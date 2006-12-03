FXDD

Account: 478359 Name: Wackena Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 22:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47708592006.12.03 16:18balanceDeposit3 000.00
47718752006.12.04 00:30buy0.20usdjpy115.41115.75115.912006.12.04 06:18115.750.000.000.0058.75
47734772006.12.04 01:05buy0.10usdchf1.19111.19211.19612006.12.04 02:581.19210.000.000.008.39
47734812006.12.04 01:05sell0.10gbpusd1.98261.98151.97762006.12.04 02:221.98150.000.000.0011.00
47734832006.12.04 01:05buy0.30gbpusd1.98301.95301.98602006.12.04 10:211.97390.000.000.00-273.00
47734902006.12.04 01:05sell0.10eurusd1.33571.33461.33072006.12.04 02:151.33460.000.000.0011.00
47734912006.12.04 01:05buy0.30eurusd1.33591.30591.33892006.12.04 06:181.33160.000.000.00-129.00
47867532006.12.04 10:07buy0.10gbpusd1.97671.97881.98172006.12.04 11:011.97880.000.000.0021.00
47867542006.12.04 10:07sell0.30gbpusd1.97631.97521.97332006.12.04 10:131.97520.000.000.0033.00
47919082006.12.04 12:05sell0.10usdchf1.19821.19711.19322006.12.04 13:011.19710.000.000.009.19
47919102006.12.04 12:05buy0.30usdchf1.19851.16851.20152006.12.08 18:531.20150.000.0015.9274.91
47938242006.12.04 13:09sell0.10eurusd1.33181.33071.32682006.12.04 16:061.33070.000.000.0011.00
47938252006.12.04 13:09buy0.30eurusd1.33201.33311.33502006.12.05 03:231.33310.000.00-2.4833.00
47942112006.12.04 13:26buy0.10usdjpy115.51115.62116.012006.12.04 15:53115.620.000.000.009.51
47967282006.12.04 15:19buy0.10gbpusd1.97601.97941.98102006.12.04 18:091.97940.000.000.0034.00
48002352006.12.04 17:00buy0.10usdjpy115.47112.47115.972006.12.08 18:49115.970.000.007.8243.11
48029082006.12.04 18:25sell0.10gbpusd1.97851.97741.97352006.12.05 06:361.97740.000.000.0411.00
48029102006.12.04 18:25buy0.30gbpusd1.97881.98091.98182006.12.05 00:031.98090.000.00-0.7563.00
48179362006.12.05 09:55buy0.10eurusd1.33141.30141.33642006.12.08 17:021.33640.000.00-3.9750.00
48250802006.12.05 12:36sell0.10gbpusd1.97801.97701.97302006.12.05 13:021.97700.000.000.0010.00
48292412006.12.05 15:25sell0.10eurusd1.33361.33241.32862006.12.05 16:051.33240.000.000.0012.00
48292422006.12.05 15:25buy0.30eurusd1.33381.33491.33682006.12.05 15:421.33490.000.000.0033.00
48315872006.12.05 15:45sell0.10gbpusd1.97851.97631.97352006.12.05 15:511.97630.000.000.0022.00
48438842006.12.05 19:08sell0.10eurusd1.33281.33181.32782006.12.06 10:051.33180.000.000.6110.00
48438882006.12.05 19:08buy0.30eurusd1.33301.33401.33602006.12.08 16:201.33400.000.00-11.9230.00
48572822006.12.06 09:52buy0.30usdjpy114.76114.87115.062006.12.06 11:19114.870.000.000.0028.73
48618192006.12.06 11:19sell0.10usdchf1.19541.19441.19042006.12.06 17:081.19440.000.000.008.37
48618212006.12.06 11:19buy0.30usdchf1.19571.19801.19872006.12.06 11:411.19800.000.000.0057.60
48713492006.12.06 15:35buy0.20eurusd1.32651.32751.33152006.12.06 16:201.32750.000.000.0020.00
48713512006.12.06 15:35sell0.60eurusd1.32631.35631.32332006.12.08 18:541.32330.000.0015.66180.00
48751262006.12.06 17:05sell0.30eurusd1.33041.32941.32542006.12.06 23:181.32940.000.000.0030.00
48751282006.12.06 17:05buy0.90eurusd1.33061.33161.33362006.12.07 10:101.33160.000.00-20.9590.00
48964072006.12.07 13:07sell0.10usdchf1.19531.19291.19032006.12.07 15:381.19290.000.000.0020.12
48964082006.12.07 13:07buy0.30usdchf1.19571.19671.19872006.12.08 09:441.19670.000.002.5925.07
49052702006.12.07 16:05sell0.20usdjpy115.14115.04114.642006.12.08 16:16115.040.000.00-2.9317.39
49052712006.12.07 16:05buy0.60usdjpy115.17115.28115.472006.12.08 01:51115.280.000.007.7057.25
49228822006.12.08 12:16sell0.30usdjpy115.63115.47115.132006.12.08 15:53115.130.000.000.00130.29
49228832006.12.08 12:16buy0.90usdjpy115.66115.77115.962006.12.08 18:44115.770.000.000.0085.51
49482522006.12.08 19:06sell0.20usdchf1.20361.20251.19862006.12.08 19:521.20250.000.000.0018.30
49491262006.12.08 19:20sell0.60gbpusd1.95701.98701.95402006.12.08 20:571.95400.000.000.00180.00
  0.00 0.00 7.34 1 145.49
Closed P/L: 1 152.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48365482006.12.05 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97451.94451.9795 1.95280.000.00-1.10-217.00
48572812006.12.06 09:52sell0.10usdjpy114.74117.74114.24 116.450.000.00-5.74-146.84
49479252006.12.08 19:03sell0.20usdjpy116.28119.28115.78 116.450.000.000.00-29.20
49479282006.12.08 19:03buy0.60usdjpy116.31113.31116.61 116.420.000.000.0056.69
49482092006.12.08 19:05buy0.20eurusd1.32191.29191.3269 1.32010.000.000.00-36.00
49491252006.12.08 19:20buy0.20gbpusd1.95731.92731.9623 1.95280.000.000.00-90.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.84 -462.35
 Floating P/L: -469.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 152.83 Floating P/L: -469.19 Margin: 1 153.29
Balance: 4 152.83 Equity: 3 683.64 Free Margin: 2 530.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 554.83 Gross Loss: 402.00 Total Net Profit: 1 152.83
Profit Factor: 3.87 Expected Payoff: 29.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 279.86 Maximal Drawdown (%): 369.00 (11.95%)  
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (90.48%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (94.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (5.13%)
Largest profit trade: 195.66 loss trade: -273.00
Average profit trade: 42.02 loss trade: -201.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 32 (1 432.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-273.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 432.69 (32) consecutive loss (count): -273.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1