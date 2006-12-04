|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 4, 22:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2290592
|2006.12.04 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3170
|1.3386
|2006.12.04 06:34
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|2290835
|2006.12.04 00:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3170
|1.3371
|2006.12.04 06:34
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|2291480
|2006.12.04 02:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3157
|1.3358
|2006.12.04 06:34
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|2291559
|2006.12.04 02:27
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3161
|1.3347
|2006.12.04 06:33
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|2291982
|2006.12.04 05:14
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3161
|1.3332
|2006.12.04 06:33
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|2292166
|2006.12.04 06:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3544
|1.3313
|2006.12.04 08:18
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2292594
|2006.12.04 08:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.3520
|1.3289
|2006.12.04 09:02
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|2292700
|2006.12.04 08:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.3520
|1.3304
|2006.12.04 09:02
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2292953
|2006.12.04 09:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3510
|1.3279
|2006.12.04 14:31
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|2294219
|2006.12.04 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3511
|1.3295
|2006.12.04 14:31
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2290593
|2006.12.04 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|1.9643
|1.9859
|2006.12.04 06:32
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.73
|2290774
|2006.12.04 00:07
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9824
|1.9643
|1.9844
|2006.12.04 06:32
|1.9799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|2291198
|2006.12.04 01:01
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9808
|1.9642
|1.9828
|2006.12.04 06:32
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|2291515
|2006.12.04 02:17
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9625
|1.9811
|2006.12.04 06:32
|1.9795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2291803
|2006.12.04 04:21
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9625
|1.9796
|2006.12.04 06:32
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|2292139
|2006.12.04 06:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|2.0011
|1.9780
|2006.12.04 07:12
|1.9795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|2292189
|2006.12.04 06:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|2.0011
|1.9795
|2006.12.04 07:12
|1.9795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2292294
|2006.12.04 07:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|2.0003
|1.9772
|2006.12.04 08:51
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2292843
|2006.12.04 08:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9978
|1.9747
|2006.12.04 09:08
|1.9761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|2292924
|2006.12.04 09:01
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9978
|1.9762
|2006.12.04 09:08
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2293020
|2006.12.04 09:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9968
|1.9737
|2006.12.04 09:23
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2293184
|2006.12.04 09:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9944
|1.9713
|2006.12.04 10:06
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|2293324
|2006.12.04 09:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9749
|1.9945
|1.9729
|2006.12.04 10:06
|1.9778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|2293363
|2006.12.04 09:43
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9946
|1.9745
|2006.12.04 10:06
|1.9776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|2293404
|2006.12.04 09:43
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9946
|1.9760
|2006.12.04 10:06
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|2293502
|2006.12.04 09:59
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|1.9946
|1.9775
|2006.12.04 10:06
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|2293618
|2006.12.04 10:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9772
|1.9983
|1.9752
|2006.12.04 10:49
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|2293737
|2006.12.04 10:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9987
|1.9771
|2006.12.04 10:49
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2293826
|2006.12.04 10:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9980
|1.9749
|2006.12.04 14:00
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|2294140
|2006.12.04 11:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9981
|1.9765
|2006.12.04 14:00
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2294788
|2006.12.04 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9972
|1.9741
|2006.12.04 14:32
|1.9741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2295079
|2006.12.04 14:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9737
|1.9948
|1.9717
|2006.12.04 15:25
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|2295219
|2006.12.04 14:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9752
|1.9948
|1.9732
|2006.12.04 15:25
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|2295300
|2006.12.04 15:07
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|1.9951
|1.9750
|2006.12.04 15:25
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.36
|2290624
|2006.12.04 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1909
|1.2105
|1.1889
|2006.12.04 15:09
|1.1972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.26
|2291487
|2006.12.04 02:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1926
|1.2122
|1.1906
|2006.12.04 15:09
|1.1973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.85
|2291847
|2006.12.04 04:41
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1942
|1.2123
|1.1922
|2006.12.04 15:08
|1.1972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.52
|2292834
|2006.12.04 08:50
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1957
|1.2123
|1.1937
|2006.12.04 15:07
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.43
|2293076
|2006.12.04 09:09
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1973
|1.2124
|1.1953
|2006.12.04 15:07
|1.1968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|2295094
|2006.12.04 14:33
|sell
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.1988
|1.2124
|1.1968
|2006.12.04 15:07
|1.1968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.05
|2290587
|2006.12.04 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.10
|117.06
|114.90
|2006.12.04 12:08
|115.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|2290778
|2006.12.04 00:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.25
|117.06
|115.05
|2006.12.04 12:08
|115.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.85
|2291548
|2006.12.04 02:25
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|115.40
|117.21
|115.20
|2006.12.04 12:08
|115.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|2291593
|2006.12.04 02:36
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.56
|117.22
|115.36
|2006.12.04 12:08
|115.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|2291946
|2006.12.04 05:06
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.72
|117.23
|115.52
|2006.12.04 12:08
|115.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|2294365
|2006.12.04 12:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.51
|113.40
|115.71
|2006.12.04 14:31
|115.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.41
|Closed P/L:
|47.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2295062
|2006.12.04 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.75
|113.64
|115.95
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.16
|2295063
|2006.12.04 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3292
|1.3503
|1.3272
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|2295280
|2006.12.04 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.60
|113.64
|115.80
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.73
|2295298
|2006.12.04 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3504
|1.3288
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|2295313
|2006.12.04 15:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1973
|1.1762
|1.1993
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|2295380
|2006.12.04 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9956
|1.9725
|1.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|2295423
|2006.12.04 15:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9956
|1.9740
|1.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.26
|2295612
|2006.12.04 15:55
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|115.44
|113.63
|115.64
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.42
|2295693
|2006.12.04 16:02
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9772
|1.9953
|1.9752
|1.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.24
|2295940
|2006.12.04 16:43
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1958
|1.1762
|1.1978
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.69
|2296012
|2006.12.04 16:46
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9955
|1.9769
|1.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.45
|2296022
|2006.12.04 16:46
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3323
|1.3504
|1.3303
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.70
|2296260
|2006.12.04 17:32
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.1762
|1.1963
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.27
|2297056
|2006.12.04 22:47
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9805
|1.9956
|1.9785
|1.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.16
|2297065
|2006.12.04 22:48
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.3504
|1.3318
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2297076
|2006.12.04 22:48
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.31
|113.62
|115.48
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.19
|Floating P/L:
|-85.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.41
|Floating P/L:
|-85.19
|Margin:
|144.93
|Balance:
|6 593.68
|Equity:
|6 508.49
|Free Margin:
|6 363.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|115.45
|Gross Loss:
|68.04
|Total Net Profit:
|47.41
|Profit Factor:
|1.70
|Expected Payoff:
|1.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|26.06 (0.39%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.39% (26.06)
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (65.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (45.45%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.05
|loss trade:
|-7.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.12
|loss trade:
|-3.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (28.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-26.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|34.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-26.06 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3