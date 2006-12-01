MIG Investments SA

Account: 110602 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 December 1, 18:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36875382006.12.01 11:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
36881952006.12.01 11:36sell0.10eurusd1.32351.33861.32152006.12.01 15:311.32630.000.000.00-21.11
36881982006.12.01 11:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96701.98211.96502006.12.01 16:351.98210.000.000.00-113.25
36882082006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdjpy116.29114.78116.492006.12.01 17:39115.390.000.000.00-58.63
36882152006.12.01 11:37buy0.10usdchf1.19941.18431.20142006.12.01 17:331.19410.000.000.00-33.33
36888072006.12.01 12:23buy0.20usdjpy116.14114.78116.342006.12.01 17:39115.380.000.000.00-99.00
36888132006.12.01 12:23sell0.20gbpusd1.96861.98221.96662006.12.01 16:351.98220.000.000.00-204.00
36902782006.12.01 14:02sell0.20eurusd1.32521.33881.32322006.12.01 15:311.32660.000.000.00-21.11
36914412006.12.01 15:14sell0.40gbpusd1.97011.98221.96812006.12.01 16:351.98220.000.000.00-363.01
36915332006.12.01 15:15buy0.20usdchf1.19721.18361.19922006.12.01 17:321.19410.000.000.00-38.99
36915682006.12.01 15:15sell0.40eurusd1.32671.33881.32472006.12.01 15:301.32640.000.000.009.05
36916782006.12.01 15:17buy0.40usdjpy115.99114.78116.192006.12.01 17:39115.370.000.000.00-161.54
36917552006.12.01 15:20sell0.80gbpusd1.97161.98221.96962006.12.01 16:351.98220.000.000.00-636.01
36919592006.12.01 15:21sell0.80eurusd1.32841.33901.32642006.12.01 15:301.32640.000.000.00120.63
36924752006.12.01 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.32651.31141.32852006.12.01 16:001.32850.000.000.0015.05
36932822006.12.01 16:00sell1.60gbpusd1.97411.98321.97212006.12.01 16:351.98250.000.000.00-1 008.25
36934112006.12.01 16:01buy0.80usdjpy115.70114.64115.902006.12.01 17:38115.390.000.000.00-161.54
36934912006.12.01 16:01buy0.40usdchf1.19431.18221.19632006.12.01 17:321.19410.000.000.00-5.03
36935472006.12.01 16:01buy0.10eurusd1.33071.31561.33272006.12.01 16:291.33270.000.000.0015.01
36960292006.12.01 16:36buy0.80usdchf1.19211.18151.19412006.12.01 17:321.19410.000.000.00100.63
36960712006.12.01 16:36buy1.60usdjpy115.19114.28115.392006.12.01 17:38115.390.000.000.00208.46
36960822006.12.01 16:36buy0.10gbpusd1.98261.96751.98462006.12.01 16:381.98460.000.000.0014.99
36966762006.12.01 16:42buy0.10gbpusd1.98311.96801.98512006.12.01 18:071.98030.000.000.00-21.02
36975732006.12.01 17:04buy0.20gbpusd1.98131.96771.98332006.12.01 18:071.98010.000.000.00-18.02
36983832006.12.01 17:33buy0.40gbpusd1.97971.96761.98172006.12.01 18:071.98020.000.000.0015.02
36985922006.12.01 17:38buy0.80gbpusd1.97821.96761.98022006.12.01 18:061.98020.000.000.00120.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 344.86
Closed P/L: -2 344.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36960592006.12.01 16:36buy0.10eurusd1.33291.31781.3349 1.33130.000.000.00-12.02
36983932006.12.01 17:33sell0.10usdchf1.19441.20951.1924 1.19470.000.000.00-1.89
36984622006.12.01 17:34buy0.20eurusd1.33141.31781.3334 1.33130.000.000.00-1.50
36986062006.12.01 17:39sell0.10usdjpy115.38116.89115.18 115.300.000.000.005.21
36991372006.12.01 18:07buy0.10gbpusd1.98041.96531.9824 1.97850.000.000.00-14.28
36995472006.12.01 18:31buy0.20gbpusd1.97881.96521.9808 1.97850.000.000.00-4.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -28.98
 Floating P/L: -28.98
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 344.86 Floating P/L: -28.98 Margin: 448.06
Balance: 2 655.14 Equity: 2 626.16 Free Margin: 2 178.10