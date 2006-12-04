FXDD

Account: 478576 Name: Wackena Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 22:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47770792006.12.04 03:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
47771002006.12.04 03:41buy0.10usdjpy115.51114.00115.712006.12.04 06:06115.710.000.000.0017.28
47771012006.12.04 03:41sell0.10eurusd1.33281.34791.33082006.12.04 09:511.33080.000.000.0020.00
47771042006.12.04 03:41buy0.10usdchf1.19391.17881.19592006.12.04 09:501.19590.000.000.0016.72
47771052006.12.04 03:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97921.99431.97722006.12.04 06:081.97720.000.000.0020.00
47793422006.12.04 06:06buy0.10usdjpy115.76114.25115.962006.12.04 15:19115.650.000.000.00-9.51
47795202006.12.04 06:08sell0.10gbpusd1.97691.99201.97492006.12.04 08:131.97940.000.000.00-25.00
47814812006.12.04 07:29sell0.20gbpusd1.97851.99211.97652006.12.04 08:131.97930.000.000.00-16.00
47815362006.12.04 07:30buy0.20usdjpy115.61114.25115.812006.12.04 15:19115.660.000.000.008.65
47817782006.12.04 07:32sell0.40gbpusd1.98001.99211.97802006.12.04 08:131.97950.000.000.0020.00
47820902006.12.04 07:37sell0.80gbpusd1.98151.99211.97952006.12.04 08:121.97950.000.000.00160.00
47828722006.12.04 08:13sell0.10gbpusd1.97901.99411.97702006.12.04 09:511.97700.000.000.0020.00
47861952006.12.04 09:59buy0.10usdchf1.19611.18101.19812006.12.04 10:281.19810.000.000.0016.69
47867182006.12.04 10:07sell0.10gbpusd1.97681.99191.97482006.12.04 10:081.97480.000.000.0020.00
47867202006.12.04 10:07sell0.10eurusd1.33051.34561.32852006.12.04 10:281.32850.000.000.0020.00
47885202006.12.04 10:31sell0.10gbpusd1.97331.98841.97132006.12.04 11:561.97630.000.000.00-30.00
47890032006.12.04 10:41sell0.20gbpusd1.97541.98901.97342006.12.04 11:561.97620.000.000.00-16.00
47890092006.12.04 10:41sell0.10eurusd1.32981.34491.32782006.12.04 15:321.32940.000.000.004.00
47899672006.12.04 11:01buy0.10usdchf1.19531.18021.19732006.12.04 11:111.19730.000.000.0016.70
47906392006.12.04 11:17sell0.40gbpusd1.97831.99041.97632006.12.04 11:561.97630.000.000.0080.00
47906412006.12.04 11:17buy0.10usdchf1.19641.18131.19842006.12.04 11:571.19840.000.000.0016.69
47914872006.12.04 11:56sell0.10gbpusd1.97591.99101.97392006.12.04 14:551.97680.000.000.00-9.00
47915112006.12.04 11:57buy0.10usdchf1.19871.18361.20072006.12.05 11:351.19610.000.000.86-21.74
47923252006.12.04 12:21sell0.20gbpusd1.97741.99101.97542006.12.04 14:551.97690.000.000.0010.00
47929112006.12.04 12:39buy0.20usdchf1.19721.18361.19922006.12.05 11:351.19610.000.001.73-18.39
47931902006.12.04 12:48sell0.40gbpusd1.97891.99101.97692006.12.04 14:551.97690.000.000.0080.00
47932242006.12.04 12:48sell0.20eurusd1.33141.34501.32942006.12.04 15:321.32940.000.000.0040.00
47950662006.12.04 14:09buy0.40usdjpy115.46114.25115.662006.12.04 15:19115.660.000.000.0069.17
47960162006.12.04 14:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97641.99151.97442006.12.04 15:311.97440.000.000.0020.00
47972762006.12.04 15:31sell0.10gbpusd1.97411.98921.97212006.12.05 05:171.97650.000.000.04-24.00
47974192006.12.04 15:33sell0.10eurusd1.32911.34421.32712006.12.05 09:361.33170.000.000.62-26.00
47974792006.12.04 15:33buy0.10usdjpy115.77114.26115.972006.12.05 18:04115.150.000.001.28-53.84
47980442006.12.04 15:56sell0.20gbpusd1.97561.98921.97362006.12.05 05:171.97660.000.000.08-20.00
47983352006.12.04 16:04buy0.20usdjpy115.61114.25115.812006.12.05 18:04115.160.000.002.57-78.15
