006.12.13 19:051.20810.000.000.001.66
23516532006.12.13 17:08buy0.02usdchf1.20461.19111.20662006.12.13 18:351.20660.000.000.003.31
23457472006.12.12 21:23sell0.01usdjpy116.73118.23116.532006.12.12 22:50116.830.000.000.00-0.86
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 42.54
Closed P/L: 42.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23459362006.12.12 22:55sell0.01usdchf1.19931.21431.1973 1.20710.000.00-0.07-6.46
23461872006.12.13 00:00sell0.01usdjpy116.74118.24116.54 117.520.000.000.00-6.64
23466452006.12.13 01:57sell0.02usdjpy116.89118.24116.69 117.520.000.000.00-10.72
23475312006.12.13 08:05sell0.02usdchf1.20041.21431.1988 1.20710.000.000.00-11.10
23475522006.12.13 08:07sell0.03usdjpy117.04118.24116.84 117.520.000.000.00-12.25
23482822006.12.13 10:06sell0.03usdchf1.20241.21431.2004 1.20710.000.000.00-11.68
23498642006.12.13 14:34sell0.05usdjpy117.34118.24117.14 117.520.000.000.00-7.66
23521952006.12.13 18:35sell0.08usdjpy117.49118.24117.29 117.520.000.000.00-2.04
23522162006.12.13 18:35sell0.01eurusd1.32111.33611.3191 1.32090.000.000.000.20
23522172006.12.13 18:35buy0.01usdchf1.20711.19211.2091 1.20650.000.000.00-0.50
23523132006.12.13 18:49sell0.01gbpusd1.96441.97941.9624 1.96640.000.000.00-1.40
23527972006.12.13 20:15sell0.02gbpusd1.96591.97941.9639 1.96640.000.000.00-0.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.07 -70.95
 Floating P/L: -71.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 42.48 Floating P/L: -71.02 Margin: 76.12
Balance: 4 934.77 Equity: 4 863.75 Free Margin: 4 787.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 87.71 Gross Loss: 45.23 Total Net Profit: 42.48
Profit Factor: 1.94 Expected Payoff: 1.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 2.94 Maximal Drawdown: 16.70 (0.34%) Relative Drawdown: 0.34% (16.70)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 13.27 loss trade: -8.40
Average profit trade: 3.65 loss trade: -2.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (7.56) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-2.94)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 22.17 (3) consecutive loss (count): -16.70 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2