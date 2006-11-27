|Account: 47913
|Name: TestGoblin
|Currency: EUR
|2006 November 30, 18:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2248572
|2006.11.27 11:13
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|2253270
|2006.11.28 09:07
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2006.11.28 12:33
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.35
|2251080
|2006.11.27 20:19
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3104
|2006.11.28 12:33
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.91
|2248725
|2006.11.27 11:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3129
|0.0000
|1.3089
|2006.11.28 12:33
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.98
|2248595
|2006.11.27 11:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3074
|2006.11.28 12:33
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.05
|2254644
|2006.11.28 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3143
|1.3160
|1.3240
|2006.11.28 14:38
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|2256641
|2006.11.28 16:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3180
|1.3260
|2006.11.28 19:18
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.43
|2255515
|2006.11.28 14:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3163
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.11.28 19:18
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|2259750
|2006.11.28 19:51
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3166
|0.0000
|1.3206
|2006.11.28 20:46
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.49
|2259167
|2006.11.28 19:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.11.28 20:46
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|2259126
|2006.11.28 19:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.11.28 20:46
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|2260730
|2006.11.28 21:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3195
|1.3275
|2006.11.29 00:58
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.58
|2260470
|2006.11.28 20:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|1.3234
|2006.11.29 00:58
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.08
|2264831
|2006.11.29 09:24
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3207
|2006.11.30 08:23
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|8.79
|2264399
|2006.11.29 08:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.11.30 08:23
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.67
|2262987
|2006.11.29 00:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3197
|0.0000
|1.3237
|2006.11.30 08:23
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.15
|2273119
|2006.11.30 08:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3205
|1.3285
|2006.11.30 16:02
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|2273043
|2006.11.30 08:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3199
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2006.11.30 16:02
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|2277328
|2006.11.30 16:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3260
|1.3340
|2006.11.30 17:25
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|48.22
|Closed P/L:
|47.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2278721
|2006.11.30 17:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3263
|0.0000
|1.3303
|1.3258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|Floating P/L:
|-0.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.61
|Floating P/L:
|-0.38
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|247.61
|Equity:
|247.23
|Free Margin:
|242.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|52.59
|Gross Loss:
|4.98
|Total Net Profit:
|47.61
|Profit Factor:
|10.56
|Expected Payoff:
|2.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.98 (1.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.88% (3.98)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.35
|loss trade:
|-2.03
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.76
|loss trade:
|-1.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (21.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.15 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.98 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1