|Account: 9480
|Name: Alpari
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 15:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|179705
|2006.11.27 12:28
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|180909
|2006.11.27 13:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.07
|116.04
|115.07
|2006.11.27 20:15
|116.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.85
|181111
|2006.11.27 13:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.07
|116.04
|115.07
|2006.11.27 20:15
|116.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.85
|182239
|2006.11.27 14:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.16
|116.17
|117.16
|2006.11.27 14:42
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.61
|182240
|2006.11.27 14:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.18
|116.19
|117.16
|2006.11.27 15:05
|116.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.61
|186866
|2006.11.27 18:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.18
|114.18
|117.18
|2006.11.27 23:59
|116.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.91
|186868
|2006.11.27 18:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.15
|114.15
|117.15
|2006.11.27 23:59
|116.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.07
|190715
|2006.11.27 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.06
|118.06
|115.06
|2006.11.27 23:59
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.28
|190718
|2006.11.27 22:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.06
|118.06
|115.06
|2006.11.27 23:59
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.28
|197361
|2006.11.27 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.0859
|114.18
|117.18
|2006.11.28 23:59
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.38
|197362
|2006.11.27 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.0859
|114.15
|117.15
|2006.11.28 23:59
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.38
|197392
|2006.11.27 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.1125
|118.06
|115.06
|2006.11.28 23:59
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.28
|197393
|2006.11.27 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.1125
|118.06
|115.06
|2006.11.28 23:59
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.28
|217957
|2006.11.28 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.2059
|116.21
|117.18
|2006.11.29 00:38
|116.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|217958
|2006.11.28 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.2059
|116.21
|117.15
|2006.11.29 00:38
|116.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|217977
|2006.11.28 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.2325
|116.17
|115.06
|2006.11.29 00:51
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.80
|217978
|2006.11.28 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.2325
|116.17
|115.06
|2006.11.29 00:51
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.80
|218178
|2006.11.29 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2030
|1.2033
|1.2130
|2006.11.29 04:31
|1.2033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.93
|218180
|2006.11.29 00:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2030
|1.2034
|1.2130
|2006.11.29 04:23
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.24
|218381
|2006.11.29 01:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2028
|1.2228
|1.1928
|2006.11.29 23:59
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-603.26
|218382
|2006.11.29 01:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2028
|1.2228
|1.1928
|2006.11.29 23:59
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-603.26
|218515
|2006.11.29 04:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2043
|1.2049
|1.2143
|2006.11.29 08:50
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.80
|218517
|2006.11.29 04:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2043
|1.2049
|1.2143
|2006.11.29 08:50
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.80
|219281
|2006.11.29 10:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2079
|1.2177
|2006.11.29 11:53
|1.2079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.56
|219282
|2006.11.29 10:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2080
|1.2177
|2006.11.29 12:01
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.84
|219645
|2006.11.29 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2088
|1.2186
|2006.11.29 14:30
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.55
|219647
|2006.11.29 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2088
|1.2186
|2006.11.29 14:31
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.55
|220448
|2006.11.29 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2094
|1.2095
|1.2194
|2006.11.29 17:09
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|220451
|2006.11.29 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.2101
|1.2197
|2006.11.29 17:21
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.05
|225068
|2006.11.29 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.209689
|1.1971
|1.1928
|2006.11.30 17:44
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 051.62
|225069
|2006.11.29 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.209689
|1.1971
|1.1928
|2006.11.30 17:44
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 051.62
|228737
|2006.11.30 17:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3064
|1.3364
|2006.11.30 23:59
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|228743
|2006.11.30 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3064
|1.3364
|2006.11.30 23:59
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|228744
|2006.11.30 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3064
|1.3364
|2006.11.30 23:59
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|228802
|2006.11.30 18:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3261
|1.3259
|1.3161
|2006.11.30 19:04
|1.3259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|228804
|2006.11.30 18:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3261
|1.3259
|1.3161
|2006.11.30 19:04
|1.3259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|405.55
|Closed P/L:
|405.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|230886
|2006.11.30 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.323989
|1.3242
|1.3364
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.10
|230888
|2006.11.30 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.323989
|1.3242
|1.3364
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.10
|230889
|2006.11.30 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.323989
|1.3242
|1.3364
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.30
|Floating P/L:
|183.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|405.55
|Floating P/L:
|183.30
|Margin:
|3 971.70
|Balance:
|3 405.55
|Equity:
|3 588.85
|Free Margin:
|-382.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 831.17
|Gross Loss:
|2 425.62
|Total Net Profit:
|405.55
|Profit Factor:
|1.17
|Expected Payoff:
|11.59
|Absolute Drawdown:
|987.69
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 206.52 (37.48%)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (76.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (68.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (31.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 051.62
|loss trade:
|-603.26
|Average
|profit trade:
|117.97
|loss trade:
|-220.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (503.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-232.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 143.24 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 206.52 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3