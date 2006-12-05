FXDD

Account: 478751 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48275182006.12.05 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.33150.00001.32952006.12.05 16:031.33200.000.000.00-5.00
48276572006.12.05 14:03sell0.20eurusd1.33230.00001.33032006.12.05 16:031.33200.000.000.006.00
48283342006.12.05 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.33260.00001.33462006.12.05 15:301.33460.000.000.0020.00
48286772006.12.05 15:09sell0.40eurusd1.33320.00001.33122006.12.05 16:031.33190.000.000.0052.00
48293352006.12.05 15:27sell0.80eurusd1.33400.00001.33202006.12.05 16:031.33200.000.000.00160.00
48332392006.12.05 16:04sell0.10eurusd1.33180.00001.32982006.12.05 17:001.33180.000.000.000.00
48341202006.12.05 16:16sell0.20eurusd1.33270.00001.33072006.12.05 17:001.33160.000.000.0022.00
48353412006.12.05 16:38sell0.40eurusd1.33360.00001.33162006.12.05 17:001.33160.000.000.0080.00
48375472006.12.05 17:06sell0.10eurusd1.33220.00001.33022006.12.05 17:121.33020.000.000.0020.00
48384392006.12.05 17:13sell0.10eurusd1.32960.00001.32762006.12.06 10:171.33030.000.000.61-7.00
48387872006.12.05 17:16sell0.20eurusd1.33060.00001.32862006.12.06 10:171.33020.000.001.238.00
48416592006.12.05 18:10sell0.40eurusd1.33150.00001.32952006.12.06 10:171.33040.000.002.4644.00
48426392006.12.05 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.33230.00001.33432006.12.06 08:261.33350.000.00-0.8212.00
48426902006.12.05 18:31sell0.80eurusd1.33230.00001.33032006.12.06 10:171.33030.000.004.91160.00
48469852006.12.06 00:11buy0.20eurusd1.33150.00001.33352006.12.06 08:261.33350.000.000.0040.00
48682182006.12.06 13:58buy0.10eurusd1.32880.00001.33082006.12.06 16:151.32800.000.000.00-8.00
48689502006.12.06 14:44sell0.10eurusd1.32810.00001.32612006.12.06 15:171.32610.000.000.0020.00
48690552006.12.06 14:48buy0.20eurusd1.32790.00001.32992006.12.06 16:151.32810.000.000.004.00
48699212006.12.06 15:15buy0.40eurusd1.32710.00001.32912006.12.06 16:141.32820.000.000.0044.00
48702122006.12.06 15:17buy0.80eurusd1.32620.00001.32822006.12.06 16:141.32820.000.000.00160.00
48735462006.12.06 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.32800.00001.33002006.12.06 17:041.33000.000.000.0020.00
48819372006.12.06 23:52sell0.10eurusd1.32820.00001.32622006.12.07 12:451.32870.000.002.00-5.00
48830302006.12.07 01:55buy0.10eurusd1.32890.00001.33092006.12.07 07:021.33090.000.000.0020.00
48831632006.12.07 02:05sell0.20eurusd1.32910.00001.32712006.12.07 12:441.32890.000.000.004.00
48871452006.12.07 06:57sell0.40eurusd1.32990.00001.32792006.12.07 12:441.32880.000.000.0044.00
48873922006.12.07 06:59sell0.80eurusd1.33080.00001.32882006.12.07 12:441.32880.000.000.00160.00
48988952006.12.07 14:43sell0.10eurusd1.32860.00001.32662006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.00-8.00
48991692006.12.07 14:49sell0.20eurusd1.32950.00001.32752006.12.07 15:421.32930.000.000.004.00
48995902006.12.07 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.32990.00001.33192006.12.07 15:361.33120.000.000.0013.00
49006412006.12.07 15:30buy0.20eurusd1.32900.00001.33102006.12.07 15:361.33100.000.000.0040.00
49013102006.12.07 15:36sell0.40eurusd1.33050.00001.32852006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.0044.00
49017042006.12.07 15:36sell0.80eurusd1.33140.00001.32942006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.00160.00
49031382006.12.07 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.33000.00001.33202006.12.07 16:171.33030.000.000.003.00
49034662006.12.07 15:42buy0.20eurusd1.32920.00001.33122006.12.07 16:171.33020.000.000.0020.00
49045602006.12.07 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.32910.00001.32712006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.003.00
49047282006.12.07 16:00buy0.40eurusd1.32820.00001.33022006.12.07 16:171.33020.000.000.0080.00
49057612006.12.07 16:16sell0.20eurusd1.32990.00001.32792006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.0022.00
49063072006.12.07 16:21sell0.40eurusd1.33080.00001.32882006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.0080.00
  0.00 0.00 10.39 1 536.00
Closed P/L: 1 546.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 546.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 130.88 Equity: 7 130.88 Free Margin: 7 130.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 576.78 Gross Loss: 30.39 Total Net Profit: 1 546.39
Profit Factor: 51.88 Expected Payoff: 40.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 8.00 (0.12%) Relative Drawdown: 0.12% (8.00)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 24 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (86.84%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (13.16%)
Largest profit trade: 164.91 loss trade: -8.00
Average profit trade: 47.78 loss trade: -6.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (393.78) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 393.78 (9) consecutive loss (count): -8.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1