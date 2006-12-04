Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 4, 22:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22905922006.12.04 00:00buy0.01eurusd1.33661.31701.33862006.12.04 06:341.33320.000.000.00-3.40
22908352006.12.04 00:12buy0.02eurusd1.33541.31701.33712006.12.04 06:341.33310.000.000.00-4.60
22914802006.12.04 02:12buy0.03eurusd1.33421.31571.33582006.12.04 06:341.33330.000.000.00-2.70
22915592006.12.04 02:27buy0.05eurusd1.33271.31611.33472006.12.04 06:331.33320.000.000.002.50
22919822006.12.04 05:14buy0.08eurusd1.33121.31611.33322006.12.04 06:331.33320.000.000.0016.00
22921662006.12.04 06:34sell0.01eurusd1.33331.35441.33132006.12.04 08:181.33130.000.000.002.00
22925942006.12.04 08:18sell0.01eurusd1.33091.35201.32892006.12.04 09:021.33040.000.000.000.50
22927002006.12.04 08:32sell0.02eurusd1.33241.35201.33042006.12.04 09:021.33040.000.000.004.00
22929532006.12.04 09:02sell0.01eurusd1.32991.35101.32792006.12.04 14:311.32950.000.000.000.40
22942192006.12.04 11:50sell0.02eurusd1.33151.35111.32952006.12.04 14:311.32950.000.000.004.00
22905932006.12.04 00:00buy0.01gbpusd1.98391.96431.98592006.12.04 06:321.98000.000.000.00-2.73
22907742006.12.04 00:07buy0.02gbpusd1.98241.96431.98442006.12.04 06:321.97990.000.000.00-3.50
22911982006.12.04 01:01buy0.04gbpusd1.98081.96421.98282006.12.04 06:321.97960.000.000.00-3.36
22915152006.12.04 02:17buy0.05gbpusd1.97911.96251.98112006.12.04 06:321.97950.000.000.001.40
22918032006.12.04 04:21buy0.08gbpusd1.97761.96251.97962006.12.04 06:321.97960.000.000.0011.20
22921392006.12.04 06:32sell0.01gbpusd1.98002.00111.97802006.12.04 07:121.97950.000.000.000.35
22921892006.12.04 06:38sell0.02gbpusd1.98152.00111.97952006.12.04 07:121.97950.000.000.002.80
22922942006.12.04 07:12sell0.01gbpusd1.97922.00031.97722006.12.04 08:511.97720.000.000.001.40
22928432006.12.04 08:51sell0.01gbpusd1.97671.99781.97472006.12.04 09:081.97610.000.000.000.42
22929242006.12.04 09:01sell0.02gbpusd1.97821.99781.97622006.12.04 09:081.97620.000.000.002.80
22930202006.12.04 09:08sell0.01gbpusd1.97571.99681.97372006.12.04 09:231.97370.000.000.001.40
22931842006.12.04 09:23sell0.01gbpusd1.97331.99441.97132006.12.04 10:061.97750.000.000.00-2.94
22933242006.12.04 09:39sell0.02gbpusd1.97491.99451.97292006.12.04 10:061.97780.000.000.00-4.06
22933632006.12.04 09:43sell0.03gbpusd1.97651.99461.97452006.12.04 10:061.97760.000.000.00-2.31
22934042006.12.04 09:43sell0.05gbpusd1.97801.99461.97602006.12.04 10:061.97750.000.000.001.75
22935022006.12.04 09:59sell0.08gbpusd1.97951.99461.97752006.12.04 10:061.97750.000.000.0011.20
22936182006.12.04 10:06sell0.01gbpusd1.97721.99831.97522006.12.04 10:491.97750.000.000.00-0.21
22937372006.12.04 10:16sell0.02gbpusd1.97911.99871.97712006.12.04 10:491.97710.000.000.002.80
22938262006.12.04 10:49sell0.01gbpusd1.97691.99801.97492006.12.04 14:001.97650.000.000.000.28
22941402006.12.04 11:39sell0.02gbpusd1.97851.99811.97652006.12.04 14:001.97650.000.000.002.80
22947882006.12.04 14:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97611.99721.97412006.12.04 14:321.97410.000.000.001.40
22950792006.12.04 14:32sell0.01gbpusd1.97371.99481.97172006.12.04 15:251.97500.000.000.00-0.91
22952192006.12.04 14:54sell0.02gbpusd1.97521.99481.97322006.12.04 15:251.97490.000.000.000.42
22953002006.12.04 15:07sell0.03gbpusd1.97661.99511.97502006.12.04 15:251.97500.000.000.003.36
