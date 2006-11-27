Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1312664 Name: Cost Avaraging Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 14:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
163111902006.11.27 16:42balanceDeposit3 000.00
163112162006.11.27 16:43buy0.10eurusd1.31220.00001.31322006.11.27 19:121.31320.000.000.0010.00
163112442006.11.27 16:43sell0.10usdchf1.20760.00001.20662006.11.27 19:111.20660.000.000.008.29
163112592006.11.27 16:43sell0.10gbpusd1.93660.00001.93772006.11.28 05:081.93770.000.000.06-11.00
163112932006.11.27 16:43buy0.10usdjpy116.100.00116.202006.11.28 08:34116.200.000.001.248.61
163169452006.11.27 19:15buy0.10eurusd1.31390.00001.31492006.11.28 03:481.31490.000.00-0.7610.00
163170052006.11.27 19:15sell0.10usdchf1.20570.00001.20472006.11.28 08:061.20470.000.00-1.208.30
163340382006.11.28 01:45sell0.20gbpusd1.93970.00001.93772006.11.28 05:081.93770.000.000.0040.00
163380632006.11.28 03:51buy0.10eurusd1.31490.00001.31592006.11.28 08:111.31590.000.000.0010.00
163404362006.11.28 05:10sell0.10gbpusd1.93750.00001.94682006.11.29 18:231.94680.000.000.06-93.00
163509072006.11.28 07:55sell0.20gbpusd1.94230.00001.94682006.11.29 18:231.94680.000.000.11-90.00
163549032006.11.28 08:10sell0.10usdchf1.20370.00001.20482006.11.28 13:331.20480.000.000.00-9.13
163564242006.11.28 08:15buy0.10eurusd1.31590.00001.31692006.11.28 13:341.31690.000.000.0010.00
163598352006.11.28 08:35buy0.10usdjpy116.210.00116.312006.11.28 08:49116.310.000.000.008.60
163635642006.11.28 08:50buy0.10usdjpy116.320.00116.202006.11.28 22:34116.200.000.001.24-10.33
163756882006.11.28 11:00sell0.20usdchf1.20680.00001.20482006.11.28 13:331.20480.000.000.0033.20
163900232006.11.28 13:35sell0.30gbpusd1.94840.00001.94682006.11.29 18:231.94680.000.000.1748.00
163901842006.11.28 13:35buy0.10eurusd1.31810.00001.31642006.11.28 18:061.31640.000.000.00-17.00
163920382006.11.28 13:40buy0.10usdchf1.20520.00001.20622006.11.28 14:081.20620.000.000.008.29
163957782006.11.28 14:10buy0.10usdchf1.20630.00001.20732006.11.28 15:011.20730.000.000.008.28
164042192006.11.28 15:05buy0.20eurusd1.31410.00001.31642006.11.28 18:061.31640.000.000.0046.00
164043232006.11.28 15:05buy0.10usdchf1.20930.00001.20612006.11.29 08:071.20610.000.000.95-26.53
164164372006.11.28 17:15buy0.20usdchf1.20630.00001.20612006.11.29 08:071.20610.000.001.89-3.32
164211012006.11.28 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.31690.00001.31792006.11.28 18:161.31790.000.000.0010.00
164268462006.11.28 18:20buy0.10eurusd1.31840.00001.31942006.11.28 18:361.31940.000.000.0010.00
164289412006.11.28 18:25buy0.20usdjpy115.990.00116.202006.11.28 22:34116.200.000.002.4836.14
164344472006.11.28 18:40sell0.10eurusd1.31840.00001.31742006.11.28 18:511.31740.000.000.0010.00
164370082006.11.28 18:55sell0.10eurusd1.31740.00001.31862006.11.29 05:331.31860.000.000.61-12.00
164409442006.11.28 19:40sell0.50gbpusd1.95160.00001.94682006.11.29 17:281.95010.000.000.2875.00
164459582006.11.28 20:40buy0.30usdchf1.20290.00001.20612006.11.29 08:071.20610.000.002.8479.60
164496182006.11.28 21:05sell0.20eurusd1.32070.00001.31862006.11.29 05:331.31860.000.000.0042.00
164559192006.11.28 22:35buy0.10usdjpy116.220.00116.092006.11.29 08:18116.090.000.000.00-11.20
164665302006.11.29 00:15buy0.20usdjpy115.870.00116.092006.11.29 08:18116.090.000.000.0037.90
164858992006.11.29 05:36sell0.10eurusd1.31840.00001.31742006.11.29 08:041.31740.000.000.0010.00
164961422006.11.29 08:05sell0.10eurusd1.31720.00001.31622006.11.29 09:171.31620.000.000.0010.00
164976792006.11.29 08:10buy0.10usdchf1.20620.00001.20722006.11.29 08:281.20720.000.000.008.28
164992412006.11.29 08:20buy0.10usdjpy116.070.00116.172006.11.29 08:23116.170.000.000.008.61
165002732006.11.29 08:25buy0.10usdjpy116.170.00116.272006.11.29 12:02116.270.000.000.008.60
