Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 100814 Name: James Stewart Currency: USD 2006 December 4, 04:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
117628712006.12.01 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.32511.34021.32312006.12.01 08:131.32620.000.000.00-1.10
117636692006.12.01 06:22sell0.02eurusd1.32661.34021.32462006.12.01 08:131.32610.000.000.001.00
117645292006.12.01 07:55sell0.04eurusd1.32811.34021.32612006.12.01 08:131.32610.000.000.008.00
117649052006.12.01 08:13sell0.01eurusd1.32591.34101.32392006.12.01 08:541.32390.000.000.002.00
117653822006.12.01 08:54sell0.01eurusd1.32361.33871.32162006.12.04 02:171.33380.000.000.06-10.20
117665912006.12.01 13:02sell0.02eurusd1.32511.33881.32322006.12.04 02:171.33380.000.000.12-17.40
117668942006.12.01 14:14sell0.04eurusd1.32661.33871.32462006.12.04 02:171.33380.000.000.24-28.80
117671012006.12.01 14:21sell0.08eurusd1.32811.33871.32612006.12.04 02:161.33380.000.000.48-45.60
117680022006.12.01 15:00sell0.16eurusd1.32971.33881.32772006.12.04 02:161.33380.000.000.97-65.60
117684722006.12.01 15:01sell0.32eurusd1.33131.33891.32932006.12.04 02:161.33380.000.001.94-80.00
117632782006.12.01 04:02sell0.01gbpusd1.96771.98281.96572006.12.01 08:031.97190.000.000.00-4.20
117636712006.12.01 06:22sell0.02gbpusd1.96921.98281.96722006.12.01 08:031.97180.000.000.00-5.20
117637602006.12.01 06:26sell0.04gbpusd1.97081.98291.96882006.12.01 08:031.97180.000.000.00-4.00
117638262006.12.01 06:28sell0.08gbpusd1.97241.98301.97042006.12.01 08:031.97200.000.000.003.20
117639102006.12.01 06:30sell0.16gbpusd1.97391.98301.97192006.12.01 08:031.97190.000.000.0032.00
117647232006.12.01 08:03buy0.01gbpusd1.97181.95671.97382006.12.01 09:261.97080.000.000.00-1.00
117651652006.12.01 08:29buy0.02gbpusd1.97031.95671.97232006.12.01 09:261.97070.000.000.000.80
117653012006.12.01 08:38buy0.04gbpusd1.96871.95661.97072006.12.01 09:261.97070.000.000.008.00
117654772006.12.01 09:26sell0.01gbpusd1.97071.98581.96872006.12.01 09:321.96870.000.000.002.00
117654942006.12.01 09:32sell0.01gbpusd1.96841.98361.96652006.12.01 09:501.96650.000.000.001.90
117656952006.12.01 09:51sell0.01gbpusd1.96621.98131.96422006.12.01 10:231.96420.000.000.002.00
117660462006.12.01 10:23sell0.01gbpusd1.96381.97901.96192006.12.01 14:311.97110.000.000.00-7.30
117660802006.12.01 10:27sell0.02gbpusd1.96531.97891.96332006.12.01 14:311.97120.000.000.00-11.80
117661012006.12.01 10:28sell0.04gbpusd1.96681.97891.96482006.12.01 14:311.97120.000.000.00-17.60
117662452006.12.01 11:23sell0.08gbpusd1.96841.97901.96642006.12.01 14:311.97110.000.000.00-21.60
117668632006.12.01 14:14sell0.16gbpusd1.96991.97901.96792006.12.01 14:311.97100.000.000.00-17.60
117669802006.12.01 14:19sell0.32gbpusd1.97141.97901.96942006.12.01 14:311.97090.000.000.0016.00
117671682006.12.01 14:21sell0.64gbpusd1.97291.97901.97092006.12.01 14:311.97090.000.000.00128.00
117674462006.12.01 14:31sell0.01gbpusd1.97091.98601.96892006.12.04 02:171.98020.000.000.01-9.30
117675052006.12.01 14:42sell0.02gbpusd1.97251.98611.97052006.12.04 02:171.98030.000.000.01-15.60
117677002006.12.01 15:00sell0.04gbpusd1.97411.98621.97212006.12.04 02:161.98020.000.000.02-24.40
117682972006.12.01 15:01sell0.08gbpusd1.97561.98621.97362006.12.04 02:161.98020.000.000.04-36.80
117689232006.12.01 15:09sell0.16gbpusd1.97711.98621.97512006.12.04 02:151.98020.000.000.09-49.60
117691842006.12.01 15:11sell0.32gbpusd1.97871.98631.97672006.12.04 02:151.98020.000.000.18-48.00
