|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 5, 00:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4771360
|2006.12.04 00:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.2130
|1.1914
|2006.12.04 00:55
|1.1914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.79
|4771385
|2006.12.04 00:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.42
|117.38
|115.22
|2006.12.04 00:55
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.36
|4771015
|2006.12.04 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3138
|1.3354
|2006.12.04 00:55
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4773004
|2006.12.04 00:57
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9827
|1.9963
|1.9807
|2006.12.04 02:03
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|4772553
|2006.12.04 00:51
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9810
|1.9961
|1.9790
|2006.12.04 02:03
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|4772193
|2006.12.04 00:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|1.9960
|1.9774
|2006.12.04 02:03
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|4771920
|2006.12.04 00:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9779
|1.9960
|1.9759
|2006.12.04 02:03
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|4771119
|2006.12.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|1.9960
|1.9744
|2006.12.04 02:03
|1.9806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|4734936
|2006.12.01 08:31
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|228.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 02:04
|228.38
|0.00
|0.00
|48.58
|-971.30
|4734925
|2006.12.01 08:31
|sell
|3.60
|chfjpy
|96.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 02:04
|96.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.17
|187.28
|4779920
|2006.12.04 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.81
|117.17
|115.61
|2006.12.04 07:30
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.50
|4778764
|2006.12.04 05:41
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.65
|117.16
|115.45
|2006.12.04 07:30
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.38
|4776839
|2006.12.04 03:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.50
|117.16
|115.30
|2006.12.04 07:30
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.76
|4774684
|2006.12.04 02:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.34
|117.15
|115.14
|2006.12.04 07:30
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.35
|4772721
|2006.12.04 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.19
|117.15
|114.99
|2006.12.04 07:30
|115.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.47
|4779828
|2006.12.04 06:14
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3159
|1.3330
|2006.12.04 07:31
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|4776721
|2006.12.04 03:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3159
|1.3345
|2006.12.04 07:31
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4775832
|2006.12.04 03:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3159
|1.3360
|2006.12.04 07:31
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|4779355
|2006.12.04 06:06
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9610
|1.9796
|2006.12.04 07:32
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4776308
|2006.12.04 03:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9610
|1.9811
|2006.12.04 07:32
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4774604
|2006.12.04 02:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9807
|1.9611
|1.9827
|2006.12.04 07:32
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|4772735
|2006.12.04 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3160
|1.3376
|2006.12.04 07:32
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4779934
|2006.12.04 06:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.2104
|1.1933
|2006.12.04 07:59
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.28
|4776620
|2006.12.04 03:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1938
|1.2104
|1.1918
|2006.12.04 07:59
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|4774893
|2006.12.04 02:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.2104
|1.1903
|2006.12.04 08:00
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.22
|4772763
|2006.12.04 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1907
|1.2103
|1.1887
|2006.12.04 08:01
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.46
|4781957
|2006.12.04 07:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9811
|1.9992
|1.9791
|2006.12.04 08:13
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4781719
|2006.12.04 07:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|1.9992
|1.9776
|2006.12.04 08:13
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4782563
|2006.12.04 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.1737
|1.1953
|2006.12.04 09:02
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.73
|4781735
|2006.12.04 07:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3527
|1.3311
|2006.12.04 09:18
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4784847
|2006.12.04 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|1.9987
|1.9786
|2006.12.04 09:38
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4782862
|2006.12.04 08:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9985
|1.9769
|2006.12.04 09:38
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4784833
|2006.12.04 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.3505
|1.3304
|2006.12.04 10:02
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4784409
|2006.12.04 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.3505
|1.3289
|2006.12.04 10:02
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4785181
|2006.12.04 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|1.9977
|1.9761
|2006.12.04 10:07
|1.9761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4784006
|2006.12.04 09:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.1758
|1.1974
|2006.12.04 10:09
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.70
|4786845
|2006.12.04 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9953
|1.9737
|2006.12.04 10:22
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4789058
|2006.12.04 10:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1961
|1.1780
|1.1981
|2006.12.04 11:50
|1.1981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.69
|4787163
|2006.12.04 10:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1977
