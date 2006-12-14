CFGTrader, LLC
|Account: 30352
|Name: ssds1e
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 14, 12:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|902138
|2006.12.14 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|0.0000
|1.9699
|2006.12.14 09:02
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|899330
|2006.12.13 17:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2006.12.14 08:44
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|42.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|898575
|2006.12.13 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2006.12.14 08:44
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-12.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|898042
|2006.12.13 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|0.0000
|1.9684
|2006.12.13 17:07
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|896191
|2006.12.13 15:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9661
|2006.12.13 16:53
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|895566
|2006.12.13 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|0.0000
|1.9661
|2006.12.13 16:53
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|893961
|2006.12.13 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9661
|2006.12.13 16:53
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|893859
|2006.12.13 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|0.0000
|1.9720
|2006.12.13 10:51
|1.9720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|893347
|2006.12.13 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|0.0000
|1.9704
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|890283
|2006.12.12 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|0.0000
|1.9704
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|889856
|2006.12.12 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|116.78
|2006.12.12 21:11
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.56
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|890131
|2006.12.12 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3277
|0.0000
|1.3287
|2006.12.12 21:11
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|890229
|2006.12.12 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9710
|2006.12.12 21:10
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|890141
|2006.12.12 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9693
|0.0000
|1.9703
|2006.12.12 20:49
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|889852
|2006.12.12 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1999
|0.0000
|1.1989
|2006.12.12 20:36
|1.1989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.34
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|889854
|2006.12.12 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9696
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.12 20:33
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|889851
|2006.12.12 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3270
|0.0000
|1.3280
|2006.12.12 20:32
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|889383
|2006.12.12 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2014
|2006.12.12 20:20
|1.2014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.32
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888295
|2006.12.12 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.82
|0.00
|116.92
|2006.12.12 20:20
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.56
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888770
|2006.12.12 17:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.12
|0.00
|116.92
|2006.12.12 20:20
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.22
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|889381
|2006.12.12 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2006.12.12 20:20
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888817
|2006.12.12 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2034
|0.0000
|1.2044
|2006.12.12 20:14
|1.2044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888816
|2006.12.12 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.12 20:14
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888978
|2006.12.12 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|0.0000
|1.9641
|2006.12.12 20:07
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887920
|2006.12.12 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9642
|2006.12.12 18:03
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888196
|2006.12.12 15:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|0.0000
|1.9642
|2006.12.12 18:03
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|888700
|2006.12.12 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2025
|0.0000
|1.2035
|2006.12.12 17:34
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888694
|2006.12.12 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3240
|0.0000
|1.3230
|2006.12.12 17:34
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887923
|2006.12.12 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2042
|0.0000
|1.2023
|2006.12.12 16:59
|1.2023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.80
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888293
|2006.12.12 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1998
|0.0000
|1.2023
|2006.12.12 16:59
|1.2023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.59
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|887921
|2006.12.12 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3226
|0.0000
|1.3243
|2006.12.12 16:47
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|888302
|2006.12.12 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3243
|2006.12.12 16:47
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|887482
|2006.12.12 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.13
|0.00
|116.90
|2006.12.12 15:40
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.35
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|884876
|2006.12.12 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.73
|0.00
|116.90
|2006.12.12 15:40
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.54
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887764
|2006.12.12 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2038
|0.0000
|1.2048
|2006.12.12 14:56
|1.2048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887762
|2006.12.12 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 14:56
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887759
|2006.12.12 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.12 14:56
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|885877
|2006.12.12 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.12 14:30
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|886645
|2006.12.12 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2031
|0.0000
|1.2041
|2006.12.12 14:30
|1.2041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|887358
|2006.12.12 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9621
|2006.12.12 14:30
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|886496
|2006.12.12 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|1.9644
|2006.12.12 14:05
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|884489
|2006.12.12 01:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|0.0000
|1.2031
|2006.12.12 11:55
|1.2031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|886364
|2006.12.12 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|1.9648
|2006.12.12 11:03
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|886278
|2006.12.12 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9625
|2006.12.12 10:30
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|884808
|2006.12.12 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|0.0000
|1.9608
|2006.12.12 10:25
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|886028
|2006.12.12 09:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9587
|0.0000
|1.9608
|2006.12.12 10:25
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|884487
|2006.12.12 01:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3244
|0.0000
|1.3234
|2006.12.12 08:54
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|884488
|2006.12.12 01:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.85
|0.00
|116.75
|2006.12.12 04:03
|116.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.57
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|884493
|2006.12.12 01:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|0.0000
|1.9608
|2006.12.12 03:56
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|884483
|2006.12.12 01:40
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|568.57
|Closed P/L:
|567.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|890281
|2006.12.12 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3285
|0.0000
|1.3255
|
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-80.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|895563
|2006.12.13 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3255
|
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.02
|-40.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|890133
|2006.12.12 20:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1997
|0.0000
|1.2029
|
|1.2107
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|-90.86
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|894590
|2006.12.13 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2028
|0.0000
|1.2029
|
|1.2107
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.32
|-130.50
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|895571
|2006.12.13 14:45
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2029
|
|1.2107
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.98
|-116.46
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2
|890282
|2006.12.12 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.75
|0.00
|117.10
|
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.26
|-63.83
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|893349
|2006.12.13 09:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.10
|0.00
|117.10
|
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.38
|-68.09
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|899332
|2006.12.13 17:45
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.42
|0.00
|117.10
|
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-20.43
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2
|902358
|2006.12.14 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|0.0000
|1.9693
|
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|902685
|2006.12.14 10:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|0.0000
|1.9693
|
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.75
|-703.17
|
|Floating P/L:
|-746.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|567.47
|Floating P/L:
|-746.92
|Margin:
|2 187.84
|Balance:
|50 567.47
|Equity:
|49 820.55
|Free Margin:
|48 379.63