|Account: 1312664
|Name: Cost Avaraging
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 14:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16311190
|2006.11.27 16:42
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|16311216
|2006.11.27 16:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|0.0000
|1.3132
|2006.11.27 19:12
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16311244
|2006.11.27 16:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2076
|0.0000
|1.2066
|2006.11.27 19:11
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.29
|16311259
|2006.11.27 16:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|0.0000
|1.9377
|2006.11.28 05:08
|1.9377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-11.00
|16311293
|2006.11.27 16:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.10
|0.00
|116.20
|2006.11.28 08:34
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|8.61
|16316945
|2006.11.27 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3139
|0.0000
|1.3149
|2006.11.28 03:48
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|10.00
|16317005
|2006.11.27 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2057
|0.0000
|1.2047
|2006.11.28 08:06
|1.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|8.30
|16334038
|2006.11.28 01:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9397
|0.0000
|1.9377
|2006.11.28 05:08
|1.9377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|16338063
|2006.11.28 03:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3149
|0.0000
|1.3159
|2006.11.28 08:11
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16340436
|2006.11.28 05:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9375
|0.0000
|1.9468
|2006.11.29 18:23
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-93.00
|16350907
|2006.11.28 07:55
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9423
|0.0000
|1.9468
|2006.11.29 18:23
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-90.00
|16354903
|2006.11.28 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2037
|0.0000
|1.2048
|2006.11.28 13:33
|1.2048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.13
|16356424
|2006.11.28 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.11.28 13:34
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16359835
|2006.11.28 08:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.21
|0.00
|116.31
|2006.11.28 08:49
|116.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|16363564
|2006.11.28 08:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.32
|0.00
|116.20
|2006.11.28 22:34
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-10.33
|16375688
|2006.11.28 11:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2068
|0.0000
|1.2048
|2006.11.28 13:33
|1.2048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.20
|16390023
|2006.11.28 13:35
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9484
|0.0000
|1.9468
|2006.11.29 18:23
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|48.00
|16390184
|2006.11.28 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3164
|2006.11.28 18:06
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|16392038
|2006.11.28 13:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2052
|0.0000
|1.2062
|2006.11.28 14:08
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.29
|16395778
|2006.11.28 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2006.11.28 15:01
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|16404219
|2006.11.28 15:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3164
|2006.11.28 18:06
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|16404323
|2006.11.28 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2093
|0.0000
|1.2061
|2006.11.29 08:07
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-26.53
|16416437
|2006.11.28 17:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2061
|2006.11.29 08:07
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-3.32
|16421101
|2006.11.28 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.11.28 18:16
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16426846
|2006.11.28 18:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3194
|2006.11.28 18:36
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16428941
|2006.11.28 18:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.99
|0.00
|116.20
|2006.11.28 22:34
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|36.14
|16434447
|2006.11.28 18:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3174
|2006.11.28 18:51
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16437008
|2006.11.28 18:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3186
|2006.11.29 05:33
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-12.00
|16440944
|2006.11.28 19:40
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9516
|0.0000
|1.9468
|2006.11.29 17:28
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|75.00
|16445958
|2006.11.28 20:40
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2029
|0.0000
|1.2061
|2006.11.29 08:07
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|79.60
|16449618
|2006.11.28 21:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3207
|0.0000
|1.3186
|2006.11.29 05:33
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|16455919
|2006.11.28 22:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.22
|0.00
|116.09
|2006.11.29 08:18
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|16466530
|2006.11.29 00:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.87
|0.00
|116.09
|2006.11.29 08:18
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.90
|16485899
|2006.11.29 05:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3174
|2006.11.29 08:04
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16496142
|2006.11.29 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3172
|0.0000
|1.3162
|2006.11.29 09:17
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16497679
|2006.11.29 08:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2062
|0.0000
|1.2072
|2006.11.29 08:28
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|16499241
|2006.11.29 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.07
|0.00
|116.17
|2006.11.29 08:23
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.61
|16500273
|2006.11.29 08:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.17
|0.00
|116.27
|2006.11.29 12:02
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|16500701
|2006.11.29 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2083
|2006.11.29 10:55
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|16504453
|2006.11.29 09:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3165
|0.0000
|1.3175
|2006.11.29 09:45
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16507121
|2006.11.29 09:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2006.11.29 09:58
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16508405
|2006.11.29 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.11.29 13:30
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16511420
|2006.11.29 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2078
|0.0000
|1.2068
|2006.11.29 13:34
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.29
|16515882
|2006.11.29 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.33
|0.00
|116.43
|2006.11.29 12:28
|116.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.59
|16517956
|2006.11.29 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.43
|0.00
|116.33
|2006.11.29 18:27
|116.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|16527443
|2006.11.29 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2061
|0.0000
|1.2072
|2006.11.29 14:18
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.11
|16531541
|2006.11.29 13:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2092
|0.0000
|1.2072
|2006.11.29 14:18
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.13
|16534538
|2006.11.29 14:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.13
|0.00
|116.33
|2006.11.29 18:27
|116.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.38
|16535971
|2006.11.29 14:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2069
|0.0000
|1.2059
|2006.11.29 14:54
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.29
|16540505
|2006.11.29 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2054
|0.0000
|1.2066
|2006.11.30 07:04
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.58
|-9.95
|16544830
|2006.11.29 15:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2087
|0.0000
|1.2066
|2006.11.30 07:04
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.17
|34.81
|16560351
|2006.11.29 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|0.00
|116.44
|2006.11.30 01:39
|116.44
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|8.59
|16603832
|2006.11.30 07:05
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|0.0000
|1.9512
|2006.12.01 06:29
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-642.00
|16603943
|2006.11.30 07:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2053
|2006.11.30 09:24
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|16607618
|2006.11.30 07:25
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9512
|2006.11.30 16:15
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-670.00
|16619967
|2006.11.30 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2049
|0.0000
|1.2039
|2006.11.30 14:48
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|16643220
|2006.11.30 14:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2033
|0.0000
|1.2023
|2006.11.30 14:57
|1.2023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.32
|16646285
|2006.11.30 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2014
|2006.11.30 15:03
|1.2014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.32
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|-811.86
|Closed P/L:
|-808.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16522316
|2006.11.29 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3178
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|-110.00
|16596918
|2006.11.30 05:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3178
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|-152.00
|16619812
|2006.11.30 09:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3210
|0.0000
|1.3178
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|-132.00
|16558379
|2006.11.29 18:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9439
|0.0000
|1.9512
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-253.00
|16587730
|2006.11.30 02:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|0.0000
|1.9512
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-434.00
|16585766
|2006.11.30 01:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.49
|0.00
|116.38
|116.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-38.78
|16589815
|2006.11.30 02:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.18
|0.00
|116.38
|116.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|-24.13
|16743757
|2006.12.01 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1998
|0.0000
|1.2008
|1.1979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.86
|0.00
|0.00
|9.51
|-1 159.77
|Floating P/L:
|-1 150.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-808.75
|Floating P/L:
|-1 150.26
|Margin:
|1 300.00
|Balance:
|2 191.25
|Equity:
|1 040.99
|Free Margin:
|-259.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|812.91
|Gross Loss:
|1 621.66
|Total Net Profit:
|-808.75
|Profit Factor:
|0.50
|Expected Payoff:
|-14.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|808.75
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 361.04 (38.31%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|38.31% (1 361.04)
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (68.97%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (73.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (26.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.44
|loss trade:
|-670.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.35
|loss trade:
|-108.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (123.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 311.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|123.78 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 311.83 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1