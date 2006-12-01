|Account: 100814
|Name: James Stewart
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 4, 04:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11762871
|2006.12.01 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3251
|1.3402
|1.3231
|2006.12.01 08:13
|1.3262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|11763669
|2006.12.01 06:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3402
|1.3246
|2006.12.01 08:13
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|11764529
|2006.12.01 07:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3402
|1.3261
|2006.12.01 08:13
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|11764905
|2006.12.01 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3259
|1.3410
|1.3239
|2006.12.01 08:54
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11765382
|2006.12.01 08:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3387
|1.3216
|2006.12.04 02:17
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-10.20
|11766591
|2006.12.01 13:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3251
|1.3388
|1.3232
|2006.12.04 02:17
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-17.40
|11766894
|2006.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3387
|1.3246
|2006.12.04 02:17
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-28.80
|11767101
|2006.12.01 14:21
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3387
|1.3261
|2006.12.04 02:16
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-45.60
|11768002
|2006.12.01 15:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3388
|1.3277
|2006.12.04 02:16
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|-65.60
|11768472
|2006.12.01 15:01
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3389
|1.3293
|2006.12.04 02:16
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|-80.00
|11763278
|2006.12.01 04:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|1.9828
|1.9657
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|11763671
|2006.12.01 06:22
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9828
|1.9672
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|11763760
|2006.12.01 06:26
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9829
|1.9688
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11763826
|2006.12.01 06:28
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9830
|1.9704
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.9720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|11763910
|2006.12.01 06:30
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9830
|1.9719
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|11764723
|2006.12.01 08:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9718
|1.9567
|1.9738
|2006.12.01 09:26
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11765165
|2006.12.01 08:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9567
|1.9723
|2006.12.01 09:26
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|11765301
|2006.12.01 08:38
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9566
|1.9707
|2006.12.01 09:26
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|11765477
|2006.12.01 09:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9858
|1.9687
|2006.12.01 09:32
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11765494
|2006.12.01 09:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9836
|1.9665
|2006.12.01 09:50
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|11765695
|2006.12.01 09:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9813
|1.9642
|2006.12.01 10:23
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11766046
|2006.12.01 10:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9790
|1.9619
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|11766080
|2006.12.01 10:27
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9789
|1.9633
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.80
|11766101
|2006.12.01 10:28
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9789
|1.9648
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.60
|11766245
|2006.12.01 11:23
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9790
|1.9664
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|11766863
|2006.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9790
|1.9679
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.60
|11766980
|2006.12.01 14:19
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9790
|1.9694
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|11767168
|2006.12.01 14:21
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9790
|1.9709
|2006.12.01 14:31
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|11767446
|2006.12.01 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|1.9860
|1.9689
|2006.12.04 02:17
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-9.30
|11767505
|2006.12.01 14:42
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9725
|1.9861
|1.9705
|2006.12.04 02:17
|1.9803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-15.60
|11767700
|2006.12.01 15:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9862
|1.9721
|2006.12.04 02:16
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-24.40
|11768297
|2006.12.01 15:01
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9756
|1.9862
|1.9736
|2006.12.04 02:16
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-36.80
|11768923
|2006.12.01 15:09
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|1.9862
|1.9751
|2006.12.04 02:15
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-49.60
|11769184
|2006.12.01 15:11
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|1.9863
|1.9767
|2006.12.04 02:15
|1.9802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-48.00
|11763279
|2006.12.01 04:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1968
|1.1817
|1.1988
|2006.12.01 08:22
|1.1972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|11764112
|2006.12.01 06:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1817
|1.1973
|2006.12.01 08:22
|1.1973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|11765006
|2006.12.01 08:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1978
|1.1827
|1.1998
|2006.12.01 09:51
|1.1998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|11765755
|2006.12.01 09:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2002
|1.1851
|1.2022
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|11766519
|2006.12.01 12:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1986
|1.1850
|1.2006
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.54
|11766925
|2006.12.01 14:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1970
|1.1849
|1.1990
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.38
|11767710
|2006.12.01 15:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.1847
|1.1973
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.37
|11768798
|2006.12.01 15:08
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.1939
|1.1848
|1.1959
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|11769191
|2006.12.01 15:11
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.1924
|1.1848
|1.1944
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.58
|11769310
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1939
|1.2090
|1.1919
|2006.12.01 15:29
|1.1919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|11769565
|2006.12.01 15:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1915
|1.2066
|1.1895
|2006.12.01 20:23
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|11771272
|2006.12.01 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1930
|1.2066
|1.1910
|2006.12.01 20:22
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|11771379
|2006.12.01 16:34
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1945
|1.2067
|1.1926
|2006.12.01 20:22
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.37
|11762633
|2006.11.30 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.75
|114.24
|115.95
|2006.12.01 05:28
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|11762776
|2006.11.30 23:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.62
|114.24
|115.80
|2006.12.01 05:28
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|11763478
|2006.12.01 05:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.84
|114.33
|116.04
|2006.12.01 08:24
|116.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|11765089
|2006.12.01 08:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.09
|114.57
|116.28
|2006.12.01 10:09
|116.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|11765838
|2006.12.01 10:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.31
|114.80
|116.51
|2006.12.04 02:17
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-8.15
|11766221
|2006.12.01 11:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.16
|114.80
|116.36
|2006.12.04 02:17
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-13.70
|11766900
|2006.12.01 14:14
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|116.00
|114.79
|116.20
|2006.12.04 02:17
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-21.84
|11767611
|2006.12.01 14:59
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.85
|114.79
|116.05
|2006.12.04 02:16
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-33.28
|11768428
|2006.12.01 15:01
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpy
|115.69
|114.78
|115.89
|2006.12.04 02:16
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-41.60
|11769487
|2006.12.01 15:27
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpy
|115.53
|114.77
|115.73
|2006.12.04 02:15
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|-38.82
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|-424.19
|Closed P/L:
|-412.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11771942
|2006.12.01 20:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1920
|1.2071
|1.1900
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-2.18
|11773273
|2006.12.04 01:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1935
|1.2071
|1.1915
|1.1946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|11773542
|2006.12.04 03:43
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9933
|1.9762
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.72
|Floating P/L:
|-3.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-412.22
|Floating P/L:
|-3.84
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|2 087.78
|Equity:
|2 083.94
|Free Margin:
|2 043.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|286.22
|Gross Loss:
|698.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-412.22
|Profit Factor:
|0.41
|Expected Payoff:
|-7.23
|Absolute Drawdown:
|412.22
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|613.94 (22.72%)
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (37.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (42.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (57.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|128.00
|loss trade:
|-78.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.93
|loss trade:
|-21.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (153.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|19 (-577.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|153.20 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-577.56 (19)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|6