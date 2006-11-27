Gimex Group

Account: 47913 Name: TestGoblin Currency: EUR 2006 November 30, 18:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22485722006.11.27 11:13balanceDeposit200.00
22532702006.11.28 09:07sell0.08eurusd1.31590.00001.31192006.11.28 12:331.31420.000.000.0010.35
22510802006.11.27 20:19sell0.04eurusd1.31440.00001.31042006.11.28 12:331.31410.000.000.060.91
22487252006.11.27 11:42sell0.02eurusd1.31290.00001.30892006.11.28 12:331.31420.000.000.03-1.98
22485952006.11.27 11:17sell0.01eurusd1.31140.00001.30742006.11.28 12:331.31410.000.000.02-2.05
22546442006.11.28 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.31431.31601.32402006.11.28 14:381.31600.000.000.001.29
22566412006.11.28 16:04buy0.02eurusd1.31481.31801.32602006.11.28 19:181.31970.000.000.007.43
22555152006.11.28 14:38buy0.01eurusd1.31630.00001.32032006.11.28 19:181.31930.000.000.002.27
22597502006.11.28 19:51buy0.04eurusd1.31660.00001.32062006.11.28 20:461.31940.000.000.008.49
22591672006.11.28 19:19buy0.02eurusd1.31820.00001.32222006.11.28 20:461.31930.000.000.001.67
22591262006.11.28 19:18buy0.01eurusd1.31980.00001.32382006.11.28 20:461.31880.000.000.00-0.76
22607302006.11.28 21:04buy0.02eurusd1.31781.31951.32752006.11.29 00:581.31950.000.00-0.062.58
22604702006.11.28 20:46buy0.01eurusd1.31940.00001.32342006.11.29 00:581.31950.000.00-0.030.08
22648312006.11.29 09:24buy0.04eurusd1.31670.00001.32072006.11.30 08:231.31960.000.00-0.368.79
22643992006.11.29 08:46buy0.02eurusd1.31820.00001.32222006.11.30 08:231.31930.000.00-0.181.67
22629872006.11.29 00:58buy0.01eurusd1.31970.00001.32372006.11.30 08:231.31950.000.00-0.09-0.15
22731192006.11.30 08:27buy0.02eurusd1.31841.32051.32852006.11.30 16:021.32050.000.000.003.18
22730432006.11.30 08:23buy0.01eurusd1.31990.00001.32392006.11.30 16:021.32050.000.000.000.45
22773282006.11.30 16:02buy0.01eurusd1.32071.32601.33402006.11.30 17:251.32600.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.61 48.22
Closed P/L: 47.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22787212006.11.30 17:25buy0.01eurusd1.32630.00001.3303 1.32580.000.000.00-0.38
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.38
 Floating P/L: -0.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.61 Floating P/L: -0.38 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 247.61 Equity: 247.23 Free Margin: 242.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 52.59 Gross Loss: 4.98 Total Net Profit: 47.61
Profit Factor: 10.56 Expected Payoff: 2.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.98 (1.88%) Relative Drawdown: 1.88% (3.98)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 10.35 loss trade: -2.03
Average profit trade: 3.76 loss trade: -1.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (21.15) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.15 (5) consecutive loss (count): -3.98 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1