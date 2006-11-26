|Account: 1311685
|Name: Wackena
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 28, 20:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16226906
|2006.11.26 23:08
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|16227380
|2006.11.26 23:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.42
|114.46
|115.74
|2006.11.27 01:05
|115.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|276.48
|16226958
|2006.11.26 23:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3200
|1.3122
|2006.11.27 05:24
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|16321456
|2006.11.27 20:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1325
|1.1476
|1.1305
|2006.11.27 20:10
|1.1330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.41
|16256563
|2006.11.27 05:25
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3059
|1.3151
|2006.11.28 08:06
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|384.00
|16353324
|2006.11.28 08:06
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3093
|1.3185
|2006.11.28 18:16
|1.3185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|352.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|1 328.07
|Closed P/L:
|1 319.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16313364
|2006.11.27 17:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2015
|1.2109
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|9.45
|-465.85
|16253069
|2006.11.27 04:51
|sell
|1.09
|usdjpy
|115.91
|116.44
|115.59
|116.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.46
|-150.25
|16445328
|2006.11.28 20:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3235
|1.3161
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.01
|-696.10
|Floating P/L:
|-703.11
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 319.01
|Floating P/L:
|-703.11
|Margin:
|3 090.00
|Balance:
|4 319.01
|Equity:
|3 615.90
|Free Margin:
|525.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 323.42
|Gross Loss:
|4.41
|Total Net Profit:
|1 319.01
|Profit Factor:
|300.10
|Expected Payoff:
|263.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|4.41 (0.12%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|374.94
|loss trade:
|-4.41
|Average
|profit trade:
|330.86
|loss trade:
|-4.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (726.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-4.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|726.94 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.41 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1