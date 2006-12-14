Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1323850 Name: ssds1e Currency: USD 2006 December 14, 11:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
177736732006.12.14 10:10buy0.01eurjpym155.290.00155.342006.12.14 10:32155.340.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177715972006.12.14 09:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.96800.00001.96852006.12.14 09:371.96850.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177707152006.12.14 09:25buy0.02gbpusdm1.96660.00001.96742006.12.14 09:301.96740.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177702882006.12.14 09:21buy0.01gbpusdm1.96740.00001.96742006.12.14 09:301.96740.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177576302006.12.14 07:20buy0.01usdjpym117.490.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177647392006.12.14 08:15buy0.04usdjpym117.330.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177626672006.12.14 08:05buy0.02usdjpym117.410.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177655892006.12.14 08:20sell0.01eurusdm1.32380.00001.32332006.12.14 08:471.32330.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177576872006.12.14 07:22sell0.01audusdm0.78570.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177591752006.12.14 07:45sell0.02audusdm0.78650.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177647782006.12.14 08:15sell0.04audusdm0.78700.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177570462006.12.14 07:10buy0.04usdchfm1.20520.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177320452006.12.13 21:21buy0.01usdchfm1.20650.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.03-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177602492006.12.14 07:55buy0.08usdchfm1.20440.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177543652006.12.14 06:25buy0.02usdchfm1.20600.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177626342006.12.14 08:05buy0.16usdchfm1.20390.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.001.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177579242006.12.14 07:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96620.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177592162006.12.14 07:45sell0.04gbpusdm1.96830.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177626882006.12.14 08:05sell0.16gbpusdm1.97030.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.002.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177582472006.12.14 07:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177609332006.12.14 08:00sell0.08gbpusdm1.96920.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.000.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177626502006.12.14 08:05sell0.04eurjpym155.430.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177526932006.12.14 05:05sell0.01eurjpym155.310.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177591632006.12.14 07:45sell0.02eurjpym155.360.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177527072006.12.14 05:05sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177547832006.12.14 06:30sell0.02eurusdm1.32190.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177570572006.12.14 07:10sell0.04eurusdm1.32280.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177555982006.12.14 06:51sell0.02gbpusdm1.96700.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177550152006.12.14 06:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96630.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177570342006.12.14 07:10sell0.04gbpusdm1.96760.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177496002006.12.14 03:15buy0.01audusdm0.78650.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177532312006.12.14 05:35buy0.02audusdm0.78590.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177536972006.12.14 05:55buy0.04audusdm0.78540.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177512322006.12.14 04:30sell0.04usdjpym117.600.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177495582006.12.14 03:11sell0.01usdjpym117.480.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177504562006.12.14 04:06sell0.02usdjpym117.540.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177495332006.12.14 03:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96682006.12.14 06:271.96680.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177507622006.12.14 04:15buy0.02gbpusdm1.96610.00001.96682006.12.14 06:271.96680.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177495362006.12.14 03:10buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32142006.12.14 04:391.32140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177447262006.12.14 01:10buy0.04eurjpym155.160.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177372842006.12.13 23:00buy0.02eurjpym155.230.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177365722006.12.13 22:45buy0.01eurjpym155.280.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177413212006.12.14 00:06sell0.01audusdm0.78620.00000.78602006.12.14 03:020.78600.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177483492006.12.14 02:15sell0.02audusdm0.78670.00000.78602006.12.14 03:020.78600.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177484842006.12.14 02:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96710.00001.96662006.12.14 03:011.96660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177480202006.12.14 02:00sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.14 03:011.32090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177480132006.12.14 02:00buy0.01usdjpym117.410.00117.462006.12.14 02:29117.460.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177447402006.12.14 01:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96732006.12.14 01:471.96730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177445182006.12.14 01:07buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32142006.12.14 01:471.32140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177413482006.12.14 00:07sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.14 00:521.32090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177413352006.12.14 00:07sell0.01gbpusdm1.96730.00001.96682006.12.14 00:521.96680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177392032006.12.13 23:36buy0.02usdjpym117.460.00117.532006.12.14 00:14117.530.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177378672006.12.13 23:12buy0.01usdjpym117.530.00117.532006.12.14 00:14117.530.