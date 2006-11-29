|Account: 105958
|Name: emilio ferrara
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 29, 16:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|428446
|2006.11.29 06:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|428744
|2006.11.29 07:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.86
|154.06
|152.74
|2006.11.29 07:55
|152.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.35
|428763
|2006.11.29 07:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.93
|154.13
|152.81
|2006.11.29 07:44
|152.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.36
|429060
|2006.11.29 07:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|1.9300
|1.9521
|2006.11.29 13:09
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|429271
|2006.11.29 08:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9479
|1.9275
|1.9499
|2006.11.29 08:16
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|429317
|2006.11.29 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.91
|154.11
|152.79
|2006.11.29 14:05
|152.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|429322
|2006.11.29 08:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.09
|117.47
|115.96
|2006.11.29 14:32
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.21
|429371
|2006.11.29 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.97
|154.17
|152.85
|2006.11.29 11:48
|152.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.32
|429373
|2006.11.29 08:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.16
|117.55
|116.03
|2006.11.29 14:22
|116.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.21
|429379
|2006.11.29 08:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.23
|117.62
|116.10
|2006.11.29 08:37
|116.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|429384
|2006.11.29 08:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9487
|1.9283
|1.9507
|2006.11.29 09:45
|1.9507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|429457
|2006.11.29 09:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3025
|1.3175
|2006.11.29 15:00
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|429488
|2006.11.29 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.22
|117.61
|116.09
|2006.11.29 14:13
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|429501
|2006.11.29 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.28
|117.67
|116.15
|2006.11.29 09:45
|116.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.19
|429507
|2006.11.29 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.04
|154.24
|152.92
|2006.11.29 10:47
|152.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|429628
|2006.11.29 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9480
|1.9276
|1.9500
|2006.11.29 11:23
|1.9500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|430089
|2006.11.29 11:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3019
|1.3169
|2006.11.29 14:28
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|430123
|2006.11.29 11:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3011
|1.3162
|2006.11.29 13:08
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|430351
|2006.11.29 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.40
|117.81
|116.26
|2006.11.29 13:08
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|430359
|2006.11.29 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.12
|154.32
|153.00
|2006.11.29 13:30
|153.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.32
|430380
|2006.11.29 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9511
|1.9715
|1.9491
|2006.11.29 13:30
|1.9491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|431014
|2006.11.29 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9516
|1.9720
|1.9496
|2006.11.29 13:54
|1.9496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|431421
|2006.11.29 13:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3005
|1.3157
|2006.11.29 14:03
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|431574
|2006.11.29 14:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.11
|114.70
|116.25
|2006.11.29 16:06
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|431825
|2006.11.29 14:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|1.9716
|1.9492
|2006.11.29 15:08
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|431855
|2006.11.29 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.02
|114.61
|116.16
|2006.11.29 15:37
|116.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.05
|432019
|2006.11.29 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9531
|1.9735
|1.9511
|2006.11.29 15:06
|1.9511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|432338
|2006.11.29 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3310
|1.3158
|2006.11.29 15:05
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|432550
|2006.11.29 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.95
|114.54
|116.09
|2006.11.29 15:06
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|432557
|2006.11.29 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.71
|151.51
|152.83
|2006.11.29 16:13
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|432694
|2006.11.29 15:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.65
|151.45
|152.77
|2006.11.29 15:36
|152.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|411.87
|Closed P/L:
|411.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|429195
|2006.11.29 08:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3042
|1.3190
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|429376
|2006.11.29 08:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3032
|1.3181
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|428755
|2006.11.29 07:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.89
|117.27
|115.76
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.68
|429052
|2006.11.29 07:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.95
|117.33
|115.82
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.52
|429272
|2006.11.29 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.03
|117.41
|115.90
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.64
|431427
|2006.11.29 13:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.83
|151.63
|152.95
|152.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|431874
|2006.11.29 14:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.77
|151.57
|152.89
|152.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|433225
|2006.11.29 16:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|1.9278
|1.9502
|1.9486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|433500
|2006.11.29 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3003
|1.3155
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.24
|Floating P/L:
|-120.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|411.87
|Floating P/L:
|-120.24
|Margin:
|1 152.79
|Balance:
|5 411.87
|Equity:
|5 291.63
|Free Margin:
|4 138.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|411.87
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|411.87
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|13.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.73
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|30 (411.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|411.87 (30)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|30
|consecutive losses:
|0