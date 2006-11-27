|Account: 333243
|Name: MingXin2
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 13:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6206935
|2006.11.27 18:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|6206972
|2006.11.27 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.05
|0.00
|115.65
|2006.11.28 20:37
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|9.49
|6208847
|2006.11.27 20:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3121
|0.0000
|1.3081
|2006.11.29 11:14
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-41.00
|6208858
|2006.11.27 20:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9362
|0.0000
|1.9322
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-84.00
|6208866
|2006.11.27 20:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2081
|0.0000
|1.2121
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-19.07
|6209647
|2006.11.27 21:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9377
|0.0000
|1.9337
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-134.00
|6209694
|2006.11.27 21:11
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2066
|0.0000
|1.2106
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.2056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-16.59
|6209793
|2006.11.27 21:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3136
|0.0000
|1.3096
|2006.11.29 11:14
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-56.00
|6213173
|2006.11.28 01:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9392
|0.0000
|1.9352
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-204.00
|6217346
|2006.11.28 09:53
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9413
|0.0000
|1.9373
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|6217703
|2006.11.28 10:01
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9428
|0.0000
|1.9388
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.00
|6217846
|2006.11.28 10:06
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2050
|0.0000
|1.2090
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.2056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.91
|6217870
|2006.11.28 10:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3113
|2006.11.29 11:14
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-36.00
|6217945
|2006.11.28 10:08
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.9444
|0.0000
|1.9404
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|6218135
|2006.11.28 10:11
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2035
|1.2061
|1.2141
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.53
|6218842
|2006.11.28 10:35
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.20
|0.00
|115.80
|2006.11.28 20:37
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.39
|6219001
|2006.11.28 10:40
|sell
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.9460
|0.0000
|1.9420
|2006.11.28 10:46
|1.9444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 024.00
|6219210
|2006.11.28 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9444
|0.0000
|1.9484
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|6219678
|2006.11.28 11:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9428
|0.0000
|1.9468
|2006.11.28 15:30
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6221693
|2006.11.28 12:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.36
|0.00
|115.96
|2006.11.28 20:37
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.99
|6224002
|2006.11.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2062
|0.0000
|1.2102
|2006.11.28 17:11
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.46
|6224009
|2006.11.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9477
|0.0000
|1.9517
|2006.11.28 20:16
|1.9517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6224190
|2006.11.28 15:34
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3129
|2006.11.29 11:13
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|48.00
|6224239
|2006.11.28 15:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.2071
|1.2151
|2006.11.28 17:11
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.08
|6227398
|2006.11.28 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2114
|2006.11.29 11:46
|1.2055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-15.76
|6228517
|2006.11.28 18:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9462
|1.9495
|1.9575
|2006.11.28 20:17
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|6230671
|2006.11.28 20:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2099
|2006.11.29 11:45
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-8.30
|6231054
|2006.11.28 20:16
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2084
|2006.11.29 11:45
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|33.18
|6231076
|2006.11.28 20:16
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3146
|2006.11.29 11:13
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|384.00
|6232634
|2006.11.28 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9510
|0.0000
|1.9550
|2006.11.29 15:31
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-17.00
|6232819
|2006.11.28 21:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.03
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.11.29 02:23
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|21.59
|6233815
|2006.11.28 22:41
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2028
|1.2053
|1.2133
|2006.11.29 11:45
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|165.93
|6233827
|2006.11.28 22:41
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3202
|0.0000
|1.3162
|2006.11.29 11:13
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|1 280.00
|6235072
|2006.11.29 00:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.18
|0.00
|115.78
|2006.11.29 02:23
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.10
|6236220
|2006.11.29 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.74
|0.00
|115.34
|2006.11.29 16:32
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.69
|6240721
|2006.11.29 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.89
|0.00
|115.49
|2006.11.29 16:32
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.52
|6241520
|2006.11.29 10:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9492
|0.0000
|1.9532
|2006.11.29 15:31
|1.9491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|6241714
|2006.11.29 10:08
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9477
|1.9500
|1.9580
|2006.11.29 15:30
|1.9500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|6241960
|2006.11.29 10:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.05
|0.00
|115.65
|2006.11.29 16:32
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.59
|6242205
|2006.11.29 10:23
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.21
|0.00
|115.81
|2006.11.29 16:31
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.65
|6244149
|2006.11.29 11:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.2088
|1.2168
|2006.11.29 18:39
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.34
|6246689
|2006.11.29 14:03
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|116.37
|0.00
|115.97
|2006.11.29 16:31
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|551.87
|6248613
|2006.11.29 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|0.0000
|1.9454
|2006.11.29 18:05
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|6248654
|2006.11.29 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9509
