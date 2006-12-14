|Account: 1323850
|Name: ssds1e
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 14, 11:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17773673
|2006.12.14 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.29
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 10:32
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17771597
|2006.12.14 09:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9680
|0.0000
|1.9685
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17770715
|2006.12.14 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9666
|0.0000
|1.9674
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17770288
|2006.12.14 09:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9674
|0.0000
|1.9674
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17757630
|2006.12.14 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17764739
|2006.12.14 08:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.33
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17762667
|2006.12.14 08:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.41
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17765589
|2006.12.14 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|0.0000
|1.3233
|2006.12.14 08:47
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17757687
|2006.12.14 07:22
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7857
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759175
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7865
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17764778
|2006.12.14 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17757046
|2006.12.14 07:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2052
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17732045
|2006.12.13 21:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17760249
|2006.12.14 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17754365
|2006.12.14 06:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17762634
|2006.12.14 08:05
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2039
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17757924
|2006.12.14 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9662
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759216
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9683
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17762688
|2006.12.14 08:05
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9703
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17758247
|2006.12.14 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17760933
|2006.12.14 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17762650
|2006.12.14 08:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.43
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17752693
|2006.12.14 05:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759163
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.36
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17752707
|2006.12.14 05:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17754783
|2006.12.14 06:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3219
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17757057
|2006.12.14 07:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17755598
|2006.12.14 06:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9670
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17755015
|2006.12.14 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9663
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17757034
|2006.12.14 07:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9676
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17749600
|2006.12.14 03:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7865
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17753231
|2006.12.14 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7859
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17753697
|2006.12.14 05:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17751232
|2006.12.14 04:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17749558
|2006.12.14 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.48
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17750456
|2006.12.14 04:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.54
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17749533
|2006.12.14 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 06:27
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17750762
|2006.12.14 04:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9661
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 06:27
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17749536
|2006.12.14 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.14 04:39
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744726
|2006.12.14 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.16
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17737284
|2006.12.13 23:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.23
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17736572
|2006.12.13 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.28
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17741321
|2006.12.14 00:06
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7862
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.14 03:02
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748349
|2006.12.14 02:15
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.14 03:02
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17748484
|2006.12.14 02:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9671
|0.0000
|1.9666
|2006.12.14 03:01
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748020
|2006.12.14 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.14 03:01
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748013
|2006.12.14 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.41
|0.00
|117.46
|2006.12.14 02:29
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744740
|2006.12.14 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9673
|2006.12.14 01:47
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744518
|2006.12.14 01:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.14 01:47
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17741348
|2006.12.14 00:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.14 00:52
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17741335
|2006.12.14 00:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 00:52
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17739203
|2006.12.13 23:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.46
|0.00
|117.53
|2006.12.14 00:14
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17737867
|2006.12.13 23:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.53
|0.00
|117.53
|2006.12.14 00:14
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17736562
|2006.12.13 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3212
|0.0000
|1.3217
|2006.12.13 23:45
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17716601
|2006.12.13 17:30
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7860
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17711082
|2006.12.13 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17720793
|2006.12.13 17:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17723798
|2006.12.13 18:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.44
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17728527
|2006.12.13 20:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17725683
|2006.12.13 18:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.51
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17728971
|2006.12.13 20:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.26
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17715903
|2006.12.13 17:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.18
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17714000
|2006.12.13 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17731667
|2006.12.13 21:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.32
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17732380
|2006.12.13 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.13 22:35
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17732390
|2006.12.13 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.13 22:02
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17723739
|2006.12.13 18:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 21:04
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17724218
|2006.12.13 18:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2070
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 21:04
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17725677
|2006.12.13 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3203
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 20:54
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17723746
