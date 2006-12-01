MIG Investments SA

Account: 110608 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 December 1, 18:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36878752006.12.01 11:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
36881872006.12.01 11:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96721.98231.96522006.12.01 16:351.98230.000.000.00-113.25
36902692006.12.01 14:02sell0.20gbpusd1.96901.98261.96702006.12.01 16:351.98260.000.000.00-204.02
36917112006.12.01 15:19sell0.40gbpusd1.97061.98271.96862006.12.01 16:351.98270.000.000.00-363.12
36918732006.12.01 15:21sell0.80gbpusd1.97221.98281.97022006.12.01 16:351.98280.000.000.00-636.21
36932792006.12.01 16:00sell1.60gbpusd1.97421.98331.97222006.12.01 16:351.98250.000.000.00-996.25
36985902006.12.01 17:38buy0.10gbpusd1.97821.96311.98022006.12.01 18:061.98020.000.000.0015.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 297.83
Closed P/L: -2 297.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36882012006.12.01 11:36sell0.10eurusd1.32341.33851.3214 1.33220.000.000.00-66.06
36882072006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdchf1.19951.18441.2015 1.19380.000.000.00-35.83
36882102006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdjpy116.30114.79116.50 115.230.000.000.00-69.70
36888092006.12.01 12:23buy0.20usdjpy116.14114.78116.34 115.230.000.000.00-118.56
36902372006.12.01 14:02sell0.20eurusd1.32491.33851.3229 1.33220.000.000.00-109.59
36914322006.12.01 15:14sell0.40eurusd1.32641.33851.3244 1.33220.000.000.00-174.15
36915472006.12.01 15:15buy0.20usdchf1.19711.18351.1991 1.19380.000.000.00-41.50
36915712006.12.01 15:15buy0.40usdjpy115.97114.76116.17 115.230.000.000.00-192.81
36919032006.12.01 15:21sell0.80eurusd1.32801.33861.3260 1.33220.000.000.00-252.21
36933332006.12.01 16:00buy0.40usdchf1.19511.18301.1971 1.19380.000.000.00-32.70
36938282006.12.01 16:03buy0.80usdjpy115.82114.76116.02 115.230.000.000.00-307.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 400.56
 Floating P/L: -1 400.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 297.83 Floating P/L: -1 400.56 Margin: 1 578.31
Balance: 2 702.17 Equity: 1 301.61 Free Margin: -276.70