|Account: 111725
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 8, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3702709
|2006.12.03 22:36
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3707738
|2006.12.04 04:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1940
|1.1947
|1.1986
|2006.12.04 10:58
|1.1986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.86
|
|690369
|Normal Long Pip Boxer[tp]
|3707758
|2006.12.04 04:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3327
|1.3371
|2006.12.05 14:50
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|0.75
|
|690469
|Counter Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3708544
|2006.12.04 05:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.83
|115.20
|116.46
|2006.12.04 23:32
|115.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-40.98
|
|690769
|Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3728769
|2006.12.05 04:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1952
|1.1895
|1.1998
|2006.12.05 14:30
|1.1895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.90
|
|690369
|Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3729503
|2006.12.05 05:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.45
|114.90
|115.91
|2006.12.05 08:41
|114.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.93
|
|690769
|Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3732094
|2006.12.05 08:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.90
|114.87
|114.44
|2006.12.05 14:36
|114.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.08
|
|690769
|Revenge Short Pip Boxer[tp]
|3741208
|2006.12.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9692
|1.9873
|2006.12.05 16:22
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.70
|
|690169
|Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3741249
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1894
|1.1951
|1.1848
|2006.12.05 16:27
|1.1951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.88
|
|690369
|Revenge Short Pip Boxer[sl]
|3746871
|2006.12.05 16:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9681
|1.9608
|2006.12.06 16:04
|1.9681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.51
|
|690169
|Revenge Short Pip Boxer[sl]
|3756318
|2006.12.06 04:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.1980
|1.1877
|2006.12.06 10:39
|1.1980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.85
|
|690369
|Counter Short Pip Boxer[sl]
|3756396
|2006.12.06 04:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3263
|1.3363
|2006.12.06 10:40
|1.3263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.47
|
|690469
|Counter Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3757011
|2006.12.06 05:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.80
|115.35
|114.34
|2006.12.07 00:42
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.43
|-35.89
|
|690769
|Normal Short Pip Boxer[sl]
|3763560
|2006.12.06 10:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1980
|1.1923
|1.2017
|2006.12.06 16:38
|1.1923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.91
|
|690369
|Revenge Long Pip Boxer[sl]
|3782356
|2006.12.07 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1956
|1.1950
|1.1910
|2006.12.08 15:15
|1.1910
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|28.95
|
|690369
|Normal Short Pip Boxer[tp]
|3782408
|2006.12.07 04:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3346
|1.3246
|2006.12.08 14:30
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|33.97
|
|690469
|Counter Short Pip Boxer[tp]
|3783245
|2006.12.07 05:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.03
|115.04
|115.49
|2006.12.08 10:51
|115.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|30.00
|
|690769
|Counter Long Pip Boxer[tp]
|3791063
|2006.12.07 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9640
|1.9573
|2006.12.08 14:29
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.58
|
|690169
|Normal Short Pip Boxer[tp]
|3809165
|2006.12.08 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.56
|116.11
|115.10
|2006.12.08 14:53
|115.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.95
|
|690769
|Counter Short Pip Boxer[tp]
|3812682
|2006.12.08 14:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9572
|1.9653
|2006.12.08 14:52
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.27
|
|690169
|Counter Long Pip Boxer[tp]
|3816898
|2006.12.08 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1907
|1.1964
|1.1861
|2006.12.08 17:43
|1.1964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.85
|
|690369
|Normal Short Pip Boxer[sl]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|-92.44
|Closed P/L:
|-94.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-94.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 905.13
|Equity:
|4 905.13
|Free Margin:
|4 905.13
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|314.94
|Gross Loss:
|409.81
|Total Net Profit:
|-94.87
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.74
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|307.32
|Maximal Drawdown:
|336.18 (6.69%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.69% (336.18)
|
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|62.58
|loss trade:
|-73.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.49
|loss trade:
|-40.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (248.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-186.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|248.30 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-186.90 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3