|2006.12.13 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 20:54
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17727632
|2006.12.13 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.13 20:18
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17723682
|2006.12.13 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.13 18:40
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17718367
|2006.12.13 17:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.47
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17720844
|2006.12.13 17:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.53
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17714021
|2006.12.13 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.42
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17720815
|2006.12.13 17:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3206
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17722703
|2006.12.13 18:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3199
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17718874
|2006.12.13 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3213
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709861
|2006.12.13 16:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2058
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 16:38
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17710714
|2006.12.13 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.13 16:38
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709865
|2006.12.13 16:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.31
|0.00
|117.36
|2006.12.13 16:35
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709890
|2006.12.13 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3227
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.13 16:35
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17679697
|2006.12.13 13:35
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.40
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17636382
|2006.12.13 05:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.98
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17663441
|2006.12.13 11:10
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.10
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17630076
|2006.12.13 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.84
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17631238
|2006.12.13 01:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.92
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17649634
|2006.12.13 08:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.04
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17699173
|2006.12.13 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3219
|0.0000
|1.3224
|2006.12.13 16:03
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17703529
|2006.12.13 15:41
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7873
|0.0000
|0.7868
|2006.12.13 16:00
|0.7868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17679539
|2006.12.13 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2069
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17696790
|2006.12.13 14:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17671186
|2006.12.13 13:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17668851
|2006.12.13 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2019
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17689257
|2006.12.13 14:10
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7874
|2006.12.13 15:27
|0.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17687303
|2006.12.13 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7873
|0.0000
|0.7874
|2006.12.13 15:27
|0.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17696202
|2006.12.13 14:50
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.98
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17687317
|2006.12.13 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.19
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17692531
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.06
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17690318
|2006.12.13 14:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.13
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17697591
|2006.12.13 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.13 15:01
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17696849
|2006.12.13 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.13 15:01
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17627721
|2006.12.13 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7874
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17623352
|2006.12.12 21:57
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7868
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17621087
|2006.12.12 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7863
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17664115
|2006.12.13 11:20
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7889
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17630441
|2006.12.13 01:25
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7883
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17664617
|2006.12.13 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.35
|0.00
|155.30
|2006.12.13 13:30
|155.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17668270
|2006.12.13 12:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3267
|0.0000
|1.3272
|2006.12.13 12:46
|1.3272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17663703
|2006.12.13 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3273
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 12:13
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17660294
|2006.12.13 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 12:13
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17664345
|2006.12.13 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|0.0000
|1.9718
|2006.12.13 11:29
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17658404
|2006.12.13 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9714
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17657999
|2006.12.13 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17660745
|2006.12.13 10:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17650719
|2006.12.13 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2012
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2006.12.13 09:59
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17653096
|2006.12.13 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2020
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2006.12.13 09:59
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17648883
|2006.12.13 08:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 09:50
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17653151
|2006.12.13 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3259
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 09:50
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17653103
|2006.12.13 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9680
|0.0000
|1.9690
|2006.12.13 09:15
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17651563
|2006.12.13 08:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9695
|0.0000
|1.9690
|2006.12.13 09:15
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17648687
|2006.12.13 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.24
|0.00
|155.29
|2006.12.13 08:37
|155.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17640057
|2006.12.13 06:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9705
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17642617
|2006.12.13 07:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17640502
|2006.12.13 07:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17639994
|2006.12.13 06:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.1999
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.13 07:33
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17642563
|2006.12.13 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.36
|2006.12.13 07:33
|155.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17642230
|2006.12.13 07:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3278
|2006.12.13 07:32
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17639963
|2006.12.13 06:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3278
|2006.12.13 07:32
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17617569
|2006.12.12 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2001
|0.0000
|1.2001
|2006.12.13 06:33
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17618649
|2006.12.12 20:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.1993
|0.0000
|1.2001
|2006.12.13 06:33
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17636378
|2006.12.13 05:20
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|155.42
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17629882
|2006.12.13 01:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.16
