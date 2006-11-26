Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1311685 Name: Wackena Currency: USD 2006 November 28, 20:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162269062006.11.26 23:08balanceDeposit3 000.00
162273802006.11.26 23:15buy1.00usdjpy115.42114.46115.742006.11.27 01:05115.740.000.000.00276.48
162269582006.11.26 23:10sell1.00eurusd1.31541.32001.31222006.11.27 05:241.31220.000.000.00320.00
163214562006.11.27 20:10sell0.10usdcad1.13251.14761.13052006.11.27 20:101.13300.000.000.00-4.41
162565632006.11.27 05:25buy1.20eurusd1.31191.30591.31512006.11.28 08:061.31510.000.00-9.06384.00
163533242006.11.28 08:06buy1.10eurusd1.31531.30931.31852006.11.28 18:161.31850.000.000.00352.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.06 1 328.07
Closed P/L: 1 319.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
163133642006.11.27 17:33buy1.00usdchf1.20771.20151.2109 1.20210.000.009.45-465.85
162530692006.11.27 04:51sell1.09usdjpy115.91116.44115.59 116.070.000.00-16.46-150.25
164453282006.11.28 20:34sell1.00eurusd1.31931.32351.3161 1.32010.000.000.00-80.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.01 -696.10
 Floating P/L: -703.11
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 319.01 Floating P/L: -703.11 Margin: 3 090.00
Balance: 4 319.01 Equity: 3 615.90 Free Margin: 525.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 323.42 Gross Loss: 4.41 Total Net Profit: 1 319.01
Profit Factor: 300.10 Expected Payoff: 263.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 4.41 (0.12%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 374.94 loss trade: -4.41
Average profit trade: 330.86 loss trade: -4.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (726.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-4.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 726.94 (2) consecutive loss (count): -4.41 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1