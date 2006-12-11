FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 11, 22:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49664802006.12.11 05:47buy0.10usdjpy116.72114.37116.922006.12.11 08:58116.920.000.000.0017.11
49717702006.12.11 08:57sell0.10usdjpy116.90119.07116.702006.12.11 09:46116.700.000.000.0017.14
49735992006.12.11 09:29buy0.10usdjpy116.72114.55116.922006.12.11 11:31116.920.000.000.0017.11
49664832006.12.11 05:47sell0.10gbpusd1.94991.97341.94792006.12.11 14:261.94790.000.000.0020.00
49888182006.12.11 14:20buy0.10gbpusd1.94811.92641.95012006.12.11 15:341.95010.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 91.36
Closed P/L: 91.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49664932006.12.11 05:47buy0.10usdchf1.20801.18451.2100 1.20220.000.000.00-48.24
49665142006.12.11 05:48sell0.10eurusd1.31561.33911.3136 1.32420.000.000.00-86.00
49828452006.12.11 11:31sell0.10usdjpy116.90119.07116.70 116.970.000.000.00-5.98
49912542006.12.11 15:33sell0.10gbpusd1.94991.97161.9479 1.95700.000.000.00-71.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -211.22
 Floating P/L: -211.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 91.36 Floating P/L: -211.22 Margin: 263.27
Balance: 43 884.62 Equity: 43 673.40 Free Margin: 43 410.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 91.36 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 91.36
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 18.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 18.27 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (91.36) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 91.36 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0