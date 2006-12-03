MIG Investments SA

Account: 111725 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 December 8, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37027092006.12.03 22:36balanceDeposit5 000.00
37077382006.12.04 04:17buy0.10usdchf1.19401.19471.19862006.12.04 10:581.19860.000.000.0028.86
 690369Normal Long Pip Boxer[tp]
37077582006.12.04 04:18buy0.10eurusd1.33261.33271.33712006.12.05 14:501.33270.000.00-0.560.75
 690469Counter Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37085442006.12.04 05:15buy0.10usdjpy115.83115.20116.462006.12.04 23:32115.200.000.000.98-40.98
 690769Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37287692006.12.05 04:15buy0.10usdchf1.19521.18951.19982006.12.05 14:301.18950.000.000.00-35.90
 690369Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37295032006.12.05 05:53buy0.10usdjpy115.45114.90115.912006.12.05 08:41114.900.000.000.00-35.93
 690769Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37320942006.12.05 08:41sell0.10usdjpy114.90114.87114.442006.12.05 14:36114.440.000.000.0030.08
 690769Revenge Short Pip Boxer[tp]
37412082006.12.05 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.97901.96921.98732006.12.05 16:221.96920.000.000.00-73.70
 690169Normal Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37412492006.12.05 14:30sell0.10usdchf1.18941.19511.18482006.12.05 16:271.19510.000.000.00-35.88
 690369Revenge Short Pip Boxer[sl]
37468712006.12.05 16:22sell0.10gbpusd1.96911.96811.96082006.12.06 16:041.96810.000.000.007.51
 690169Revenge Short Pip Boxer[sl]
37563182006.12.06 04:17sell0.10usdchf1.19231.19801.18772006.12.06 10:391.19800.000.000.00-35.85
 690369Counter Short Pip Boxer[sl]
37563962006.12.06 04:25buy0.10eurusd1.33181.32631.33632006.12.06 10:401.32630.000.000.00-41.47
 690469Counter Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37570112006.12.06 05:32sell0.10usdjpy114.80115.35114.342006.12.07 00:42115.350.000.00-3.43-35.89
 690769Normal Short Pip Boxer[sl]
37635602006.12.06 10:39buy0.10usdchf1.19801.19231.20172006.12.06 16:381.19230.000.000.00-35.91
 690369Revenge Long Pip Boxer[sl]
37823562006.12.07 04:15sell0.10usdchf1.19561.19501.19102006.12.08 15:151.19100.000.00-0.8528.95
 690369Normal Short Pip Boxer[tp]
37824082006.12.07 04:17sell0.10eurusd1.32911.33461.32462006.12.08 14:301.32460.000.000.4533.97
 690469Counter Short Pip Boxer[tp]
37832452006.12.07 05:34buy0.10usdjpy115.03115.04115.492006.12.08 10:51115.490.000.000.9830.00
 690769Counter Long Pip Boxer[tp]
37910632006.12.07 13:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96561.96401.95732006.12.08 14:291.95730.000.000.0062.58
 690169Normal Short Pip Boxer[tp]
38091652006.12.08 10:52sell0.10usdjpy115.56116.11115.102006.12.08 14:53115.100.000.000.0029.95
 690769Counter Short Pip Boxer[tp]
38126822006.12.08 14:29buy0.10gbpusd1.95701.95721.96532006.12.08 14:521.96530.000.000.0062.27
 690169Counter Long Pip Boxer[tp]
38168982006.12.08 15:15sell0.10usdchf1.19071.19641.18612006.12.08 17:431.19640.000.000.00-35.85
 690369Normal Short Pip Boxer[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -2.43 -92.44
Closed P/L: -94.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -94.87 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 905.13 Equity: 4 905.13 Free Margin: 4 905.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 314.94 Gross Loss: 409.81 Total Net Profit: -94.87
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -4.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 307.32 Maximal Drawdown: 336.18 (6.69%) Relative Drawdown: 6.69% (336.18)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 62.58 loss trade: -73.70
Average profit trade: 31.49 loss trade: -40.98
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (248.30) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-186.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 248.30 (6) consecutive loss (count): -186.90 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3