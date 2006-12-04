Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 7, 06:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22972612006.12.04 23:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
22972832006.12.04 23:34buy0.10eurusd1.33481.31981.33862006.12.04 23:391.33380.000.000.00-10.00
22973062006.12.04 23:42buy0.01eurusd1.33421.31921.33802006.12.05 02:251.33240.000.00-0.04-1.80
22980362006.12.05 02:25buy0.01eurusd1.33291.31791.33672006.12.05 08:351.33100.000.000.00-1.90
22990552006.12.05 08:35buy0.01eurusd1.33151.31651.33532006.12.05 10:591.33000.000.000.00-1.50
23001222006.12.05 11:00buy0.01eurusd1.33031.31531.33412006.12.05 14:281.33410.000.000.003.80
23012442006.12.05 14:28buy0.01eurusd1.33461.31931.33812006.12.05 14:501.33260.000.000.00-2.00
23017322006.12.05 14:50buy0.01eurusd1.33291.31791.33672006.12.05 16:001.33130.000.000.00-1.60
23023502006.12.05 16:00buy0.01eurusd1.33211.31711.33592006.12.05 16:121.33000.000.000.00-2.10
23025962006.12.05 16:12sell0.01eurusd1.33011.34511.32632006.12.05 17:101.33220.000.000.00-2.10
23032462006.12.05 17:10sell0.01eurusd1.33181.34681.32802006.12.06 01:261.33180.000.000.020.00
23047082006.12.06 01:26sell0.01eurusd1.33141.34641.32942006.12.06 06:381.33340.000.000.00-2.00
23055332006.12.06 06:38sell0.01eurusd1.33301.34801.33102006.12.06 08:571.33100.000.000.002.00
23060072006.12.06 08:57sell0.01eurusd1.33081.34581.32882006.12.06 10:161.32880.000.000.002.00
23066262006.12.06 10:16sell0.01eurusd1.32841.34341.32642006.12.06 10:401.32640.000.000.002.00
23070172006.12.06 10:40sell0.01eurusd1.32581.34081.32382006.12.06 10:561.32770.000.000.00-1.90
23072242006.12.06 10:56sell0.01eurusd1.32721.34221.32522006.12.06 12:491.32900.000.000.00-1.80
23079072006.12.06 12:49sell0.01eurusd1.32851.34351.32652006.12.06 14:151.32650.000.000.002.00
23082382006.12.06 14:15sell0.01eurusd1.32621.34121.32422006.12.06 16:051.33060.000.000.00-4.40
23088042006.12.06 15:12sell0.01eurusd1.32731.34231.32532006.12.06 16:051.33060.000.000.00-3.30
23092412006.12.06 16:05sell0.01eurusd1.33021.34521.32822006.12.06 16:441.33210.000.000.00-1.90
23095352006.12.06 16:44sell0.01eurusd1.33151.34681.32982006.12.06 19:091.32980.000.000.001.70
23101692006.12.06 19:09sell0.01eurusd1.32951.34451.32702006.12.07 01:111.32930.000.000.060.20
23112672006.12.07 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.32881.34381.32632006.12.07 05:581.33070.000.000.00-1.90
22972912006.12.04 23:35buy0.10gbpusd1.98191.96691.98572006.12.04 23:391.98070.000.000.00-8.40
22973082006.12.04 23:42buy0.01gbpusd1.98141.96641.98522006.12.05 01:011.97970.000.00-0.02-1.19
22975522006.12.05 01:01buy0.01gbpusd1.98011.96511.98392006.12.05 01:231.97830.000.000.00-1.26
22977452006.12.05 01:23buy0.01gbpusd1.97881.96381.98262006.12.05 04:051.97700.000.000.00-1.26
22982742006.12.05 04:05buy0.01gbpusd1.97741.96241.98122006.12.05 08:431.97600.000.000.00-0.98
22991712006.12.05 08:43buy0.01gbpusd1.97641.96141.98022006.12.05 09:201.97390.000.000.00-1.75
22994392006.12.05 09:20buy0.01gbpusd1.97421.95921.97802006.12.05 10:021.97800.000.000.002.66
22998032006.12.05 10:02buy0.01gbpusd1.97841.96341.98222006.12.05 13:001.97440.000.000.00-2.80
22998682006.12.05 10:15buy0.01gbpusd1.97671.96171.98052006.12.05 13:001.97440.000.000.00-1.61
23009132006.12.05 13:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97441.98941.97062006.12.05 13:051.97620.000.000.00-1.26