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17631204
|2006.12.13 01:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.29
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17629252
|2006.12.13 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.10
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17631761
|2006.12.13 01:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|155.34
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17630432
|2006.12.13 01:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.21
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17632837
|2006.12.13 02:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3281
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2006.12.13 06:32
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17632724
|2006.12.13 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9715
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17618614
|2006.12.12 20:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17617553
|2006.12.12 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9691
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17619695
|2006.12.12 20:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9709
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17617754
|2006.12.12 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9697
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17629198
|2006.12.13 00:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.13 01:21
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17629614
|2006.12.13 01:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3272
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.13 01:21
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17627676
|2006.12.13 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.04
|0.00
|155.11
|2006.12.13 00:47
|155.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17626239
|2006.12.12 23:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.09
|0.00
|155.11
|2006.12.13 00:47
|155.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17620509
|2006.12.12 20:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3280
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2006.12.13 00:35
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17626084
|2006.12.12 23:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.70
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17617563
|2006.12.12 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.90
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17619398
|2006.12.12 20:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.78
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17619388
|2006.12.12 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.07
|2006.12.12 20:21
|155.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17597406
|2006.12.12 16:30
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7846
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.12 19:21
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17597127
|2006.12.12 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.12 19:21
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17606069
|2006.12.12 19:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.99
|0.00
|155.04
|2006.12.12 19:21
|155.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17604286
|2006.12.12 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3246
|0.0000
|1.3251
|2006.12.12 19:20
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17604424
|2006.12.12 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9656
|0.0000
|1.9661
|2006.12.12 19:15
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602253
|2006.12.12 18:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.12
|2006.12.12 19:09
|117.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17600546
|2006.12.12 17:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.04
|0.00
|154.97
|2006.12.12 19:02
|154.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17596688
|2006.12.12 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.99
|0.00
|154.97
|2006.12.12 19:02
|154.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602291
|2006.12.12 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602235
|2006.12.12 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2029
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.2029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602261
|2006.12.12 18:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3240
|0.0000
|1.3235
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.3235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17598515
|2006.12.12 16:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.12.12 18:30
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17599020
|2006.12.12 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.12
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.12.12 18:30
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17600067
|2006.12.12 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2021
|2006.12.12 18:27
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17599629
|2006.12.12 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9644
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 17:20
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17598542
|2006.12.12 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 17:20
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17598390
|2006.12.12 16:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3237
|0.0000
|1.3236
|2006.12.12 17:17
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17599621
|2006.12.12 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3236
|2006.12.12 17:17
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17593736
|2006.12.12 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9676
|0.0000
|1.9669
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17592989
|2006.12.12 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9669
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17593627
|2006.12.12 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2010
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17592734
|2006.12.12 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2016
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17594582
|2006.12.12 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7856
|2006.12.12 15:47
|0.7856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17591968
|2006.12.12 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.91
|0.00
|116.96
|2006.12.12 15:47
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17591946
|2006.12.12 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3254
|0.0000
|1.3249
|2006.12.12 14:57
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17571203
|2006.12.12 11:26
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7862
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17583287
|2006.12.12 13:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7848
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17581359
|2006.12.12 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582654
|2006.12.12 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.2024
|2006.12.12 14:36
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582197
|2006.12.12 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2024
|2006.12.12 14:36
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17584652
|2006.12.12 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.88
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 14:30
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17582649
|2006.12.12 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.05
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582206
|2006.12.12 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.96
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17583272
|2006.12.12 13:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.11
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17582224
|2006.12.12 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17582617
|2006.12.12 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3235
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17584675
|2006.12.12 14:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17582572
|2006.12.12 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9626
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.12 13:50
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582217
|2006.12.12 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.12 13:50
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17576355
|2006.12.12 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2025
|0.0000
|1.2030
|2006.12.12 13:30
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17574333
|2006.12.12 12:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 13:26
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17574183
|2006.12.12 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 13:26
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17576366
|2006.12.12 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3249
