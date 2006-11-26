North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 332157 Name: Pho_06 Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 20:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61879532006.11.26 21:13balanceDeposit5 000.00
61885702006.11.27 01:16sell0.10eurjpy151.75152.55151.402006.11.28 00:38152.550.000.00-1.04-68.89
61885722006.11.27 01:16sell0.10eurjpy151.75152.55151.052006.11.27 07:33152.300.000.000.00-47.38
61885762006.11.27 01:16sell0.10eurjpy151.75152.55150.702006.11.27 07:33152.300.000.000.00-47.39
62144942006.11.28 04:30buy0.10eurjpy152.40151.60152.752006.11.28 10:35152.750.000.000.0030.12
62144962006.11.28 04:30buy0.10eurjpy152.40151.60153.102006.11.28 21:52153.100.000.000.0060.31
62144972006.11.28 04:30buy0.10eurjpy152.40142.92153.452006.12.01 07:23153.450.000.001.7690.72
61936002006.11.27 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.31301.32141.31092006.11.27 10:281.31090.000.000.0021.00
61936022006.11.27 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.31301.32141.30882006.11.27 10:581.30880.000.000.0042.00
61881412006.11.27 01:02buy0.10gbpjpy223.84223.04224.292006.11.27 03:05224.290.000.000.0038.89
61881422006.11.27 01:02buy0.10gbpjpy223.84223.04224.742006.11.27 07:31224.740.000.000.0077.56
61881482006.11.27 01:02buy0.10gbpjpy223.84214.51225.192006.11.28 09:26225.190.000.001.02116.25
62169182006.11.28 09:26sell0.10gbpjpy225.20226.00224.752006.11.28 10:34226.000.000.000.00-68.84
62169192006.11.28 09:26sell0.10gbpjpy225.20226.00224.302006.11.28 10:00225.610.000.000.00-35.31
62169202006.11.28 09:26sell0.10gbpjpy225.20234.53223.852006.11.28 10:00225.610.000.000.00-35.31
62369652006.11.29 03:30buy0.10gbpjpy225.90225.10226.352006.11.29 10:23226.350.000.000.0038.75
62574582006.11.30 00:01sell0.10gbpjpy226.48227.28226.032006.11.30 11:25227.280.000.000.00-68.92
62574672006.11.30 00:01sell0.10gbpjpy226.48227.28225.582006.11.30 09:23226.880.000.000.00-34.48
62574712006.11.30 00:01sell0.10gbpjpy226.48227.28225.132006.11.30 09:23226.930.000.000.00-38.79
62798702006.12.01 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy227.62226.82228.072006.12.01 08:12228.070.000.000.0038.82
62798722006.12.01 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy227.62226.82228.522006.12.01 01:38227.210.000.000.00-35.47
62798742006.12.01 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy227.62226.82228.972006.12.01 01:38227.220.000.000.00-34.60
62931162006.12.01 14:45buy0.10gbpjpy228.55227.75229.452006.12.01 17:38228.150.000.000.00-34.79
62931172006.12.01 14:45buy0.10gbpjpy228.55227.75229.902006.12.01 17:35228.140.000.000.00-35.60
62516462006.11.29 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95171.95971.94622006.11.29 20:231.94620.000.000.0055.00
62795072006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.95761.97112006.12.01 08:261.97110.000.00-0.2755.00
62795082006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.95761.97662006.12.01 17:091.97660.000.00-0.27110.00
62795122006.11.30 23:32buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.95761.98212006.12.01 17:351.98210.000.00-0.27165.00
61903602006.11.27 03:45sell0.10usdchf1.20611.21411.19962006.11.30 17:131.19960.000.00-3.1954.18
61903622006.11.27 03:45sell0.10usdchf1.20611.21411.19312006.12.01 17:101.19310.000.00-3.83108.97
61888782006.11.27 01:25buy0.10usdjpy115.44114.60115.652006.11.27 02:36115.650.000.000.0018.16
61888942006.11.27 01:25buy0.10usdjpy115.44114.60115.862006.11.27 06:48115.860.000.000.0036.25
61888972006.11.27 01:25buy0.10usdjpy115.44105.75116.072006.11.27 07:40116.070.000.000.0054.28
62015352006.11.27 14:00sell0.10usdjpy116.02116.86115.812006.11.29 02:23115.810.000.00-2.2618.13
62015562006.11.27 14:00sell0.10usdjpy116.02116.86115.602006.11.30 18:14115.600.000.00-5.6436.34
62015632006.11.27 14:00sell0.10usdjpy116.02125.71115.392006.12.01 17:29115.390.000.00-6.7754.61
  0.00 0.00 -20.76 734.57
Closed P/L: 713.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61936032006.11.27 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.313011.30991.3067 1.33230.000.000.90-193.00
62931092006.12.01 14:45buy0.10gbpjpy228.55227.75229.00 228.120.000.000.00-37.31
61903652006.11.27 03:45sell0.10usdchf1.206111.19641.1866 1.19420.000.00-3.8399.65
  0.00 0.00 -2.93 -130.66
 Floating P/L: -133.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 713.81 Floating P/L: -133.59 Margin: 428.11
Balance: 5 713.81 Equity: 5 580.22 Free Margin: 5 152.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 300.62 Gross Loss: 586.81 Total Net Profit: 713.81
Profit Factor: 2.22 Expected Payoff: 20.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 142.19 (2.68%) Relative Drawdown: 2.68% (142.19)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 17 (47.06%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (62.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (37.14%)
Largest profit trade: 164.73 loss trade: -69.93
Average profit trade: 59.12 loss trade: -45.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (448.74) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-142.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 448.74 (6) consecutive loss (count): -142.19 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2