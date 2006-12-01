MIG Investments SA
|Account: 110597
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 1, 18:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3687359
|2006.12.01 11:02
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3688189
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9823
|1.9652
|2006.12.01 15:31
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.15
|3690279
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9693
|1.9829
|1.9673
|2006.12.01 15:31
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.81
|3691736
|2006.12.01 15:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|1.9830
|1.9689
|2006.12.01 15:30
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|3691956
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9731
|1.9837
|1.9711
|2006.12.01 15:30
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.24
|3692459
|2006.12.01 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9859
|1.9688
|2006.12.01 16:16
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.10
|3692701
|2006.12.01 15:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9860
|1.9704
|2006.12.01 16:16
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.81
|3693248
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9860
|1.9719
|2006.12.01 16:16
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.09
|3693451
|2006.12.01 16:01
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9754
|1.9860
|1.9734
|2006.12.01 16:15
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.32
|3694171
|2006.12.01 16:09
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9860
|1.9749
|2006.12.01 16:15
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|3694362
|2006.12.01 16:11
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9786
|1.9862
|1.9766
|2006.12.01 16:15
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.26
|3694764
|2006.12.01 16:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9768
|1.9617
|1.9788
|2006.12.01 16:22
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|3695053
|2006.12.01 16:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9639
|1.9810
|2006.12.01 16:29
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|3695568
|2006.12.01 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9808
|1.9657
|1.9828
|2006.12.01 16:36
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|3688204
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1994
|1.1843
|1.2014
|2006.12.01 17:14
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.65
|3691470
|2006.12.01 15:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1978
|1.1842
|1.1998
|2006.12.01 17:14
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.89
|3693409
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1944
|1.1823
|1.1964
|2006.12.01 17:14
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.24
|3694351
|2006.12.01 16:11
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1927
|1.1821
|1.1947
|2006.12.01 17:14
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.14
|3695405
|2006.12.01 16:29
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.1912
|1.1821
|1.1932
|2006.12.01 17:14
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|201.37
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.20
|Closed P/L:
|87.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3688199
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3385
|1.3214
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.82
|3688209
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.30
|114.79
|116.50
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.41
|3688811
|2006.12.01 12:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.14
|114.78
|116.34
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.98
|3690236
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3385
|1.3229
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.56
|3691424
|2006.12.01 15:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3385
|1.3244
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.59
|3691534
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.98
|114.77
|116.18
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.25
|3691900
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3386
|1.3260
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.84
|3693372
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3394
|1.3283
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.06
|3693546
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.73
|114.67
|115.93
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.20
|3694299
|2006.12.01 16:11
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3396
|1.3300
|
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.01
|3695204
|2006.12.01 16:27
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.58
|114.67
|115.78
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-344.02
|3697609
|2006.12.01 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9808
|1.9657
|1.9828
|
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.02
|3697998
|2006.12.01 17:14
|buy
|3.20
|usdjpy
|115.26
|114.50
|115.46
|
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.85
|3698018
|2006.12.01 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1930
|1.2081
|1.1910
|
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.69
|3698412
|2006.12.01 17:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1946
|1.2082
|1.1926
|
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|3698431
|2006.12.01 17:34
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|1.9656
|1.9812
|
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 362.91
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 362.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|87.20
|Floating P/L:
|-1 362.91
|Margin:
|3 664.78
|Balance:
|5 087.20
|Equity:
|3 724.29
|Free Margin:
|59.51