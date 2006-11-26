|Account: 332157
|Name: Pho_06
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 20:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6187953
|2006.11.26 21:13
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6188570
|2006.11.27 01:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.75
|152.55
|151.40
|2006.11.28 00:38
|152.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|-68.89
|6188572
|2006.11.27 01:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.75
|152.55
|151.05
|2006.11.27 07:33
|152.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.38
|6188576
|2006.11.27 01:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.75
|152.55
|150.70
|2006.11.27 07:33
|152.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.39
|6214494
|2006.11.28 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.40
|151.60
|152.75
|2006.11.28 10:35
|152.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.12
|6214496
|2006.11.28 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.40
|151.60
|153.10
|2006.11.28 21:52
|153.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.31
|6214497
|2006.11.28 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.40
|142.92
|153.45
|2006.12.01 07:23
|153.45
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|90.72
|6193600
|2006.11.27 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3214
|1.3109
|2006.11.27 10:28
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|6193602
|2006.11.27 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3214
|1.3088
|2006.11.27 10:58
|1.3088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|6188141
|2006.11.27 01:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.84
|223.04
|224.29
|2006.11.27 03:05
|224.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.89
|6188142
|2006.11.27 01:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.84
|223.04
|224.74
|2006.11.27 07:31
|224.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.56
|6188148
|2006.11.27 01:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.84
|214.51
|225.19
|2006.11.28 09:26
|225.19
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|116.25
|6216918
|2006.11.28 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.20
|226.00
|224.75
|2006.11.28 10:34
|226.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.84
|6216919
|2006.11.28 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.20
|226.00
|224.30
|2006.11.28 10:00
|225.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.31
|6216920
|2006.11.28 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.20
|234.53
|223.85
|2006.11.28 10:00
|225.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.31
|6236965
|2006.11.29 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.90
|225.10
|226.35
|2006.11.29 10:23
|226.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.75
|6257458
|2006.11.30 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.48
|227.28
|226.03
|2006.11.30 11:25
|227.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.92
|6257467
|2006.11.30 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.48
|227.28
|225.58
|2006.11.30 09:23
|226.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.48
|6257471
|2006.11.30 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.48
|227.28
|225.13
|2006.11.30 09:23
|226.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.79
|6279870
|2006.12.01 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.62
|226.82
|228.07
|2006.12.01 08:12
|228.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.82
|6279872
|2006.12.01 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.62
|226.82
|228.52
|2006.12.01 01:38
|227.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.47
|6279874
|2006.12.01 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.62
|226.82
|228.97
|2006.12.01 01:38
|227.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.60
|6293116
|2006.12.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.55
|227.75
|229.45
|2006.12.01 17:38
|228.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.79
|6293117
|2006.12.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.55
|227.75
|229.90
|2006.12.01 17:35
|228.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.60
|6251646
|2006.11.29 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|1.9597
|1.9462
|2006.11.29 20:23
|1.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|6279507
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9576
|1.9711
|2006.12.01 08:26
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|55.00
|6279508
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9576
|1.9766
|2006.12.01 17:09
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|110.00
|6279512
|2006.11.30 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9576
|1.9821
|2006.12.01 17:35
|1.9821
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|165.00
|6190360
|2006.11.27 03:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.2141
|1.1996
|2006.11.30 17:13
|1.1996
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.19
|54.18
|6190362
|2006.11.27 03:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.2141
|1.1931
|2006.12.01 17:10
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.83
|108.97
|6188878
|2006.11.27 01:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.44
|114.60
|115.65
|2006.11.27 02:36
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.16
|6188894
|2006.11.27 01:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.44
|114.60
|115.86
|2006.11.27 06:48
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.25
|6188897
|2006.11.27 01:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.44
|105.75
|116.07
|2006.11.27 07:40
|116.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.28
|6201535
|2006.11.27 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.02
|116.86
|115.81
|2006.11.29 02:23
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|18.13
|6201556
|2006.11.27 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.02
|116.86
|115.60
|2006.11.30 18:14
|115.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|36.34
|6201563
|2006.11.27 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.02
|125.71
|115.39
|2006.12.01 17:29
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.77
|54.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.76
|734.57
|Closed P/L:
|713.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6193603
|2006.11.27 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|11.3099
|1.3067
|1.3323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-193.00
|6293109
|2006.12.01 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.55
|227.75
|229.00
|228.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.31
|6190365
|2006.11.27 03:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|11.1964
|1.1866
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.83
|99.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|-130.66
|Floating P/L:
|-133.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|713.81
|Floating P/L:
|-133.59
|Margin:
|428.11
|Balance:
|5 713.81
|Equity:
|5 580.22
|Free Margin:
|5 152.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 300.62
|Gross Loss:
|586.81
|Total Net Profit:
|713.81
|Profit Factor:
|2.22
|Expected Payoff:
|20.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|142.19 (2.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.68% (142.19)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (47.06%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (62.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (37.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|164.73
|loss trade:
|-69.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.12
|loss trade:
|-45.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (448.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-142.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|448.74 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-142.19 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2