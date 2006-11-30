MIG Investments SA
|Account: 109825
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 November 30, 16:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3667311
|2006.11.30 15:02
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3667351
|2006.11.30 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.14
|117.64
|115.84
|2006.11.30 16:04
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.58
|3667532
|2006.11.30 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9581
|1.9431
|1.9611
|2006.11.30 16:04
|1.9611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.68
|3669452
|2006.11.30 16:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9460
|1.9640
|2006.11.30 16:45
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.63
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.89
|Closed P/L:
|64.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3667336
|2006.11.30 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1425
|1.1275
|1.1455
|
|1.1427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|3667342
|2006.11.30 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3343
|1.3163
|
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.53
|3667355
|2006.11.30 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7883
|0.7733
|0.7913
|
|0.7896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.81
|3667363
|2006.11.30 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2064
|1.1914
|1.2094
|
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.74
|3667397
|2006.11.30 15:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1415
|1.1275
|1.1445
|
|1.1427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.85
|3667656
|2006.11.30 15:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2053
|1.1913
|1.2083
|
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.63
|3667755
|2006.11.30 15:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3343
|1.3173
|
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.96
|3668195
|2006.11.30 15:48
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2043
|1.1913
|1.2073
|
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.07
|3668466
|2006.11.30 15:57
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2026
|1.1906
|1.2056
|
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-206.52
|3668564
|2006.11.30 15:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3351
|1.3191
|
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.61
|3669241
|2006.11.30 16:04
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2015
|1.1905
|1.2045
|
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-302.23
|3669485
|2006.11.30 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.81
|117.31
|115.51
|
|115.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.56
|3669621
|2006.11.30 16:08
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3352
|1.3202
|
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.84
|3670024
|2006.11.30 16:14
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3352
|1.3212
|
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.98
|3671234
|2006.11.30 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9495
|1.9675
|
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 310.10
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 310.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|64.89
|Floating P/L:
|-1 310.10
|Margin:
|2 978.52
|Balance:
|5 064.89
|Equity:
|3 754.79
|Free Margin:
|776.27