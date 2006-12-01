MIG Investments SA
|Account: 110608
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 1, 18:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3687875
|2006.12.01 11:24
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3688187
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9823
|1.9652
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.25
|3690269
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|1.9826
|1.9670
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-204.02
|3691711
|2006.12.01 15:19
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9827
|1.9686
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.12
|3691873
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|1.9828
|1.9702
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-636.21
|3693279
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9833
|1.9722
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-996.25
|3698590
|2006.12.01 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9631
|1.9802
|2006.12.01 18:06
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 297.83
|Closed P/L:
|-2 297.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3688201
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3385
|1.3214
|
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.06
|3688207
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1995
|1.1844
|1.2015
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.83
|3688210
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.30
|114.79
|116.50
|
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.70
|3688809
|2006.12.01 12:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.14
|114.78
|116.34
|
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.56
|3690237
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3385
|1.3229
|
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.59
|3691432
|2006.12.01 15:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3385
|1.3244
|
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.15
|3691547
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1971
|1.1835
|1.1991
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.50
|3691571
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.97
|114.76
|116.17
|
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.81
|3691903
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3386
|1.3260
|
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.21
|3693333
|2006.12.01 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1951
|1.1830
|1.1971
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.70
|3693828
|2006.12.01 16:03
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.82
|114.76
|116.02
|
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-307.45
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 400.56
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 400.56
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 297.83
|Floating P/L:
|-1 400.56
|Margin:
|1 578.31
|Balance:
|2 702.17
|Equity:
|1 301.61
|Free Margin:
|-276.70