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177365622006.12.13 22:45buy0.01eurusdm1.32120.00001.32172006.12.13 23:451.32170.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177166012006.12.13 17:30buy0.02audusdm0.78600.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.010.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177110822006.12.13 16:30buy0.01audusdm0.78670.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177207932006.12.13 17:55buy0.04audusdm0.78540.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.010.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177237982006.12.13 18:16sell0.01usdjpym117.440.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.05-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177285272006.12.13 20:10sell0.04usdjpym117.600.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.180.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177256832006.12.13 18:55sell0.02usdjpym117.510.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.090.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177289712006.12.13 20:15sell0.04eurjpym155.260.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.130.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177159032006.12.13 17:20sell0.02eurjpym155.180.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.07-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177140002006.12.13 16:55sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.03-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177316672006.12.13 21:10sell0.08eurjpym155.320.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.270.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177323802006.12.13 21:35sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.13 22:351.32090.000.000.020.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177323902006.12.13 21:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96670.00001.96622006.12.13 22:021.96620.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177237392006.12.13 18:15sell0.01usdchfm1.20650.00001.20632006.12.13 21:041.20630.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177242182006.12.13 18:26sell0.02usdchfm1.20700.00001.20632006.12.13 21:041.20630.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177256772006.12.13 18:55buy0.02eurusdm1.32030.00001.32102006.12.13 20:541.32100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177237462006.12.13 18:15buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32102006.12.13 20:541.32100.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177276322006.12.13 19:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.13 20:181.96540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177236822006.12.13 18:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96460.00001.96512006.12.13 18:401.96510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177183672006.12.13 17:40sell0.02usdjpym117.470.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177208442006.12.13 17:55sell0.04usdjpym117.530.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177140212006.12.13 16:55sell0.01usdjpym117.420.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177208152006.12.13 17:55buy0.02eurusdm1.32060.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177227032006.12.13 18:10buy0.04eurusdm1.31990.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177188742006.12.13 17:45buy0.01eurusdm1.32130.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098612006.12.13 16:20buy0.01usdchfm1.20580.00001.20632006.12.13 16:381.20630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177107142006.12.13 16:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96730.00001.96682006.12.13 16:381.96680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098652006.12.13 16:20buy0.01usdjpym117.310.00117.362006.12.13 16:35117.360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098902006.12.13 16:20sell0.01eurusdm1.32270.00001.32222006.12.13 16:351.32220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176796972006.12.13 13:35sell0.32usdjpym117.400.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.006.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
176363822006.12.13 05:20sell0.04usdjpym116.980.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176634412006.12.13 11:10sell0.16usdjpym117.100.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-1.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176300762006.12.13 01:15sell0.01usdjpym116.840.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176312382006.12.13 01:45sell0.02usdjpym116.920.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176496342006.12.13 08:35sell0.08usdjpym117.040.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176991732006.12.13 15:05buy0.01eurusdm1.32190.00001.32242006.12.13 16:031.32240.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177035292006.12.13 15:41sell0.01audusdm0.78730.00000.78682006.12.13 16:000.78680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176795392006.12.13 13:35sell0.04usdchfm1.20690.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176967902006.12.13 14:55sell0.08usdchfm1.20740.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.001.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176711862006.12.13 13:25sell0.02usdchfm1.20260.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.00-0.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176688512006.12.13 12:45sell0.01usdchfm1.20190.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176892572006.12.13 14:10buy0.02audusdm0.78670.00000.78742006.12.13 15:270.78740.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176873032006.12.13 13:55buy0.01audusdm0.78730.00000.78742006.12.13 15:270.78740.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176962022006.12.13 14:50buy0.08eurjpym154.980.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176873172006.12.13 13:55buy0.01eurjpym155.190.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176925312006.12.13 14:35buy0.04eurjpym155.060.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176903182006.12.13 14:20buy0.02eurjpym155.130.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176975912006.12.13 15:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96342006.12.13 15:011.96340.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176968492006.12.13 14:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96330.00001.96342006.12.13 15:011.96340.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176277212006.12.13 00:00sell0.04audusdm0.78740.