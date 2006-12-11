North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 344310 Name: D. Craig Currency: USD 2006 December 13, 01:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64349482006.12.11 05:05balanceDeposit5 000.00
64350202006.12.11 05:08buy0.10eurusd1.31420.00000.00002006.12.11 09:241.31820.000.000.0040.00
64351542006.12.11 05:11buy0.10usdjpy116.800.000.002006.12.11 08:58116.900.000.000.008.55
64423762006.12.11 08:59buy0.10usdjpy116.940.000.002006.12.11 09:27116.740.000.000.00-17.13
64435452006.12.11 09:25buy0.10eurusd1.31840.00000.00002006.12.11 18:291.32240.000.000.0040.00
64437082006.12.11 09:27sell0.20usdjpy116.730.000.002006.12.11 09:48116.630.000.000.0017.15
64450982006.12.11 09:48buy0.10usdjpy116.620.000.002006.12.11 10:56116.720.000.000.008.57
64499922006.12.11 10:56buy0.10usdjpy116.740.000.002006.12.11 11:16116.840.000.000.008.56
64507692006.12.11 11:16buy0.10usdjpy116.860.000.002006.12.11 11:36116.960.000.000.008.55
64514642006.12.11 11:36buy0.10usdjpy116.980.000.002006.12.11 14:29117.080.000.000.008.54
64546322006.12.11 14:30buy0.10usdjpy117.100.000.002006.12.11 17:09117.200.000.000.008.53
64577582006.12.11 17:09buy0.10usdjpy117.210.000.002006.12.11 18:03117.000.000.000.00-17.95
64593172006.12.11 18:03sell0.20usdjpy116.990.000.002006.12.11 22:58117.010.000.000.00-3.42
64599102006.12.11 18:29buy0.10eurusd1.32270.00000.00002006.12.12 06:261.32670.000.00-0.3740.00
64607212006.12.11 19:02buy0.10usdjpy116.880.000.002006.12.11 22:58116.980.000.000.008.55
64641512006.12.11 22:58buy0.10usdjpy117.010.000.002006.12.12 00:20116.790.000.000.54-18.84
64647262006.12.12 00:21sell0.20usdjpy116.820.000.002006.12.12 00:33116.920.000.000.00-17.11
64649252006.12.12 00:33buy0.40usdjpy116.870.000.002006.12.12 12:55116.970.000.000.0034.20
64660052006.12.12 02:27buy0.10gbpusd1.95960.00000.00002006.12.12 02:271.95940.000.000.00-2.00
64672632006.12.12 05:03buy0.10gbpusd1.96250.00000.00002006.12.12 11:501.96460.000.000.0021.00
64679972006.12.12 06:26buy0.10eurusd1.32680.00000.00002006.12.12 09:501.32380.000.000.00-30.00
64702772006.12.12 09:50sell0.20eurusd1.32370.00000.00002006.12.12 21:321.32790.000.000.00-84.00
64729122006.12.12 11:50buy0.10gbpusd1.96480.00000.00002006.12.12 16:361.96680.000.000.0020.00
64742702006.12.12 12:55buy0.10usdjpy117.040.000.002006.12.12 15:56117.170.000.000.0011.09
64768562006.12.12 15:30buy0.10usdjpy117.080.000.002006.12.12 15:56117.180.000.000.008.53
64778912006.12.12 15:56buy0.10usdjpy117.170.000.002006.12.12 16:26116.970.000.000.00-17.10
64786862006.12.12 16:26sell0.20usdjpy116.960.000.002006.12.12 17:47117.040.000.000.00-13.67
64791482006.12.12 16:36buy0.10gbpusd1.96720.00000.00002006.12.12 21:211.96930.000.000.0021.00
64792242006.12.12 16:37buy0.10usdjpy116.900.000.002006.12.12 17:47117.000.000.000.008.55
64813582006.12.12 17:47buy0.10usdjpy117.030.000.002006.12.12 18:31117.130.000.000.008.54
64822342006.12.12 18:31buy0.10usdjpy117.140.000.002006.12.12 21:14117.240.000.000.008.53
64849822006.12.12 21:15sell0.20usdjpy116.970.000.002006.12.12 21:15117.070.000.000.00-17.08
64850032006.12.12 21:15buy0.40usdjpy117.090.000.002006.12.12 21:20116.890.000.000.00-68.44
64853962006.12.12 21:20sell0.80usdjpy116.910.000.002006.12.12 21:25117.010.000.000.00-68.37
64859182006.12.12 21:25buy1.60usdjpy116.990.000.002006.12.12 21:34116.780.000.000.00-287.72
64864822006.12.12 21:34sell3.20usdjpy116.790.000.002006.12.12 21:38116.890.000.000.00-273.76
64866892006.12.12 21:38buy6.40usdjpy116.900.000.002006.12.12 22:21116.700.000.000.00-1 096.83
64876552006.12.12 22:21sell12.80usdjpy116.700.000.002006.12.12 22:24116.800.000.000.00-1 095.89
  0.00 0.00 0.17 -2 790.87
Closed P/L: -2 790.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64862432006.12.12 21:32buy0.40eurusd1.32780.00000.0000 1.32780.000.00-1.480.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.48 0.00
 Floating P/L: -1.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 790.70 Floating P/L: -1.48 Margin: 106.22
Balance: 2 209.30 Equity: 2 207.82 Free Margin: 2 101.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 338.07 Gross Loss: 3 128.77 Total Net Profit: -2 790.70
Profit Factor: 0.11 Expected Payoff: -75.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 790.70 Maximal Drawdown: 2 971.09 (57.35%) Relative Drawdown: 57.35% (2 971.09)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 9 (11.11%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (67.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (54.05%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (45.95%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -1 096.83
Average profit trade: 16.90 loss trade: -184.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (59.90) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-2 906.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 74.82 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2 906.57 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2