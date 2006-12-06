Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 106230 Name: Joe O'Neill Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4668712006.12.06 01:18balanceDeposit10 000.00
4668732006.12.06 01:18buy0.01usdjpy114.980.000.002006.12.06 01:39114.880.000.000.00-0.87
4668902006.12.06 01:39sell0.02usdjpy114.890.000.002006.12.06 04:43114.790.000.000.001.74
4670092006.12.06 04:43buy0.01usdjpy114.800.000.002006.12.06 05:00114.690.000.000.00-0.96
4671582006.12.06 05:00sell0.02usdjpy114.670.000.002006.12.06 05:45114.570.000.000.001.75
4673642006.12.06 05:45buy0.01usdjpy114.580.000.002006.12.06 07:09114.680.000.000.000.87
4675832006.12.06 07:09buy0.01usdjpy114.690.000.002006.12.06 07:58114.790.000.000.000.87
4677142006.12.06 07:59buy0.01usdjpy114.800.000.002006.12.06 09:18114.900.000.000.000.87
4682402006.12.06 09:18buy0.01usdjpy114.960.000.002006.12.06 09:23114.860.000.000.00-0.87
4682962006.12.06 09:23sell0.02usdjpy114.870.000.002006.12.06 09:39114.970.000.000.00-1.74
4686832006.12.06 09:40buy0.04usdjpy114.980.000.002006.12.06 11:12115.080.000.000.003.48
4690852006.12.06 11:12buy0.01usdjpy115.110.000.002006.12.06 11:25115.010.000.000.00-0.87
4691292006.12.06 11:25sell0.02usdjpy115.020.000.002006.12.06 11:46114.920.000.000.001.74
4691722006.12.06 11:46buy0.01usdjpy114.910.000.002006.12.06 12:53115.010.000.000.000.87
4693932006.12.06 12:53buy0.01usdjpy115.020.000.002006.12.06 13:16115.120.000.000.000.87
4694882006.12.06 13:16buy0.01usdjpy115.160.000.002006.12.06 13:24115.060.000.000.00-0.87
4695832006.12.06 13:24sell0.02usdjpy115.050.000.002006.12.06 13:28115.150.000.000.00-1.74
4695962006.12.06 13:28buy0.04usdjpy115.140.000.002006.12.06 14:34115.040.000.000.00-3.48
4706652006.12.06 14:34sell0.08usdjpy115.050.000.002006.12.06 15:05114.950.000.000.006.96
4708112006.12.06 15:05buy0.01usdjpy114.940.000.002006.12.06 15:43114.840.000.000.00-0.87
4709602006.12.06 15:43sell0.02usdjpy114.860.000.002006.12.06 15:49114.960.000.000.00-1.74
4710212006.12.06 15:50buy0.04usdjpy114.950.000.002006.12.06 16:49115.050.000.000.003.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.49
Closed P/L: 9.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4711822006.12.06 16:50buy0.01usdjpy115.080.000.00 115.060.000.000.00-0.17
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.17
 Floating P/L: -0.17
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.49 Floating P/L: -0.17 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 10 009.49 Equity: 10 009.32 Free Margin: 9 999.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 23.50 Gross Loss: 14.01 Total Net Profit: 9.49
Profit Factor: 1.68 Expected Payoff: 0.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.87 Maximal Drawdown: 6.09 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (6.09)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (52.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (47.62%)
Largest profit trade: 6.96 loss trade: -3.48
Average profit trade: 2.14 loss trade: -1.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (4.36) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-6.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.96 (1) consecutive loss (count): -6.09 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2