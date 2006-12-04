|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 7, 06:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2297261
|2006.12.04 23:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2297283
|2006.12.04 23:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3198
|1.3386
|2006.12.04 23:39
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2297306
|2006.12.04 23:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3192
|1.3380
|2006.12.05 02:25
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.80
|2298036
|2006.12.05 02:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3179
|1.3367
|2006.12.05 08:35
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|2299055
|2006.12.05 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3165
|1.3353
|2006.12.05 10:59
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|2300122
|2006.12.05 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3153
|1.3341
|2006.12.05 14:28
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|2301244
|2006.12.05 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3346
|1.3193
|1.3381
|2006.12.05 14:50
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2301732
|2006.12.05 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3179
|1.3367
|2006.12.05 16:00
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|2302350
|2006.12.05 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3171
|1.3359
|2006.12.05 16:12
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2302596
|2006.12.05 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3451
|1.3263
|2006.12.05 17:10
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2303246
|2006.12.05 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3468
|1.3280
|2006.12.06 01:26
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|2304708
|2006.12.06 01:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3464
|1.3294
|2006.12.06 06:38
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2305533
|2006.12.06 06:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3480
|1.3310
|2006.12.06 08:57
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2306007
|2006.12.06 08:57
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3458
|1.3288
|2006.12.06 10:16
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2306626
|2006.12.06 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3434
|1.3264
|2006.12.06 10:40
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2307017
|2006.12.06 10:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3258
|1.3408
|1.3238
|2006.12.06 10:56
|1.3277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|2307224
|2006.12.06 10:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.3422
|1.3252
|2006.12.06 12:49
|1.3290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|2307907
|2006.12.06 12:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3285
|1.3435
|1.3265
|2006.12.06 14:15
|1.3265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2308238
|2006.12.06 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3262
|1.3412
|1.3242
|2006.12.06 16:05
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|2308804
|2006.12.06 15:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3423
|1.3253
|2006.12.06 16:05
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|2309241
|2006.12.06 16:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3452
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 16:44
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|2309535
|2006.12.06 16:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3468
|1.3298
|2006.12.06 19:09
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|2310169
|2006.12.06 19:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3445
|1.3270
|2006.12.07 01:11
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.20
|2311267
|2006.12.07 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3438
|1.3263
|2006.12.07 05:58
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|2297291
|2006.12.04 23:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9819
|1.9669
|1.9857
|2006.12.04 23:39
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|2297308
|2006.12.04 23:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|1.9664
|1.9852
|2006.12.05 01:01
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.19
|2297552
|2006.12.05 01:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9801
|1.9651
|1.9839
|2006.12.05 01:23
|1.9783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2297745
|2006.12.05 01:23
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9788
|1.9638
|1.9826
|2006.12.05 04:05
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2298274
|2006.12.05 04:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|1.9624
|1.9812
|2006.12.05 08:43
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|2299171
|2006.12.05 08:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|1.9614
|1.9802
|2006.12.05 09:20
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|2299439
|2006.12.05 09:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9592
|1.9780
|2006.12.05 10:02
|1.9780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|2299803
|2006.12.05 10:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9784
|1.9634
|1.9822
|2006.12.05 13:00
|1.9744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|2299868
|2006.12.05 10:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9617
|1.9805
|2006.12.05 13:00
|1.9744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|2300913
|2006.12.05 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9744
|1.9894
|1.9706
|2006.12.05 13:05
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2300952
|2006.12.05 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9755
|1.9905
|1.9717
|2006.12.05 14:09
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|2301124
|2006.12.05 14:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9915
|1.9727
|2006.12.05 14:50
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|2301254
|2006.12.05 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|1.9931
|1.9743
|2006.12.05 14:50
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|2301729
|2006.12.05 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9755
|1.9905
|1.9717
|2006.12.05 15:43
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|2302174
|2006.12.05 15:43
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9915
|1.9727
|2006.12.05 16:01
|1.9727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|2302369
|2006.12.05 16:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9874
|1.9686
|2006.12.05 16:04
|1.9743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|2302427
|2006.12.05 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9891
|1.9703
|2006.12.05 16:12
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|2302618
|2006.12.05 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9702
|1.9852
|1.9664
|2006.12.05 17:25
|1.9732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2303434
|2006.12.05 17:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9879
|1.9691
|2006.12.05 18:00
|1.9748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|2303710
|2006.12.05 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9895
|1.9707
|2006.12.06 08:49
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.66
|2305931
|2006.12.06 08:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9854
|1.9684
|2006.12.06 09:05
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2306141
|2006.12.06 09:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|1.9870
|1.9700
|2006.12.06 10:16
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2306628
|2006.12.06 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|1.9845
|1.9675
|2006.12.06 10:30
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2306795
|2006.12.06 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9809
|1.9639
|2006.12.06 10:40
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2307014
|2006.12.06 10:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9784
|1.9614
|2006.12.06 14:15
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2307204
|2006.12.06 10:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9798
|1.9628
|2006.12.06 14:15
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|2308242
|2006.12.06 14:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9791
|1.9621
|2006.12.06 14:40
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2308522
|2006.12.06 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9769
|1.9599
|2006.12.06 14:42
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|2308553
