FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 5, 00:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47713602006.12.04 00:04sell0.10usdchf1.19341.21301.19142006.12.04 00:551.19140.000.000.0016.79
47713852006.12.04 00:04sell0.10usdjpy115.42117.38115.222006.12.04 00:55115.220.000.000.0017.36
47710152006.12.04 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.33341.31381.33542006.12.04 00:551.33540.000.000.0020.00
47730042006.12.04 00:57sell0.50gbpusd1.98271.99631.98072006.12.04 02:031.98070.000.000.00100.00
47725532006.12.04 00:51sell0.30gbpusd1.98101.99611.97902006.12.04 02:031.98070.000.000.009.00
47721932006.12.04 00:38sell0.20gbpusd1.97941.99601.97742006.12.04 02:031.98070.000.000.00-26.00
47719202006.12.04 00:32sell0.10gbpusd1.97791.99601.97592006.12.04 02:031.98070.000.000.00-28.00
47711192006.12.04 00:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97641.99601.97442006.12.04 02:031.98060.000.000.00-42.00
47349362006.12.01 08:31buy2.00gbpjpy228.940.000.002006.12.04 02:04228.380.000.0048.58-971.30
47349252006.12.01 08:31sell3.60chfjpy96.860.000.002006.12.04 02:0496.800.000.00-10.17187.28
47799202006.12.04 06:15sell0.50usdjpy115.81117.17115.612006.12.04 07:30115.610.000.000.0086.50
47787642006.12.04 05:41sell0.30usdjpy115.65117.16115.452006.12.04 07:30115.610.000.000.0010.38
47768392006.12.04 03:31sell0.20usdjpy115.50117.16115.302006.12.04 07:30115.620.000.000.00-20.76
47746842006.12.04 02:06sell0.10usdjpy115.34117.15115.142006.12.04 07:30115.610.000.000.00-23.35
47727212006.12.04 00:55sell0.10usdjpy115.19117.15114.992006.12.04 07:30115.600.000.000.00-35.47
47798282006.12.04 06:14buy0.30eurusd1.33101.31591.33302006.12.04 07:311.33300.000.000.0060.00
47767212006.12.04 03:28buy0.20eurusd1.33251.31591.33452006.12.04 07:311.33300.000.000.0010.00
47758322006.12.04 03:12buy0.10eurusd1.33401.31591.33602006.12.04 07:311.33310.000.000.00-9.00
47793552006.12.04 06:06buy0.20gbpusd1.97761.96101.97962006.12.04 07:321.97960.000.000.0040.00
47763082006.12.04 03:17buy0.10gbpusd1.97911.96101.98112006.12.04 07:321.97960.000.000.005.00
47746042006.12.04 02:03buy0.10gbpusd1.98071.96111.98272006.12.04 07:321.97970.000.000.00-10.00
47727352006.12.04 00:55buy0.10eurusd1.33561.31601.33762006.12.04 07:321.33320.000.000.00-24.00
47799342006.12.04 06:15sell0.30usdchf1.19531.21041.19332006.12.04 07:591.19330.000.000.0050.28
47766202006.12.04 03:26sell0.20usdchf1.19381.21041.19182006.12.04 07:591.19330.000.000.008.38
47748932006.12.04 02:14sell0.10usdchf1.19231.21041.19032006.12.04 08:001.19340.000.000.00-9.22
47727632006.12.04 00:55sell0.10usdchf1.19071.21031.18872006.12.04 08:011.19350.000.000.00-23.46
47819572006.12.04 07:34sell0.10gbpusd1.98111.99921.97912006.12.04 08:131.97910.000.000.0020.00
47817192006.12.04 07:32sell0.10gbpusd1.97961.99921.97762006.12.04 08:131.97910.000.000.005.00
47825632006.12.04 08:01buy0.10usdchf1.19331.17371.19532006.12.04 09:021.19530.000.000.0016.73
47817352006.12.04 07:32sell0.10eurusd1.33311.35271.33112006.12.04 09:181.33110.000.000.0020.00
47848472006.12.04 09:32sell0.10gbpusd1.98061.99871.97862006.12.04 09:381.97860.000.000.0020.00
47828622006.12.04 08:13sell0.10gbpusd1.97891.99851.97692006.12.04 09:381.97860.000.000.003.00
47848332006.12.04 09:32sell0.10eurusd1.33241.35051.33042006.12.04 10:021.33040.000.000.0020.00
47844092006.12.04 09:18sell0.10eurusd1.33091.35051.32892006.12.04 10:021.33040.000.000.005.00
47851812006.12.04 09:38sell0.10gbpusd1.97811.99771.97612006.12.04 10:071.97610.000.000.0020.00
47840062006.12.04 09:03buy0.10usdchf1.19541.17581.19742006.12.04 10:091.19740.000.000.0016.70
47868452006.12.04 10:07sell0.10gbpusd1.97571.99531.97372006.12.04 10:221.97370.000.000.0020.00
47890582006.12.04 10:43buy0.10usdchf1.19611.17801.19812006.12.04 11:501.19810.000.000.0016.69
47871632006.12.04 10:09buy0.10usdchf1.19771.17811.19972006.12.04 11:501.19810.000.000.003.34
47896882006.12.04 10:56sell0.30gbpusd1.97801.99311.97602006.12.04 11:581.97600.000.000.0060.00
