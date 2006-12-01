MIG Investments SA
|Account: 110611
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 1, 18:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3688038
|2006.12.01 11:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3688188
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9823
|1.9652
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.25
|3690235
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9824
|1.9668
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-204.00
|3691558
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9826
|1.9685
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.04
|3691875
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|1.9828
|1.9702
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-636.21
|3693284
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9833
|1.9722
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-996.32
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 312.82
|Closed P/L:
|-2 312.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3688200
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3386
|1.3215
|
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.80
|3688206
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1995
|1.1844
|1.2015
|
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.74
|3688203
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.29
|114.78
|116.49
|
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.70
|3688808
|2006.12.01 12:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.14
|114.78
|116.34
|
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-119.86
|3690277
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3252
|1.3388
|1.3232
|
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.08
|3691451
|2006.12.01 15:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1976
|1.1840
|1.1996
|
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.57
|3691514
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3388
|1.3247
|
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.12
|3691575
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.97
|114.76
|116.17
|
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.43
|3693160
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3393
|1.3267
|
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.16
|3693412
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1944
|1.1823
|1.1964
|
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.64
|3693824
|2006.12.01 16:03
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.82
|114.76
|116.02
|
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-312.68
|3698525
|2006.12.01 17:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9640
|1.9811
|
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 374.02
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 374.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 312.82
|Floating P/L:
|-1 374.02
|Margin:
|1 652.56
|Balance:
|2 687.18
|Equity:
|1 313.16
|Free Margin:
|-339.40