Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 42121
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 4, 19:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7131387
|2006.12.04 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.43
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.34
|7131415
|2006.12.04 14:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|7131420
|2006.12.04 14:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3319
|0.0000
|1.3329
|2006.12.04 18:05
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7131442
|2006.12.04 14:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1962
|0.0000
|1.1952
|2006.12.04 17:46
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.73
|7132829
|2006.12.04 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.69
|0.00
|115.75
|2006.12.04 15:32
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|7132836
|2006.12.04 15:21
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9752
|2006.12.04 15:30
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|7133628
|2006.12.04 15:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3287
|2006.12.04 15:58
|1.3305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|7134271
|2006.12.04 15:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.04 15:58
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|7134280
|2006.12.04 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|7134291
|2006.12.04 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.62
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.29
|7134327
|2006.12.04 16:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3303
|0.0000
|1.3329
|2006.12.04 18:05
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|7134345
|2006.12.04 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1974
|0.0000
|1.1952
|2006.12.04 17:46
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.81
|7134813
|2006.12.04 16:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7135829
|2006.12.04 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.42
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.61
|7137101
|2006.12.04 17:44
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|7137593
|2006.12.04 17:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7139655
|2006.12.04 18:43
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.10
|Closed P/L:
|151.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|151.10
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 043.39
|Equity:
|2 043.39
|Free Margin:
|2 043.39
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|380.10
|Gross Loss:
|229.00
|Total Net Profit:
|151.10
|Profit Factor:
|1.66
|Expected Payoff:
|8.89
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|170.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.00 (10.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.41% (200.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (76.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (23.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|68.00
|loss trade:
|-140.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.24
|loss trade:
|-57.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (276.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-200.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|276.78 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1