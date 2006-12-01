Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1311440 Name: Goblin _4pairs_default Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
167719412006.12.01 14:31buy0.01usdchf1.19870.00001.20272006.12.01 16:061.19210.000.000.00-5.54
167737042006.12.01 14:49buy0.02usdchf1.19720.00001.20122006.12.01 16:061.19220.000.000.00-8.39
167755502006.12.01 15:00buy0.04usdchf1.19540.00001.19942006.12.01 16:061.19210.000.000.00-11.07
167806242006.12.01 15:09buy0.08usdchf1.19390.00001.19792006.12.01 16:061.19220.000.000.00-11.41
167876062006.12.01 15:28buy0.16usdchf1.19240.00001.19642006.12.01 16:051.19230.000.000.00-1.34
167896762006.12.01 15:29buy0.32usdchf1.19070.00001.19472006.12.01 16:051.19240.000.000.0045.62
167774732006.12.01 15:03buy0.01eurusd1.33071.33291.34092006.12.01 16:041.33290.000.000.002.20
167847472006.12.01 15:15buy0.01gbpusd1.97701.98261.99062006.12.01 15:431.98260.000.000.005.60
167767032006.12.01 15:01sell0.01usdjpy115.680.00115.282006.12.01 15:35115.280.000.000.003.47
167747542006.12.01 15:00buy0.01gbpusd1.97231.97681.98482006.12.01 15:151.97680.000.000.004.50
167662352006.12.01 14:15buy0.01eurusd1.32720.00001.33122006.12.01 15:021.33120.000.000.004.00
166754252006.11.30 17:49sell0.01usdjpy115.720.00115.322006.12.01 15:00115.760.000.00-0.15-0.35
167096662006.12.01 06:07sell0.02usdjpy115.870.00115.472006.12.01 15:00115.780.000.000.001.55
167291412006.12.01 08:24sell0.04usdjpy116.040.00115.642006.12.01 15:00115.780.000.000.008.98
167315532006.12.01 08:30sell0.08usdjpy116.210.00115.812006.12.01 15:00115.810.000.000.0027.63
166621672006.11.30 15:59sell0.01usdchf1.19710.00001.19312006.12.01 14:211.19630.000.00-0.120.67
167344692006.12.01 08:54sell0.02usdchf1.19860.00001.19462006.12.01 14:211.19610.000.000.004.18
167455132006.12.01 10:10sell0.04usdchf1.20020.00001.19622006.12.01 14:211.19620.000.000.0013.38
167190412006.12.01 07:00buy0.01gbpusd1.97310.00001.97712006.12.01 10:271.96610.000.000.00-7.00
167281512006.12.01 08:22buy0.02gbpusd1.97160.00001.97562006.12.01 10:271.96620.000.000.00-10.80
167303962006.12.01 08:29buy0.04gbpusd1.97010.00001.97412006.12.01 10:271.96590.000.000.00-16.80
167344762006.12.01 08:54buy0.08gbpusd1.96860.00001.97262006.12.01 10:271.96590.000.000.00-21.60
167396872006.12.01 09:35buy0.16gbpusd1.96700.00001.97102006.12.01 10:271.96600.000.000.00-16.00
167436112006.12.01 09:59buy0.32gbpusd1.96550.00001.96952006.12.01 10:271.96580.000.000.009.60
167477372006.12.01 10:23buy0.64gbpusd1.96400.00001.96802006.12.01 10:271.96570.000.000.00108.80
166755042006.11.30 17:50buy0.01eurusd1.32560.00001.32962006.12.01 08:031.32610.000.00-0.080.50
166850972006.11.30 21:14buy0.02eurusd1.32401.32611.33412006.12.01 08:031.32610.000.000.004.20
166685422006.11.30 16:26buy0.01gbpusd1.96771.97261.98062006.12.01 07:001.97280.000.00-0.025.10
166803722006.11.30 19:25buy0.02gbpusd1.96621.97271.98072006.12.01 07:001.97270.000.00-0.0413.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.41 152.68
Closed P/L: 152.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168029992006.12.01 16:04buy0.01eurusd1.33300.00001.3370 1.33370.000.00-0.080.70
168072072006.12.01 16:33buy0.02eurusd1.33150.00001.3355 1.33370.000.00-0.154.40
167991442006.12.01 15:43buy0.01gbpusd1.98310.00001.9871 1.97970.000.00-0.02-3.40
168015312006.12.01 15:56buy0.02gbpusd1.98160.00001.9856 1.97970.000.00-0.04-3.80
168047502006.12.01 16:14buy0.04gbpusd1.98010.00001.9841 1.97970.000.00-0.08-1.60
168085242006.12.01 16:38buy0.08gbpusd1.97860.00001.9826 1.97970.000.00-0.168.80
168035772006.12.01 16:06sell0.01usdchf1.19200.00001.1880 1.19330.000.00-0.12-1.09
168066792006.12.01 16:32sell0.02usdchf1.19350.00001.1895 1.19330.000.00-0.240.34
168087242006.12.01 16:38sell0.04usdchf1.19500.00001.1910 1.19330.000.00-0.485.70
167927062006.12.01 15:35sell0.01usdjpy115.250.00114.85 115.480.000.00-0.15-1.99
168091332006.12.01 16:39sell0.02usdjpy115.400.00115.00 115.480.000.00-0.30-1.39
  0.00 0.00 -1.82 6.67
 Floating P/L: 4.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 152.27 Floating P/L: 4.85 Margin: 280.00
Balance: 5 516.16 Equity: 5 521.01 Free Margin: 5 241.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 262.72 Gross Loss: 110.45 Total Net Profit: 152.27
Profit Factor: 2.38 Expected Payoff: 5.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 72.20 (1.31%)  
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (52.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (62.07%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (37.93%)
Largest profit trade: 108.80 loss trade: -21.60
Average profit trade: 14.60 loss trade: -10.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (141.06) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-72.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 141.06 (6) consecutive loss (count): -72.20 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4