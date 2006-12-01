MIG Investments SA
|Account: 110602
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 1, 18:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3687538
|2006.12.01 11:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3688195
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3386
|1.3215
|2006.12.01 15:31
|1.3263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.11
|3688198
|2006.12.01 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|1.9821
|1.9650
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.25
|3688208
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.29
|114.78
|116.49
|2006.12.01 17:39
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.63
|3688215
|2006.12.01 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1994
|1.1843
|1.2014
|2006.12.01 17:33
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.33
|3688807
|2006.12.01 12:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.14
|114.78
|116.34
|2006.12.01 17:39
|115.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.00
|3688813
|2006.12.01 12:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|1.9822
|1.9666
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-204.00
|3690278
|2006.12.01 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3252
|1.3388
|1.3232
|2006.12.01 15:31
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.11
|3691441
|2006.12.01 15:14
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9822
|1.9681
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.01
|3691533
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1972
|1.1836
|1.1992
|2006.12.01 17:32
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.99
|3691568
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3388
|1.3247
|2006.12.01 15:30
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.05
|3691678
|2006.12.01 15:17
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.99
|114.78
|116.19
|2006.12.01 17:39
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.54
|3691755
|2006.12.01 15:20
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9822
|1.9696
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-636.01
|3691959
|2006.12.01 15:21
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3390
|1.3264
|2006.12.01 15:30
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.63
|3692475
|2006.12.01 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3265
|1.3114
|1.3285
|2006.12.01 16:00
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.05
|3693282
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9832
|1.9721
|2006.12.01 16:35
|1.9825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 008.25
|3693411
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.70
|114.64
|115.90
|2006.12.01 17:38
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.54
|3693491
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.1822
|1.1963
|2006.12.01 17:32
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|3693547
|2006.12.01 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3156
|1.3327
|2006.12.01 16:29
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.01
|3696029
|2006.12.01 16:36
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1921
|1.1815
|1.1941
|2006.12.01 17:32
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.63
|3696071
|2006.12.01 16:36
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.19
|114.28
|115.39
|2006.12.01 17:38
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.46
|3696082
|2006.12.01 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9826
|1.9675
|1.9846
|2006.12.01 16:38
|1.9846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.99
|3696676
|2006.12.01 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9831
|1.9680
|1.9851
|2006.12.01 18:07
|1.9803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.02
|3697573
|2006.12.01 17:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|1.9677
|1.9833
|2006.12.01 18:07
|1.9801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.02
|3698383
|2006.12.01 17:33
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9797
|1.9676
|1.9817
|2006.12.01 18:07
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|3698592
|2006.12.01 17:38
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9676
|1.9802
|2006.12.01 18:06
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.14
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 344.86
|Closed P/L:
|-2 344.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3696059
|2006.12.01 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3178
|1.3349
|
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.02
|3698393
|2006.12.01 17:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1944
|1.2095
|1.1924
|
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|3698462
|2006.12.01 17:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3178
|1.3334
|
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|3698606
|2006.12.01 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.38
|116.89
|115.18
|
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.21
|3699137
|2006.12.01 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9804
|1.9653
|1.9824
|
|1.9785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.28
|3699547
|2006.12.01 18:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9788
|1.9652
|1.9808
|
|1.9785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.98
|
|Floating P/L:
|-28.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 344.86
|Floating P/L:
|-28.98
|Margin:
|448.06
|Balance:
|2 655.14
|Equity:
|2 626.16
|Free Margin:
|2 178.10