|Account: 344310
|Name: D. Craig
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 13, 01:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6434948
|2006.12.11 05:05
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6435020
|2006.12.11 05:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.11 09:24
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6435154
|2006.12.11 05:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 08:58
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.55
|6442376
|2006.12.11 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 09:27
|116.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.13
|6443545
|2006.12.11 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.11 18:29
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6443708
|2006.12.11 09:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 09:48
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.15
|6445098
|2006.12.11 09:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 10:56
|116.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.57
|6449992
|2006.12.11 10:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 11:16
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.56
|6450769
|2006.12.11 11:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 11:36
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.55
|6451464
|2006.12.11 11:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 14:29
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|6454632
|2006.12.11 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 17:09
|117.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|6457758
|2006.12.11 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 18:03
|117.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.95
|6459317
|2006.12.11 18:03
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 22:58
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|6459910
|2006.12.11 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 06:26
|1.3267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|40.00
|6460721
|2006.12.11 19:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.11 22:58
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.55
|6464151
|2006.12.11 22:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 00:20
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-18.84
|6464726
|2006.12.12 00:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 00:33
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.11
|6464925
|2006.12.12 00:33
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 12:55
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.20
|6466005
|2006.12.12 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 02:27
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|6467263
|2006.12.12 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 11:50
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|6467997
|2006.12.12 06:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3268
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 09:50
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|6470277
|2006.12.12 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 21:32
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|6472912
|2006.12.12 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6474270
|2006.12.12 12:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 15:56
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.09
|6476856
|2006.12.12 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 15:56
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|6477891
|2006.12.12 15:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 16:26
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.10
|6478686
|2006.12.12 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 17:47
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.67
|6479148
|2006.12.12 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 21:21
|1.9693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|6479224
|2006.12.12 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 17:47
|117.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.55
|6481358
|2006.12.12 17:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 18:31
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|6482234
|2006.12.12 18:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:14
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|6484982
|2006.12.12 21:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:15
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.08
|6485003
|2006.12.12 21:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:20
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.44
|6485396
|2006.12.12 21:20
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:25
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.37
|6485918
|2006.12.12 21:25
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:34
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-287.72
|6486482
|2006.12.12 21:34
|sell
|3.20
|usdjpy
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 21:38
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.76
|6486689
|2006.12.12 21:38
|buy
|6.40
|usdjpy
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 22:21
|116.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 096.83
|6487655
|2006.12.12 22:21
|sell
|12.80
|usdjpy
|116.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 22:24
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 095.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-2 790.87
|Closed P/L:
|-2 790.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6486243
|2006.12.12 21:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3278
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 790.70
|Floating P/L:
|-1.48
|Margin:
|106.22
|Balance:
|2 209.30
|Equity:
|2 207.82
|Free Margin:
|2 101.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|338.07
|Gross Loss:
|3 128.77
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 790.70
|Profit Factor:
|0.11
|Expected Payoff:
|-75.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 790.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 971.09 (57.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|57.35% (2 971.09)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (11.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (67.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (54.05%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (45.95%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-1 096.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.90
|loss trade:
|-184.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (59.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-2 906.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|74.82 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 906.57 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2