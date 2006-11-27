North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 333243 Name: MingXin2 Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 13:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
62069352006.11.27 18:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
62069722006.11.27 18:18sell0.10usdjpy116.050.00115.652006.11.28 20:37115.940.000.00-1.139.49
62088472006.11.27 20:07sell0.10eurusd1.31210.00001.30812006.11.29 11:141.31620.000.000.30-41.00
62088582006.11.27 20:07sell0.10gbpusd1.93620.00001.93222006.11.28 10:461.94460.000.000.04-84.00
62088662006.11.27 20:08buy0.10usdchf1.20810.00001.21212006.11.28 15:301.20580.000.000.22-19.07
62096472006.11.27 21:08sell0.20gbpusd1.93770.00001.93372006.11.28 10:461.94440.000.000.08-134.00
62096942006.11.27 21:11buy0.20usdchf1.20660.00001.21062006.11.28 15:301.20560.000.000.45-16.59
62097932006.11.27 21:13sell0.20eurusd1.31360.00001.30962006.11.29 11:141.31640.000.000.60-56.00
62131732006.11.28 01:47sell0.40gbpusd1.93920.00001.93522006.11.28 10:461.94430.000.000.00-204.00
62173462006.11.28 09:53sell0.80gbpusd1.94130.00001.93732006.11.28 10:461.94430.000.000.00-240.00
62177032006.11.28 10:01sell1.60gbpusd1.94280.00001.93882006.11.28 10:461.94420.000.000.00-224.00
62178462006.11.28 10:06buy0.40usdchf1.20500.00001.20902006.11.28 15:301.20560.000.000.0019.91
62178702006.11.28 10:06sell0.40eurusd1.31530.00001.31132006.11.29 11:141.31620.000.000.60-36.00
62179452006.11.28 10:08sell3.20gbpusd1.94440.00001.94042006.11.28 10:461.94410.000.000.0096.00
62181352006.11.28 10:11buy0.80usdchf1.20351.20611.21412006.11.28 15:301.20610.000.000.00172.53
62188422006.11.28 10:35sell0.20usdjpy116.200.00115.802006.11.28 20:37115.960.000.000.0041.39
62190012006.11.28 10:40sell6.40gbpusd1.94600.00001.94202006.11.28 10:461.94440.000.000.001 024.00
62192102006.11.28 10:46buy0.10gbpusd1.94440.00001.94842006.11.28 15:301.94700.000.000.0026.00
62196782006.11.28 11:02buy0.20gbpusd1.94280.00001.94682006.11.28 15:301.94680.000.000.0080.00
62216932006.11.28 12:59sell0.40usdjpy116.360.00115.962006.11.28 20:37115.960.000.000.00137.99
62240022006.11.28 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.20620.00001.21022006.11.28 17:111.20710.000.000.007.46
62240092006.11.28 15:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94770.00001.95172006.11.28 20:161.95170.000.000.0040.00
62241902006.11.28 15:34sell0.80eurusd1.31690.00001.31292006.11.29 11:131.31630.000.001.2048.00
62242392006.11.28 15:34buy0.20usdchf1.20451.20711.21512006.11.28 17:111.20710.000.000.0043.08
62273982006.11.28 17:12buy0.10usdchf1.20740.00001.21142006.11.29 11:461.20550.000.000.22-15.76
62285172006.11.28 18:05buy0.20gbpusd1.94621.94951.95752006.11.28 20:171.95220.000.000.00120.00
62306712006.11.28 20:06buy0.20usdchf1.20590.00001.20992006.11.29 11:451.20540.000.000.45-8.30
62310542006.11.28 20:16buy0.40usdchf1.20440.00001.20842006.11.29 11:451.20540.000.000.9033.18
62310762006.11.28 20:16sell1.60eurusd1.31860.00001.31462006.11.29 11:131.31620.000.002.40384.00
62326342006.11.28 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95100.00001.95502006.11.29 15:311.94930.000.00-0.27-17.00
62328192006.11.28 21:20sell0.10usdjpy116.030.00115.632006.11.29 02:23115.780.000.00-1.1321.59
62338152006.11.28 22:41buy0.80usdchf1.20281.20531.21332006.11.29 11:451.20530.000.001.80165.93
62338272006.11.28 22:41sell3.20eurusd1.32020.00001.31622006.11.29 11:131.31620.000.004.801 280.00
62350722006.11.29 00:27sell0.20usdjpy116.180.00115.782006.11.29 02:23115.780.000.000.0069.10
62362202006.11.29 02:23sell0.10usdjpy115.740.00115.342006.11.29 16:32115.980.000.000.00-20.69
62407212006.11.29 09:39sell0.20usdjpy115.890.00115.492006.11.29 16:32115.980.000.000.00-15.52
62415202006.11.29 10:04buy0.20gbpusd1.94920.00001.95322006.11.29 15:311.94910.000.000.00-2.00
62417142006.11.29 10:08buy0.40gbpusd1.94771.95001.95802006.11.29 15:301.95000.000.000.0092.00
62419602006.11.29 10:16sell0.40usdjpy116.050.00115.652006.11.29 16:32115.970.000.000.0027.59
62422052006.11.29 10:23sell0.80usdjpy116.210.00115.812006.11.29 16:31115.980.000.000.00158.65
62441492006.11.29 11:47buy0.10usdchf1.20611.20881.21682006.11.29 18:391.20880.000.000.0022.34
62466892006.11.29 14:03sell1.60usdjpy116.370.00115.972006.11.29 16:31115.970.000.000.00551.87
62486132006.11.29 15:31sell0.10gbpusd1.94940.00001.94542006.11.29 18:051.94870.000.000.007.00
62486542006.11.29 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.95090.00001.94692006.11.29 18:051.94860.000.000.0046.00
