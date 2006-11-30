MIG Investments SA

Account: 109825 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 November 30, 16:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36673112006.11.30 15:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
36673512006.11.30 15:04sell0.10usdjpy116.14117.64115.842006.11.30 16:04115.840.000.000.0019.58
36675322006.11.30 15:15buy0.10gbpusd1.95811.94311.96112006.11.30 16:041.96110.000.000.0022.68
36694522006.11.30 16:05buy0.10gbpusd1.96101.94601.96402006.11.30 16:451.96400.000.000.0022.63
  0.00 0.00 0.00 64.89
Closed P/L: 64.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36673362006.11.30 15:04buy0.10usdcad1.14251.12751.1455 1.14270.000.000.001.32
36673422006.11.30 15:04sell0.10eurusd1.31931.33431.3163 1.32560.000.000.00-47.53
36673552006.11.30 15:04buy0.10audusd0.78830.77330.7913 0.78960.000.000.009.81
36673632006.11.30 15:05buy0.10usdchf1.20641.19141.2094 1.19850.000.000.00-49.74
36673972006.11.30 15:07buy0.20usdcad1.14151.12751.1445 1.14270.000.000.0015.85
36676562006.11.30 15:23buy0.20usdchf1.20531.19131.2083 1.19850.000.000.00-85.63
36677552006.11.30 15:27sell0.20eurusd1.32031.33431.3173 1.32560.000.000.00-79.96
36681952006.11.30 15:48buy0.40usdchf1.20431.19131.2073 1.19850.000.000.00-146.07
36684662006.11.30 15:57buy0.80usdchf1.20261.19061.2056 1.19850.000.000.00-206.52
36685642006.11.30 15:57sell0.40eurusd1.32211.33511.3191 1.32560.000.000.00-105.61
36692412006.11.30 16:04buy1.60usdchf1.20151.19051.2045 1.19850.000.000.00-302.23
36694852006.11.30 16:05sell0.10usdjpy115.81117.31115.51 115.740.000.000.004.56
36696212006.11.30 16:08sell0.80eurusd1.32321.33521.3202 1.32560.000.000.00-144.84
36700242006.11.30 16:14sell1.60eurusd1.32421.33521.3212 1.32560.000.000.00-168.98
36712342006.11.30 16:45buy0.10gbpusd1.96451.94951.9675 1.96390.000.000.00-4.53
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 310.10
 Floating P/L: -1 310.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 64.89 Floating P/L: -1 310.10 Margin: 2 978.52
Balance: 5 064.89 Equity: 3 754.79 Free Margin: 776.27