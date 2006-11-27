Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 9480 Name: Alpari Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 15:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1797052006.11.27 12:28balanceDeposit3 000.00
1809092006.11.27 13:27sell1.00usdjpy116.07116.04115.072006.11.27 20:15116.040.000.000.0025.85
1811112006.11.27 13:41sell1.00usdjpy116.07116.04115.072006.11.27 20:15116.040.000.000.0025.85
1822392006.11.27 14:35buy1.00usdjpy116.16116.17117.162006.11.27 14:42116.170.000.000.008.61
1822402006.11.27 14:35buy1.00usdjpy116.18116.19117.162006.11.27 15:05116.190.000.000.008.61
1868662006.11.27 18:32buy1.00usdjpy116.18114.18117.182006.11.27 23:59116.100.000.000.00-68.91
1868682006.11.27 18:33buy1.00usdjpy116.15114.15117.152006.11.27 23:59116.100.000.000.00-43.07
1907152006.11.27 22:00sell1.00usdjpy116.06118.06115.062006.11.27 23:59116.130.000.000.00-60.28
1907182006.11.27 22:01sell1.00usdjpy116.06118.06115.062006.11.27 23:59116.130.000.000.00-60.28
1973612006.11.27 23:59buy1.00usdjpy116.0859114.18117.182006.11.28 23:59116.220.000.000.00115.38
1973622006.11.27 23:59buy1.00usdjpy116.0859114.15117.152006.11.28 23:59116.220.000.000.00115.38
1973922006.11.27 23:59sell1.00usdjpy116.1125118.06115.062006.11.28 23:59116.250.000.000.00-118.28
1973932006.11.27 23:59sell1.00usdjpy116.1125118.06115.062006.11.28 23:59116.250.000.000.00-118.28
2179572006.11.28 23:59buy1.00usdjpy116.2059116.21117.182006.11.29 00:38116.210.000.000.003.53
2179582006.11.28 23:59buy1.00usdjpy116.2059116.21117.152006.11.29 00:38116.210.000.000.003.53
2179772006.11.28 23:59sell1.00usdjpy116.2325116.17115.062006.11.29 00:51116.170.000.000.0053.80
2179782006.11.28 23:59sell1.00usdjpy116.2325116.17115.062006.11.29 00:51116.170.000.000.0053.80
2181782006.11.29 00:50buy1.00usdchf1.20301.20331.21302006.11.29 04:311.20330.000.000.0024.93
2181802006.11.29 00:51buy1.00usdchf1.20301.20341.21302006.11.29 04:231.20340.000.000.0033.24
2183812006.11.29 01:52sell1.00usdchf1.20281.22281.19282006.11.29 23:591.21010.000.000.00-603.26
2183822006.11.29 01:52sell1.00usdchf1.20281.22281.19282006.11.29 23:591.21010.000.000.00-603.26
2185152006.11.29 04:57buy1.00usdchf1.20431.20491.21432006.11.29 08:501.20490.000.000.0049.80
2185172006.11.29 04:57buy1.00usdchf1.20431.20491.21432006.11.29 08:501.20490.000.000.0049.80
2192812006.11.29 10:30buy1.00usdchf1.20771.20791.21772006.11.29 11:531.20790.000.000.0016.56
2192822006.11.29 10:30buy1.00usdchf1.20771.20801.21772006.11.29 12:011.20800.000.000.0024.84
2196452006.11.29 13:06buy1.00usdchf1.20861.20881.21862006.11.29 14:301.20880.000.000.0016.55
2196472006.11.29 13:06buy1.00usdchf1.20861.20881.21862006.11.29 14:311.20880.000.000.0016.55
2204482006.11.29 17:00buy1.00usdchf1.20941.20951.21942006.11.29 17:091.20950.000.000.008.27
2204512006.11.29 17:00buy1.00usdchf1.20971.21011.21972006.11.29 17:211.21010.000.000.0033.05
2250682006.11.29 23:59sell1.00usdchf1.2096891.19711.19282006.11.30 17:441.19710.000.000.001 051.62
2250692006.11.29 23:59sell1.00usdchf1.2096891.19711.19282006.11.30 17:441.19710.000.000.001 051.62
2287372006.11.30 17:42buy1.00eurusd1.32641.30641.33642006.11.30 23:591.32390.000.000.00-250.00
2287432006.11.30 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.32641.30641.33642006.11.30 23:591.32390.000.000.00-250.00
2287442006.11.30 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.32641.30641.33642006.11.30 23:591.32390.000.000.00-250.00
2288022006.11.30 18:15sell1.00eurusd1.32611.32591.31612006.11.30 19:041.32590.000.000.0020.00
2288042006.11.30 18:15sell1.00eurusd1.32611.32591.31612006.11.30 19:041.32590.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 405.55
Closed P/L: 405.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2308862006.11.30 23:59buy1.00eurusd1.3239891.32421.3364 1.32460.000.000.0061.10
2308882006.11.30 23:59buy1.00eurusd1.3239891.32421.3364 1.32460.000.000.0061.10
2308892006.11.30 23:59buy1.00eurusd1.3239891.32421.3364 1.32460.000.000.0061.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 183.30
 Floating P/L: 183.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 405.55 Floating P/L: 183.30 Margin: 3 971.70
Balance: 3 405.55 Equity: 3 588.85 Free Margin: -382.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 831.17 Gross Loss: 2 425.62 Total Net Profit: 405.55
Profit Factor: 1.17 Expected Payoff: 11.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 987.69 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 206.52 (37.48%)  
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (76.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (68.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (31.43%)
Largest profit trade: 1 051.62 loss trade: -603.26
Average profit trade: 117.97 loss trade: -220.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (503.63) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-232.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 143.24 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 206.52 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3