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176233522006.12.12 21:57sell0.02audusdm0.78680.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176210872006.12.12 20:45sell0.01audusdm0.78630.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176641152006.12.13 11:20sell0.16audusdm0.78890.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176304412006.12.13 01:25sell0.08audusdm0.78830.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176646172006.12.13 11:30sell0.01eurjpym155.350.00155.302006.12.13 13:30155.300.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176682702006.12.13 12:35buy0.01eurusdm1.32670.00001.32722006.12.13 12:461.32720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176637032006.12.13 11:15sell0.02eurusdm1.32730.00001.32662006.12.13 12:131.32660.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176602942006.12.13 10:15sell0.01eurusdm1.32660.00001.32662006.12.13 12:131.32660.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176643452006.12.13 11:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.97230.00001.97182006.12.13 11:291.97180.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176584042006.12.13 09:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.97140.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176579992006.12.13 09:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.97040.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176607452006.12.13 10:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.97220.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176507192006.12.13 08:40sell0.01usdchfm1.20120.00001.20122006.12.13 09:591.20120.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176530962006.12.13 09:05sell0.02usdchfm1.20200.00001.20122006.12.13 09:591.20120.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176488832006.12.13 08:26buy0.01eurusdm1.32660.00001.32662006.12.13 09:501.32660.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176531512006.12.13 09:05buy0.02eurusdm1.32590.00001.32662006.12.13 09:501.32660.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176531032006.12.13 09:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.96800.00001.96902006.12.13 09:151.96900.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176515632006.12.13 08:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.96950.00001.96902006.12.13 09:151.96900.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176486872006.12.13 08:20buy0.01eurjpym155.240.00155.292006.12.13 08:37155.290.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176400572006.12.13 06:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.97050.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176426172006.12.13 07:15buy0.04gbpusdm1.96920.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176405022006.12.13 07:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.97000.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176399942006.12.13 06:55sell0.01usdchfm1.19990.00001.19942006.12.13 07:331.19940.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176425632006.12.13 07:15buy0.01eurjpym155.310.00155.362006.12.13 07:33155.360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176422302006.12.13 07:10buy0.02eurusdm1.32710.00001.32782006.12.13 07:321.32780.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176399632006.12.13 06:55buy0.01eurusdm1.32780.00001.32782006.12.13 07:321.32780.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176175692006.12.12 19:55buy0.01usdchfm1.20010.00001.20012006.12.13 06:331.20010.000.000.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176186492006.12.12 20:10buy0.02usdchfm1.19930.00001.20012006.12.13 06:331.20010.000.000.020.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176363782006.12.13 05:20sell0.32eurjpym155.420.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.003.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
176298822006.12.13 01:05sell0.02eurjpym155.160.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176312042006.12.13 01:45sell0.08eurjpym155.290.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176292522006.12.13 00:55sell0.01eurjpym155.100.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176317612006.12.13 01:55sell0.16eurjpym155.340.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176304322006.12.13 01:25sell0.04eurjpym155.210.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176328372006.12.13 02:50sell0.01eurusdm1.32810.00001.32762006.12.13 06:321.32760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176327242006.12.13 02:40sell0.16gbpusdm1.97150.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176186142006.12.12 20:10sell0.04gbpusdm1.97060.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176175532006.12.12 19:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96910.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176196952006.12.12 20:20sell0.08gbpusdm1.97090.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176177542006.12.12 20:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.96970.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176291982006.12.13 00:51buy0.01eurusdm1.32780.00001.32792006.12.13 01:211.32790.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176296142006.12.13 01:00buy0.02eurusdm1.32720.00001.32792006.12.13 01:211.32790.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176276762006.12.13 00:00buy0.02eurjpym155.040.00155.112006.12.13 00:47155.110.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176262392006.12.12 23:15buy0.01eurjpym155.090.00155.112006.12.13 00:47155.110.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176205092006.12.12 20:30sell0.01eurusdm1.32800.00001.32752006.12.13 00:351.32750.000.000.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176260842006.12.12 23:10buy0.04usdjpym116.700.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176175632006.12.12 19:55buy0.01usdjpym116.900.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176193982006.12.12 20:15buy0.02usdjpym116.780.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.020.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176193882006.12.12 20:15sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.072006.12.12 20:21155.070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175974062006.12.12 16:30buy0.02audusdm0.78460.00000.78532006.12.12 19:210.78530.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175971272006.12.12 16:25buy0.01audusdm0.78520.00000.78532006.12.12 19:210.78530.