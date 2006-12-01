MIG Investments SA

Account: 110597 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 December 1, 18:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36873592006.12.01 11:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
36881892006.12.01 11:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96721.98231.96522006.12.01 15:311.97120.000.000.00-30.15
36902792006.12.01 14:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96931.98291.96732006.12.01 15:311.97100.000.000.00-12.81
36917362006.12.01 15:19sell0.20gbpusd1.97091.98301.96892006.12.01 15:301.97110.000.000.00-3.02
36919562006.12.01 15:21sell0.30gbpusd1.97311.98371.97112006.12.01 15:301.97110.000.000.0045.24
36924592006.12.01 15:31sell0.10gbpusd1.97081.98591.96882006.12.01 16:161.97680.000.000.00-45.10
36927012006.12.01 15:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97241.98601.97042006.12.01 16:161.97690.000.000.00-33.81
36932482006.12.01 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97391.98601.97192006.12.01 16:161.97690.000.000.00-45.09
36934512006.12.01 16:01sell0.30gbpusd1.97541.98601.97342006.12.01 16:151.97710.000.000.00-38.32
36941712006.12.01 16:09sell0.50gbpusd1.97691.98601.97492006.12.01 16:151.97700.000.000.00-3.75
36943622006.12.01 16:11sell0.80gbpusd1.97861.98621.97662006.12.01 16:151.97660.000.000.00120.26
36947642006.12.01 16:17buy0.10gbpusd1.97681.96171.97882006.12.01 16:221.97880.000.000.0015.02
36950532006.12.01 16:22buy0.10gbpusd1.97901.96391.98102006.12.01 16:291.98100.000.000.0015.00
36955682006.12.01 16:30buy0.10gbpusd1.98081.96571.98282006.12.01 16:361.98280.000.000.0015.00
36882042006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdchf1.19941.18431.20142006.12.01 17:141.19310.000.000.00-39.65
36914702006.12.01 15:14buy0.20usdchf1.19781.18421.19982006.12.01 17:141.19320.000.000.00-57.89
36934092006.12.01 16:01buy0.40usdchf1.19441.18231.19642006.12.01 17:141.19300.000.000.00-35.24
36943512006.12.01 16:11buy0.80usdchf1.19271.18211.19472006.12.01 17:141.19310.000.000.0020.14
36954052006.12.01 16:29buy1.60usdchf1.19121.18211.19322006.12.01 17:141.19320.000.000.00201.37
  0.00 0.00 0.00 87.20
Closed P/L: 87.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36881992006.12.01 11:36sell0.10eurusd1.32341.33851.3214 1.33190.000.000.00-63.82
36882092006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdjpy116.30114.79116.50 115.250.000.000.00-68.41
36888112006.12.01 12:23buy0.20usdjpy116.14114.78116.34 115.250.000.000.00-115.98
36902362006.12.01 14:02sell0.10eurusd1.32491.33851.3229 1.33190.000.000.00-52.56
36914242006.12.01 15:14sell0.20eurusd1.32641.33851.3244 1.33190.000.000.00-82.59
36915342006.12.01 15:15buy0.40usdjpy115.98114.77116.18 115.250.000.000.00-190.25
36919002006.12.01 15:21sell0.30eurusd1.32801.33861.3260 1.33190.000.000.00-87.84
36933722006.12.01 16:00sell0.50eurusd1.33031.33941.3283 1.33190.000.000.00-60.06
36935462006.12.01 16:01buy0.80usdjpy115.73114.67115.93 115.250.000.000.00-250.20
36942992006.12.01 16:11sell0.80eurusd1.33201.33961.3300 1.33190.000.000.006.01
36952042006.12.01 16:27buy1.60usdjpy115.58114.67115.78 115.250.000.000.00-344.02
36976092006.12.01 17:04buy0.10gbpusd1.98081.96571.9828 1.97880.000.000.00-15.02
36979982006.12.01 17:14buy3.20usdjpy115.26114.50115.46 115.250.000.000.00-20.85
36980182006.12.01 17:15sell0.10usdchf1.19301.20811.1910 1.19470.000.000.00-10.69
36984122006.12.01 17:33sell0.10usdchf1.19461.20821.1926 1.19470.000.000.00-0.63
36984312006.12.01 17:34buy0.20gbpusd1.97921.96561.9812 1.97880.000.000.00-6.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 362.91
 Floating P/L: -1 362.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 87.20 Floating P/L: -1 362.91 Margin: 3 664.78
Balance: 5 087.20 Equity: 3 724.29 Free Margin: 59.51