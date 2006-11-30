|Account: 322046
|Name: Phoenix 5
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 30, 16:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8874727
|2006.11.30 03:45
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|116.20
|117.04
|115.78
|2006.11.30 16:08
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|253.93
|8865268
|2006.11.29 17:08
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|116.24
|117.08
|115.82
|2006.11.30 16:07
|115.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.57
|253.84
|8787339
|2006.11.27 10:30
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.16
|115.32
|116.58
|2006.11.30 03:27
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|36.36
|10.33
|8841504
|2006.11.29 06:45
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.80
|114.96
|116.22
|2006.11.29 09:28
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|216.83
|8783761
|2006.11.27 08:48
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.04
|116.88
|115.62
|2006.11.29 02:32
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.07
|217.96
|8769928
|2006.11.24 17:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.82
|114.98
|116.24
|2006.11.27 08:48
|116.05
|0.00
|0.00
|6.08
|99.10
|8777670
|2006.11.27 03:03
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.69
|114.85
|116.11
|2006.11.27 06:41
|116.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.86
|8750664
|2006.11.24 05:45
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.35
|117.19
|115.93
|2006.11.24 09:32
|115.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.93
|8732066
|2006.11.23 04:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.68
|117.52
|116.26
|2006.11.23 10:59
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.50
|8704370
|2006.11.22 03:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.61
|116.77
|118.31
|2006.11.22 14:26
|116.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-359.68
|8675740
|2006.11.20 15:48
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.02
|118.42
|117.67
|2006.11.22 03:20
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.01
|118.98
|8678496
|2006.11.20 17:41
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.11
|118.95
|117.69
|2006.11.22 02:56
|117.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.01
|142.75
|8638900
|2006.11.17 03:06
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.27
|119.11
|117.85
|2006.11.17 16:04
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.55
|8530126
|2006.11.13 08:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.32
|118.16
|116.62
|2006.11.13 16:05
|118.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-284.36
|8513877
|2006.11.10 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.35
|117.40
|117.77
|2006.11.13 10:54
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|4.86
|142.65
|8509626
|2006.11.10 08:55
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.58
|117.20
|2006.11.10 20:23
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|8468718
|2006.11.08 15:26
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.90
|118.74
|117.48
|2006.11.10 03:08
|117.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.03
|107.25
|8479355
|2006.11.09 07:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.87
|118.21
|118.57
|2006.11.09 14:44
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.11
|8453945
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|119.15
|2006.11.09 06:06
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8453944
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|118.65
|2006.11.09 06:05
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8453942
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|118.15
|2006.11.09 06:05
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8408348
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|117.53
|2006.11.07 15:21
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|42.54
|8408347
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.03
|117.94
|117.19
|2006.11.07 14:59
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|107.13
|8408349
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|117.03
|2006.11.06 10:40
|118.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.72
|8408350
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|116.53
|2006.11.06 10:39
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.20
|8407366
|2006.11.06 03:00
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.43
|1 861.17
|Closed P/L:
|1 821.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 821.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 821.74
|Equity:
|2 821.74
|Free Margin:
|2 821.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 520.70
|Gross Loss:
|698.96
|Total Net Profit:
|1 821.74
|Profit Factor:
|3.61
|Expected Payoff:
|72.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|54.92
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|359.68 (21.59%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (84.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (16.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|253.93
|loss trade:
|-359.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|120.03
|loss trade:
|-174.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 515.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-54.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 515.08 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-359.68 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1