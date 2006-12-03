|Account: 478359
|Name: Wackena
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 22:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4770859
|2006.12.03 16:18
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|4771875
|2006.12.04 00:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.41
|115.75
|115.91
|2006.12.04 06:18
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.75
|4773477
|2006.12.04 01:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1911
|1.1921
|1.1961
|2006.12.04 02:58
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|4773481
|2006.12.04 01:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9826
|1.9815
|1.9776
|2006.12.04 02:22
|1.9815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|4773483
|2006.12.04 01:05
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9830
|1.9530
|1.9860
|2006.12.04 10:21
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.00
|4773490
|2006.12.04 01:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3346
|1.3307
|2006.12.04 02:15
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|4773491
|2006.12.04 01:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3059
|1.3389
|2006.12.04 06:18
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-129.00
|4786753
|2006.12.04 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9788
|1.9817
|2006.12.04 11:01
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|4786754
|2006.12.04 10:07
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9763
|1.9752
|1.9733
|2006.12.04 10:13
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|4791908
|2006.12.04 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1982
|1.1971
|1.1932
|2006.12.04 13:01
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.19
|4791910
|2006.12.04 12:05
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1985
|1.1685
|1.2015
|2006.12.08 18:53
|1.2015
|0.00
|0.00
|15.92
|74.91
|4793824
|2006.12.04 13:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3307
|1.3268
|2006.12.04 16:06
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|4793825
|2006.12.04 13:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3331
|1.3350
|2006.12.05 03:23
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.48
|33.00
|4794211
|2006.12.04 13:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.51
|115.62
|116.01
|2006.12.04 15:53
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.51
|4796728
|2006.12.04 15:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9794
|1.9810
|2006.12.04 18:09
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|4800235
|2006.12.04 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.47
|112.47
|115.97
|2006.12.08 18:49
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|7.82
|43.11
|4802908
|2006.12.04 18:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9774
|1.9735
|2006.12.05 06:36
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|11.00
|4802910
|2006.12.04 18:25
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9788
|1.9809
|1.9818
|2006.12.05 00:03
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|63.00
|4817936
|2006.12.05 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3014
|1.3364
|2006.12.08 17:02
|1.3364
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|50.00
|4825080
|2006.12.05 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9770
|1.9730
|2006.12.05 13:02
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4829241
|2006.12.05 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3336
|1.3324
|1.3286
|2006.12.05 16:05
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4829242
|2006.12.05 15:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.3349
|1.3368
|2006.12.05 15:42
|1.3349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|4831587
|2006.12.05 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9763
|1.9735
|2006.12.05 15:51
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4843884
|2006.12.05 19:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3318
|1.3278
|2006.12.06 10:05
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|10.00
|4843888
|2006.12.05 19:08
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3340
|1.3360
|2006.12.08 16:20
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.92
|30.00
|4857282
|2006.12.06 09:52
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.76
|114.87
|115.06
|2006.12.06 11:19
|114.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.73
|4861819
|2006.12.06 11:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.1944
|1.1904
|2006.12.06 17:08
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.37
|4861821
|2006.12.06 11:19
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1957
|1.1980
|1.1987
|2006.12.06 11:41
|1.1980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.60
|4871349
|2006.12.06 15:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3265
|1.3275
|1.3315
|2006.12.06 16:20
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4871351
|2006.12.06 15:35
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3263
|1.3563
|1.3233
|2006.12.08 18:54
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|15.66
|180.00
|4875126
|2006.12.06 17:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3294
|1.3254
|2006.12.06 23:18
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4875128
|2006.12.06 17:05
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3316
|1.3336
|2006.12.07 10:10
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.95
|90.00
|4896407
|2006.12.07 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1929
|1.1903
|2006.12.07 15:38
|1.1929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.12
|4896408
|2006.12.07 13:07
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1957
|1.1967
|1.1987
|2006.12.08 09:44
|1.1967
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|25.07
|4905270
|2006.12.07 16:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.14
|115.04
|114.64
|2006.12.08 16:16
|115.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|17.39
|4905271
|2006.12.07 16:05
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.17
|115.28
|115.47
|2006.12.08 01:51
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|57.25
|4922882
|2006.12.08 12:16
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.63
|115.47
|115.13
|2006.12.08 15:53
|115.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.29
|4922883
|2006.12.08 12:16
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|115.66
|115.77
|115.96
|2006.12.08 18:44
|115.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.51
|4948252
|2006.12.08 19:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2036
|1.2025
|1.1986
|2006.12.08 19:52
|1.2025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.30
|4949126
|2006.12.08 19:20
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9870
|1.9540
|2006.12.08 20:57
|1.9540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.34
|1 145.49
|Closed P/L:
|1 152.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4836548
|2006.12.05 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9445
|1.9795
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-217.00
|4857281
|2006.12.06 09:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.74
|117.74
|114.24
|116.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.74
|-146.84
|4947925
|2006.12.08 19:03
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.28
|119.28
|115.78
|116.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.20
|4947928
|2006.12.08 19:03
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.31
|113.31
|116.61
|116.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.69
|4948209
|2006.12.08 19:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3219
|1.2919
|1.3269
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|4949125
|2006.12.08 19:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|1.9273
|1.9623
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.84
|-462.35
|Floating P/L:
|-469.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 152.83
|Floating P/L:
|-469.19
|Margin:
|1 153.29
|Balance:
|4 152.83
|Equity:
|3 683.64
|Free Margin:
|2 530.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 554.83
|Gross Loss:
|402.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 152.83
|Profit Factor:
|3.87
|Expected Payoff:
|29.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|279.86
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|369.00 (11.95%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (90.48%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (94.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|195.66
|loss trade:
|-273.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.02
|loss trade:
|-201.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|32 (1 432.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-273.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 432.69 (32)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-273.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1