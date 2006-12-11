|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 11, 22:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4966480
|2006.12.11 05:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.72
|114.37
|116.92
|2006.12.11 08:58
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.11
|4971770
|2006.12.11 08:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|119.07
|116.70
|2006.12.11 09:46
|116.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.14
|4973599
|2006.12.11 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.72
|114.55
|116.92
|2006.12.11 11:31
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.11
|4966483
|2006.12.11 05:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9734
|1.9479
|2006.12.11 14:26
|1.9479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4988818
|2006.12.11 14:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9481
|1.9264
|1.9501
|2006.12.11 15:34
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.36
|Closed P/L:
|91.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4966493
|2006.12.11 05:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2080
|1.1845
|1.2100
|1.2022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.24
|4966514
|2006.12.11 05:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3391
|1.3136
|1.3242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.00
|4982845
|2006.12.11 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|119.07
|116.70
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.98
|4991254
|2006.12.11 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9716
|1.9479
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.22
|Floating P/L:
|-211.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|91.36
|Floating P/L:
|-211.22
|Margin:
|263.27
|Balance:
|43 884.62
|Equity:
|43 673.40
|Free Margin:
|43 410.13
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|91.36
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|91.36
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|18.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.27
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (91.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|91.36 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0