117632792006.12.01 04:02buy0.01usdchf1.19681.18171.19882006.12.01 08:221.19720.000.000.000.33
117641122006.12.01 06:39buy0.02usdchf1.19531.18171.19732006.12.01 08:221.19730.000.000.003.34
117650062006.12.01 08:22buy0.01usdchf1.19781.18271.19982006.12.01 09:511.19980.000.000.001.67
117657552006.12.01 09:51buy0.01usdchf1.20021.18511.20222006.12.01 15:151.19400.000.000.00-5.19
117665192006.12.01 12:36buy0.02usdchf1.19861.18501.20062006.12.01 15:151.19410.000.000.00-7.54
117669252006.12.01 14:15buy0.04usdchf1.19701.18491.19902006.12.01 15:151.19420.000.000.00-9.38
117677102006.12.01 15:00buy0.08usdchf1.19541.18471.19732006.12.01 15:151.19430.000.000.00-7.37
117687982006.12.01 15:08buy0.16usdchf1.19391.18481.19592006.12.01 15:151.19440.000.000.006.70
117691912006.12.01 15:11buy0.32usdchf1.19241.18481.19442006.12.01 15:151.19440.000.000.0053.58
117693102006.12.01 15:15sell0.01usdchf1.19391.20901.19192006.12.01 15:291.19190.000.000.001.68
117695652006.12.01 15:29sell0.01usdchf1.19151.20661.18952006.12.01 20:231.19250.000.000.00-0.84
117712722006.12.01 16:30sell0.02usdchf1.19301.20661.19102006.12.01 20:221.19260.000.000.000.67
117713792006.12.01 16:34sell0.04usdchf1.19451.20671.19262006.12.01 20:221.19260.000.000.006.37
117626332006.11.30 23:00buy0.01usdjpy115.75114.24115.952006.12.01 05:28115.810.000.000.000.52
117627762006.11.30 23:38buy0.02usdjpy115.62114.24115.802006.12.01 05:28115.800.000.000.003.11
117634782006.12.01 05:28buy0.01usdjpy115.84114.33116.042006.12.01 08:24116.040.000.000.001.72
117650892006.12.01 08:24buy0.01usdjpy116.09114.57116.282006.12.01 10:09116.280.000.000.001.63
117658382006.12.01 10:09buy0.01usdjpy116.31114.80116.512006.12.04 02:17115.370.000.000.12-8.15
117662212006.12.01 11:17buy0.02usdjpy116.16114.80116.362006.12.04 02:17115.370.000.000.25-13.70
117669002006.12.01 14:14buy0.04usdjpy116.00114.79116.202006.12.04 02:17115.370.000.000.50-21.84
117676112006.12.01 14:59buy0.08usdjpy115.85114.79116.052006.12.04 02:16115.370.000.000.99-33.28
117684282006.12.01 15:01buy0.16usdjpy115.69114.78115.892006.12.04 02:16115.390.000.001.98-41.60
117694872006.12.01 15:27buy0.32usdjpy115.53114.77115.732006.12.04 02:15115.390.000.003.97-38.82
  0.00 0.00 11.97 -424.19
Closed P/L: -412.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
117719422006.12.01 20:23sell0.01usdchf1.19201.20711.1900 1.19460.000.00-0.12-2.18
117732732006.12.04 01:27sell0.02usdchf1.19351.20711.1915 1.19460.000.000.00-1.84
117735422006.12.04 03:43sell0.01gbpusd1.97821.99331.9762 1.97790.000.000.000.30
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 -3.72
 Floating P/L: -3.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -412.22 Floating P/L: -3.84 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 2 087.78 Equity: 2 083.94 Free Margin: 2 043.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 286.22 Gross Loss: 698.44 Total Net Profit: -412.22
Profit Factor: 0.41 Expected Payoff: -7.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 412.22 Maximal Drawdown (%): 613.94 (22.72%)  
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 35 (37.14%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (42.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (57.89%)
Largest profit trade: 128.00 loss trade: -78.06
Average profit trade: 11.93 loss trade: -21.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (153.20) consecutive losses ($): 19 (-577.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 153.20 (7) consecutive loss (count): -577.56 (19)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 6