62488212006.11.29 15:33sell0.40gbpusd1.95250.00001.94852006.11.29 18:051.94850.000.000.00160.00
62510272006.11.29 16:32buy0.10usdjpy115.98116.33117.132006.11.30 04:04116.330.000.001.6230.09
62532652006.11.29 18:05sell0.10gbpusd1.94850.00001.94452006.11.29 20:241.94450.000.000.0040.00
62540572006.11.29 18:39buy0.10usdchf1.20920.00001.21322006.12.01 09:551.19460.000.000.90-122.22
62553522006.11.29 20:24sell0.10gbpusd1.94410.00001.94012006.11.30 09:361.95260.000.000.12-85.00
62558032006.11.29 20:42sell0.20gbpusd1.94560.00001.94162006.11.30 09:361.95250.000.000.24-138.00
62587422006.11.30 04:04buy0.10usdjpy116.360.00116.762006.12.01 09:50115.840.000.000.54-44.89
62588082006.11.30 04:05sell0.40gbpusd1.94710.00001.94312006.11.30 09:361.95260.000.000.00-220.00
62590442006.11.30 04:14buy0.20usdjpy116.210.00116.612006.12.01 09:50115.840.000.001.09-63.88
62600072006.11.30 07:01sell0.80gbpusd1.94870.00001.94472006.11.30 09:361.95240.000.000.00-296.00
62611482006.11.30 08:43sell1.60gbpusd1.95060.00001.94662006.11.30 09:361.95230.000.000.00-272.00
62611752006.11.30 08:44buy0.20usdchf1.20760.00001.21162006.12.01 09:551.19450.000.000.45-219.34
62615642006.11.30 09:03sell3.20gbpusd1.95210.00001.94812006.11.30 09:351.95210.000.000.000.00
62619252006.11.30 09:18buy0.40usdjpy116.030.00116.432006.12.01 09:50115.820.000.002.18-72.53
62620222006.11.30 09:23sell6.40gbpusd1.95510.00001.95112006.11.30 09:351.95190.000.000.002 048.00
62620592006.11.30 09:23buy0.40usdchf1.20600.00001.21002006.12.01 09:551.19460.000.000.90-381.72
62626682006.11.30 09:36buy0.10gbpusd1.95280.00001.95682006.11.30 11:251.95680.000.000.0040.00
62649992006.11.30 11:25buy0.10gbpusd1.95740.00001.96142006.11.30 16:581.95920.000.000.0018.00
62671912006.11.30 12:51buy0.20gbpusd1.95480.00001.95882006.11.30 16:571.95880.000.000.0080.00
62718482006.11.30 16:27buy0.80usdchf1.20450.00001.20852006.12.01 09:551.19450.000.001.80-669.74
62726612006.11.30 16:58buy0.10gbpusd1.95940.00001.96342006.11.30 17:331.96340.000.000.0040.00
62726802006.11.30 16:58buy1.60usdchf1.20290.00001.20692006.12.01 09:551.19460.000.003.61-1 111.67
62730812006.11.30 17:04buy3.20usdchf1.20140.00001.20542006.12.01 09:551.19450.000.007.21-1 848.47
62731982006.11.30 17:05buy0.80usdjpy115.850.00116.252006.12.01 09:49115.830.000.004.35-13.81
62735362006.11.30 17:12buy6.40usdchf1.19990.00001.20392006.12.01 09:551.19450.000.0014.43-2 893.26
62742362006.11.30 17:32buy12.80usdchf1.19840.00001.20242006.12.01 09:541.19450.000.0028.86-4 179.15
62743302006.11.30 17:33buy0.10gbpusd1.96380.00001.96782006.11.30 18:131.96780.000.000.0040.00
62753662006.11.30 18:06buy1.60usdjpy115.69115.84116.642006.12.01 09:48115.840.000.008.71207.18
  0.00 0.00 88.54 -6 337.24
Closed P/L: -6 248.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
62433102006.11.29 11:14sell0.10eurusd1.31620.00001.3122 1.32390.000.000.60-77.00
62602782006.11.30 07:31sell0.20eurusd1.31770.00001.3137 1.32390.000.000.30-124.00
62621222006.11.30 09:23sell0.40eurusd1.31930.00001.3153 1.32390.000.000.60-184.00
62693782006.11.30 14:48sell0.80eurusd1.32080.00001.3168 1.32390.000.001.20-248.00
62731072006.11.30 17:04sell1.60eurusd1.32250.00001.3185 1.32390.000.002.40-224.00
62736122006.11.30 17:13sell3.20eurusd1.32400.00001.3200 1.32390.000.004.8032.00
62873012006.12.01 10:24buy0.10usdjpy116.130.00116.53 116.210.000.000.006.88
62897192006.12.01 12:00buy0.10usdchf1.20000.00001.2040 1.19950.000.000.00-4.17
62913852006.12.01 13:01sell0.10gbpusd1.96630.00001.9623 1.96670.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 9.90 -826.29
 Floating P/L: -816.39
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -6 248.70 Floating P/L: -816.39 Margin: 2 182.24
Balance: 3 751.30 Equity: 2 934.91 Free Margin: 752.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 447.54 Gross Loss: 13 696.24 Total Net Profit: -6 248.70
Profit Factor: 0.54 Expected Payoff: -88.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 6 248.70 Maximal Drawdown: 12 131.11 (76.38%) Relative Drawdown: 76.38% (12 131.11)
 
Total Trades: 71 Short Positions (won %): 34 (55.88%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (51.35%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (53.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (46.48%)
Largest profit trade: 2 048.00 loss trade: -4 150.29
Average profit trade: 195.99 loss trade: -415.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (2 208.24) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-11 554.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 355.05 (8) consecutive loss (count): -11 554.36 (12)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4