Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 42121 Name: Currency: USD 2006 December 4, 19:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71313872006.12.04 14:09sell0.20usdjpy115.430.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0017.34
71314152006.12.04 14:10buy0.20gbpusd1.97930.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.00-4.00
71314202006.12.04 14:11buy0.20eurusd1.33190.00001.33292006.12.04 18:051.33290.000.000.0020.00
71314422006.12.04 14:11sell0.20usdchf1.19620.00001.19522006.12.04 17:461.19520.000.000.0016.73
71328292006.12.04 15:20buy0.50usdjpy115.690.00115.752006.12.04 15:32115.700.000.000.004.32
71328362006.12.04 15:21sell0.50gbpusd1.97570.00001.97522006.12.04 15:301.97520.000.000.0025.00
71336282006.12.04 15:35sell1.00eurusd1.32910.00001.32872006.12.04 15:581.33050.000.000.00-140.00
71342712006.12.04 15:58buy1.00gbpusd1.97590.00000.00002006.12.04 15:581.97530.000.000.00-60.00
71342802006.12.04 15:59buy0.20gbpusd1.97570.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.0068.00
71342912006.12.04 15:59sell0.20usdjpy115.620.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0050.29
71343272006.12.04 16:02buy0.20eurusd1.33030.00001.33292006.12.04 18:051.33290.000.000.0052.00
71343452006.12.04 16:02sell0.20usdchf1.19740.00001.19522006.12.04 17:461.19520.000.000.0036.81
71348132006.12.04 16:20buy0.20gbpusd1.97670.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97920.000.000.0050.00
71358292006.12.04 16:55sell0.20usdjpy115.420.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0015.61
71371012006.12.04 17:44buy0.20gbpusd1.97800.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97920.000.000.0024.00
71375932006.12.04 17:52buy0.20gbpusd1.97910.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.000.00
71396552006.12.04 18:43buy0.50gbpusd1.97960.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.00-25.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 151.10
Closed P/L: 151.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 151.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 043.39 Equity: 2 043.39 Free Margin: 2 043.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 380.10 Gross Loss: 229.00 Total Net Profit: 151.10
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 8.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 170.68 Maximal Drawdown: 200.00 (10.41%) Relative Drawdown: 10.41% (200.00)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (23.53%)
Largest profit trade: 68.00 loss trade: -140.00
Average profit trade: 29.24 loss trade: -57.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (276.78) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-200.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 276.78 (8) consecutive loss (count): -200.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1