23009522006.12.05 13:05sell0.01gbpusd1.97551.99051.97172006.12.05 14:091.97690.000.000.00-0.98
23011242006.12.05 14:09sell0.01gbpusd1.97651.99151.97272006.12.05 14:501.97580.000.000.000.49
23012542006.12.05 14:28sell0.01gbpusd1.97811.99311.97432006.12.05 14:501.97580.000.000.001.61
23017292006.12.05 14:50sell0.01gbpusd1.97551.99051.97172006.12.05 15:431.97690.000.000.00-0.98
23021742006.12.05 15:43sell0.01gbpusd1.97651.99151.97272006.12.05 16:011.97270.000.000.002.66
23023692006.12.05 16:01sell0.01gbpusd1.97241.98741.96862006.12.05 16:041.97430.000.000.00-1.33
23024272006.12.05 16:04sell0.01gbpusd1.97411.98911.97032006.12.05 16:121.97030.000.000.002.66
23026182006.12.05 16:12sell0.01gbpusd1.97021.98521.96642006.12.05 17:251.97320.000.000.00-2.10
23034342006.12.05 17:25sell0.01gbpusd1.97291.98791.96912006.12.05 18:001.97480.000.000.00-1.33
23037102006.12.05 18:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97451.98951.97072006.12.06 08:491.97070.000.000.012.66
23059312006.12.06 08:49sell0.01gbpusd1.97041.98541.96842006.12.06 09:051.97220.000.000.00-1.26
23061412006.12.06 09:05sell0.01gbpusd1.97201.98701.97002006.12.06 10:161.97000.000.000.001.40
23066282006.12.06 10:16sell0.01gbpusd1.96951.98451.96752006.12.06 10:301.96750.000.000.001.40
23067952006.12.06 10:30sell0.01gbpusd1.96591.98091.96392006.12.06 10:401.96390.000.000.001.40
23070142006.12.06 10:40sell0.01gbpusd1.96341.97841.96142006.12.06 14:151.96440.000.000.00-0.70
23072042006.12.06 10:56sell0.01gbpusd1.96481.97981.96282006.12.06 14:151.96440.000.000.000.28
23082422006.12.06 14:16sell0.01gbpusd1.96411.97911.96212006.12.06 14:401.96210.000.000.001.40
23085222006.12.06 14:40sell0.01gbpusd1.96191.97691.95992006.12.06 14:421.96350.000.000.00-1.12
23085532006.12.06 14:42sell0.01gbpusd1.96311.97811.96112006.12.06 16:211.96870.000.000.00-3.92
23086072006.12.06 14:44sell0.01gbpusd1.96541.98041.96342006.12.06 16:211.96880.000.000.00-2.38
23093292006.12.06 16:21sell0.01gbpusd1.96841.98341.96642006.12.06 16:401.97040.000.000.00-1.40
23094802006.12.06 16:40sell0.01gbpusd1.96991.98491.96792006.12.06 16:441.97170.000.000.00-1.26
23095432006.12.06 16:44sell0.01gbpusd1.97121.98621.96922006.12.06 17:081.96920.000.000.001.40
23097242006.12.06 17:08sell0.01gbpusd1.96891.98391.96692006.12.06 19:481.96690.000.000.001.40
23103392006.12.06 19:48sell0.01gbpusd1.96641.98141.96392006.12.07 01:111.96730.000.000.02-0.63
23112702006.12.07 01:12sell0.01gbpusd1.96641.98141.96392006.12.07 05:591.96850.000.000.00-1.47
22972942006.12.04 23:37buy0.10usdchf1.19341.17841.19722006.12.04 23:391.19310.000.000.00-2.51
22973102006.12.04 23:43buy0.01usdchf1.19351.17851.19732006.12.05 14:091.19150.000.000.03-1.68
23011252006.12.05 14:09buy0.01usdchf1.19221.17721.19602006.12.05 14:281.18980.000.000.00-2.02
23012562006.12.05 14:28sell0.01usdchf1.18971.20471.18592006.12.05 14:491.19170.000.000.00-1.68
23017002006.12.05 14:49sell0.01usdchf1.19121.20621.18742006.12.05 15:101.19340.000.000.00-1.84
23019302006.12.05 15:10sell0.01usdchf1.19291.20791.18912006.12.05 16:231.19500.000.000.00-1.76
23028282006.12.05 16:23sell0.01usdchf1.19321.20821.18942006.12.05 16:271.19520.000.000.00-1.67
23028632006.12.05 16:27sell0.01usdchf1.19441.20941.19062006.12.06 09:321.19490.000.00-0.07-0.42
23063442006.12.06 09:32sell0.01usdchf1.19431.20931.19232006.12.06 10:191.19620.000.000.00-1.59
23067312006.12.06 10:19buy0.01usdchf1.19601.18101.19802006.12.06 10:401.19800.000.000.001.67
23070212006.12.06 10:40buy0.01usdchf1.19891.18391.20092006.12.06 10:571.19670.000.000.00-1.84
