|Account: 478576
|Name: Wackena
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 22:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4777079
|2006.12.04 03:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4777100
|2006.12.04 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.51
|114.00
|115.71
|2006.12.04 06:06
|115.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.28
|4777101
|2006.12.04 03:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3479
|1.3308
|2006.12.04 09:51
|1.3308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4777104
|2006.12.04 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1939
|1.1788
|1.1959
|2006.12.04 09:50
|1.1959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.72
|4777105
|2006.12.04 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|1.9943
|1.9772
|2006.12.04 06:08
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4779342
|2006.12.04 06:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.76
|114.25
|115.96
|2006.12.04 15:19
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.51
|4779520
|2006.12.04 06:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9920
|1.9749
|2006.12.04 08:13
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|4781481
|2006.12.04 07:29
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9921
|1.9765
|2006.12.04 08:13
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|4781536
|2006.12.04 07:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.61
|114.25
|115.81
|2006.12.04 15:19
|115.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.65
|4781778
|2006.12.04 07:32
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|1.9921
|1.9780
|2006.12.04 08:13
|1.9795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4782090
|2006.12.04 07:37
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9921
|1.9795
|2006.12.04 08:12
|1.9795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4782872
|2006.12.04 08:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9941
|1.9770
|2006.12.04 09:51
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4786195
|2006.12.04 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1961
|1.1810
|1.1981
|2006.12.04 10:28
|1.1981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.69
|4786718
|2006.12.04 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9768
|1.9919
|1.9748
|2006.12.04 10:08
|1.9748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4786720
|2006.12.04 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3305
|1.3456
|1.3285
|2006.12.04 10:28
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4788520
|2006.12.04 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9884
|1.9713
|2006.12.04 11:56
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4789003
|2006.12.04 10:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9754
|1.9890
|1.9734
|2006.12.04 11:56
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|4789009
|2006.12.04 10:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3449
|1.3278
|2006.12.04 15:32
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4789967
|2006.12.04 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1802
|1.1973
|2006.12.04 11:11
|1.1973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.70
|4790639
|2006.12.04 11:17
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9783
|1.9904
|1.9763
|2006.12.04 11:56
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4790641
|2006.12.04 11:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1964
|1.1813
|1.1984
|2006.12.04 11:57
|1.1984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.69
|4791487
|2006.12.04 11:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|1.9910
|1.9739
|2006.12.04 14:55
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|4791511
|2006.12.04 11:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1987
|1.1836
|1.2007
|2006.12.05 11:35
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-21.74
|4792325
|2006.12.04 12:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|1.9910
|1.9754
|2006.12.04 14:55
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4792911
|2006.12.04 12:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1972
|1.1836
|1.1992
|2006.12.05 11:35
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|-18.39
|4793190
|2006.12.04 12:48
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9910
|1.9769
|2006.12.04 14:55
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4793224
|2006.12.04 12:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3450
|1.3294
|2006.12.04 15:32
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4795066
|2006.12.04 14:09
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.46
|114.25
|115.66
|2006.12.04 15:19
|115.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.17
|4796016
|2006.12.04 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|1.9915
|1.9744
|2006.12.04 15:31
|1.9744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4797276
|2006.12.04 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9892
|1.9721
|2006.12.05 05:17
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-24.00
|4797419
|2006.12.04 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3442
|1.3271
|2006.12.05 09:36
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-26.00
|4797479
|2006.12.04 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|114.26
|115.97
|2006.12.05 18:04
|115.15
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|-53.84
|4798044
|2006.12.04 15:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9756
|1.9892
|1.9736
|2006.12.05 05:17
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-20.00
|4798335
|2006.12.04 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.61
|114.25
|115.81
|2006.12.05 18:04
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-78.15
|4798418
|2006.12.04 16:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3442
|1.3286
|2006.12.05 09:36
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|-20.00
|4800119
|2006.12.04 16:54
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.46
|114.25
|115.66
|2006.12.05 18:04
|115.17
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|-100.72
|4801104
|2006.12.04 17:43
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|1.9892
|1.9751
|2006.12.05 05:16
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|16.00
|4801128
|2006.12.04 17:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1957
|1.1836
|1.1977
|2006.12.05 11:35
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|16.72
|4801456
|2006.12.04 17:46
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|1.9893
|1.9767
|2006.12.05 05:16
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|160.00
|4801470
|2006.12.04 17:46
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3322
|1.3443
|1.3302
|2006.12.05 09:36
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|28.00
|4803116
|2006.12.04 18:32
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1942
|1.1836
|1.1962
|2006.12.05 11:34
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|133.76
|4806189
|2006.12.04 22:36
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.30
|114.24
|115.50
|2006.12.05 18:04
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|10.27
|-97.26
|4807110
|2006.12.04 23:48
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3443
|1.3317
|2006.12.05 09:35
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|4.92
|160.00
|4812704
|2006.12.05 05:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9913
|1.9742
|2006.12.05 10:08
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4813647
|2006.12.05 07:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9777
|1.9913
|1.9757
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4815974
|2006.12.05 09:19
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.14