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176060692006.12.12 19:20buy0.01eurjpym154.990.00155.042006.12.12 19:21155.040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176042862006.12.12 19:15buy0.01eurusdm1.32460.00001.32512006.12.12 19:201.32510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176044242006.12.12 19:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96560.00001.96612006.12.12 19:151.96610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022532006.12.12 18:41buy0.01usdjpym117.070.00117.122006.12.12 19:09117.120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176005462006.12.12 17:30sell0.02eurjpym155.040.00154.972006.12.12 19:02154.970.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175966882006.12.12 16:10sell0.01eurjpym154.990.00154.972006.12.12 19:02154.970.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022912006.12.12 18:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.12 19:001.96540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022352006.12.12 18:40buy0.01usdchfm1.20240.00001.20292006.12.12 19:001.20290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022612006.12.12 18:42sell0.01eurusdm1.32400.00001.32352006.12.12 19:001.32350.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175985152006.12.12 16:45sell0.01usdjpym117.070.00117.052006.12.12 18:30117.050.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175990202006.12.12 17:00sell0.02usdjpym117.120.00117.052006.12.12 18:30117.050.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176000672006.12.12 17:15sell0.01usdchfm1.20260.00001.20212006.12.12 18:271.20210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175996292006.12.12 17:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.96440.00001.96542006.12.12 17:201.96540.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175985422006.12.12 16:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.12 17:201.96540.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175983902006.12.12 16:40buy0.01eurusdm1.32370.00001.32362006.12.12 17:171.32360.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175996212006.12.12 17:05buy0.02eurusdm1.32280.00001.32362006.12.12 17:171.32360.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175937362006.12.12 15:20sell0.02gbpusdm1.96760.00001.96692006.12.12 15:571.96690.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175929892006.12.12 15:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.96690.00001.96692006.12.12 15:571.96690.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175936272006.12.12 15:15buy0.02usdchfm1.20100.00001.20172006.12.12 15:571.20170.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175927342006.12.12 15:00buy0.01usdchfm1.20160.00001.20172006.12.12 15:571.20170.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175945822006.12.12 15:35sell0.01audusdm0.78610.00000.78562006.12.12 15:470.78560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175919682006.12.12 14:55buy0.01usdjpym116.910.00116.962006.12.12 15:47116.960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175919462006.12.12 14:55sell0.01eurusdm1.32540.00001.32492006.12.12 14:571.32490.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175712032006.12.12 11:26buy0.01audusdm0.78620.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175832872006.12.12 13:55buy0.04audusdm0.78480.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175813592006.12.12 13:35buy0.02audusdm0.78540.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175826542006.12.12 13:45sell0.02usdchfm1.20320.00001.20242006.12.12 14:361.20240.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175821972006.12.12 13:40sell0.01usdchfm1.20240.00001.20242006.12.12 14:361.20240.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175846522006.12.12 14:00sell0.01eurjpym154.880.00154.832006.12.12 14:30154.830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175826492006.12.12 13:45sell0.02usdjpym117.050.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175822062006.12.12 13:40sell0.01usdjpym116.960.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175832722006.12.12 13:55sell0.04usdjpym117.110.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175822242006.12.12 13:40buy0.01eurusdm1.32430.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175826172006.12.12 13:45buy0.02eurusdm1.32350.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175846752006.12.12 14:00buy0.04eurusdm1.32290.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175825722006.12.12 13:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.96260.00001.96342006.12.12 13:501.96340.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175822172006.12.12 13:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.96360.00001.96342006.12.12 13:501.96340.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175763552006.12.12 13:05buy0.01usdchfm1.20250.00001.20302006.12.12 13:301.20300.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175743332006.12.12 12:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96370.00001.96302006.12.12 13:261.96300.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175741832006.12.12 12:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96302006.12.12 13:261.96300.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175763662006.12.12 13:05sell0.01eurusdm1.32490.00001.32442006.12.12 13:171.32440.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175705092006.12.12 11:05buy0.01eurusdm1.32410.00001.32462006.12.12 12:541.32460.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175719202006.12.12 11:55sell0.02usdchfm1.20320.00001.20252006.12.12 12:251.20250.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175704912006.12.12 11:05sell0.01usdchfm1.20260.00001.20252006.12.12 12:251.20250.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175699132006.12.12 11:00sell0.01eurjpym154.750.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175721032006.12.12 12:00sell0.04eurjpym154.860.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175729802006.12.12 12:05sell0.08eurjpym154.930.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
