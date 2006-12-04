Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 42121
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 16:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7131387
|2006.12.04 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.43
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.34
|7131415
|2006.12.04 14:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|7131420
|2006.12.04 14:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3319
|0.0000
|1.3329
|2006.12.04 18:05
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7131442
|2006.12.04 14:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1962
|0.0000
|1.1952
|2006.12.04 17:46
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.73
|7132829
|2006.12.04 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.69
|0.00
|115.75
|2006.12.04 15:32
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|7132836
|2006.12.04 15:21
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9752
|2006.12.04 15:30
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|7133628
|2006.12.04 15:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3287
|2006.12.04 15:58
|1.3305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|7134271
|2006.12.04 15:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.04 15:58
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|7134280
|2006.12.04 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|7134291
|2006.12.04 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.62
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.29
|7134327
|2006.12.04 16:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3303
|0.0000
|1.3329
|2006.12.04 18:05
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|7134345
|2006.12.04 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1974
|0.0000
|1.1952
|2006.12.04 17:46
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.81
|7134813
|2006.12.04 16:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7135829
|2006.12.04 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.42
|0.00
|115.33
|2006.12.04 18:33
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.61
|7137101
|2006.12.04 17:44
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|7137593
|2006.12.04 17:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7139655
|2006.12.04 18:43
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2006.12.04 18:47
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|7148733
|2006.12.05 09:11
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1934
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.05 13:41
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|7148735
|2006.12.05 09:11
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3341
|0.0000
|1.3348
|2006.12.05 15:31
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|7148755
|2006.12.05 09:12
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|0.0000
|1.9793
|2006.12.05 15:31
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|7150215
|2006.12.05 09:40
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|1.3308
|2006.12.05 11:28
|1.3308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7150220
|2006.12.05 09:40
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1956
|0.0000
|1.1958
|2006.12.05 11:28
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|7156456
|2006.12.05 12:35
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|0.0000
|1.9793
|2006.12.05 15:31
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|7156470
|2006.12.05 12:35
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.05 13:41
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.60
|7158164
|2006.12.05 13:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3348
|2006.12.05 15:31
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|7159898
|2006.12.05 15:12
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3336
|0.0000
|1.3348
|2006.12.05 15:31
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|7195806
|2006.12.06 15:40
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3246
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|45.00
|7195826
|2006.12.06 15:41
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1986
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|20.73
|33.35
|7195861
|2006.12.06 15:42
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.07 18:46
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|45.00
|7196307
|2006.12.06 15:52
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.07 18:18
|1.9636
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|45.00
|7220581
|2006.12.07 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.07 18:46
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|7225732
|2006.12.07 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.07 18:46
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|7239160
|2006.12.08 09:43
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3246
|2006.12.08 15:31
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|7239183
|2006.12.08 09:43
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1976
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.04
|7241028
|2006.12.08 11:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3290
|0.0000
|1.3246
|2006.12.08 13:23
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|7241058
|2006.12.08 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1958
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.08 13:24
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.03
|7243899
|2006.12.08 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1973
|0.0000
|1.1993
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.1993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.68
|7243916
|2006.12.08 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3276
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.08 15:31
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|7244640
|2006.12.08 13:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3250
|2006.12.08 15:31
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|37.33
|881.85
|Closed P/L:
|919.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|919.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 811.47
|Equity:
|2 811.47
|Free Margin:
|2 811.47
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 148.18
|Gross Loss:
|229.00
|Total Net Profit:
|919.18
|Profit Factor:
|5.01
|Expected Payoff:
|23.57
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|170.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.00 (10.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.41% (200.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (94.74%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (85.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (89.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (10.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|125.00
|loss trade:
|-140.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.81
|loss trade:
|-57.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|22 (768.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-200.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|768.08 (22)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1