47890542006.12.04 10:43sell0.20gbpusd1.97651.99311.97452006.12.04 11:581.97600.000.000.0010.00
47888902006.12.04 10:38sell0.10gbpusd1.97481.99291.97282006.12.04 11:581.97590.000.000.00-11.00
47880332006.12.04 10:23sell0.10gbpusd1.97331.99291.97132006.12.04 11:581.97580.000.000.00-25.00
47931102006.12.04 12:45sell0.20gbpusd1.97851.99511.97652006.12.04 15:001.97650.000.000.0040.00
47921402006.12.04 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.97691.99501.97492006.12.04 15:001.97660.000.000.003.00
47915752006.12.04 11:58sell0.10gbpusd1.97531.99491.97332006.12.04 15:001.97640.000.000.00-11.00
47951302006.12.04 14:11buy0.10usdjpy115.44113.63115.642006.12.04 15:17115.640.000.000.0017.30
47815972006.12.04 07:30buy0.10usdjpy115.59113.63115.792006.12.04 15:17115.640.000.000.004.32
47937752006.12.04 13:08sell0.10eurusd1.33171.34981.32972006.12.04 15:301.32970.000.000.0020.00
47864022006.12.04 10:02sell0.10eurusd1.33011.34971.32812006.12.04 15:301.32970.000.000.004.00
47961622006.12.04 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97601.99561.97402006.12.04 15:321.97400.000.000.0020.00
47931732006.12.04 12:47buy0.10usdchf1.19681.17871.19882006.12.04 15:331.19880.000.000.0016.68
47913282006.12.04 11:50buy0.10usdchf1.19841.17881.20042006.12.04 15:331.19880.000.000.003.34
  0.00 0.00 38.41 -263.49
Closed P/L: -225.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47972552006.12.04 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.32971.34931.3277 1.33420.000.000.62-45.00
47996912006.12.04 16:39sell0.10eurusd1.33131.34941.3293 1.33420.000.000.62-29.00
48021022006.12.04 18:04sell0.20eurusd1.33281.34941.3308 1.33420.000.001.23-28.00
47974122006.12.04 15:32sell0.10gbpusd1.97371.99331.9717 1.98090.000.000.04-72.00
47979672006.12.04 15:54sell0.10gbpusd1.97521.99331.9732 1.98090.000.000.04-57.00
48003422006.12.04 17:02sell0.20gbpusd1.97681.99341.9748 1.98090.000.000.08-82.00
48013682006.12.04 17:45sell0.30gbpusd1.97831.99341.9763 1.98090.000.000.12-78.00
48021342006.12.04 18:05sell0.50gbpusd1.97981.99341.9778 1.98090.000.000.20-55.00
47975112006.12.04 15:33buy0.10usdchf1.19901.17941.2010 1.19320.000.000.86-48.61
47979602006.12.04 15:54buy0.10usdchf1.19751.17941.1995 1.19320.000.000.86-36.04
48010612006.12.04 17:42buy0.20usdchf1.19601.17941.1980 1.19320.000.001.73-46.93
48021462006.12.04 18:05buy0.30usdchf1.19451.17941.1965 1.19320.000.002.59-32.69
47966662006.12.04 15:17buy0.10usdjpy115.65113.69115.85 115.240.000.001.28-35.58
47999622006.12.04 16:47buy0.10usdjpy115.50113.69115.70 115.240.000.001.28-22.56
48027102006.12.04 18:18buy0.20usdjpy115.35113.69115.55 115.240.000.002.57-19.09
48071312006.12.04 23:48sell0.80gbpusd1.98131.99341.9793 1.98090.000.000.3232.00
48074242006.12.04 23:59buy0.50usdchf1.19291.17931.1949 1.19320.000.000.0012.57
48075842006.12.05 00:06sell0.30eurusd1.33431.34941.3323 1.33420.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 14.44 -639.93
 Floating P/L: -625.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -225.08 Floating P/L: -625.49 Margin: 3 245.82
Balance: 39 476.71 Equity: 38 851.22 Free Margin: 35 605.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 995.90 Gross Loss: 1 220.98 Total Net Profit: -225.08
Profit Factor: 0.82 Expected Payoff: -4.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 855.57 Maximal Drawdown: 1 018.72 (2.56%) Relative Drawdown: 2.56% (1 018.72)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 36 (69.44%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (71.70%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (28.30%)
Largest profit trade: 177.11 loss trade: -922.72
Average profit trade: 26.21 loss trade: -81.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (256.46) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 018.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 273.99 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 018.72 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2