23072352006.12.06 10:57buy0.01usdchf1.19741.18241.19942006.12.06 11:551.19510.000.000.00-1.92
23076222006.12.06 11:56buy0.01usdchf1.19561.18061.19762006.12.06 14:161.19760.000.000.001.67
23082762006.12.06 14:16buy0.01usdchf1.19811.18311.20012006.12.06 15:121.19560.000.000.00-2.09
23088102006.12.06 15:13buy0.01usdchf1.19631.18131.19832006.12.06 21:071.19660.000.000.000.25
23091692006.12.06 16:04buy0.01usdchf1.19451.17951.19652006.12.06 21:071.19650.000.000.001.67
23106132006.12.06 21:07buy0.01usdchf1.19701.18201.19952006.12.07 02:031.19500.000.000.10-1.67
23113942006.12.07 02:03buy0.01usdchf1.19591.18091.19842006.12.07 06:001.19370.000.000.00-1.84
22972882006.12.04 23:35buy0.10usdjpy115.24113.74115.622006.12.04 23:39115.260.000.000.001.74
22973072006.12.04 23:42buy0.01usdjpy115.28113.78115.662006.12.05 08:20115.100.000.000.03-1.56
22988942006.12.05 08:20buy0.01usdjpy115.13113.63115.512006.12.05 08:41114.900.000.000.00-2.00
22991322006.12.05 08:41buy0.01usdjpy114.96113.46115.342006.12.05 09:45114.770.000.000.00-1.66
22996362006.12.05 09:45buy0.01usdjpy114.81113.31115.192006.12.05 11:29114.630.000.000.00-1.57
23003932006.12.05 11:29sell0.01usdjpy114.65116.15114.272006.12.05 15:03114.860.000.000.00-1.83
23018372006.12.05 15:03sell0.01usdjpy114.80116.30114.422006.12.05 16:12114.980.000.000.00-1.57
23026202006.12.05 16:12sell0.01usdjpy114.96116.46114.582006.12.05 16:30115.140.000.000.00-1.56
23029272006.12.05 16:30sell0.01usdjpy115.08116.58114.702006.12.06 06:00114.700.000.00-0.073.31
23054312006.12.06 06:00sell0.01usdjpy114.68116.18114.482006.12.06 09:01114.880.000.000.00-1.74
23060692006.12.06 09:01sell0.01usdjpy114.83116.33114.632006.12.06 14:17115.190.000.000.00-3.13
23082922006.12.06 14:17buy0.01usdjpy115.18113.68115.382006.12.06 16:04114.970.000.000.00-1.83
23091712006.12.06 16:04buy0.01usdjpy115.02113.52115.222006.12.06 20:20115.220.000.000.001.74
23104202006.12.06 20:20buy0.01usdjpy115.25113.75115.502006.12.07 01:12115.290.000.000.100.35
  0.00 0.00 0.17 -77.03
Closed P/L: -76.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23112682006.12.07 01:12buy0.01usdjpy115.33113.83115.58 114.940.000.000.00-3.39
23113232006.12.07 01:35buy0.01usdjpy115.19113.69115.44 114.940.000.000.00-2.18
23118532006.12.07 05:58sell0.01eurusd1.33041.34541.3279 1.33120.000.000.00-0.80
23118642006.12.07 05:59sell0.01gbpusd1.96811.98311.9656 1.96940.000.000.00-0.91
23118752006.12.07 06:00buy0.01usdchf1.19441.17941.1969 1.19340.000.000.00-0.84
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.12
 Floating P/L: -8.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -76.86 Floating P/L: -8.12 Margin: 14.27
Balance: 4 923.14 Equity: 4 915.02 Free Margin: 4 900.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 47.64 Gross Loss: 124.50 Total Net Profit: -76.86
Profit Factor: 0.38 Expected Payoff: -0.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 78.34 Maximal Drawdown: 78.34 (1.57%) Relative Drawdown: 1.57% (78.34)
 
Total Trades: 91 Short Positions (won %): 54 (37.04%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (24.32%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (31.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 62 (68.13%)
Largest profit trade: 3.80 loss trade: -10.00
Average profit trade: 1.64 loss trade: -2.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (8.42) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-25.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8.42 (7) consecutive loss (count): -25.39 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4