|114.23
|115.34
|2006.12.05 18:03
|115.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.68
|4816908
|2006.12.05 09:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3467
|1.3296
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|4817095
|2006.12.05 09:41
|buy
|3.20
|usdjpy
|114.98
|114.22
|115.18
|2006.12.05 18:03
|115.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|555.65
|4818392
|2006.12.05 10:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|1.9910
|1.9739
|2006.12.05 10:20
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4818957
|2006.12.05 10:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9893
|1.9722
|2006.12.05 11:59
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4819249
|2006.12.05 10:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|1.9894
|1.9738
|2006.12.05 11:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4822279
|2006.12.05 11:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1964
|1.1813
|1.1984
|2006.12.05 17:13
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.78
|4823086
|2006.12.05 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|1.9887
|1.9716
|2006.12.05 14:00
|1.9748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|4823297
|2006.12.05 12:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|1.9887
|1.9731
|2006.12.05 14:00
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4823927
|2006.12.05 12:12
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9888
|1.9747
|2006.12.05 14:00
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4824287
|2006.12.05 12:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1948
|1.1812
|1.1968
|2006.12.05 17:13
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.75
|4827527
|2006.12.05 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9743
|1.9894
|1.9723
|2006.12.05 17:00
|1.9740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4827557
|2006.12.05 14:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.1812
|1.1953
|2006.12.05 17:13
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.40
|4827720
|2006.12.05 14:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|1.9894
|1.9738
|2006.12.05 17:00
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4831746
|2006.12.05 15:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3478
|1.3322
|2006.12.05 16:03
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4831944
|2006.12.05 15:48
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1917
|1.1811
|1.1937
|2006.12.05 17:13
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.04
|4833180
|2006.12.05 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3168
|1.3339
|2006.12.05 16:51
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4836485
|2006.12.05 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3176
|1.3347
|2006.12.05 17:04
|1.3328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4836930
|2006.12.05 17:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3174
|1.3330
|2006.12.05 17:04
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4837011
|2006.12.05 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9578
|1.9749
|2006.12.05 17:04
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4837394
|2006.12.05 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9754
|1.9603
|1.9774
|2006.12.05 18:15
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|4837405
|2006.12.05 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3182
|1.3353
|2006.12.05 18:10
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|4837774
|2006.12.05 17:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3181
|1.3337
|2006.12.05 18:10
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4837809
|2006.12.05 17:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9603
|1.9759
|2006.12.05 18:15
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|4837952
|2006.12.05 17:11
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9602
|1.9743
|2006.12.05 18:15
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4838310
|2006.12.05 17:12
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3177
|1.3318
|2006.12.05 18:10
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4838553
|2006.12.05 17:13
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9595
|1.9721
|2006.12.05 18:15
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4838558
|2006.12.05 17:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1936
|1.2087
|1.1916
|2006.12.05 17:53
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|4839800
|2006.12.05 17:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1951
|1.2087
|1.1931
|2006.12.05 17:53
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.53
|4840864
|2006.12.05 17:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1928
|1.2079
|1.1908
|2006.12.05 19:12
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|4841454
|2006.12.05 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.17
|113.66
|115.37
|2006.12.06 09:28
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|-38.35
|4841792
|2006.12.05 18:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3468
|1.3297
|2006.12.06 09:57
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|4.00
|4842069
|2006.12.05 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|1.9871
|1.9700
|2006.12.06 09:27
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|5.00
|4842669
|2006.12.05 18:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|1.9871
|1.9715
|2006.12.06 09:27
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|40.00
|4842696
|2006.12.05 18:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.02
|113.66
|115.22
|2006.12.06 09:28
|114.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-48.81
|4843963
|2006.12.05 19:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1906
|1.2012
|1.1886
|2006.12.06 12:47
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|-47.65
|4844729
|2006.12.05 20:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.86
|114.10
|115.06
|2006.12.06 09:28
|114.76
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|-34.86
|4846472
|2006.12.05 23:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1922
|1.2013
|1.1902
|2006.12.06 12:47
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|-66.88
|4852532
|2006.12.06 07:00
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|114.71
|114.10
|114.91
|2006.12.06 09:27
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.82
|4853870
|2006.12.06 08:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3424
|1.3313
|2006.12.06 09:57
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4854640
|2006.12.06 08:32
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|114.55
|114.09
|114.75
|2006.12.06 09:27
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|278.87
|4856220
|2006.12.06 09:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9816
|1.9690
|2006.12.06 11:16
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4856357
|2006.12.06 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.72
|115.78
|114.52
|2006.12.06 17:04
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.74
|4857480
|2006.12.06 09:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3206
|1.3332
|2006.12.06 12:56
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|4858211
|2006.12.06 10:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9726
|1.9817
|1.9706
|2006.12.06 11:16
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4858772
|2006.12.06 10:17
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1937
|1.2013
|1.1917
|2006.12.06 12:47
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.93
|4859592
|2006.12.06 10:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3205
|1.3316
|2006.12.06 12:56
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|4859661
