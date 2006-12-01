|Account: 1311440
|Name: Goblin _4pairs_default
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16771941
|2006.12.01 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1987
|0.0000
|1.2027
|2006.12.01 16:06
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.54
|16773704
|2006.12.01 14:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1972
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2006.12.01 16:06
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.39
|16775550
|2006.12.01 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1954
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.01 16:06
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.07
|16780624
|2006.12.01 15:09
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1939
|0.0000
|1.1979
|2006.12.01 16:06
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.41
|16787606
|2006.12.01 15:28
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.1924
|0.0000
|1.1964
|2006.12.01 16:05
|1.1923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|16789676
|2006.12.01 15:29
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.1907
|0.0000
|1.1947
|2006.12.01 16:05
|1.1924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.62
|16777473
|2006.12.01 15:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3329
|1.3409
|2006.12.01 16:04
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|16784747
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9770
|1.9826
|1.9906
|2006.12.01 15:43
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|16776703
|2006.12.01 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.68
|0.00
|115.28
|2006.12.01 15:35
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|16774754
|2006.12.01 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9768
|1.9848
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|16766235
|2006.12.01 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3272
|0.0000
|1.3312
|2006.12.01 15:02
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16675425
|2006.11.30 17:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.72
|0.00
|115.32
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-0.35
|16709666
|2006.12.01 06:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.87
|0.00
|115.47
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|16729141
|2006.12.01 08:24
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|116.04
|0.00
|115.64
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.98
|16731553
|2006.12.01 08:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|116.21
|0.00
|115.81
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.63
|16662167
|2006.11.30 15:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1971
|0.0000
|1.1931
|2006.12.01 14:21
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.67
|16734469
|2006.12.01 08:54
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1986
|0.0000
|1.1946
|2006.12.01 14:21
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.18
|16745513
|2006.12.01 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2002
|0.0000
|1.1962
|2006.12.01 14:21
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.38
|16719041
|2006.12.01 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9731
|0.0000
|1.9771
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|16728151
|2006.12.01 08:22
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|0.0000
|1.9756
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|16730396
|2006.12.01 08:29
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|0.0000
|1.9741
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|16734476
|2006.12.01 08:54
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|0.0000
|1.9726
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|16739687
|2006.12.01 09:35
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|0.0000
|1.9710
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|16743611
|2006.12.01 09:59
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|0.0000
|1.9695
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|16747737
|2006.12.01 10:23
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2006.12.01 10:27
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.80
|16675504
|2006.11.30 17:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3256
|0.0000
|1.3296
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.50
|16685097
|2006.11.30 21:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3240
|1.3261
|1.3341
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|16668542
|2006.11.30 16:26
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|1.9726
|1.9806
|2006.12.01 07:00
|1.9728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.10
|16680372
|2006.11.30 19:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9727
|1.9807
|2006.12.01 07:00
|1.9727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|13.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|152.68
|Closed P/L:
|152.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16802999
|2006.12.01 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3330
|0.0000
|1.3370
|
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.70
|16807207
|2006.12.01 16:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3355
|
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|4.40
|16799144
|2006.12.01 15:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9831
|0.0000
|1.9871
|
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-3.40
|16801531
|2006.12.01 15:56
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|1.9856
|
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.80
|16804750
|2006.12.01 16:14
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9801
|0.0000
|1.9841
|
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.60
|16808524
|2006.12.01 16:38
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9786
|0.0000
|1.9826
|
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|8.80
|16803577
|2006.12.01 16:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1920
|0.0000
|1.1880
|
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.09
|16806679
|2006.12.01 16:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1935
|0.0000
|1.1895
|
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|0.34
|16808724
|2006.12.01 16:38
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1950
|0.0000
|1.1910
|
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|5.70
|16792706
|2006.12.01 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.25
|0.00
|114.85
|
|115.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-1.99
|16809133
|2006.12.01 16:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.40
|0.00
|115.00
|
|115.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-1.39
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|6.67
|
|Floating P/L:
|4.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|152.27
|Floating P/L:
|4.85
|Margin:
|280.00
|Balance:
|5 516.16
|Equity:
|5 521.01
|Free Margin:
|5 241.01
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|262.72
|Gross Loss:
|110.45
|Total Net Profit:
|152.27
|Profit Factor:
|2.38
|Expected Payoff:
|5.25
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|72.20 (1.31%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (52.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (62.07%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (37.93%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|108.80
|loss trade:
|-21.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.60
|loss trade:
|-10.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (141.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-72.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|141.06 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-72.20 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4