165007012006.11.29 08:30buy0.10usdchf1.20730.00001.20832006.11.29 10:551.20830.000.000.008.28
165044532006.11.29 09:20buy0.10eurusd1.31650.00001.31752006.11.29 09:451.31750.000.000.0010.00
165071212006.11.29 09:50sell0.10eurusd1.31680.00001.31582006.11.29 09:581.31580.000.000.0010.00
165084052006.11.29 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.31580.00001.31482006.11.29 13:301.31480.000.000.0010.00
165114202006.11.29 11:01sell0.10usdchf1.20780.00001.20682006.11.29 13:341.20680.000.000.008.29
165158822006.11.29 12:05buy0.10usdjpy116.330.00116.432006.11.29 12:28116.430.000.000.008.59
165179562006.11.29 12:30buy0.10usdjpy116.430.00116.332006.11.29 18:27116.330.000.000.00-8.60
165274432006.11.29 13:35sell0.10usdchf1.20610.00001.20722006.11.29 14:181.20720.000.000.00-9.11
165315412006.11.29 13:55sell0.20usdchf1.20920.00001.20722006.11.29 14:181.20720.000.000.0033.13
165345382006.11.29 14:10buy0.20usdjpy116.130.00116.332006.11.29 18:27116.330.000.000.0034.38
165359712006.11.29 14:20sell0.10usdchf1.20690.00001.20592006.11.29 14:541.20590.000.000.008.29
165405052006.11.29 14:55sell0.10usdchf1.20540.00001.20662006.11.30 07:041.20660.000.00-3.58-9.95
165448302006.11.29 15:15sell0.20usdchf1.20870.00001.20662006.11.30 07:041.20660.000.00-7.1734.81
165603512006.11.29 18:30buy0.10usdjpy116.340.00116.442006.11.30 01:39116.440.000.003.728.59
166038322006.11.30 07:05sell0.30gbpusd1.95240.00001.95122006.12.01 06:291.97380.000.000.17-642.00
166039432006.11.30 07:05sell0.10usdchf1.20630.00001.20532006.11.30 09:241.20530.000.000.008.30
166076182006.11.30 07:25sell0.50gbpusd1.95560.00001.95122006.11.30 16:151.96900.000.000.00-670.00
166199672006.11.30 09:25sell0.10usdchf1.20490.00001.20392006.11.30 14:481.20390.000.000.008.31
166432202006.11.30 14:50sell0.10usdchf1.20330.00001.20232006.11.30 14:571.20230.000.000.008.32
166462852006.11.30 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.20240.00001.20142006.11.30 15:031.20140.000.000.008.32
  0.00 0.00 3.11 -811.86
Closed P/L: -808.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
165223162006.11.29 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.31440.00001.3178 1.32540.000.002.42-110.00
165969182006.11.30 05:30sell0.20eurusd1.31780.00001.3178 1.32540.000.001.21-152.00
166198122006.11.30 09:25sell0.30eurusd1.32100.00001.3178 1.32540.000.001.82-132.00
165583792006.11.29 18:25sell0.10gbpusd1.94390.00001.9512 1.96920.000.000.23-253.00
165877302006.11.30 02:05sell0.20gbpusd1.94750.00001.9512 1.96920.000.000.11-434.00
165857662006.11.30 01:40buy0.10usdjpy116.490.00116.38 116.040.000.001.24-38.78
165898152006.11.30 02:15buy0.20usdjpy116.180.00116.38 116.040.000.002.48-24.13
167437572006.12.01 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.19980.00001.2008 1.19790.000.000.00-15.86
  0.00 0.00 9.51 -1 159.77
 Floating P/L: -1 150.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -808.75 Floating P/L: -1 150.26 Margin: 1 300.00
Balance: 2 191.25 Equity: 1 040.99 Free Margin: -259.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 812.91 Gross Loss: 1 621.66 Total Net Profit: -808.75
Profit Factor: 0.50 Expected Payoff: -14.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 808.75 Maximal Drawdown: 1 361.04 (38.31%) Relative Drawdown: 38.31% (1 361.04)
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 29 (68.97%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (73.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (26.32%)
Largest profit trade: 82.44 loss trade: -670.00
Average profit trade: 19.35 loss trade: -108.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (123.78) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 311.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 123.78 (11) consecutive loss (count): -1 311.83 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1