|2006.12.06 10:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.87
|115.78
|114.67
|2006.12.06 17:04
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.13
|4860998
|2006.12.06 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9811
|1.9685
|2006.12.06 11:18
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4861083
|2006.12.06 11:16
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1952
|1.2013
|1.1932
|2006.12.06 12:46
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.92
|4861418
|2006.12.06 11:18
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3277
|1.3201
|1.3297
|2006.12.06 12:55
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4861565
|2006.12.06 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9679
|1.9785
|1.9659
|2006.12.06 11:30
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4862164
|2006.12.06 11:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9694
|1.9785
|1.9674
|2006.12.06 11:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4862552
|2006.12.06 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|1.9769
|1.9643
|2006.12.06 11:40
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4863303
|2006.12.06 11:38
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.1967
|1.2013
|1.1947
|2006.12.06 12:46
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.74
|4863784
|2006.12.06 11:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9746
|1.9620
|2006.12.06 15:15
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|4863862
|2006.12.06 11:40
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3262
|1.3201
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 12:55
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4863929
|2006.12.06 11:40
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.1985
|1.2016
|1.1965
|2006.12.06 12:46
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|534.89
|4865027
|2006.12.06 11:51
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.03
|115.79
|114.83
|2006.12.06 17:04
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.88
|4865488
|2006.12.06 11:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9746
|1.9635
|2006.12.06 15:15
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4866318
|2006.12.06 12:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1962
|1.1856
|1.1982
|2006.12.06 15:18
|1.1982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.69
|4866584
|2006.12.06 12:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3386
|1.3260
|2006.12.06 15:18
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4868527
|2006.12.06 14:16
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|1.9746
|1.9650
|2006.12.06 15:15
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4869982
|2006.12.06 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9747
|1.9621
|2006.12.06 15:40
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4870365
|2006.12.06 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3258
|1.3364
|1.3238
|2006.12.06 21:28
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|4870393
|2006.12.06 15:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1984
|1.1878
|1.2004
|2006.12.06 19:49
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.17
|4871194
|2006.12.06 15:31
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.18
|115.79
|114.98
|2006.12.06 17:04
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.15
|4871505
|2006.12.06 15:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9724
|1.9598
|2006.12.06 20:48
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|4871725
|2006.12.06 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|1.9724
|1.9613
|2006.12.06 20:48
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|4871890
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9724
|1.9628
|2006.12.06 20:48
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|4872819
|2006.12.06 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1968
|1.1877
|1.1988
|2006.12.06 19:49
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.54
|4872838
|2006.12.06 16:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3274
|1.3365
|1.3254
|2006.12.06 21:28
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|4873764
|2006.12.06 16:33
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1877
|1.1973
|2006.12.06 19:49
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.84
|4874451
|2006.12.06 16:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3289
|1.3365
|1.3269
|2006.12.06 21:28
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|4874817
|2006.12.06 17:04
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|1.9734
|1.9653
|2006.12.06 20:48
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|4875029
|2006.12.06 17:05
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3365
|1.3284
|2006.12.06 21:28
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4875046
|2006.12.06 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.95
|113.89
|115.15
|2006.12.06 20:40
|115.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.37
|4875285
|2006.12.06 17:07
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1938
|1.1877
|1.1958
|2006.12.06 19:48
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.49
|4875818
|2006.12.06 17:22
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9734
|1.9668
|2006.12.06 20:48
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|4876451
|2006.12.06 17:39
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.1877
|1.1943
|2006.12.06 19:48
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|267.94
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|3 458.39
|Closed P/L:
|3 506.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4879390
|2006.12.06 19:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.2049
|1.1923
|1.1967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.06
|4879870
|2006.12.06 20:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.18
|114.12
|115.38
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.07
|4880049
|2006.12.06 20:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9562
|1.9688
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|4880398
|2006.12.06 21:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1958
|1.2049
|1.1938
|1.1967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.04
|4880498
|2006.12.06 21:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3285
|1.3179
|1.3305
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|4880539
|2006.12.06 21:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9562
|1.9673
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.03
|Floating P/L:
|-52.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 506.99
|Floating P/L:
|-52.03
|Margin:
|1 122.59
|Balance:
|13 506.99
|Equity:
|13 454.96
|Free Margin:
|12 332.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 064.31
|Gross Loss:
|1 557.32
|Total Net Profit:
|3 506.99
|Profit Factor:
|3.25
|Expected Payoff:
|28.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|310.71 (2.58%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.58% (310.71)
|Total Trades:
|124
|Short Positions (won %):
|75 (69.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|49 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|80 (64.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|44 (35.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|555.65
|loss trade:
|-95.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.30
|loss trade:
|-35.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (743.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-310.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|743.24 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-310.71 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2