47984182006.12.04 16:06sell0.20eurusd1.33061.34421.32862006.12.05 09:361.33160.000.001.23-20.00
48001192006.12.04 16:54buy0.40usdjpy115.46114.25115.662006.12.05 18:04115.170.000.005.14-100.72
48011042006.12.04 17:43sell0.40gbpusd1.97711.98921.97512006.12.05 05:161.97670.000.000.1616.00
48011282006.12.04 17:43buy0.40usdchf1.19571.18361.19772006.12.05 11:351.19620.000.003.4616.72
48014562006.12.04 17:46sell0.80gbpusd1.97871.98931.97672006.12.05 05:161.97670.000.000.32160.00
48014702006.12.04 17:46sell0.40eurusd1.33221.34431.33022006.12.05 09:361.33150.000.002.4628.00
48031162006.12.04 18:32buy0.80usdchf1.19421.18361.19622006.12.05 11:341.19620.000.006.91133.76
48061892006.12.04 22:36buy0.80usdjpy115.30114.24115.502006.12.05 18:04115.160.000.0010.27-97.26
48071102006.12.04 23:48sell0.80eurusd1.33371.34431.33172006.12.05 09:351.33170.000.004.92160.00
48127042006.12.05 05:17sell0.10gbpusd1.97621.99131.97422006.12.05 10:081.97600.000.000.002.00
48136472006.12.05 07:03sell0.20gbpusd1.97771.99131.97572006.12.05 09:591.97570.000.000.0040.00
48159742006.12.05 09:19buy1.60usdjpy115.14114.23115.342006.12.05 18:03115.170.000.000.0041.68
48169082006.12.05 09:36sell0.10eurusd1.33161.34671.32962006.12.05 16:031.33210.000.000.00-5.00
48170952006.12.05 09:41buy3.20usdjpy114.98114.22115.182006.12.05 18:03115.180.000.000.00555.65
48183922006.12.05 10:08sell0.10gbpusd1.97591.99101.97392006.12.05 10:201.97390.000.000.0020.00
48189572006.12.05 10:22sell0.10gbpusd1.97421.98931.97222006.12.05 11:591.97370.000.000.005.00
48192492006.12.05 10:31sell0.20gbpusd1.97581.98941.97382006.12.05 11:591.97380.000.000.0040.00
48222792006.12.05 11:36buy0.10usdchf1.19641.18131.19842006.12.05 17:131.19380.000.000.00-21.78
48230862006.12.05 11:59sell0.10gbpusd1.97361.98871.97162006.12.05 14:001.97480.000.000.00-12.00
48232972006.12.05 12:02sell0.20gbpusd1.97511.98871.97312006.12.05 14:001.97460.000.000.0010.00
48239272006.12.05 12:12sell0.40gbpusd1.97671.98881.97472006.12.05 14:001.97470.000.000.0080.00
48242872006.12.05 12:18buy0.20usdchf1.19481.18121.19682006.12.05 17:131.19380.000.000.00-16.75
48275272006.12.05 14:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97431.98941.97232006.12.05 17:001.97400.000.000.003.00
48275572006.12.05 14:01buy0.40usdchf1.19331.18121.19532006.12.05 17:131.19370.000.000.0013.40
48277202006.12.05 14:05sell0.20gbpusd1.97581.98941.97382006.12.05 17:001.97380.000.000.0040.00
48317462006.12.05 15:47sell0.20eurusd1.33421.34781.33222006.12.05 16:031.33220.000.000.0040.00
48319442006.12.05 15:48buy0.80usdchf1.19171.18111.19372006.12.05 17:131.19370.000.000.00134.04
48331802006.12.05 16:03buy0.10eurusd1.33191.31681.33392006.12.05 16:511.33390.000.000.0020.00
48364852006.12.05 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.33271.31761.33472006.12.05 17:041.33280.000.000.001.00
48369302006.12.05 17:01buy0.20eurusd1.33101.31741.33302006.12.05 17:041.33300.000.000.0040.00
48370112006.12.05 17:01buy0.10gbpusd1.97291.95781.97492006.12.05 17:041.97490.000.000.0020.00
48373942006.12.05 17:04buy0.10gbpusd1.97541.96031.97742006.12.05 18:151.97210.000.000.00-33.00
48374052006.12.05 17:04buy0.10eurusd1.33331.31821.33532006.12.05 18:101.33180.000.000.00-15.00
48377742006.12.05 17:09buy0.20eurusd1.33171.31811.33372006.12.05 18:101.33180.000.000.002.00
48378092006.12.05 17:10buy0.20gbpusd1.97391.96031.97592006.12.05 18:151.97220.000.000.00-34.00
48379522006.12.05 17:11buy0.40gbpusd1.97231.96021.97432006.12.05 18:151.97210.000.000.00-8.00
