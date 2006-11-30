Alpari Ltd

Account: 322046 Name: Phoenix 5 Currency: USD 2006 November 30, 16:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88747272006.11.30 03:45sell0.70usdjpy116.20117.04115.782006.11.30 16:08115.780.000.000.00253.93
88652682006.11.29 17:08sell0.70usdjpy116.24117.08115.822006.11.30 16:07115.820.000.00-31.57253.84
87873392006.11.27 10:30buy0.60usdjpy116.16115.32116.582006.11.30 03:27116.180.000.0036.3610.33
88415042006.11.29 06:45buy0.60usdjpy115.80114.96116.222006.11.29 09:28116.220.000.000.00216.83
87837612006.11.27 08:48sell0.60usdjpy116.04116.88115.622006.11.29 02:32115.620.000.00-18.07217.96
87699282006.11.24 17:16buy0.50usdjpy115.82114.98116.242006.11.27 08:48116.050.000.006.0899.10
87776702006.11.27 03:03buy0.50usdjpy115.69114.85116.112006.11.27 06:41116.110.000.000.00180.86
87506642006.11.24 05:45sell0.40usdjpy116.35117.19115.932006.11.24 09:32115.930.000.000.00144.93
87320662006.11.23 04:01sell0.40usdjpy116.68117.52116.262006.11.23 10:59116.260.000.000.00144.50
87043702006.11.22 03:30buy0.50usdjpy117.61116.77118.312006.11.22 14:26116.770.000.000.00-359.68
86757402006.11.20 15:48sell0.40usdjpy118.02118.42117.672006.11.22 03:20117.670.000.00-12.01118.98
86784962006.11.20 17:41sell0.40usdjpy118.11118.95117.692006.11.22 02:56117.690.000.00-12.01142.75
86389002006.11.17 03:06sell0.40usdjpy118.27119.11117.852006.11.17 16:04117.850.000.000.00142.55
85301262006.11.13 08:00sell0.40usdjpy117.32118.16116.622006.11.13 16:05118.160.000.000.00-284.36
85138772006.11.10 11:00buy0.40usdjpy117.35117.40117.772006.11.13 10:54117.770.000.004.86142.65
85096262006.11.10 08:55sell0.40usdjpy117.62117.58117.202006.11.10 20:23117.580.000.000.0013.60
84687182006.11.08 15:26sell0.30usdjpy117.90118.74117.482006.11.10 03:08117.480.000.00-18.03107.25
84793552006.11.09 07:15buy0.30usdjpy117.87118.21118.572006.11.09 14:44118.570.000.000.00177.11
84539452006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10119.152006.11.09 06:06117.820.000.003.6414.43
84539442006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10118.652006.11.09 06:05117.820.000.003.6414.43
84539422006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10118.152006.11.09 06:05117.820.000.003.6414.43
84083482006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58117.532006.11.07 15:21117.530.000.00-1.4942.54
84083472006.11.06 04:47sell0.30usdjpy118.03117.94117.192006.11.07 14:59117.610.000.00-4.47107.13
84083492006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58117.032006.11.06 10:40118.370.000.000.00-28.72
84083502006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58116.532006.11.06 10:39118.340.000.000.00-26.20
84073662006.11.06 03:00balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -39.43 1 861.17
Closed P/L: 1 821.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 821.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 821.74 Equity: 2 821.74 Free Margin: 2 821.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 520.70 Gross Loss: 698.96 Total Net Profit: 1 821.74
Profit Factor: 3.61 Expected Payoff: 72.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 54.92 Maximal Drawdown (%): 359.68 (21.59%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (84.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (16.00%)
Largest profit trade: 253.93 loss trade: -359.68
Average profit trade: 120.03 loss trade: -174.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 515.08) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-54.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 515.08 (9) consecutive loss (count): -359.68 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1