22906242006.12.04 00:00sell0.01usdchf1.19091.21051.18892006.12.04 15:091.19720.000.000.00-5.26
22914872006.12.04 02:13sell0.02usdchf1.19261.21221.19062006.12.04 15:091.19730.000.000.00-7.85
22918472006.12.04 04:41sell0.03usdchf1.19421.21231.19222006.12.04 15:081.19720.000.000.00-7.52
22928342006.12.04 08:50sell0.05usdchf1.19571.21231.19372006.12.04 15:071.19700.000.000.00-5.43
22930762006.12.04 09:09sell0.08usdchf1.19731.21241.19532006.12.04 15:071.19680.000.000.003.34
22950942006.12.04 14:33sell0.12usdchf1.19881.21241.19682006.12.04 15:071.19680.000.000.0020.05
22905872006.12.04 00:00sell0.01usdjpy115.10117.06114.902006.12.04 12:08115.510.000.000.00-3.55
22907782006.12.04 00:07sell0.02usdjpy115.25117.06115.052006.12.04 12:08115.530.000.000.00-4.85
22915482006.12.04 02:25sell0.03usdjpy115.40117.21115.202006.12.04 12:08115.510.000.000.00-2.86
22915932006.12.04 02:36sell0.05usdjpy115.56117.22115.362006.12.04 12:08115.530.000.000.001.30
22919462006.12.04 05:06sell0.08usdjpy115.72117.23115.522006.12.04 12:08115.520.000.000.0013.85
22943652006.12.04 12:08buy0.01usdjpy115.51113.40115.712006.12.04 14:31115.710.000.000.001.73
  0.00 0.00 0.00 47.41
Closed P/L: 47.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22950622006.12.04 14:31buy0.01usdjpy115.75113.64115.95 115.270.000.000.00-4.16
22950632006.12.04 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.32921.35031.3272 1.33420.000.000.00-5.00
22952802006.12.04 15:05buy0.02usdjpy115.60113.64115.80 115.270.000.000.00-5.73
22952982006.12.04 15:07sell0.02eurusd1.33081.35041.3288 1.33420.000.000.00-6.80
22953132006.12.04 15:09buy0.01usdchf1.19731.17621.1993 1.19300.000.000.00-3.60
22953802006.12.04 15:25sell0.01gbpusd1.97451.99561.9725 1.98160.000.000.00-4.97
22954232006.12.04 15:32sell0.02gbpusd1.97571.99561.9740 1.98160.000.000.00-8.26
22956122006.12.04 15:55buy0.03usdjpy115.44113.63115.64 115.270.000.000.00-4.42
22956932006.12.04 16:02sell0.03gbpusd1.97721.99531.9752 1.98160.000.000.00-9.24
22959402006.12.04 16:43buy0.02usdchf1.19581.17621.1978 1.19300.000.000.00-4.69
22960122006.12.04 16:46sell0.05gbpusd1.97891.99551.9769 1.98160.000.000.00-9.45
22960222006.12.04 16:46sell0.03eurusd1.33231.35041.3303 1.33420.000.000.00-5.70
22962602006.12.04 17:32buy0.03usdchf1.19431.17621.1963 1.19300.000.000.00-3.27
22970562006.12.04 22:47sell0.08gbpusd1.98051.99561.9785 1.98160.000.000.00-6.16
22970652006.12.04 22:48sell0.05eurusd1.33381.35041.3318 1.33420.000.000.00-2.00
22970762006.12.04 22:48buy0.05usdjpy115.31113.62115.48 115.270.000.000.00-1.74
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -85.19
 Floating P/L: -85.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.41 Floating P/L: -85.19 Margin: 144.93
Balance: 6 593.68 Equity: 6 508.49 Free Margin: 6 363.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 115.45 Gross Loss: 68.04 Total Net Profit: 47.41
Profit Factor: 1.70 Expected Payoff: 1.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 26.06 (0.39%) Relative Drawdown: 0.39% (26.06)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 35 (65.71%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 20.05 loss trade: -7.85
Average profit trade: 4.12 loss trade: -3.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (28.62) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-26.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 34.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -26.06 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3