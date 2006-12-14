CFGTrader, LLC

Account: 30352 Name: ssds1e Currency: USD 2006 December 14, 12:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9021382006.12.14 08:46buy0.10gbpusd1.96890.00001.96992006.12.14 09:021.96990.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8993302006.12.13 17:45buy0.20gbpusd1.96590.00001.96802006.12.14 08:441.96800.000.00-0.6642.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8985752006.12.13 17:15buy0.10gbpusd1.96920.00001.96802006.12.14 08:441.96800.000.00-0.33-12.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8980422006.12.13 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96740.00001.96842006.12.13 17:071.96840.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8961912006.12.13 15:45buy0.30gbpusd1.96180.00001.96612006.12.13 16:531.96610.000.000.00129.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
8955662006.12.13 14:45buy0.20gbpusd1.96650.00001.96612006.12.13 16:531.96610.000.000.00-8.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8939612006.12.13 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97220.00001.96612006.12.13 16:531.96610.000.000.00-61.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8938592006.12.13 10:46buy0.10gbpusd1.97100.00001.97202006.12.13 10:511.97200.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8933472006.12.13 09:45buy0.20gbpusd1.96840.00001.97042006.12.13 10:301.97040.000.000.0040.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8902832006.12.12 21:15buy0.10gbpusd1.97140.00001.97042006.12.13 10:301.97040.000.00-0.11-10.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8898562006.12.12 20:30sell0.10usdjpy116.880.00116.782006.12.12 21:11116.780.000.000.008.56
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8901312006.12.12 20:45buy0.10eurusd1.32770.00001.32872006.12.12 21:111.32870.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8902292006.12.12 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97000.00001.97102006.12.12 21:101.97100.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8901412006.12.12 20:45buy0.10gbpusd1.96930.00001.97032006.12.12 20:491.97030.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8898522006.12.12 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.19990.00001.19892006.12.12 20:361.19890.000.000.008.34
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8898542006.12.12 20:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96960.00001.97062006.12.12 20:331.97060.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8898512006.12.12 20:30buy0.10eurusd1.32700.00001.32802006.12.12 20:321.32800.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8893832006.12.12 20:15sell0.10usdchf1.20240.00001.20142006.12.12 20:201.20140.000.000.008.32
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8882952006.12.12 15:45sell0.10usdjpy116.820.00116.922006.12.12 20:20116.920.000.000.00-8.56
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8887702006.12.12 17:30sell0.20usdjpy117.120.00116.922006.12.12 20:20116.920.000.000.0034.22
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8893812006.12.12 20:15buy0.10eurusd1.32430.00001.32532006.12.12 20:201.32530.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8888172006.12.12 17:45buy0.10usdchf1.20340.00001.20442006.12.12 20:141.20440.000.000.008.30
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8888162006.12.12 17:45sell0.10eurusd1.32320.00001.32222006.12.12 20:141.32220.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8889782006.12.12 18:15sell0.10gbpusd1.96510.00001.96412006.12.12 20:071.96410.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8879202006.12.12 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96150.00001.96422006.12.12 18:031.96420.000.000.00-27.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8881962006.12.12 15:39sell0.20gbpusd1.96700.00001.96422006.12.12 18:031.96420.000.000.0056.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8887002006.12.12 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.20250.00001.20352006.12.12 17:341.20350.000.000.008.31
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8886942006.12.12 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.32400.00001.32302006.12.12 17:341.32300.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8879232006.12.12 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.20420.00001.20232006.12.12 16:591.20230.000.000.00-15.80
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8882932006.12.12 15:45buy0.20usdchf1.19980.00001.20232006.12.12 16:591.20230.000.000.0041.59
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8879212006.12.12 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.32260.00001.32432006.12.12 16:471.32430.000.000.00-17.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8883022006.12.12 15:45sell0.20eurusd1.32660.00001.32432006.12.12 16:471.32430.000.000.0046.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8874822006.12.12 14:30sell0.20usdjpy117.130.00116.902006.12.12 15:40116.900.000.000.0039.35
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8848762006.12.12 04:16sell0.10usdjpy116.730.00116.902006.12.12 15:40116.900.000.000.00-14.54
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8877642006.12.12 14:45buy0.10usdchf1.20380.00001.20482006.12.12 14:561.20480.000.000.008.30
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8877622006.12.12 14:45sell0.10gbpusd1.96230.00001.96132006.12.12 14:561.96130.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8877592006.12.12 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.32320.00001.32222006.12.12 14:561.32220.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8858772006.12.12 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.32320.00001.32222006.12.12 14:301.32220.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8866452006.12.12 12:00buy0.10usdchf1.20310.00001.20412006.12.12 14:301.20410.000.000.008.30
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8873582006.12.12 14:15sell0.10gbpusd1.96310.00001.96212006.12.12 14:301.96210.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8864962006.12.12 11:15buy0.10gbpusd1.96340.00001.96442006.12.12 14:051.96440.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8844892006.12.12 01:43buy0.10usdchf1.20210.00001.20312006.12.12 11:551.20310.000.000.008.31
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8863642006.12.12 10:45buy0.10gbpusd1.96380.00001.96482006.12.12 11:031.96480.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8862782006.12.12 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96150.00001.96252006.12.12 10:301.96250.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8848082006.12.12 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96210.00001.96082006.12.12 10:251.96080.000.000.00-13.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8860282006.12.12 09:16buy0.20gbpusd1.95870.00001.96082006.12.12 10:251.96080.000.000.0042.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
8844872006.12.12 01:42sell0.10eurusd1.32440.00001.32342006.12.12 08:541.32340.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8844882006.12.12 01:43sell0.10usdjpy116.850.00116.752006.12.12 04:03116.750.000.000.008.57
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8844932006.12.12 01:44buy0.10gbpusd1.95980.00001.96082006.12.12 03:561.96080.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
8844832006.12.12 01:40balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.10 568.57
Closed P/L: 567.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8902812006.12.12 21:15buy0.10eurusd1.32850.00001.3255 1.32050.000.00-2.68-80.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
8955632006.12.13 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.32250.00001.3255 1.32050.000.00-4.02-40.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
8901332006.12.12 20:45sell0.10usdchf1.19970.00001.2029 1.21070.000.00-3.55-90.86
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
8945902006.12.13 13:30sell0.20usdchf1.20280.00001.2029 1.21070.000.00-5.32-130.50
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
8955712006.12.13 14:45sell0.30usdchf1.20600.00001.2029 1.21070.000.00-7.98-116.46
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2
8902822006.12.12 21:15sell0.10usdjpy116.750.00117.10 117.500.000.00-4.26-63.83
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
8933492006.12.13 09:45sell0.20usdjpy117.100.00117.10 117.500.000.00-6.38-68.09
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
8993322006.12.13 17:45sell0.30usdjpy117.420.00117.10 117.500.000.00-9.56-20.43
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2
9023582006.12.14 09:15buy0.10gbpusd1.97050.00001.9693 1.96520.000.000.00-53.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
9026852006.12.14 10:15buy0.20gbpusd1.96720.00001.9693 1.96520.000.000.00-40.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
  0.00 0.00 -43.75 -703.17
 Floating P/L: -746.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 567.47 Floating P/L: -746.92 Margin: 2 187.84
Balance: 50 567.47 Equity: 49 820.55 Free Margin: 48 379.63