|Account: 106230
|Name: Joe O'Neill
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 17:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|466871
|2006.12.06 01:18
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|466873
|2006.12.06 01:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 01:39
|114.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|466890
|2006.12.06 01:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 04:43
|114.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|467009
|2006.12.06 04:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 05:00
|114.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|467158
|2006.12.06 05:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 05:45
|114.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|467364
|2006.12.06 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 07:09
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|467583
|2006.12.06 07:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 07:58
|114.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|467714
|2006.12.06 07:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 09:18
|114.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|468240
|2006.12.06 09:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 09:23
|114.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|468296
|2006.12.06 09:23
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|114.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 09:39
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|468683
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 11:12
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|469085
|2006.12.06 11:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 11:25
|115.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|469129
|2006.12.06 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 11:46
|114.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|469172
|2006.12.06 11:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 12:53
|115.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|469393
|2006.12.06 12:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 13:16
|115.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|469488
|2006.12.06 13:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 13:24
|115.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|469583
|2006.12.06 13:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 13:28
|115.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|469596
|2006.12.06 13:28
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 14:34
|115.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|470665
|2006.12.06 14:34
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 15:05
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.96
|470811
|2006.12.06 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 15:43
|114.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|470960
|2006.12.06 15:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|114.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 15:49
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|471021
|2006.12.06 15:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.06 16:49
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.49
|Closed P/L:
|9.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|471182
|2006.12.06 16:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|115.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|Floating P/L:
|-0.17
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.49
|Floating P/L:
|-0.17
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|10 009.49
|Equity:
|10 009.32
|Free Margin:
|9 999.32
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|23.50
|Gross Loss:
|14.01
|Total Net Profit:
|9.49
|Profit Factor:
|1.68
|Expected Payoff:
|0.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.87
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.09 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (6.09)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (52.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (47.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.96
|loss trade:
|-3.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.14
|loss trade:
|-1.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (4.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-6.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.96 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.09 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2