|0.0000
|1.3244
|2006.12.12 13:17
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17570509
|2006.12.12 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3241
|0.0000
|1.3246
|2006.12.12 12:54
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17571920
|2006.12.12 11:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.2025
|2006.12.12 12:25
|1.2025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17570491
|2006.12.12 11:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2025
|2006.12.12 12:25
|1.2025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17569913
|2006.12.12 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.75
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17572103
|2006.12.12 12:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.86
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17572980
|2006.12.12 12:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.93
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17571173
|2006.12.12 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.80
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17570487
|2006.12.12 11:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.87
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17571629
|2006.12.12 11:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.94
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17572950
|2006.12.12 12:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.04
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17570501
|2006.12.12 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.12 11:05
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17560034
|2006.12.12 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17546563
|2006.12.12 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17545939
|2006.12.12 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7856
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17562319
|2006.12.12 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3242
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17563270
|2006.12.12 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3251
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17565476
|2006.12.12 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3257
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17565822
|2006.12.12 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9635
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 10:20
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17565484
|2006.12.12 10:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9644
|0.0000
|1.9635
|2006.12.12 10:09
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17564707
|2006.12.12 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9635
|2006.12.12 10:09
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17561994
|2006.12.12 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.78
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17556034
|2006.12.12 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.84
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17563337
|2006.12.12 09:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.70
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17557249
|2006.12.12 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.67
|0.00
|154.72
|2006.12.12 10:00
|154.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17562304
|2006.12.12 09:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2020
|0.0000
|1.2013
|2006.12.12 09:50
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17559449
|2006.12.12 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2014
|0.0000
|1.2013
|2006.12.12 09:50
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17556831
|2006.12.12 08:10
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17554842
|2006.12.12 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3236
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17553342
|2006.12.12 07:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17552381
|2006.12.12 07:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3249
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17549252
|2006.12.12 06:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17558977
|2006.12.12 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9589
|0.0000
|1.9594
|2006.12.12 09:21
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17557138
|2006.12.12 08:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9594
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.12 08:37
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540129
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2010
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 07:54
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537987
|2006.12.12 02:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2016
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 07:54
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17545307
|2006.12.12 04:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.79
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 07:53
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17546901
|2006.12.12 06:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.88
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 07:53
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17543860
|2006.12.12 04:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.93
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17543063
|2006.12.12 04:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.86
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17541147
|2006.12.12 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.81
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17547540
|2006.12.12 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9619
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.12 06:42
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540218
|2006.12.12 03:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2006.12.12 06:15
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537989
|2006.12.12 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3250
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2006.12.12 06:15
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17546406
|2006.12.12 05:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9620
|2006.12.12 06:02
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540146
|2006.12.12 03:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537993
|2006.12.12 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9601
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17544018
|2006.12.12 04:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17537983
|2006.12.12 02:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.81
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 04:12
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17541154
|2006.12.12 03:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.72
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 04:12
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17534135
|2006.12.12 00:46
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|30.52
|Closed P/L:
|29.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17767687
|2006.12.14 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2058
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|17768267
|2006.12.14 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|17769647
|2006.12.14 09:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|17770706
|2006.12.14 09:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2079
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|17772039
|2006.12.14 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7863
|0.0000
|0.7858
|
|0.7840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|17774256
|2006.12.14 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3226
|0.0000
|1.3219
|
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|17774789
|2006.12.14 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7855
|0.0000
|0.7858
|
|0.7840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|17776744
|2006.12.14 11:10
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2093
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|17776767
|2006.12.14 11:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3217
|0.0000
|1.3219
|
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|17776777
|2006.12.14 11:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7849
|0.0000
|0.7858
|
|0.7840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|17777964
|2006.12.14 11:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3219
|
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|17778015
|2006.12.14 11:15
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2103
|0.0000
|1.2089
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.46
|
|Floating P/L:
|-9.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.84
|Floating P/L:
|-9.46
|Margin:
|38.50
|Balance:
|50 029.84
|Equity:
|50 020.38
|Free Margin:
|49 981.88