|0.0000
|1.9469
|2006.11.29 18:05
|1.9486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|6248821
|2006.11.29 15:33
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9525
|0.0000
|1.9485
|2006.11.29 18:05
|1.9485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|6251027
|2006.11.29 16:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.98
|116.33
|117.13
|2006.11.30 04:04
|116.33
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|30.09
|6253265
|2006.11.29 18:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9485
|0.0000
|1.9445
|2006.11.29 20:24
|1.9445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6254057
|2006.11.29 18:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2092
|0.0000
|1.2132
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-122.22
|6255352
|2006.11.29 20:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9441
|0.0000
|1.9401
|2006.11.30 09:36
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-85.00
|6255803
|2006.11.29 20:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9456
|0.0000
|1.9416
|2006.11.30 09:36
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-138.00
|6258742
|2006.11.30 04:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.36
|0.00
|116.76
|2006.12.01 09:50
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-44.89
|6258808
|2006.11.30 04:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9471
|0.0000
|1.9431
|2006.11.30 09:36
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|6259044
|2006.11.30 04:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.21
|0.00
|116.61
|2006.12.01 09:50
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|-63.88
|6260007
|2006.11.30 07:01
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9487
|0.0000
|1.9447
|2006.11.30 09:36
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-296.00
|6261148
|2006.11.30 08:43
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9506
|0.0000
|1.9466
|2006.11.30 09:36
|1.9523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.00
|6261175
|2006.11.30 08:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2076
|0.0000
|1.2116
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-219.34
|6261564
|2006.11.30 09:03
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.9521
|0.0000
|1.9481
|2006.11.30 09:35
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6261925
|2006.11.30 09:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.03
|0.00
|116.43
|2006.12.01 09:50
|115.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2.18
|-72.53
|6262022
|2006.11.30 09:23
|sell
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.9551
|0.0000
|1.9511
|2006.11.30 09:35
|1.9519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 048.00
|6262059
|2006.11.30 09:23
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-381.72
|6262668
|2006.11.30 09:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9528
|0.0000
|1.9568
|2006.11.30 11:25
|1.9568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6264999
|2006.11.30 11:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.11.30 16:58
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|6267191
|2006.11.30 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|0.0000
|1.9588
|2006.11.30 16:57
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|6271848
|2006.11.30 16:27
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2045
|0.0000
|1.2085
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-669.74
|6272661
|2006.11.30 16:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9594
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.11.30 17:33
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6272680
|2006.11.30 16:58
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2029
|0.0000
|1.2069
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|3.61
|-1 111.67
|6273081
|2006.11.30 17:04
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2014
|0.0000
|1.2054
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|7.21
|-1 848.47
|6273198
|2006.11.30 17:05
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.85
|0.00
|116.25
|2006.12.01 09:49
|115.83
|0.00
|0.00
|4.35
|-13.81
|6273536
|2006.11.30 17:12
|buy
|6.40
|usdchf
|1.1999
|0.0000
|1.2039
|2006.12.01 09:55
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|14.43
|-2 893.26
|6274236
|2006.11.30 17:32
|buy
|12.80
|usdchf
|1.1984
|0.0000
|1.2024
|2006.12.01 09:54
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|28.86
|-4 179.15
|6274330
|2006.11.30 17:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|1.9678
|2006.11.30 18:13
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6275366
|2006.11.30 18:06
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.69
|115.84
|116.64
|2006.12.01 09:48
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|8.71
|207.18
|0.00
|0.00
|88.54
|-6 337.24
|Closed P/L:
|-6 248.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6243310
|2006.11.29 11:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3122
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-77.00
|6260278
|2006.11.30 07:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3137
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-124.00
|6262122
|2006.11.30 09:23
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3153
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-184.00
|6269378
|2006.11.30 14:48
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3208
|0.0000
|1.3168
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-248.00
|6273107
|2006.11.30 17:04
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3185
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-224.00
|6273612
|2006.11.30 17:13
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3240
|0.0000
|1.3200
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|32.00
|6287301
|2006.12.01 10:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.13
|0.00
|116.53
|116.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|6289719
|2006.12.01 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2000
|0.0000
|1.2040
|1.1995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.17
|6291385
|2006.12.01 13:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|0.0000
|1.9623
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|-826.29
|Floating P/L:
|-816.39
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-6 248.70
|Floating P/L:
|-816.39
|Margin:
|2 182.24
|Balance:
|3 751.30
|Equity:
|2 934.91
|Free Margin:
|752.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|7 447.54
|Gross Loss:
|13 696.24
|Total Net Profit:
|-6 248.70
|Profit Factor:
|0.54
|Expected Payoff:
|-88.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6 248.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|12 131.11 (76.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|76.38% (12 131.11)
|Total Trades:
|71
|Short Positions (won %):
|34 (55.88%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|37 (51.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (53.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (46.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 048.00
|loss trade:
|-4 150.29
|Average
|profit trade:
|195.99
|loss trade:
|-415.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (2 208.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-11 554.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 355.05 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11 554.36 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4