48383102006.12.05 17:12buy0.40eurusd1.32981.31771.33182006.12.05 18:101.33180.000.000.0080.00
48385532006.12.05 17:13buy0.80gbpusd1.97011.95951.97212006.12.05 18:151.97210.000.000.00160.00
48385582006.12.05 17:13sell0.10usdchf1.19361.20871.19162006.12.05 17:531.19300.000.000.005.03
48398002006.12.05 17:30sell0.20usdchf1.19511.20871.19312006.12.05 17:531.19310.000.000.0033.53
48408642006.12.05 17:54sell0.10usdchf1.19281.20791.19082006.12.05 19:121.19080.000.000.0016.80
48414542006.12.05 18:04buy0.10usdjpy115.17113.66115.372006.12.06 09:28114.730.000.001.28-38.35
48417922006.12.05 18:10sell0.10eurusd1.33171.34681.32972006.12.06 09:571.33130.000.000.614.00
48420692006.12.05 18:16sell0.10gbpusd1.97201.98711.97002006.12.06 09:271.97150.000.000.045.00
48426692006.12.05 18:31sell0.20gbpusd1.97351.98711.97152006.12.06 09:271.97150.000.000.0840.00
48426962006.12.05 18:31buy0.20usdjpy115.02113.66115.222006.12.06 09:28114.740.000.002.57-48.81
48439632006.12.05 19:12sell0.10usdchf1.19061.20121.18862006.12.06 12:471.19630.000.00-1.06-47.65
48447292006.12.05 20:39buy0.40usdjpy114.86114.10115.062006.12.06 09:28114.760.000.005.14-34.86
48464722006.12.05 23:34sell0.20usdchf1.19221.20131.19022006.12.06 12:471.19620.000.00-2.11-66.88
48525322006.12.06 07:00buy0.80usdjpy114.71114.10114.912006.12.06 09:27114.770.000.000.0041.82
48538702006.12.06 08:14sell0.20eurusd1.33331.34241.33132006.12.06 09:571.33130.000.000.0040.00
48546402006.12.06 08:32buy1.60usdjpy114.55114.09114.752006.12.06 09:27114.750.000.000.00278.87
48562202006.12.06 09:27sell0.10gbpusd1.97101.98161.96902006.12.06 11:161.97070.000.000.003.00
48563572006.12.06 09:28sell0.10usdjpy114.72115.78114.522006.12.06 17:04114.970.000.000.00-21.74
48574802006.12.06 09:57buy0.10eurusd1.33121.32061.33322006.12.06 12:561.32810.000.000.00-31.00
48582112006.12.06 10:05sell0.20gbpusd1.97261.98171.97062006.12.06 11:161.97060.000.000.0040.00
48587722006.12.06 10:17sell0.40usdchf1.19371.20131.19172006.12.06 12:471.19630.000.000.00-86.93
48595922006.12.06 10:32buy0.20eurusd1.32961.32051.33162006.12.06 12:561.32830.000.000.00-26.00
48596612006.12.06 10:32sell0.20usdjpy114.87115.78114.672006.12.06 17:04114.980.000.000.00-19.13
48609982006.12.06 11:16sell0.10gbpusd1.97051.98111.96852006.12.06 11:181.96850.000.000.0020.00
48610832006.12.06 11:16sell0.80usdchf1.19521.20131.19322006.12.06 12:461.19650.000.000.00-86.92
48614182006.12.06 11:18buy0.40eurusd1.32771.32011.32972006.12.06 12:551.32820.000.000.0020.00
48615652006.12.06 11:18sell0.10gbpusd1.96791.97851.96592006.12.06 11:301.96650.000.000.0014.00
48621642006.12.06 11:24sell0.20gbpusd1.96941.97851.96742006.12.06 11:301.96740.000.000.0040.00
48625522006.12.06 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96631.97691.96432006.12.06 11:401.96430.000.000.0020.00
48633032006.12.06 11:38sell1.60usdchf1.19671.20131.19472006.12.06 12:461.19650.000.000.0026.74
48637842006.12.06 11:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96401.97461.96202006.12.06 15:151.96520.000.000.00-12.00
48638622006.12.06 11:40buy0.80eurusd1.32621.32011.32822006.12.06 12:551.32820.000.000.00160.00
48639292006.12.06 11:40sell3.20usdchf1.19851.20161.19652006.12.06 12:461.19650.000.000.00534.89
48650272006.12.06 11:51sell0.40usdjpy115.03115.79114.832006.12.06 17:04114.970.000.000.0020.88
48654882006.12.06 11:59sell0.20gbpusd1.96551.97461.96352006.12.06 15:151.96530.000.000.004.00
48663182006.12.06 12:48buy0.10usdchf1.19621.18561.19822006.12.06 15:181.19820.000.000.0016.69
