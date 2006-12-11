|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 13, 21:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4966514
|2006.12.11 05:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3391
|1.3136
|2006.12.12 03:27
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-95.00
|5049446
|2006.12.12 20:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3241
|1.3542
|1.3221
|2006.12.12 21:14
|1.3221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5050771
|2006.12.12 21:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3518
|1.3197
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-43.00
|5051370
|2006.12.12 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|1.3514
|1.3223
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-12.00
|5068314
|2006.12.13 08:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3275
|1.3484
|1.3255
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5074737
|2006.12.13 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3253
|1.3514
|1.3233
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5084751
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3491
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 15:35
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5086014
|2006.12.13 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3467
|1.3186
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5096806
|2006.12.13 18:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3507
|1.3216
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5098288
|2006.12.13 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3516
|1.3195
|2006.12.13 20:05
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4966483
|2006.12.11 05:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9734
|1.9479
|2006.12.11 14:26
|1.9479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4988818
|2006.12.11 14:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9481
|1.9264
|1.9501
|2006.12.11 15:34
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4991254
|2006.12.11 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9716
|1.9479
|2006.12.12 03:27
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|5049449
|2006.12.12 20:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9963
|1.9642
|2006.12.12 21:07
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5050200
|2006.12.12 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9939
|1.9618
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|5051939
|2006.12.12 21:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9939
|1.9648
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5054398
|2006.12.12 21:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|1.9941
|1.9680
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5073379
|2006.12.13 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|1.9974
|1.9653
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|5075700
|2006.12.13 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9985
|1.9694
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5083174
|2006.12.13 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9970
|1.9649
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5085482
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9946
|1.9625
|2006.12.13 16:31
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5090812
|2006.12.13 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|1.9923
|1.9602
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|5093428
|2006.12.13 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9923
|1.9632
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|5095801
|2006.12.13 18:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9925
|1.9664
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5098231
|2006.12.13 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|1.9961
|1.9640
|2006.12.13 19:53
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4966493
|2006.12.11 05:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2080
|1.1845
|1.2100
|2006.12.12 03:24
|1.2019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-50.75
|5014534
|2006.12.12 03:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|1.1885
|1.2041
|2006.12.12 03:24
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|5049429
|2006.12.12 20:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2026
|1.1735
|1.2046
|2006.12.12 21:14
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.60
|5050802
|2006.12.12 21:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2053
|1.1762
|1.2073
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-28.29
|5051925
|2006.12.12 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2024
|1.1762
|1.2044
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-4.16
|5070580
|2006.12.13 09:32
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2000
|1.1815
|1.2020
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.28
|5072582
|2006.12.13 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2023
|1.1792
|1.2043
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.61
|5083043
|2006.12.13 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.1820
|1.2071
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.57
|5085648
|2006.12.13 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.1846
|1.2097
|2006.12.13 19:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.12
|5096358
|2006.12.13 18:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.1775
|1.2066
|2006.12.13 19:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.58
|4966480
|2006.12.11 05:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.72
|114.37
|116.92
|2006.12.11 08:58
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.11
|4971770
|2006.12.11 08:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|119.07
|116.70
|2006.12.11 09:46
|116.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.14
|4973599
|2006.12.11 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.72
|114.55
|116.92
|2006.12.11 11:31
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.11
|4982845
|2006.12.11 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|119.07
|116.70
|2006.12.12 03:26
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|2.57
|5049469
|2006.12.12 20:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|114.67
|117.28
|2006.12.13 15:33
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|17.05
|5084427
|2006.12.13 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.32
|115.41
|117.52
|2006.12.13 19:35
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.02
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|97.49
|Closed P/L:
|101.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5100163
|2006.12.13 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2070
|1.1769
|1.2090
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|5100167
|2006.12.13 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.53
|114.82
|117.73
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.96
|5100774
|2006.12.13 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9938
|1.9617
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|5101729
|2006.12.13 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3495
|1.3174
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.76
|Floating P/L:
|-59.76
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.50
|Floating P/L:
|-59.76
|Margin:
|264.16
|Balance:
|43 894.76
|Equity:
|43 835.00
|Free Margin:
|43 570.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|547.45
|Gross Loss:
|445.95
|Total Net Profit:
|101.50
|Profit Factor:
|1.23
|Expected Payoff:
|2.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|152.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|244.06 (0.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.56% (244.06)
|Total Trades:
|41
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (63.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (36.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.06
|loss trade:
|-29.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (154.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-194.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|154.88 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-194.49 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2