Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 105958 Name: emilio ferrara Currency: USD 2006 November 29, 16:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4284462006.11.29 06:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
4287442006.11.29 07:03sell0.10eurjpy152.86154.06152.742006.11.29 07:55152.740.000.000.0010.35
4287632006.11.29 07:06sell0.10eurjpy152.93154.13152.812006.11.29 07:44152.810.000.000.0010.36
4290602006.11.29 07:50buy0.10gbpusd1.95011.93001.95212006.11.29 13:091.95210.000.000.0020.00
4292712006.11.29 08:09buy0.10gbpusd1.94791.92751.94992006.11.29 08:161.94990.000.000.0020.00
4293172006.11.29 08:20sell0.10eurjpy152.91154.11152.792006.11.29 14:05152.790.000.000.0010.33
4293222006.11.29 08:22sell0.10usdjpy116.09117.47115.962006.11.29 14:32115.960.000.000.0011.21
4293712006.11.29 08:26sell0.10eurjpy152.97154.17152.852006.11.29 11:48152.850.000.000.0010.32
4293732006.11.29 08:27sell0.10usdjpy116.16117.55116.032006.11.29 14:22116.030.000.000.0011.21
4293792006.11.29 08:29sell0.10usdjpy116.23117.62116.102006.11.29 08:37116.100.000.000.0011.20
4293842006.11.29 08:32buy0.10gbpusd1.94871.92831.95072006.11.29 09:451.95070.000.000.0020.00
4294572006.11.29 09:16buy0.10eurusd1.31621.30251.31752006.11.29 15:001.31750.000.000.0013.00
4294882006.11.29 09:25sell0.10usdjpy116.22117.61116.092006.11.29 14:13116.090.000.000.0011.20
4295012006.11.29 09:28sell0.10usdjpy116.28117.67116.152006.11.29 09:45116.150.000.000.0011.19
4295072006.11.29 09:30sell0.10eurjpy153.04154.24152.922006.11.29 10:47152.920.000.000.0010.33
4296282006.11.29 09:58buy0.10gbpusd1.94801.92761.95002006.11.29 11:231.95000.000.000.0020.00
4300892006.11.29 11:36buy0.10eurusd1.31561.30191.31692006.11.29 14:281.31690.000.000.0013.00
4301232006.11.29 11:48buy0.10eurusd1.31491.30111.31622006.11.29 13:081.31620.000.000.0013.00
4303512006.11.29 12:32sell0.10usdjpy116.40117.81116.262006.11.29 13:08116.260.000.000.0012.04
4303592006.11.29 12:36sell0.10eurjpy153.12154.32153.002006.11.29 13:30153.000.000.000.0010.32
4303802006.11.29 12:44sell0.10gbpusd1.95111.97151.94912006.11.29 13:301.94910.000.000.0020.00
4310142006.11.29 13:37sell0.10gbpusd1.95161.97201.94962006.11.29 13:541.94960.000.000.0020.00
4314212006.11.29 13:57buy0.10eurusd1.31441.30051.31572006.11.29 14:031.31570.000.000.0013.00
4315742006.11.29 14:12buy0.10usdjpy116.11114.70116.252006.11.29 16:06116.250.000.000.0012.04
4318252006.11.29 14:13sell0.10gbpusd1.95121.97161.94922006.11.29 15:081.94920.000.000.0020.00
4318552006.11.29 14:22buy0.10usdjpy116.02114.61116.162006.11.29 15:37116.160.000.000.0012.05
4320192006.11.29 14:31sell0.10gbpusd1.95311.97351.95112006.11.29 15:061.95110.000.000.0020.00
4323382006.11.29 14:32sell0.10eurusd1.31711.33101.31582006.11.29 15:051.31580.000.000.0013.00
4325502006.11.29 14:35buy0.10usdjpy115.95114.54116.092006.11.29 15:06116.090.000.000.0012.06
4325572006.11.29 14:36buy0.10eurjpy152.71151.51152.832006.11.29 16:13152.830.000.000.0010.33
4326942006.11.29 15:06buy0.10eurjpy152.65151.45152.772006.11.29 15:36152.770.000.000.0010.33
  0.00 0.00 0.00 411.87
Closed P/L: 411.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4291952006.11.29 08:02buy0.10eurusd1.31771.30421.3190 1.31450.000.000.00-32.00
4293762006.11.29 08:27buy0.10eurusd1.31681.30321.3181 1.31450.000.000.00-23.00
4287552006.11.29 07:06sell0.10usdjpy115.89117.27115.76 116.270.000.000.00-32.68
4290522006.11.29 07:49sell0.10usdjpy115.95117.33115.82 116.270.000.000.00-27.52
4292722006.11.29 08:09sell0.10usdjpy116.03117.41115.90 116.270.000.000.00-20.64
4314272006.11.29 13:58buy0.10eurjpy152.83151.63152.95 152.850.000.000.001.72
4318742006.11.29 14:28buy0.10eurjpy152.77151.57152.89 152.850.000.000.006.88
4332252006.11.29 16:16buy0.10gbpusd1.94821.92781.9502 1.94860.000.000.004.00
4335002006.11.29 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.31421.30031.3155 1.31450.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -120.24
 Floating P/L: -120.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 411.87 Floating P/L: -120.24 Margin: 1 152.79
Balance: 5 411.87 Equity: 5 291.63 Free Margin: 4 138.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 411.87 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 411.87
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 13.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 13.73 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 30 (411.87) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 411.87 (30) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 30 consecutive losses: 0