48665842006.12.06 12:56sell0.10eurusd1.32801.33861.32602006.12.06 15:181.32600.000.000.0020.00
48685272006.12.06 14:16sell0.40gbpusd1.96701.97461.96502006.12.06 15:151.96500.000.000.0080.00
48699822006.12.06 15:15sell0.10gbpusd1.96411.97471.96212006.12.06 15:401.96210.000.000.0020.00
48703652006.12.06 15:18sell0.10eurusd1.32581.33641.32382006.12.06 21:281.32850.000.000.00-27.00
48703932006.12.06 15:18buy0.10usdchf1.19841.18781.20042006.12.06 19:491.19420.000.000.00-35.17
48711942006.12.06 15:31sell0.80usdjpy115.18115.79114.982006.12.06 17:04114.980.000.000.00139.15
48715052006.12.06 15:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96181.97241.95982006.12.06 20:481.96690.000.000.00-51.00
48717252006.12.06 15:43sell0.20gbpusd1.96331.97241.96132006.12.06 20:481.96680.000.000.00-70.00
48718902006.12.06 15:44sell0.40gbpusd1.96481.97241.96282006.12.06 20:481.96660.000.000.00-72.00
48728192006.12.06 16:11buy0.20usdchf1.19681.18771.19882006.12.06 19:491.19420.000.000.00-43.54
48728382006.12.06 16:12sell0.20eurusd1.32741.33651.32542006.12.06 21:281.32840.000.000.00-20.00
48737642006.12.06 16:33buy0.40usdchf1.19531.18771.19732006.12.06 19:491.19420.000.000.00-36.84
48744512006.12.06 16:52sell0.40eurusd1.32891.33651.32692006.12.06 21:281.32850.000.000.0016.00
48748172006.12.06 17:04sell0.80gbpusd1.96731.97341.96532006.12.06 20:481.96670.000.000.0048.00
48750292006.12.06 17:05sell0.80eurusd1.33041.33651.32842006.12.06 21:281.32840.000.000.00160.00
48750462006.12.06 17:05buy0.10usdjpy114.95113.89115.152006.12.06 20:40115.150.000.000.0017.37
48752852006.12.06 17:07buy0.80usdchf1.19381.18771.19582006.12.06 19:481.19430.000.000.0033.49
48758182006.12.06 17:22sell1.60gbpusd1.96881.97341.96682006.12.06 20:481.96680.000.000.00320.00
48764512006.12.06 17:39buy1.60usdchf1.19231.18771.19432006.12.06 19:481.19430.000.000.00267.94
  0.00 0.00 48.60 3 458.39
Closed P/L: 3 506.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48793902006.12.06 19:50sell0.10usdchf1.19431.20491.1923 1.19670.000.000.00-20.06
48798702006.12.06 20:40buy0.10usdjpy115.18114.12115.38 115.250.000.000.006.07
48800492006.12.06 20:48buy0.10gbpusd1.96681.95621.9688 1.96520.000.000.00-16.00
48803982006.12.06 21:27sell0.20usdchf1.19581.20491.1938 1.19670.000.000.00-15.04
48804982006.12.06 21:29buy0.10eurusd1.32851.31791.3305 1.32800.000.000.00-5.00
48805392006.12.06 21:31buy0.20gbpusd1.96531.95621.9673 1.96520.000.000.00-2.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -52.03
 Floating P/L: -52.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 506.99 Floating P/L: -52.03 Margin: 1 122.59
Balance: 13 506.99 Equity: 13 454.96 Free Margin: 12 332.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 064.31 Gross Loss: 1 557.32 Total Net Profit: 3 506.99
Profit Factor: 3.25 Expected Payoff: 28.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 310.71 (2.58%) Relative Drawdown: 2.58% (310.71)
 
Total Trades: 124 Short Positions (won %): 75 (69.33%) Long Positions (won %): 49 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 80 (64.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 44 (35.48%)
Largest profit trade: 555.65 loss trade: -95.58
Average profit trade: 63.30 loss trade: -35.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (743.24) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-310.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 743.24 (10) consecutive loss (count): -310.71 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2