|2006.12.06 14:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|1.9781
|1.9611
|2006.12.06 16:21
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.92
|2308607
|2006.12.06 14:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9804
|1.9634
|2006.12.06 16:21
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|2309329
|2006.12.06 16:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9834
|1.9664
|2006.12.06 16:40
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|2309480
|2006.12.06 16:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9849
|1.9679
|2006.12.06 16:44
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2309543
|2006.12.06 16:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9862
|1.9692
|2006.12.06 17:08
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2309724
|2006.12.06 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9839
|1.9669
|2006.12.06 19:48
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2310339
|2006.12.06 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9814
|1.9639
|2006.12.07 01:11
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.63
|2311270
|2006.12.07 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9814
|1.9639
|2006.12.07 05:59
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|2297294
|2006.12.04 23:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.1784
|1.1972
|2006.12.04 23:39
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.51
|2297310
|2006.12.04 23:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1935
|1.1785
|1.1973
|2006.12.05 14:09
|1.1915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.68
|2301125
|2006.12.05 14:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1922
|1.1772
|1.1960
|2006.12.05 14:28
|1.1898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|2301256
|2006.12.05 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1897
|1.2047
|1.1859
|2006.12.05 14:49
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|2301700
|2006.12.05 14:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1912
|1.2062
|1.1874
|2006.12.05 15:10
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|2301930
|2006.12.05 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1929
|1.2079
|1.1891
|2006.12.05 16:23
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|2302828
|2006.12.05 16:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.2082
|1.1894
|2006.12.05 16:27
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.67
|2302863
|2006.12.05 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1944
|1.2094
|1.1906
|2006.12.06 09:32
|1.1949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.42
|2306344
|2006.12.06 09:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.2093
|1.1923
|2006.12.06 10:19
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|2306731
|2006.12.06 10:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1960
|1.1810
|1.1980
|2006.12.06 10:40
|1.1980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|2307021
|2006.12.06 10:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1989
|1.1839
|1.2009
|2006.12.06 10:57
|1.1967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|2307235
|2006.12.06 10:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1974
|1.1824
|1.1994
|2006.12.06 11:55
|1.1951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|2307622
|2006.12.06 11:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1956
|1.1806
|1.1976
|2006.12.06 14:16
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|2308276
|2006.12.06 14:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1981
|1.1831
|1.2001
|2006.12.06 15:12
|1.1956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.09
|2308810
|2006.12.06 15:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1963
|1.1813
|1.1983
|2006.12.06 21:07
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|2309169
|2006.12.06 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1945
|1.1795
|1.1965
|2006.12.06 21:07
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|2310613
|2006.12.06 21:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1970
|1.1820
|1.1995
|2006.12.07 02:03
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.67
|2311394
|2006.12.07 02:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1959
|1.1809
|1.1984
|2006.12.07 06:00
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|2297288
|2006.12.04 23:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.24
|113.74
|115.62
|2006.12.04 23:39
|115.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|2297307
|2006.12.04 23:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.28
|113.78
|115.66
|2006.12.05 08:20
|115.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.56
|2298894
|2006.12.05 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.13
|113.63
|115.51
|2006.12.05 08:41
|114.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2299132
|2006.12.05 08:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.96
|113.46
|115.34
|2006.12.05 09:45
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|2299636
|2006.12.05 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.81
|113.31
|115.19
|2006.12.05 11:29
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|2300393
|2006.12.05 11:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.65
|116.15
|114.27
|2006.12.05 15:03
|114.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|2301837
|2006.12.05 15:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.80
|116.30
|114.42
|2006.12.05 16:12
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|2302620
|2006.12.05 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.96
|116.46
|114.58
|2006.12.05 16:30
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|2302927
|2006.12.05 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.08
|116.58
|114.70
|2006.12.06 06:00
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|3.31
|2305431
|2006.12.06 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.68
|116.18
|114.48
|2006.12.06 09:01
|114.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|2306069
|2006.12.06 09:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.83
|116.33
|114.63
|2006.12.06 14:17
|115.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.13
|2308292
|2006.12.06 14:17
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.18
|113.68
|115.38
|2006.12.06 16:04
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|2309171
|2006.12.06 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.02
|113.52
|115.22
|2006.12.06 20:20
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|2310420
|2006.12.06 20:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.25
|113.75
|115.50
|2006.12.07 01:12
|115.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-77.03
|Closed P/L:
|-76.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2311268
|2006.12.07 01:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.33
|113.83
|115.58
|114.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|2311323
|2006.12.07 01:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.19
|113.69
|115.44
|114.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|2311853
|2006.12.07 05:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3454
|1.3279
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2311864
|2006.12.07 05:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9831
|1.9656
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|2311875
|2006.12.07 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1944
|1.1794
|1.1969
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.12
|Floating P/L:
|-8.12
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-76.86
|Floating P/L:
|-8.12
|Margin:
|14.27
|Balance:
|4 923.14
|Equity:
|4 915.02
|Free Margin:
|4 900.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|47.64
|Gross Loss:
|124.50
|Total Net Profit:
|-76.86
|Profit Factor:
|0.38
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|78.34
|Maximal Drawdown:
|78.34 (1.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.57% (78.34)
|Total Trades:
|91
|Short Positions (won %):
|54 (37.04%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|37 (24.32%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (31.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|62 (68.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.80
|loss trade:
|-10.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.64
|loss trade:
|-2.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (8.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-25.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8.42 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.39 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4