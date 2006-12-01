MIG Investments SA

Account: 110611 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 December 1, 18:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36880382006.12.01 11:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
36881882006.12.01 11:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96721.98231.96522006.12.01 16:351.98230.000.000.00-113.25
36902352006.12.01 14:02sell0.20gbpusd1.96881.98241.96682006.12.01 16:351.98240.000.000.00-204.00
36915582006.12.01 15:15sell0.40gbpusd1.97051.98261.96852006.12.01 16:351.98260.000.000.00-363.04
36918752006.12.01 15:21sell0.80gbpusd1.97221.98281.97022006.12.01 16:351.98280.000.000.00-636.21
36932842006.12.01 16:00sell1.60gbpusd1.97421.98331.97222006.12.01 16:351.98250.000.000.00-996.32
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 312.82
Closed P/L: -2 312.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36882002006.12.01 11:36sell0.10eurusd1.32351.33861.3215 1.33240.000.000.00-66.80
36882062006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdchf1.19951.18441.2015 1.19350.000.000.00-37.74
36882032006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdjpy116.29114.78116.49 115.220.000.000.00-69.70
36888082006.12.01 12:23buy0.20usdjpy116.14114.78116.34 115.220.000.000.00-119.86
36902772006.12.01 14:02sell0.20eurusd1.32521.33881.3232 1.33240.000.000.00-108.08
36914512006.12.01 15:14buy0.20usdchf1.19761.18401.1996 1.19350.000.000.00-51.57
36915142006.12.01 15:15sell0.40eurusd1.32671.33881.3247 1.33240.000.000.00-171.12
36915752006.12.01 15:15buy0.40usdjpy115.97114.76116.17 115.220.000.000.00-195.43
36931602006.12.01 16:00sell0.80eurusd1.32871.33931.3267 1.33240.000.000.00-222.16
36934122006.12.01 16:01buy0.40usdchf1.19441.18231.1964 1.19350.000.000.00-22.64
36938242006.12.01 16:03buy0.80usdjpy115.82114.76116.02 115.220.000.000.00-312.68
36985252006.12.01 17:36buy0.10gbpusd1.97911.96401.9811 1.97960.000.000.003.76
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 374.02
 Floating P/L: -1 374.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 312.82 Floating P/L: -1 374.02 Margin: 1 652.56
Balance: 2 687.18 Equity: 1 313.16 Free Margin: -339.40