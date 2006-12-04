Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 42121 Name: Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 16:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71313872006.12.04 14:09sell0.20usdjpy115.430.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0017.34
71314152006.12.04 14:10buy0.20gbpusd1.97930.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.00-4.00
71314202006.12.04 14:11buy0.20eurusd1.33190.00001.33292006.12.04 18:051.33290.000.000.0020.00
71314422006.12.04 14:11sell0.20usdchf1.19620.00001.19522006.12.04 17:461.19520.000.000.0016.73
71328292006.12.04 15:20buy0.50usdjpy115.690.00115.752006.12.04 15:32115.700.000.000.004.32
71328362006.12.04 15:21sell0.50gbpusd1.97570.00001.97522006.12.04 15:301.97520.000.000.0025.00
71336282006.12.04 15:35sell1.00eurusd1.32910.00001.32872006.12.04 15:581.33050.000.000.00-140.00
71342712006.12.04 15:58buy1.00gbpusd1.97590.00000.00002006.12.04 15:581.97530.000.000.00-60.00
71342802006.12.04 15:59buy0.20gbpusd1.97570.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.0068.00
71342912006.12.04 15:59sell0.20usdjpy115.620.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0050.29
71343272006.12.04 16:02buy0.20eurusd1.33030.00001.33292006.12.04 18:051.33290.000.000.0052.00
71343452006.12.04 16:02sell0.20usdchf1.19740.00001.19522006.12.04 17:461.19520.000.000.0036.81
71348132006.12.04 16:20buy0.20gbpusd1.97670.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97920.000.000.0050.00
71358292006.12.04 16:55sell0.20usdjpy115.420.00115.332006.12.04 18:33115.330.000.000.0015.61
71371012006.12.04 17:44buy0.20gbpusd1.97800.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97920.000.000.0024.00
71375932006.12.04 17:52buy0.20gbpusd1.97910.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.000.00
71396552006.12.04 18:43buy0.50gbpusd1.97960.00001.98032006.12.04 18:471.97910.000.000.00-25.00
71487332006.12.05 09:11sell0.30usdchf1.19340.00000.00002006.12.05 13:411.19320.000.000.005.03
71487352006.12.05 09:11buy0.30eurusd1.33410.00001.33482006.12.05 15:311.33480.000.000.0021.00
71487552006.12.05 09:12buy0.30gbpusd1.97870.00001.97932006.12.05 15:311.97930.000.000.0018.00
71502152006.12.05 09:40sell0.30eurusd1.33130.00001.33082006.12.05 11:281.33080.000.000.0015.00
71502202006.12.05 09:40buy0.30usdchf1.19560.00001.19582006.12.05 11:281.19580.000.000.005.02
71564562006.12.05 12:35buy0.30gbpusd1.97870.00001.97932006.12.05 15:311.97930.000.000.0018.00
71564702006.12.05 12:35sell0.30usdchf1.19380.00000.00002006.12.05 13:411.19310.000.000.0017.60
71581642006.12.05 13:42buy0.30eurusd1.33270.00001.33482006.12.05 15:311.33440.000.000.0051.00
71598982006.12.05 15:12buy0.30eurusd1.33360.00001.33482006.12.05 15:311.33480.000.000.0036.00
71958062006.12.06 15:40sell0.50eurusd1.32550.00001.32462006.12.08 15:301.32460.000.0013.0045.00
71958262006.12.06 15:41buy0.50usdchf1.19860.00001.19942006.12.08 15:301.19940.000.0020.7333.35
71958612006.12.06 15:42sell0.50gbpusd1.96280.00001.96192006.12.07 18:461.96190.000.001.8045.00
71963072006.12.06 15:52sell0.50gbpusd1.96450.00001.96192006.12.07 18:181.96360.000.001.8045.00
72205812006.12.07 14:08sell0.10gbpusd1.96520.00001.96192006.12.07 18:461.96190.000.000.0033.00
72257322006.12.07 16:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96250.00001.96192006.12.07 18:461.96190.000.000.006.00
72391602006.12.08 09:43sell0.50eurusd1.32710.00001.32462006.12.08 15:311.32460.000.000.00125.00
72391832006.12.08 09:43buy0.50usdchf1.19760.00001.19942006.12.08 15:301.19940.000.000.0075.04
72410282006.12.08 11:17sell0.10eurusd1.32900.00001.32462006.12.08 13:231.32760.000.000.0014.00
72410582006.12.08 11:18buy0.10usdchf1.19580.00001.19942006.12.08 13:241.19760.000.000.0015.03
72438992006.12.08 12:59buy0.10usdchf1.19730.00001.19932006.12.08 15:301.19930.000.000.0016.68
72439162006.12.08 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.32760.00001.32482006.12.08 15:311.32480.000.000.0028.00
72446402006.12.08 13:22sell0.30eurusd1.32710.00001.32502006.12.08 15:311.32500.000.000.0063.00
  0.00 0.00 37.33 881.85
Closed P/L: 919.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 919.18 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 811.47 Equity: 2 811.47 Free Margin: 2 811.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 148.18 Gross Loss: 229.00 Total Net Profit: 919.18
Profit Factor: 5.01 Expected Payoff: 23.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 170.68 Maximal Drawdown: 200.00 (10.41%) Relative Drawdown: 10.41% (200.00)
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 19 (94.74%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (85.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (89.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (10.26%)
Largest profit trade: 125.00 loss trade: -140.00
Average profit trade: 32.81 loss trade: -57.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (768.08) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-200.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 768.08 (22) consecutive loss (count): -200.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1