175711732006.12.12 11:25sell0.02eurjpym154.800.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175704872006.12.12 11:05sell0.01usdjpym116.870.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175716292006.12.12 11:45sell0.02usdjpym116.940.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175729502006.12.12 12:05sell0.04usdjpym117.040.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175705012006.12.12 11:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96192006.12.12 11:051.96190.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175600342006.12.12 09:30sell0.04audusdm0.78700.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175465632006.12.12 05:55sell0.02audusdm0.78610.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175459392006.12.12 05:30sell0.01audusdm0.78560.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175623192006.12.12 09:45sell0.01eurusdm1.32420.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175632702006.12.12 09:50sell0.02eurusdm1.32510.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175654762006.12.12 10:05sell0.04eurusdm1.32570.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175658222006.12.12 10:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.96350.00001.96302006.12.12 10:201.96300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175654842006.12.12 10:05sell0.02gbpusdm1.96440.00001.96352006.12.12 10:091.96350.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175647072006.12.12 10:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.96310.00001.96352006.12.12 10:091.96350.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175619942006.12.12 09:40buy0.02usdjpym116.780.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175560342006.12.12 08:05buy0.01usdjpym116.840.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175633372006.12.12 09:50buy0.04usdjpym116.700.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175572492006.12.12 08:30buy0.01eurjpym154.670.00154.722006.12.12 10:00154.720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175623042006.12.12 09:45sell0.02usdchfm1.20200.00001.20132006.12.12 09:501.20130.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175594492006.12.12 09:25sell0.01usdchfm1.20140.00001.20132006.12.12 09:501.20130.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175568312006.12.12 08:10buy0.16eurusdm1.32310.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
175548422006.12.12 07:55buy0.08eurusdm1.32360.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
175533422006.12.12 07:50buy0.04eurusdm1.32430.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175523812006.12.12 07:30buy0.02eurusdm1.32490.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175492522006.12.12 06:50buy0.01eurusdm1.32550.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175589772006.12.12 09:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.95890.00001.95942006.12.12 09:211.95940.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175571382006.12.12 08:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.95940.00001.95992006.12.12 08:371.95990.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175401292006.12.12 03:00buy0.02usdchfm1.20100.00001.20172006.12.12 07:541.20170.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379872006.12.12 02:35buy0.01usdchfm1.20160.00001.20172006.12.12 07:541.20170.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175453072006.12.12 04:50sell0.01usdjpym116.790.00116.802006.12.12 07:53116.800.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175469012006.12.12 06:00sell0.02usdjpym116.880.00116.802006.12.12 07:53116.800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175438602006.12.12 04:20sell0.04eurjpym154.930.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175430632006.12.12 04:05sell0.02eurjpym154.860.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175411472006.12.12 03:05sell0.01eurjpym154.810.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175475402006.12.12 06:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.96190.00001.96142006.12.12 06:421.96140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175402182006.12.12 03:02sell0.02eurusdm1.32620.00001.32532006.12.12 06:151.32530.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379892006.12.12 02:35sell0.01eurusdm1.32500.00001.32532006.12.12 06:151.32530.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175464062006.12.12 05:51buy0.01gbpusdm1.96150.00001.96202006.12.12 06:021.96200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175401462006.12.12 03:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379932006.12.12 02:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96010.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175440182006.12.12 04:25sell0.04gbpusdm1.96230.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175379832006.12.12 02:35buy0.01usdjpym116.810.00116.802006.12.12 04:12116.800.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175411542006.12.12 03:05buy0.02usdjpym116.720.00116.802006.12.12 04:12116.800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175341352006.12.12 00:46balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.68 30.52
Closed P/L: 29.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
177676872006.12.14 08:45sell0.01usdchfm1.20580.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
177682672006.12.14 08:50sell0.02usdchfm1.20640.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
177696472006.12.14 09:10sell0.04usdchfm1.20730.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-1.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
177707062006.12.14 09:25sell0.08usdchfm1.20790.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-1.98
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
177720392006.12.14 09:40buy0.01audusdm0.78630.00000.7858 0.78400.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
177742562006.12.14 10:20buy0.01eurusdm1.32260.00001.3219 1.32060.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
177747892006.12.14 10:35buy0.02audusdm0.78550.00000.7858 0.78400.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
177767442006.12.14 11:10sell0.16usdchfm1.20930.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-2.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
177767672006.12.14 11:10buy0.02eurusdm1.32170.00001.3219 1.32060.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
177767772006.12.14 11:10buy0.04audusdm0.78490.00000.7858 0.78400.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
177779642006.12.14 11:15buy0.04eurusdm1.32090.00001.3219 1.32060.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
177780152006.12.14 11:15sell0.32usdchfm1.21030.00001.2089 1.21090.000.000.00-1.59
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.46
 Floating P/L: -9.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.84 Floating P/L: -9.46 Margin: 38.50
Balance: 50 029.84 Equity: 50 020.38 Free Margin: 49 981.88