FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 13, 21:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49665142006.12.11 05:48sell0.10eurusd1.31561.33911.31362006.12.12 03:271.32510.000.000.51-95.00
50494462006.12.12 20:39sell0.10eurusd1.32411.35421.32212006.12.12 21:141.32210.000.000.0020.00
50507712006.12.12 21:14sell0.10eurusd1.32131.35181.31972006.12.13 11:061.32560.000.000.51-43.00
50513702006.12.12 21:15sell0.10eurusd1.32431.35141.32232006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.51-12.00
50683142006.12.13 08:30sell0.20eurusd1.32751.34841.32552006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.0040.00
50747372006.12.13 11:06sell0.10eurusd1.32531.35141.32332006.12.13 15:341.32330.000.000.0020.00
50847512006.12.13 15:34sell0.10eurusd1.32301.34911.32102006.12.13 15:351.32100.000.000.0020.00
50860142006.12.13 15:35sell0.10eurusd1.32061.34671.31862006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.00-10.00
50968062006.12.13 18:11sell0.10eurusd1.32361.35071.32162006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.0020.00
50982882006.12.13 18:38sell0.10eurusd1.32151.35161.31952006.12.13 20:051.31950.000.000.0020.00
49664832006.12.11 05:47sell0.10gbpusd1.94991.97341.94792006.12.11 14:261.94790.000.000.0020.00
49888182006.12.11 14:20buy0.10gbpusd1.94811.92641.95012006.12.11 15:341.95010.000.000.0020.00
49912542006.12.11 15:33sell0.10gbpusd1.94991.97161.94792006.12.12 03:271.95990.000.000.00-100.00
50494492006.12.12 20:39sell0.10gbpusd1.96621.99631.96422006.12.12 21:071.96420.000.000.0020.00
50502002006.12.12 21:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.99391.96182006.12.13 10:361.96750.000.000.00-37.00
50519392006.12.12 21:17sell0.10gbpusd1.96681.99391.96482006.12.13 10:361.96780.000.000.00-10.00
50543982006.12.12 21:32sell0.20gbpusd1.97001.99411.96802006.12.13 10:361.96800.000.000.0040.00
50733792006.12.13 10:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96731.99741.96532006.12.13 15:301.96740.000.000.00-1.00
50757002006.12.13 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97141.99851.96942006.12.13 15:301.96940.000.000.0020.00
50831742006.12.13 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96691.99701.96492006.12.13 15:341.96490.000.000.0020.00
50854822006.12.13 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.96451.99461.96252006.12.13 16:311.96250.000.000.0020.00
50908122006.12.13 16:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96221.99231.96022006.12.13 18:381.96620.000.000.00-40.00
50934282006.12.13 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96521.99231.96322006.12.13 18:381.96610.000.000.00-9.00
50958012006.12.13 18:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96841.99251.96642006.12.13 18:381.96640.000.000.0040.00
50982312006.12.13 18:38sell0.10gbpusd1.96601.99611.96402006.12.13 19:531.96400.000.000.0020.00
49664932006.12.11 05:47buy0.10usdchf1.20801.18451.21002006.12.12 03:241.20190.000.000.89-50.75
50145342006.12.12 03:18buy0.10usdchf1.20211.18851.20412006.12.12 03:241.20200.000.000.00-0.83
50494292006.12.12 20:38buy0.10usdchf1.20261.17351.20462006.12.12 21:141.20460.000.000.0016.60
50508022006.12.12 21:14buy0.10usdchf1.20531.17621.20732006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-28.29
50519252006.12.12 21:17buy0.10usdchf1.20241.17621.20442006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-4.16
50705802006.12.13 09:32buy0.20usdchf1.20001.18151.20202006.12.13 10:151.20200.000.000.0033.28
50725822006.12.13 10:15buy0.10usdchf1.20231.17921.20432006.12.13 15:301.20430.000.000.0016.61
50830432006.12.13 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.20511.18201.20712006.12.13 15:341.20710.000.000.0016.57
50856482006.12.13 15:34buy0.10usdchf1.20771.18461.20972006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.00-9.12
50963582006.12.13 18:08buy0.10usdchf1.20461.17751.20662006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.0016.58
49664802006.12.11 05:47buy0.10usdjpy116.72114.37116.922006.12.11 08:58116.920.000.000.0017.11
49717702006.12.11 08:57sell0.10usdjpy116.90119.07116.702006.12.11 09:46116.700.000.000.0017.14
49735992006.12.11 09:29buy0.10usdjpy116.72114.55116.922006.12.11 11:31116.920.000.000.0017.11
49828452006.12.11 11:31sell0.10usdjpy116.90119.07116.702006.12.12 03:26116.870.000.00-1.452.57
50494692006.12.12 20:41buy0.10usdjpy117.08114.67117.282006.12.13 15:33117.280.000.001.2617.05
50844272006.12.13 15:33buy0.10usdjpy117.32115.41117.522006.12.13 19:35117.520.000.000.0017.02
  0.00 0.00 4.01 97.49
Closed P/L: 101.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51001632006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdchf1.20701.17691.2090 1.20630.000.000.00-5.80
51001672006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdjpy117.53114.82117.73 117.460.000.000.00-5.96
51007742006.12.13 19:54sell0.10gbpusd1.96371.99381.9617 1.96690.000.000.00-32.00
51017292006.12.13 20:05sell0.10eurusd1.31941.34951.3174 1.32100.000.000.00-16.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -59.76
 Floating P/L: -59.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 101.50 Floating P/L: -59.76 Margin: 264.16
Balance: 43 894.76 Equity: 43 835.00 Free Margin: 43 570.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 547.45 Gross Loss: 445.95 Total Net Profit: 101.50
Profit Factor: 1.23 Expected Payoff: 2.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 152.70 Maximal Drawdown: 244.06 (0.56%) Relative Drawdown: 0.56% (244.06)
 
Total Trades: 41 Short Positions (won %): 26 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (63.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (36.59%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 21.06 loss trade: -29.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (154.88) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-194.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 154.88 (7) consecutive loss (count): -194.49 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2