|1.1781
|1.1997
|2006.12.04 11:50
|1.1981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|4789688
|2006.12.04 10:56
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9931
|1.9760
|2006.12.04 11:58
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|4789054
|2006.12.04 10:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9931
|1.9745
|2006.12.04 11:58
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4788890
|2006.12.04 10:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|1.9929
|1.9728
|2006.12.04 11:58
|1.9759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|4788033
|2006.12.04 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9929
|1.9713
|2006.12.04 11:58
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|4793110
|2006.12.04 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9951
|1.9765
|2006.12.04 15:00
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4792140
|2006.12.04 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9950
|1.9749
|2006.12.04 15:00
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4791575
|2006.12.04 11:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|1.9949
|1.9733
|2006.12.04 15:00
|1.9764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|4795130
|2006.12.04 14:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.44
|113.63
|115.64
|2006.12.04 15:17
|115.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.30
|4781597
|2006.12.04 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.59
|113.63
|115.79
|2006.12.04 15:17
|115.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|4793775
|2006.12.04 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3498
|1.3297
|2006.12.04 15:30
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4786402
|2006.12.04 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3497
|1.3281
|2006.12.04 15:30
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4796162
|2006.12.04 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9956
|1.9740
|2006.12.04 15:32
|1.9740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4793173
|2006.12.04 12:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1968
|1.1787
|1.1988
|2006.12.04 15:33
|1.1988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.68
|4791328
|2006.12.04 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1984
|1.1788
|1.2004
|2006.12.04 15:33
|1.1988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|0.00
|0.00
|38.41
|-263.49
|Closed P/L:
|-225.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4797255
|2006.12.04 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3493
|1.3277
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-45.00
|4799691
|2006.12.04 16:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3494
|1.3293
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-29.00
|4802102
|2006.12.04 18:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3494
|1.3308
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-28.00
|4797412
|2006.12.04 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9737
|1.9933
|1.9717
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-72.00
|4797967
|2006.12.04 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9752
|1.9933
|1.9732
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-57.00
|4800342
|2006.12.04 17:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9768
|1.9934
|1.9748
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-82.00
|4801368
|2006.12.04 17:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9783
|1.9934
|1.9763
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-78.00
|4802134
|2006.12.04 18:05
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9798
|1.9934
|1.9778
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-55.00
|4797511
|2006.12.04 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1990
|1.1794
|1.2010
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-48.61
|4797960
|2006.12.04 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1975
|1.1794
|1.1995
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-36.04
|4801061
|2006.12.04 17:42
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1960
|1.1794
|1.1980
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|-46.93
|4802146
|2006.12.04 18:05
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1945
|1.1794
|1.1965
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|-32.69
|4796666
|2006.12.04 15:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.65
|113.69
|115.85
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|-35.58
|4799962
|2006.12.04 16:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.50
|113.69
|115.70
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|-22.56
|4802710
|2006.12.04 18:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.35
|113.69
|115.55
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-19.09
|4807131
|2006.12.04 23:48
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|1.9934
|1.9793
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|32.00
|4807424
|2006.12.04 23:59
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1929
|1.1793
|1.1949
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.57
|4807584
|2006.12.05 00:06
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3494
|1.3323
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.44
|-639.93
|Floating P/L:
|-625.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-225.08
|Floating P/L:
|-625.49
|Margin:
|3 245.82
|Balance:
|39 476.71
|Equity:
|38 851.22
|Free Margin:
|35 605.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|995.90
|Gross Loss:
|1 220.98
|Total Net Profit:
|-225.08
|Profit Factor:
|0.82
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|855.57
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 018.72 (2.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.56% (1 018.72)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (69.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (76.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (71.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (28.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|177.11
|loss trade:
|-922.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.21
|loss trade:
|-81.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (256.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 018.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|273.99 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 018.72 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2