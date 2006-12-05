|Account: 478751
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4827518
|2006.12.05 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3295
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|4827657
|2006.12.05 14:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3303
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4828334
|2006.12.05 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|0.0000
|1.3346
|2006.12.05 15:30
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4828677
|2006.12.05 15:09
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3332
|0.0000
|1.3312
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|4829335
|2006.12.05 15:27
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3340
|0.0000
|1.3320
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4833239
|2006.12.05 16:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|0.0000
|1.3298
|2006.12.05 17:00
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4834120
|2006.12.05 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3307
|2006.12.05 17:00
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4835341
|2006.12.05 16:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3336
|0.0000
|1.3316
|2006.12.05 17:00
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4837547
|2006.12.05 17:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3302
|2006.12.05 17:12
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4838439
|2006.12.05 17:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-7.00
|4838787
|2006.12.05 17:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3306
|0.0000
|1.3286
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|8.00
|4841659
|2006.12.05 18:10
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3295
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|44.00
|4842639
|2006.12.05 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3343
|2006.12.06 08:26
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|12.00
|4842690
|2006.12.05 18:31
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3303
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|4.91
|160.00
|4846985
|2006.12.06 00:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3335
|2006.12.06 08:26
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4868218
|2006.12.06 13:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3288
|0.0000
|1.3308
|2006.12.06 16:15
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4868950
|2006.12.06 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3281
|0.0000
|1.3261
|2006.12.06 15:17
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4869055
|2006.12.06 14:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3279
|0.0000
|1.3299
|2006.12.06 16:15
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4869921
|2006.12.06 15:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3291
|2006.12.06 16:14
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4870212
|2006.12.06 15:17
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 16:14
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4873546
|2006.12.06 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3280
|0.0000
|1.3300
|2006.12.06 17:04
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4881937
|2006.12.06 23:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3262
|2006.12.07 12:45
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-5.00
|4883030
|2006.12.07 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3309
|2006.12.07 07:02
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4883163
|2006.12.07 02:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3271
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4887145
|2006.12.07 06:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4887392
|2006.12.07 06:59
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4898895
|2006.12.07 14:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3286
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4899169
|2006.12.07 14:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3295
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4899590
|2006.12.07 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3319
|2006.12.07 15:36
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|4900641
|2006.12.07 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|0.0000
|1.3310
|2006.12.07 15:36
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4901310
|2006.12.07 15:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3305
|0.0000
|1.3285
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4901704
|2006.12.07 15:36
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3314
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4903138
|2006.12.07 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|0.0000
|1.3320
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4903466
|2006.12.07 15:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3292
|0.0000
|1.3312
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4904560
|2006.12.07 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3271
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4904728
|2006.12.07 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3302
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4905761
|2006.12.07 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4906307
|2006.12.07 16:21
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.39
|1 536.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 546.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 546.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 130.88
|Equity:
|7 130.88
|Free Margin:
|7 130.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 576.78
|Gross Loss:
|30.39
|Total Net Profit:
|1 546.39
|Profit Factor:
|51.88
|Expected Payoff:
|40.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.00 (0.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.12% (8.00)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (86.84%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (13.16%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|164.91
|loss trade:
|-8.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.78
|loss trade:
|-6.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (393.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|393.78 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1